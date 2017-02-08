₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,035 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:38 AM

Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN (5028 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Mynd44: 9:42am
NJC to hold emergency meeting wednesday
Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

With just two days left to the expiration of the tenure of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, acting President Yemi Osinbajo tuesday transmitted his name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

Confirming this tuesday, a source close to the Office of the Senate President, said Senate President Bukola Saraki received the letter yesterday, requesting the upper chamber to screen and confirm Justice Onnoghen, a Cross River State indigene, as the substantive CJN.

Also, a ranking senator speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he was aware that the acting president had transmitted Justice Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

However, he cautioned that just because the presidency had transmitted Justice Onnoghen’s name, it should not expect the Senate to rubber stamp his nomination without a thorough investigative and screening process.

He also pointed that the Senate was currently on recess, so it would be left to Saraki to decide whether to reconvene the Senate to kick-start the screening process before Justice Onnoghen’s tenure as acting CJN lapses on Friday.

“The Senate President is in receipt of the letter from the acting president, but it will be left to Senator Saraki to reconvene plenary to start the screening process.

“But even if he does so, the presidency should not expect us to rubber stamp Justice Onnoghen’s nomination, as we would have to carry out our own background checks, investigation and screening before deciding whether to confirm him or not,” the senator said.

Also, another presidency source informed THISDAY that given the lack of sufficient time to conclude Justice Onnoghen’s screening in two days before the expiration of his tenure as the acting CJN, Osinbajo, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), could renew it as an interim measure while the Senate goes about the screening and confirmation exercise.

In this regard, the NJC, THISDAY learnt, will hold an emergency meeting today to recommend the renewal of Justice Onnoghen’s tenure as the acting CJN.

Curiously, Justice Onnoghen, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC, will preside over the meeting.

A source with the NJC said that the council would meet to recommend Justice Onnoghen to the acting president for reappointment in an acting capacity, as this would not require Senate confirmation.

“While serving in an acting capacity for the second time, the Senate will go about its business screening him at its own pace,” the source who was in the know of the likely outcome of the meeting, confided in THISDAY.

Justice Onnoghen’s reappointment as CJN in an acting capacity will be in line with Section 231(4) and (5) of the constitution.

The section states: “If the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria is vacant or if the person holding the office is for any reason unable to perform the functions of the office, then until a person has been appointed to and has assumed the functions of that office, or until the person holding the office has resumed those functions, the President shall appoint the most Senior Justice of the Supreme Court to perform those functions.

“Except on the recommendation of the NJC, the appointment pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (4) of this section shall cease to have effect after the expiration of three months from the date of such appointment and the President shall not reappoint a person whose appointment has lapsed.”

In recent weeks, pressure has been mount on the presidency to appoint Justice Onnoghen the substantive CJN after northerners had held the post for 30 years.

The transmission of Justice Onnoghen’s name to the Senate follows the clean bill he was given by the Department of State Service (DSS) that has been involved in the probe of some judges of the Supreme Court and other lower courts.


http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/08/osinbajo-sends-onnoghens-name-to-senate-for-confirmation-as-cjn/

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Realdeals(m): 9:43am
Let's see how it goes.
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by shevchenko(m): 9:49am
Well who cares
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by olaolulazio(m): 9:49am
Our able president!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by seguno2: 9:49am
Osinbajo ti take over, even if na acting capacity.
Let us hope things go faster before Buhari returns from his sick leave.

4 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Draei: 9:49am
Had it been βuhari, a northerner
would have been picked...

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mesoprogress(m): 9:49am
Osinbajo will need as much southerners as possible to counteract Buhari's fulani muslim filled cabinet. The same ediots that keep quiet when Christians are subjugated in the North, killed mindlessly without any protection. I have lost faith in Fulanis, nobody will ever vote them again except their brothers. Northern votes will always be shared between Christians and Fulanis, in the south here they get zero vote. I hope Yorubas have learnt their lessons once and for all.

Even though South fight one another, they regroup when they are needed most.

