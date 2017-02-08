Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian (1650 Views)

Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) / Nigeria Court Jails Russians, Japenese, 10 Other Foreigners For Oil Smuggling / Police Arrests Sea Pirates In Bonny That Attacked 3 Boats Yesterday (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Pirates have abducted seven Russian sailors and one Ukrainian in the territorial waters of Nigeria, the Russian embassy has said.



Russian Embassy in Nigeria reported on Wednesday that, “the BBC Caribbean ship came under a piratic attack in the territorial waters of Nigeria.”







The Russian embassy said on its Twitter page that, “Seven Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen have been kidnapped from the ship”.



The Russian embassy has asked the Nigerian authorities for assistance in establishing the whereabouts of the abducted.”



According to Russia News Agency TASS, Maritime Herald on Tuesday said the general cargo ship BBC Caribbean was attacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea 45 nautical miles south-west off Brass, Nigeria.



The incident happened near Pennington Oil Terminal at Nigerian Delta, when the cargo ship was approached by a motor skiff with armed men on board, who opened fire.



The guards on board of the general cargo ship BBC Caribbean returned fire.



On November 27 last year three Russian sailors were taken hostage when the Saronic Breeze ship was attacked in the territorial waters of Benin. On December 20 all were freed.



On February 23 last year the Bourbon Liberty 251 ship belonging to a French company was seized by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.



The attackers eventually fled taking two hostages, one of them Russia’s Ivan Rydny. He was freed in March 2016 to return to his family in Murmansk.



The news of the hostage taking was also broken in the Twitter handle of Rus to En Fr Es News ‏@Rus_Eng_News which said “In Nigeria pirates kidnapped seven Russians and the citizen of Ukraine’’



Ruslan TradVerified account ‏@ruslantrad had #BREAKING: pirates took hostage 8 sailors from #Russia and #Ukraine in the territorial waters of #Nigeria.



It said “In connection with the seizure of the Embassy of the Russian Federation requested the authorities of Nigeria’s assistance in locating the stolen.’’



http://gisthub.com.ng/2017/02/08/pirates-nigeria-abduct-russians-ukrainian/





Good for them



This is what you get when you collaborate with the government of a country to suck up the oil, take all the jobs and leave the cizitens of that country unemployed



Go to the oil wells all over Nigeria, all you will see are white men 1 Like

D pikin above me Na winch

This country 1 Like

Hunger in the land has made some guys desperate to survive, instead of attacking innocent people, the pirates should face all the criminals in Abuja, especially they should go after all the federal Ministers, commissioners, state governors, National assembly members, nonsense 1 Like

Trump and his husband Putin won't like this

For the fact it happened in Nigeria doesn't mean it was committed by Nigerians, moreover the country has to to offer any more, the country on has been put on hibernation mode. Nothing is working, and the so called animals we put in power aren't even concerned. I wish the youth can rise above these old animal and over thrown this nation for the best, but these days the youths are carried away by unnecessary things like phones, social media etc. I pray Nigeria gets better some day. But if its Gods will that we all find our various paths let his will be done o...

Where is our president?

Make Putin catch una

Weh done

Hmmmm Pirates Prof. comes to mind

Kontinu

Them wan put PUTIN to the test.... ISHARITE!



I. If you don't want to be a father yet, don't creamp1e even if you keep your nuts hanging out, Instead you can cream pie her assssshole



II. Let her sit on your face before you teabag unless it smells like rotten fish



III. Once the snail is already slimy, you can put just the mushroom tip inside but don't explode inside even though it's too sweet



IV. Never keep your nuts hanging out for too long unless you will mistakenly put your akamu inside the pot



V. Then you can decide to bury the hammer so deep that the next explorer would think it was a dagger



Thank me later Stages:I. If you don't want to be a father yet, don't creamp1e even if you keep your nuts hanging out, Instead you can cream pie her asssssholeII. Let her sit on your face before you teabag unless it smells like rotten fishIII. Once the snail is already slimy, you can put just the mushroom tip inside but don't explode inside even though it's too sweetIV. Never keep your nuts hanging out for too long unless you will mistakenly put your akamu inside the potV. Then you can decide to bury the hammer so deep that the next explorer would think it was a daggerThank me later 10 Likes 7 Shares

Ok

sweerychick:

Make Putin catch una

Kid



The last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass country



Why not go to the kitchen KidThe last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass countryWhy not go to the kitchen

Atmmachine:





Good for them



This is what you get when you collaborate with the government of a country to suck up the oil, take all the jobs and leave the cizitens of that country unemployed



Go to the oil wells all over Nigeria, all you will see are white men

Do you have the requsite skills? Do you have the requsite skills?

piracy and water way are like bread n butter.



Where in world is most save to live or to tour on



list it, cos i wanna vamus the zoo

AngelicBeing:

Hunger in the land has made some guys desperate to survive, instead of attacking innocent people, the pirates should face all the criminals in Abuja, especially they should go after all the federal Ministers, commissioners, state governors, National assembly members, nonsense DSS dey nairaland oo DSS dey nairaland oo

Pirates, u mean Wole Soyinka group

Na Niger Delta Militants, na there way; always looking for easy and quick way to make money, working is never an option for them

rman:





Do you have the requsite skills?

What a stupid question



No, i only have the skill to sleep and beg my parents for money What a stupid questionNo, i only have the skill to sleep and beg my parents for money 1 Like

Engrobiorah:



DSS dey nairaland oo Who cares , they should kidnap the head of DSS sef and keep him in the creek for 500 years and feed him with scorpions 1 Like

AngelicBeing:

Who cares , they should kidnap the head of DSS sef and keep him in the creek for 500 years and feed him with scorpions Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning 1 Like

Engrobiorah:



Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning

God will rescue them

Atmmachine:





Kid



The last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass country



Why not go to the kitchen adult



Go tell that to Putin yourself



The last time I checked Russia is still feared by many.



Why no go back to school adultGo tell that to Putin yourselfThe last time I checked Russia is still feared by many.Why no go back to school

Chai these guys don escape recession!

Luffy and Zoro. Attention needed