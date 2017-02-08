₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,039 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page (2945 Views)
|Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by damiloladuke: 9:40am
Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry called out a fan after he spotted him begging Toke Makinwa for money .According to Swanky, the same fan begged him for money and he promised to give him when he returns to Lagos(He is currently in SA)
The fan obviously had no patience to wait, decided to try his luck with Toke Makinwa before he was called out.He then deleted the comment of him begging.
Do you think his reason for begging Toke was justified
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/swanky-jerry-busted-serial-beggar-who.html
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by damiloladuke: 9:42am
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by BEENUEL: 10:07am
Mheen Recession turning grown men into a serial
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Josephamstrong1(m): 10:12am
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by kaybestt(m): 10:12am
hmm
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by MidolsStudent(m): 10:13am
How does dis help us?
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:13am
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Jonjerrie(m): 10:13am
now there is hunger in the land
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by 247NaijaGist: 10:13am
ahhhhhh....!!!!?
OMG! Commotion as Bus Carrying Public School Pupils Somersaults in Front of Osun Government House>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/08/omg-commotion-as-bus-carrying-public-school-pupils-somersaults-in-front-of-osun-government-house/
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by GoggleB(m): 10:13am
And na dem type go abuse toke later.
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:13am
This begger job don turn money oo and this kind begger fit dey use Iphone 6 wey him giver still dey drag with Techno W4
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Mayor38(m): 10:13am
watin concern mw
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Cutezt(m): 10:14am
Blame Buhari
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Ayan25(f): 10:14am
Seriously
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by bibiking7(m): 10:14am
Can't somebody beg in peace again?
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Mayor38(m): 10:14am
holl me for btc talks
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by driand(m): 10:14am
Let's face reality, dude asked you for 10k,
You didn't give him, instead you post him as if you kept the 10k you want to give him in Lagos,
Now he's begging someone else bcuz you didn't give him,
Now you trolling him on Instagram and making it sound as if you gave him and he still begging someone else,
You are the SCAMMER here #fakepeople
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by chuksjuve(m): 10:14am
Ok
Now check my signature
Thanks
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by mtchris(m): 10:14am
I need 10k... I need to go back to school. Am serious and i won't beg any other person if someone promised to help
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by stinggy(m): 10:14am
Maybe na 20k he need na
mtchris:But I promised to give you 10k, why are you begging here again?
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by JimloveTM(m): 10:15am
Ok oo
Learn web design free here http://cm.pn/2e0a
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by mtchris(m): 10:15am
chuksjuve:Beht you don't have signature?
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by bluaero(m): 10:15am
Oga swanky...wetin concern you?
You no know say recession don reach spirit land?
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Smickymino(f): 10:17am
Wetin concern the guy.. It's left for Toke to decide if she would give him or not
I want to beg too
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by mtchris(m): 10:18am
stinggy:Beht you haven't promised na... Lai, sorry i mean kai
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by ekojoe(m): 10:19am
mtchris:
Take it:
K K K K K K K K K K
4 Likes
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by espionage48(m): 10:20am
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Tazmode(m): 10:20am
Celebrities and their own wahala sef
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by Antoeni(m): 10:24am
I don't think we know you
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by mtchris(m): 10:26am
ekojoe:I need TEN THOUSAND NAIRA (N10,000)
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by BlackSeptember: 10:27am
driand:Arrant Rubbish post
1 Like
|Re: Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page by distilledwalex(m): 10:29am
Notice me? You never giv d guy wetin u promise am.. U dey form good samaritan... Who promise don hep
1 Like
Celebrities And Politicians Joints / Be The First To Watch The Tv Commercial Of Stephanie Okereke Kanekalon Endorseme / Bon Awards To Reward Best Kiss In A Movie
Viewing this topic: MrTease, Iamfrank(m), recievesense, ruoma, david22uu(m), Naijaepic, anny268(f), darmys(f), phatnelly(f), Ahmeduana(m), Ologogoro, CollinsWeGlobe(m), Tstone1(m), movmentish(m), annexworld(m), annonymida, san316(m), austelright1, laurel500(m), abmendozer(m), Jadeite(f), HrmOlolade(m), oby4real(m), Abahbee(f), kacchy(m), Captain001(m), belloazed(m), prof1990(m), maeola(f), Akinwerndey, greatdonmikell, woodcook, Agwoden(m), Theyveedo(m), Olamiz, goldfish80(m), ihejimagha(f), spawnx, prettyboi1989(m), dasphinx1(m), lordkratos, brainpower(m), sunnyboi, kchaste(m), fuludu, Dinirojones(m), DrMuzoic, Linqsz(m), yeezyquan, Aluobe1(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), Luckki1001(m), julival(m), alorax2(f), Appliedmaths(m), ekojoe(m), Cooladex(m), jessy4u247, Engrobiorah(m), Lilboots(m), baakus(m), defemidefemi(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12