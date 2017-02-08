Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. (12707 Views)

We are students of "agricultural university of clock" and this is our second year already,we are moving and its quite a good thing.



Her name is Tola and she stays in the same hostel hall as mine but different rooms,well I have heard stories about her and she's also a pastor daughter and everyone knows tola,she's jovial and all sorts but her vagina cannot rest.. We don't know why.



Recently she has been moving around with some big girls and its a very good thing to step up your game and all sorts,but unfortunately they have been sleeping with peoples father. Her friend that's my own friend spoke to her in my presence on a WhatsApp call but tola will not listen. And after 3months she went low and was good until she decided to settle down and she is now dating someone in another department from ours and she got pregnant and she aborted it with an hanger..



HOW??





I mean how did I know?well its not a rumour, it happened because the V.C of my school got this and sent some people to come and disinfect their room and also take her to the school clinic while some of her friends followed her and the gist got confirmed and also take away the foetus in the toilet.



Please ladies,let us be careful and patient with the way we have sex,its not every time that its sex,even if you'll be having sex,definitely not with someone that cannot afford to take care of a baby, because news also got to us that she got pregnant for a tout or so,I think the big joystick got her dicked down..its disappointing.



Some of us will say she's suffering or its poverty,see ehn,her parents are really rich!I don't even know how she got engaged with touts.. Its just that,they are really strict and she only gets to do this in school..



A word is enough for the wise sha,let me stop typing now because I'm not typing with my Acer mini but my S31 and my thumbs are aching .



chai.... I'm more interested in knowing how she did it with hanger. op can u pls explain to us?

Stop fucking small boys that can't take care of you when shiit hits the fan.

But these girls will not listen!







But these girls will not listen!

same thang happened last semester here

Not with hanger tho

chai.... I'm more interested in knowing how she did it with hanger. op can u pls explain to us? Exactly why I also opened the thread. But unfortunately, op did not tell us



Same Abortion using hanger happened in my secondary school,only God did not kill that senior that year,I heard she got married three years back,still searching for the fruit if the womb but she no go remember how she used hanger to perforate the sack that carried her first fruit Girls avoid abortion at all cost

Wonder how its done but that shiit must be very painful.

Like they explained to us..she inserted the hanger tip in her vagina to carry out the stuff,and pressed down her tummy with her hand and sat on the water system and it came out..tbh I can't type this,I feel emotional rn and its disgusting..gosh!

Wait,



Hanger?? How biko??



U mean hanger for clothes, abi there's another thing called hanger.



That's crazy, imagining it, n it doesn't look pretty o,.



#MyImagination oo 4 Likes

These stories are scaring me up lately.. can you imagine ?

Just thinking about it gives Me this weird, creepy feeling

Generation of cold blood murderers!

Gossip monger!.



Gossip monger!.

You're the kind of friend girls should avoid, so because you had yours in secret does that make you better?...you'll need to explain more on how "hanger" aborts a pregnancy.



Mitcheew!. 9 Likes

Gossip monger!.



You're the kind of friend girls should avoid, so because you have yours in secret does that make you better?...you'll need to explain more on how "hanger" aborts a pregnancy.



U sef don abort? Tel us about it

Well, i'm not surprised, why?, because this is always the end result when parents restrict every movements of their children especially the female folks...instead of the parents to sit them down and teach them the implications of getting involved in early sex they'd be locking the gates, giving the gate man stern and strict precautions not to allow them go out, even when they(children) are above 18, smh....the day they will eventually sneak out and perhaps get entangled in sex, this is usually the end product cos they will not know how to protect themselves in most cases...some of them when they get home the signs that they just had sex will be written all over them.

Gossip monger!.



You're the kind of friend girls should avoid, so because you have yours in secret does that make you better?...you'll need to explain more on how "hanger" aborts a pregnancy.



will you keep quiet?

U sef don abort? Tel us about it Naive girls undergo abortions...like the op. TeeFeh:

will you keep quiet? I was expecting something reasonable from you...gossip monger!, not "will you keep quiet!".



Naive girls undergo abortions...like the op. I was expecting something reasonable from you...gossip monger!, not "will you keep quiet!".

Tell us how you removed your own, not Tolu or whatever your friend's name is.

which one be "an hanger" again? I swear your yoruba accent has done you more harm than good.

Gossip monger!.



You're the kind of friend girls should avoid, so because you have yours in secret does that make you better?...you'll need to explain more on how "hanger" aborts a pregnancy.



Smh, you are always in support of abortions....i no talk anything o

Smh, you are always in support of abortions....i no talk anything o Yes na!, because the last time we had sex...you gave me N500 and when i got pregnant you were like "who's the father?" so i had to abort it.



Deny it!. Yes na!, because the last time we had sex...you gave me N500 and when i got pregnant you were like "who's the father?" so i had to abort it.Deny it!.

just like that? How many months pregnancy are we talking about here?

Yes na!, because the last time we had sex...you gave me N500 and when i got pregnant you were like "who's the father?" so i had to abort it.



Deny it!. That's why you wanted to kill me with your sexual skills ... That's why you wanted to kill me with your sexual skills... 2 Likes

That's why you wanted to kill me with your sexual skills ... I see..

We are now on the same page. I see..We are now on the same page.

She dey Agric Uni, what were you expecting?.

I see..

We are now on the same page.



Yes, looking forward to seeing you again ...the last one was memorable, you were good bae Yes, looking forward to seeing you again...the last one was memorable, you were good bae

Exactly why I also opened the thread. But unfortunately, op did not tell us



God Bless you o. Who gives a poo about the preambles written up there.

Yes, looking forward to seeing you again ...the last one was memorable, you were good bae So you'll do what you did before?, can't have an abortion twice!.



Go joor!. So you'll do what you did before?, can't have an abortion twice!.Go joor!.

So you'll do what you did before?, can't have an abortion twice!.



Go joor!. Nope, it's because you were too in a haste for me to put it when you saw my magnificient xxd...as it was well shaved and shaped, i just had to obey your instructions and slowly put it in, awwwshh ....not to worry, we 'll condomise ourselves this time around Nope, it's because you were too in a haste for me to put it when you saw my magnificient xxd...as it was well shaved and shaped, i just had to obey your instructions and slowly put it in, awwwshh....not to worry, we 'll condomise ourselves this time around

Naive girls undergo abortions...like the op. I was expecting something reasonable from you...gossip monger!, not "will you keep quiet!".



Tell us how you removed your own, not Tolu or whatever your friend's name is.





Ur own na postinor shey?

So you'll do what you did before?, can't have an abortion twice!.



Go joor!.













Hahahahaha I can't stop laughing Hahahahaha I can't stop laughing