Southern Nigeria's mumu don do

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by brunofarad(m): 9:50am
Nice one
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by IYANGBALI: 9:50am
My uncle is gradually possessing his possession while baba is away. Power don take style return to us again,abooooki no go like dis at all.


Sai Osinbajo grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by three: 9:50am
Looks like the #MannequinChallenge is over undecided

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mykelmeezy(m): 9:50am
tbh i don't really care

i lost hope on everything Nigeria




if the country finally scatter so be it

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Aspireahead(m): 9:51am
daalu
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by linkers: 9:51am
Acting presidoo, acting cjn ,acting efcc. Apc, we are watching o
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Lisaint(m): 9:51am
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Peera(m): 9:52am
Not important right now
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Jayceo(m): 9:52am
What it took Buhari to do for several months , the acting president did it in 3 days.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Shewunoshewa: 9:52am
Thank you sir!

Where are the yEasterners grin

They will forever be put to shame. grin
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by jaymejate(m): 9:52am
Nigeria Under Acting... Everything is becoming a joke
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mykelmeezy(m): 9:53am
linkers:
Acting presidoo, acting cjn ,acting efcc. Apc, we are watching o


APC acting politicians cabal
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by midehi2(f): 9:53am
Where is Onnoghen from?
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by SalamRushdie: 9:54am
This to me is confirmation that Osibanjo is sure that he is the new president

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by johnreh: 9:55am
osibande should hurriedly do the needful cos na this same man go swear am in as substansive president.
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by wristbangle(m): 9:55am
midehi2:
Where is Onnoghen from?

Cross rivers
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:56am
midehi2:
Where is Onnoghen from?

From Nigeria, say NO to tribalism
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by 9jakohai(m): 9:56am
Draei:
Had it been βuhari, a northerner
would have been picked...

It was Buhari who nominated the guy initially.
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by senatordave1: 9:57am
Buhari and osinbanjo have finally shamed the wailers by this act.me and onnoghen hail from the same local govt.he is the most incorruptible judge around would make the best cjn ever.up buhari,up osinbajo,up apc
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by 9jakohai(m): 9:57am
Shewunoshewa:
Thank you sir!

Where are the yEasterners grin

They will forever be put to shame. grin

Our concern should not be about tribe, but whether the new CJN can do the job.

Leave tribalism for the dustbin

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Arewa12: 9:57am
Issoke
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Pavore9: 9:58am
Good development.
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by midehi2(f): 9:59am
wristbangle:


Cross rivers
thanks jare
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by OkoNDOoBo: 9:59am
shukudi , shidinma, put ur galla and lacasera basket down , come and see ooo osubande ti take over
Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by malware: 10:00am
mesoprogress:
Osinbajo will need as much southerners as possible to counteract Buhari's fulani muslim filled cabinet. The same ediots that keep quiet when Christians are subjugated in the North, killed mindlessly without any protection. I have lost faith in Fulanis, nobody will ever vote them again except their brothers. Northern votes will always be shared between Christians and Fulanis, in the south here they get zero vote. I hope Yorubas have learnt their lessons once and for all.

Even though South fight one another, they regroup when they are needed most.


There is no wisdom in your statement... try and be making some sense when you talk.

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Yar’Adua Laments Oshodi-Apapa Road Collapse / Senate Clears "ex-tout" With Error On His Cv And Laughs Off "recycling" Issue / Breaking News Tambuwal, Belgore Blame Foreign Powers For Nigeria's WOES

Viewing this topic: onyetrucks(m), omoluka(m), Eladua(m), Blacklight, femi4(m), Prodigy4ever, sunite1, myright, Phoenix6278(m), Shollyjay90(m), BBPIA(m), awoo47, Confirmer(m), Prestigious1, HARDDON, Fadelex(m), Xaddy(m), ilivehere, iamSuperCool(m), rakazytee, veens, ironkurtain(m), cyprex, frustum, Rexonix007, prolove22(m), styrolite, Iriruaga100(m), DeLaRue, chinnychudi(f), sylva1, micho1, tomioro(m), dahrealgee7, beycity(m), ivandragon, princeso2020 and 99 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.