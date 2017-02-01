Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) (5885 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'What a wicked world.Military police brutalize a cripple man today at New mkt Rd Osha.Just because he was on military camouflage'



Source: According to Emmanuel who lives in Onitsha that shared the news,military police yesterday brutalized a crippled man at New Market Road,Osha for wearing a military outfit.He wrote....'What a wicked world.Military police brutalize a cripple man today at New mkt Rd Osha.Just because he was on military camouflage'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/military-police-brutalize-crippled-man.html

henryanna36:

More more more

This is not good. 4 Likes

what they did was bad, please fellow civilian let's leave their uniform for them. human right activist will only cry, but what has happen has happen. the military wear is not d only clothing in the market. a word is enough for the wise 9 Likes 1 Share

Na him use him hand buy market , so I no pity am 2 Likes 1 Share

And FAYOSE The governor of ekiti state has been wearing military outfit and even moving freely with out any brutalised from the law enforcement agencies. Really In nigeria the laws are only for the POOR. 3 Likes

Na only army uniform wey him wear dem won pai am.What is so special about that uniform?U.S civilians dey weal army uniform and nothing dey happen.Soldiers should be giving orientation on how to handle civilians. 2 Likes

I know that guy.... I just see his putting on the military uniform as a consolation for his terrible condition . 3 Likes

who took these pixs should have moved closer i can't even see what's happening clearly..

free free





These cowards get killed like rats by the Boko haram



But they would wanna beat up a cripple



Weak ass Nigerian army 5 Likes

Two issues





Why d guy go wear military Camo?







Must Military officers brutalize a helpless man to get Camo uniforms off his body?



3 Likes

Even though i do not support brutality, but disability is not an excuse for disobeying a law.



Why will he wear a military outfit in this era of boko haram, militancy, and herdsmen havoc? 1 Like

Hmmmm

Nigeria army gat no chill

And this is how to create a sense of patriotism in the east.

Everybody clap for the Nigerian ''army''.

Bunch of animals. 4 Likes

Don't try Nigeria soldiers. They don't have joy

Bad 1 Like





Reminds me of the first time I wanted to get a camouflage, I was scared and asked the store if it was legal for civilians to put on Camo.



The lady just laughed. She said if it wasnt they wouldn't be selling it.



I don't understand our Nigeria army o. This is serious. What's wrong with our army?Reminds me of the first time I wanted to get a camouflage, I was scared and asked the store if it was legal for civilians to put on Camo.The lady just laughed. She said if it wasnt they wouldn't be selling it.I don't understand our Nigeria army o.

am never coming back to Nigeria...never 2 Likes

why is upcoming IPOB SOLDIER

wearing millitary camour is against the law in nigeria. but least common sense demands they temper justice with mercy, looking at the state of disability of the man. two wrongs cant make a right.

Luizkid:

who took these pixs should have moved closer i can't even see what's happening clearly.. If na u u go move closer? If na u u go move closer? 1 Like

This is man inhumanity to man. Where is our love for disabled people. I can imagin what will be the prayer of that man now, for those guys to be like him

Animals in human form. You see why the lives of force guys does not matter.



This is the effect of recruiting those whose IQ is below average.

Stewpidity of nigerian soldiers.

Tz a two way thing

these soldiers will soon die, and not in battle, that would be honorable, they will just fall down and die!!