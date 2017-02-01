₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 11:39am
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) ensured families who lost belongings in a fire didn’t lose something greater: a child. LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) arrived on time to, with help from the fire service, police and residents, rescue three children from a burning house in Lagos.
See photos the aftermath…
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 11:40am
God bless LASG...
More pictures here
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by GreenMavro: 12:13pm
\
same way JESUS CHRIST SAVED ME FROM MY SINS
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by rossyc(f): 12:13pm
Nice one
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by princefaculty(m): 12:13pm
Ok
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:13pm
Not bad.
Other Nigerian states....all 35 of you...take note.
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by Tokziby: 12:13pm
I am not understanding... Is this the same house in the news or just a generic picture to depict a burnt house, because from the pix above, i can see a fireman retrieving their fire hose but i cant see any smoke coming out anywhere from a freshly doused fire. And also if its fresh that guy in a T-shirt can never withstand the heat from the walls of the burnt building...
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by Mrmaxxwel(m): 12:14pm
Bad
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by cynhamscakes(f): 12:14pm
Weldone to the lastma guys. I thank God for the lives of the kids.
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by darick1: 12:14pm
rossyc:
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by OLLYMAX(m): 12:14pm
Good new, well-done guys.
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 12:15pm
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by trities: 12:16pm
God be praised!!!!
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 12:16pm
Nice one
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by jonbat(m): 12:16pm
?
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by sumtin4sure(m): 12:16pm
great job
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by NotOfThis(f): 12:17pm
Kudos!
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by tociano009(m): 12:18pm
U
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by Day11(m): 12:18pm

|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by emperorAY(m): 12:18pm
Welcomed development,we need highly responsive emergency agency to carry out more activities like dis
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by omenkaLives: 12:18pm
9jakohai:Una too get mouth.
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by Day11(m): 12:19pm

Lastman
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by obamd: 12:19pm
They have an excellent media team in that organisation.
Did anyone else notice how clean their firemen are?
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by pussypounder(m): 12:21pm
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by pussypounder(m): 12:21pm
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by pussypounder(m): 12:22pm
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by theway83: 12:41pm
eko ni won npe ibi ooooo
|Re: LASEMA Saves 3 Kids From Burning House (photos) by Josephamstrong1(m): 1:14pm
Where r the children?
Or...
