|Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by GistHubNg(f): 12:16pm
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:47pm
Good for them
This is what you get when you collaborate with the government of a country to suck up the oil, take all the jobs and leave the cizitens of that country unemployed
Go to the oil wells all over Nigeria, all you will see are white men
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by zoneboy: 12:48pm
D pikin above me Na winch
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Jacksparr0w127: 12:48pm
This country
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:48pm
Hunger in the land has made some guys desperate to survive, instead of attacking innocent people, the pirates should face all the criminals in Abuja, especially they should go after all the federal Ministers, commissioners, state governors, National assembly members, nonsense
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by kalindaminda: 12:48pm
Trump and his husband Putin won't like this
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by nonxo007(m): 12:49pm
For the fact it happened in Nigeria doesn't mean it was committed by Nigerians, moreover the country has to to offer any more, the country on has been put on hibernation mode. Nothing is working, and the so called animals we put in power aren't even concerned. I wish the youth can rise above these old animal and over thrown this nation for the best, but these days the youths are carried away by unnecessary things like phones, social media etc. I pray Nigeria gets better some day. But if its Gods will that we all find our various paths let his will be done o...
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by bmxshop: 12:49pm
Where is our president?
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by sweerychick(f): 12:50pm
Make Putin catch una
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Udehpaschal1(m): 12:50pm
Weh done
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Acetyl(m): 12:51pm
Hmmmm Pirates Prof. comes to mind
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by ileogbenfidel(m): 12:52pm
Kontinu
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Beno3: 12:52pm
Them wan put PUTIN to the test.... ISHARITE!
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by pussypounder(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:52pm
Ok
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:52pm
sweerychick:
Kid
The last time i checked, Russian is a weak ass country
Why not go to the kitchen
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by rman: 12:52pm
Atmmachine:
Do you have the requsite skills?
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Omowunmgold(f): 12:52pm
piracy and water way are like bread n butter.
Where in world is most save to live or to tour on
list it, cos i wanna vamus the zoo
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Engrobiorah(m): 12:54pm
AngelicBeing:DSS dey nairaland oo
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by arowstev2000: 12:54pm
Pirates, u mean Wole Soyinka group
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by freeborn76(m): 12:54pm
Na Niger Delta Militants, na there way; always looking for easy and quick way to make money, working is never an option for them
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Atmmachine(m): 12:54pm
rman:
What a stupid question
No, i only have the skill to sleep and beg my parents for money
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:55pm
Engrobiorah:Who cares , they should kidnap the head of DSS sef and keep him in the creek for 500 years and feed him with scorpions
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Engrobiorah(m): 12:57pm
AngelicBeing:Report to our office by 10am tomorrow morning
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AngelicBeing: 12:58pm
Engrobiorah:
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by seunlayi(m): 12:58pm
God will rescue them
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by sweerychick(f): 1:03pm
Atmmachine:adult
Go tell that to Putin yourself
The last time I checked Russia is still feared by many.
Why no go back to school
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by oskaaay(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by proeast(m): 1:07pm
Chai these guys don escape recession!
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by AnonyNymous(m): 1:08pm
Luffy and Zoro. Attention needed
|Re: Pirates In Nigeria Kidnap Russians And Ukrainian by Mrmaxxwel(m): 1:12pm
Ok
