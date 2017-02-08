₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by stephanie11: 10:24am
Transport minister ordered to withdraw statement on senate frustrating loans
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Nwodosis(m): 10:26am
Good
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by BlackSeptember: 10:30am
Amaechi is a motor park tout that will end up clearing all yhewhole bbushes in the North in the name of ail construction while 2019 beckons
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by plainol(m): 10:35am
The only thing on Ameachi's mind now is that money. He needs the money badly.
That guy is a hybrid of arrogance and corruption.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by MidolsStudent(m): 10:38am
No be small "lampoon"
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by yarimo(m): 10:45am
AMEACHI has say the bitter truth, the national assembly are the problem of Nigeria. Frustrating any good move from the federal government since 1999 bc
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by cyberguy72(m): 10:49am
yarimo:So the NA should just be a rubber stamp.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by henrydadon(m): 1:06pm
useless government
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by stonemind(m): 1:06pm
ok
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by nonxo007(m): 1:06pm
Buhari assigned major positions to people who has nothing to offer in the name of minister not considering the masses, imagine Amaechi who offered nothing at the state level being brought to the federal level to finish work. This present government is sickening and disgusting. Few months back Nigeria was the number economy in Africa but now, there is nothing to write home about us, funny enough there are some people who don't see anything wrong in it, blinded zombies.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Icecomrade: 1:07pm
Noise makers.
Its not like If Amaechi refuses to apologise, they will do anything to him.
Hissh
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by ddippset(m): 1:08pm
Of course we all know what our senators are like. They would frustrate anything as long as there is no kick back for them. Obasanjo even knows they are rogues. All they know is fight and share money.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Lasskeey: 1:08pm
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by ddippset(m): 1:08pm
There are certain arms of government who take themselves as gods, saints and superhumans. They are the judges and the senators.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by akp202(m): 1:08pm
Ameachi is on his own
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Jkkent: 1:10pm
Amaechi go just dey misyarn
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by mmsen: 1:11pm
Amaechi and lies is like Buhari and London.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by MARYchiells(f): 1:11pm
Who can we trust our dear country with? Neither the Senate nor the ministers. They are all the same.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Mrmaxxwel(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:12pm
How dare you threaten the lion of Ubima?
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Tifemide2017: 1:12pm
....
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by repogirl(f): 1:12pm
lol, its either Amaechi is not aware of the approval of the EuroBonds or he is totally clueless. I suspect the latter.
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by NameChecker: 1:13pm
ok
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Rozaay: 1:13pm
Lampoons
Where my dictionary
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Opinedecandid(m): 1:14pm
Mouth mouth government
|Re: Train Loan : ''withdraw Your Statement'' - Senate Lampoons Amaechi by Buharimustgo: 1:15pm
He likes lies
