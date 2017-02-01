Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) (3530 Views)

See photos the aftermath…



Source:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) ensured families who lost belongings in a fire didn't lose something greater: a child. LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) arrived on time to, with help from the fire service, police and residents, rescue three children from a burning house in Lagos.See photos the aftermath…





More pictures here



God bless LASG...More pictures here

same way JESUS CHRIST SAVED ME FROM MY SINS same way JESUS CHRIST SAVED ME FROM MY SINS 2 Likes

Nice one

Not bad.



Other Nigerian states....all 35 of you...take note.

I am not understanding... Is this the same house in the news or just a generic picture to depict a burnt house, because from the pix above, i can see a fireman retrieving their fire hose but i cant see any smoke coming out anywhere from a freshly doused fire. And also if its fresh that guy in a T-shirt can never withstand the heat from the walls of the burnt building... 2 Likes

Weldone to the lastma guys. I thank God for the lives of the kids.



rossyc:

Nice one

Good new, well-done guys.

God be praised!!!!

Nice one

great job

Kudos!

Welcomed development,we need highly responsive emergency agency to carry out more activities like dis

9jakohai:

Not bad.



Other Nigerian states....all 35 of you...take note. Una too get mouth. Una too get mouth.

They have an excellent media team in that organisation.



Did anyone else notice how clean their firemen are?

NotOfThis:

eko ni won npe ibi ooooo