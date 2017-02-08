₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Mynd44: 9:42am
NJC to hold emergency meeting wednesday
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/08/osinbajo-sends-onnoghens-name-to-senate-for-confirmation-as-cjn/
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Realdeals(m): 9:43am
Let's see how it goes.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by shevchenko(m): 9:49am
Well who cares
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by olaolulazio(m): 9:49am
Our able president!
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by seguno2: 9:49am
Osinbajo ti take over, even if na acting capacity.
Let us hope things go faster before Buhari returns from his sick leave.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Draei: 9:49am
Had it been βuhari, a northerner
would have been picked...
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mesoprogress(m): 9:49am
Osinbajo will need as much southerners as possible to counteract Buhari's fulani muslim filled cabinet. The same ediots that keep quiet when Christians are subjugated in the North, killed mindlessly without any protection. I have lost faith in Fulanis, nobody will ever vote them again except their brothers. Northern votes will always be shared between Christians and Fulanis, in the south here they get zero vote. I hope Yorubas have learnt their lessons once and for all.
Even though South fight one another, they regroup when they are needed most.
Southern Nigeria's mumu don do
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by brunofarad(m): 9:50am
Nice one
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by IYANGBALI: 9:50am
My uncle is gradually possessing his possession while baba is away. Power don take style return to us again,abooooki no go like dis at all.
Sai Osinbajo
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by three: 9:50am
Looks like the #MannequinChallenge is over
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mykelmeezy(m): 9:50am
tbh i don't really care
i lost hope on everything Nigeria
if the country finally scatter so be it
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Aspireahead(m): 9:51am
daalu
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by linkers: 9:51am
Acting presidoo, acting cjn ,acting efcc. Apc, we are watching o
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Lisaint(m): 9:51am
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Peera(m): 9:52am
Not important right now
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Jayceo(m): 9:52am
What it took Buhari to do for several months , the acting president did it in 3 days.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Shewunoshewa: 9:52am
Thank you sir!
Where are the yEasterners
They will forever be put to shame.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by jaymejate(m): 9:52am
Nigeria Under Acting... Everything is becoming a joke
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by mykelmeezy(m): 9:53am
linkers:
APC acting politicians cabal
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by midehi2(f): 9:53am
Where is Onnoghen from?
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by SalamRushdie: 9:54am
This to me is confirmation that Osibanjo is sure that he is the new president
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by johnreh: 9:55am
osibande should hurriedly do the needful cos na this same man go swear am in as substansive president.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by wristbangle(m): 9:55am
midehi2:
Cross rivers
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:56am
midehi2:
From Nigeria, say NO to tribalism
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by 9jakohai(m): 9:56am
Draei:
It was Buhari who nominated the guy initially.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by senatordave1: 9:57am
Buhari and osinbanjo have finally shamed the wailers by this act.me and onnoghen hail from the same local govt.he is the most incorruptible judge around would make the best cjn ever.up buhari,up osinbajo,up apc
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by 9jakohai(m): 9:57am
Shewunoshewa:
Our concern should not be about tribe, but whether the new CJN can do the job.
Leave tribalism for the dustbin
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Arewa12: 9:57am
Issoke
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by Pavore9: 9:58am
Good development.
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by midehi2(f): 9:59am
wristbangle:thanks jare
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by OkoNDOoBo: 9:59am
shukudi , shidinma, put ur galla and lacasera basket down , come and see ooo osubande ti take over
|Re: Osinbajo Sends Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation As CJN by malware: 10:00am
mesoprogress:
There is no wisdom in your statement... try and be making some sense when you talk.
