₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,259 members, 3,353,361 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 01:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) (5885 Views)
|Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by henryanna36: 12:24pm
According to Emmanuel who lives in Onitsha that shared the news,military police yesterday brutalized a crippled man at New Market Road,Osha for wearing a military outfit.He wrote....
'What a wicked world.Military police brutalize a cripple man today at New mkt Rd Osha.Just because he was on military camouflage'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/military-police-brutalize-crippled-man.html
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by henryanna36: 12:24pm
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by henryanna36: 12:24pm
henryanna36:more
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by chriskosherbal(m): 12:26pm
This is not good.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Douglaufuoma(m): 12:33pm
what they did was bad, please fellow civilian let's leave their uniform for them. human right activist will only cry, but what has happen has happen. the military wear is not d only clothing in the market. a word is enough for the wise
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by haywire07(m): 12:34pm
Na him use him hand buy market , so I no pity am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by yarimo(m): 12:40pm
And FAYOSE The governor of ekiti state has been wearing military outfit and even moving freely with out any brutalised from the law enforcement agencies. Really In nigeria the laws are only for the POOR.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Dildo(m): 12:45pm
Na only army uniform wey him wear dem won pai am.What is so special about that uniform?U.S civilians dey weal army uniform and nothing dey happen.Soldiers should be giving orientation on how to handle civilians.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by cowardSeun: 12:48pm
I know that guy.... I just see his putting on the military uniform as a consolation for his terrible condition .
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Luizkid(m): 12:51pm
who took these pixs should have moved closer i can't even see what's happening clearly..
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by pussypounder(m): 12:52pm
free
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Atmmachine(m): 12:52pm
These cowards get killed like rats by the Boko haram
But they would wanna beat up a cripple
Weak ass Nigerian army
5 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Icecomrade: 12:52pm
Two issues
Why d guy go wear military Camo?
Must Military officers brutalize a helpless man to get Camo uniforms off his body?
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by lonelydora(m): 12:53pm
Even though i do not support brutality, but disability is not an excuse for disobeying a law.
Why will he wear a military outfit in this era of boko haram, militancy, and herdsmen havoc?
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:54pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by jamalnation: 12:54pm
Nigeria army gat no chill
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by CSTR2: 12:54pm
And this is how to create a sense of patriotism in the east.
Everybody clap for the Nigerian ''army''.
Bunch of animals.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by yvonne78: 12:54pm
Don't try Nigeria soldiers. They don't have joy
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Mrmaxxwel(m): 12:54pm
Bad
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by VickyRotex(f): 12:54pm
This is serious. What's wrong with our army?
Reminds me of the first time I wanted to get a camouflage, I was scared and asked the store if it was legal for civilians to put on Camo.
The lady just laughed. She said if it wasnt they wouldn't be selling it.
I don't understand our Nigeria army o.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by shamecurls(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 12:54pm
am never coming back to Nigeria...never
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Omowunmgold(f): 12:54pm
why is upcoming IPOB SOLDIER
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by denkyw(m): 12:55pm
wearing millitary camour is against the law in nigeria. but least common sense demands they temper justice with mercy, looking at the state of disability of the man. two wrongs cant make a right.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by CLASSMAN: 12:55pm
Luizkid:If na u u go move closer?
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by melodyirish(m): 12:55pm
This is man inhumanity to man. Where is our love for disabled people. I can imagin what will be the prayer of that man now, for those guys to be like him
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Youngzedd(m): 12:55pm
Animals in human form. You see why the lives of force guys does not matter.
This is the effect of recruiting those whose IQ is below average.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Rextayne: 12:55pm
Stewpidity of nigerian soldiers.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Histrings08(m): 12:55pm
Tz a two way thing
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Shaw007(m): 12:56pm
these soldiers will soon die, and not in battle, that would be honorable, they will just fall down and die!!
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) by Ezedon(m): 12:56pm
Instead of them to fight Boko boys, they re there maltreating innocent citizen over ordinary cloth
1 Like
Photo : Picture Of Graduate Skull Blown Off In Recent Cult Clash In Enugu / In Honour Of The New Nairalanders / Consumer Issues Let's Discuss
Viewing this topic: McCoded007(m), kisibo, ahiarah, gbolleyman, crazygod(m), GistHubNg(f), Chillext(m), Kreasse(m), Fiscabally(m), palsenator(m), autojosh, tundesto(m), Crying4NIGERIA(m), Mikesimons, Nasige(m), HazzanTazzan(m), gazilion, Sirlancelot(m), sammysammy111, Izyyblaze(f), HOLYDICK(m), joezy23(m), alt3r3g0, keni, focus7, Donemmy(m), xerxes456(m), weyab, fergieboy(m), justi4jesu(f), Pchikaodili(m), Yameater(m), HonabFaj(m), DNA123(m), 5iveC(m), castel428, williamsmankind(m), Benoxvals(m), gfortune9, Larrykaysail(m), cherish44, Montaque(m), Ileriahur(m), coolesmile, Okies27(m), eneyedan(m), Olanrewaju010, growrich, Edmen(m), Alsini6(m), omenkaLives, Max2max(m), ibj55, hoyinmide(m), kulrunsman79(m), ddeston(m), fikki1, deity, Water9430(m), freddurst, maasoap(m), Barbz4u101(m), GetHelpWorldwid, venorite, 222Martins(m), easyzworld, Raymysterio(m), sheguy(m), sonofspada(m), kuchikau1, iamphill, abdullahI24(m), Mavor, Franasoan(f), IpobExposed, elchymo, yanuz, jimb(m), morgist(m), lanrywalex(m), etinanguy(m), seniorgozman(m), Urakhai(m), baba11(m), bablong(m), ThankYouGod, brainbox34, ezewinted1(m), Effiee(f), Blueboy0402, Abiclint(f), joephemzyz(m), azimibraun, Emmyce, funken, Nick4life, kadero, soath(m), mustydeen(m), Stellaenefa(f), lajuwomi(m), blues2022, sexsells(m), hilaomo(m), vedaxcool(m), sanitelag(m), COOLDK(m), Northmall(m), bejeria101(m), dencharles01, snika, Chukwumeremeze(m), parpylo(m), Afunwa92, chops33(m), Holuwahyomzzy, liv123, legendte(m), DANGOTEONE, kaykay1980, MARYchiells(f), dahaz(m), Plus234(m), dagaeus(m), holyokoto(m), yvesboss(m), Preator, austinfan4love, maltina(m) and 279 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6