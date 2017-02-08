₦airaland Forum

Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by GistHubNg(f): 12:16pm


Pirates have abducted seven Russian sailors and one Ukrainian in the territorial waters of Nigeria, the Russian embassy has said.

Russian Embassy in Nigeria reported on Wednesday that, “the BBC Caribbean ship came under a piratic attack in the territorial waters of Nigeria.”



The Russian embassy said on its Twitter page that, “Seven Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen have been kidnapped from the ship”.

The Russian embassy has asked the Nigerian authorities for assistance in establishing the whereabouts of the abducted.”

According to Russia News Agency TASS, Maritime Herald on Tuesday said the general cargo ship BBC Caribbean was attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea 45 nautical miles south-west off Brass, Nigeria.

The incident happened near Pennington Oil Terminal at Nigerian Delta, when the cargo ship was approached by a motor skiff with armed men on board, who opened fire.

The guards on board of the general cargo ship BBC Caribbean returned fire.

On November 27 last year three Russian sailors were taken hostage when the Saronic Breeze ship was attacked in the territorial waters of Benin. On December 20 all were freed.

On February 23 last year the Bourbon Liberty 251 ship belonging to a French company was seized by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

The attackers eventually fled taking two hostages, one of them Russia’s Ivan Rydny. He was freed in March 2016 to return to his family in Murmansk.

The news of the hostage taking was also broken in the Twitter handle of Rus to En Fr Es News ‏@Rus_Eng_News which said “In Nigeria pirates kidnapped seven Russians and the citizen of Ukraine’’

Ruslan TradVerified account ‏@ruslantrad had #BREAKING: pirates took hostage 8 sailors from #Russia and #Ukraine in the territorial waters of #Nigeria.

It said “In connection with the seizure of the Embassy of the Russian Federation requested the authorities of Nigeria’s assistance in locating the stolen.’’

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:47pm


Good for them

This is what you get when you collaborate with the government of a country to suck up the oil, take all the jobs and leave the cizitens of that country unemployed

Go to the oil wells all over Nigeria, all you will see are white men

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by zoneboy: 12:48pm
D pikin above me Na winch
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Jacksparr0w127: 12:48pm
This country

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:48pm
Hunger in the land has made some guys desperate to survive, instead of attacking innocent people, the pirates should face all the criminals in Abuja, especially they should go after all the federal Ministers, commissioners, state governors, National assembly members, nonsense sad

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by kalindaminda: 12:48pm
Trump and his husband Putin won't like this
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by nonxo007(m): 12:49pm
For the fact it happened in Nigeria doesn't mean it was committed by Nigerians, moreover the country has to to offer any more, the country on has been put on hibernation mode. Nothing is working, and the so called animals we put in power aren't even concerned. I wish the youth can rise above these old animal and over thrown this nation for the best, but these days the youths are carried away by unnecessary things like phones, social media etc. I pray Nigeria gets better some day. But if its Gods will that we all find our various paths let his will be done o...
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by bmxshop: 12:49pm
Where is our president?
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by sweerychick(f): 12:50pm
Make Putin catch una grin
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Udehpaschal1(m): 12:50pm
Weh done
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Acetyl(m): 12:51pm
Hmmmm Pirates Prof. comes to mind
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by ileogbenfidel(m): 12:52pm
Kontinu
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Beno3: 12:52pm
Them wan put PUTIN to the test.... ISHARITE! grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by pussypounder(m): 12:52pm
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:52pm
Ok
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:52pm
sweerychick:
Make Putin catch una grin

Kid

The last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass country

Why not go to the kitchen
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by rman: 12:52pm
Atmmachine:


Good for them

This is what you get when you collaborate with the government of a country to suck up the oil, take all the jobs and leave the cizitens of that country unemployed

Go to the oil wells all over Nigeria, all you will see are white men

Do you have the requsite skills?
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Omowunmgold(f): 12:52pm
piracy and water way are like bread n butter.

Where in world is most save to live or to tour on

list it, cos i wanna vamus the zoo
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Engrobiorah(m): 12:54pm
AngelicBeing:
Hunger in the land has made some guys desperate to survive, instead of attacking innocent people, the pirates should face all the criminals in Abuja, especially they should go after all the federal Ministers, commissioners, state governors, National assembly members, nonsense sad
DSS dey nairaland oo angry
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by arowstev2000: 12:54pm
Pirates, u mean Wole Soyinka group
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by freeborn76(m): 12:54pm
Na Niger Delta Militants, na there way; always looking for easy and quick way to make money, working is never an option for them
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:54pm
rman:


Do you have the requsite skills?

What a stupid question

No, i only have the skill to sleep and beg my parents for money

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:55pm
Engrobiorah:

DSS dey nairaland oo angry
Who cares wink, they should kidnap the head of DSS sef and keep him in the creek for 500 years and feed him with scorpions grin grin

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Engrobiorah(m): 12:57pm
AngelicBeing:
Who cares wink, they should kidnap the head of DSS sef and keep him in the creek for 500 years and feed him with scorpions grin grin
Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:58pm
Engrobiorah:

Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning
grin grin wink

Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by seunlayi(m): 12:58pm
God will rescue them
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by sweerychick(f): 1:03pm
Atmmachine:


Kid

The last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass country

Why not go to the kitchen
adult

Go tell that to Putin yourself tongue

The last time I checked Russia is still feared by many.

Why no go back to school tongue
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by oskaaay(m): 1:06pm
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by proeast(m): 1:07pm
Chai these guys don escape recession!
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AnonyNymous(m): 1:08pm
Luffy and Zoro. Attention needed grin
Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Mrmaxxwel(m): 1:12pm
Ok

