Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Swanky Jerry Busted A Serial Beggar On Toke Makinwa's Instagram Page (2945 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The fan obviously had no patience to wait, decided to try his luck with Toke Makinwa before he was called out.He then deleted the comment of him begging.



Do you think his reason for begging Toke was justified



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/swanky-jerry-busted-serial-beggar-who.html Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry called out a fan after he spotted him begging Toke Makinwa for money .According to Swanky, the same fan begged him for money and he promised to give him when he returns to Lagos(He is currently in SA)The fan obviously had no patience to wait, decided to try his luck with Toke Makinwa before he was called out.He then deleted the comment of him begging.Do you think his reason for begging Toke was justified



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/02/swanky-jerry-busted-serial-beggar-who.html More on

Mheen Recession turning grown men into a serial Killer beggar. 1 Like

1 Like

hmm

How does dis help us?

now there is hunger in the land

ahhhhhh....!!!!?











OMG! Commotion as Bus Carrying Public School Pupils Somersaults in Front of Osun Government House>>> https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/08/omg-commotion-as-bus-carrying-public-school-pupils-somersaults-in-front-of-osun-government-house/ ahhhhhh....!!!!?

And na dem type go abuse toke later.

This begger job don turn money oo and this kind begger fit dey use Iphone 6 wey him giver still dey drag with Techno W4

watin concern mw

Blame Buhari

Seriously







Can't somebody beg in peace again?







1 Like

holl me for btc talks





You didn't give him, instead you post him as if you kept the 10k you want to give him in Lagos,



Now he's begging someone else bcuz you didn't give him,



Now you trolling him on Instagram and making it sound as if you gave him and he still begging someone else,



You are the SCAMMER here #fakepeople Let's face reality, dude asked you for 10k,You didn't give him, instead you post him as if you kept the 10k you want to give him in Lagos,Now he's begging someone else bcuz you didn't give him,Now you trolling him on Instagram and making it sound as if you gave him and he still begging someone else,You are the SCAMMER here 1 Like

Ok



Now check my signature

Thanks

I need 10k... I need to go back to school. Am serious and i won't beg any other person if someone promised to help









mtchris:

I need 10k... I need to go back to school. Am serious and i won't beg any other person if someone promised to help But I promised to give you 10k, why are you begging here again? Maybe na 20k he need naBut I promised to give you 10k, why are you begging here again?







Learn web design free here Ok ooLearn web design free here http://cm.pn/2e0a

chuksjuve:

Ok

Now check my signature Thanks Beht you don't have signature? Beht you don't have signature?

Oga swanky...wetin concern you?

You no know say recession don reach spirit land?











I want to beg too Wetin concern the guy.. It's left for Toke to decide if she would give him or notI want to beg too

stinggy:

Maybe na 20k he need na









But I promised to give you 10k, why are you begging here again? Beht you haven't promised na... Lai, sorry i mean kai Beht you haven't promised na... Lai, sorry i mean kai

mtchris:

I need 10k... I need to go back to school. Am serious and i won't beg any other person if someone promised to help

Take it:



K K K K K K K K K K Take it:K K K K K K K K K K 4 Likes

Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account

Celebrities and their own wahala sef

I don't think we know you

ekojoe:



Take it:

K K K K K K K K K K I need TEN THOUSAND NAIRA (N10,000) I need TEN THOUSAND NAIRA (N10,000) 1 Like

driand:

Let's face reality, dude asked you for 10k,



You didn't give him, instead you post him as if you kept the 10k you want to give him in Lagos,



Now he's begging someone else bcuz you didn't give him,



Now you trolling him on Instagram and making it sound as if you gave him and he still begging someone else,



You are the SCAMMER here #fakepeople Arrant Rubbish post Arrant Rubbish post 1 Like