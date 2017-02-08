₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by TeeFeh(f): 12:55pm
She's not really my friend anyway,she's just my hall mate that we happen to be in the same hall in school and I would like to share a story and also pass a message with this. Please be patient when reading this and also forgive my errors if noticed. *Names changed*
We are students of "agricultural university of clock" and this is our second year already,we are moving and its quite a good thing.
Her name is Tola and she stays in the same hostel hall as mine but different rooms,well I have heard stories about her and she's also a pastor daughter and everyone knows tola,she's jovial and all sorts but her vagina cannot rest.. We don't know why.
Recently she has been moving around with some big girls and its a very good thing to step up your game and all sorts,but unfortunately they have been sleeping with peoples father. Her friend that's my own friend spoke to her in my presence on a WhatsApp call but tola will not listen. And after 3months she went low and was good until she decided to settle down and she is now dating someone in another department from ours and she got pregnant and she aborted it with an hanger..
HOW??
I mean how did I know?well its not a rumour, it happened because the V.C of my school got this and sent some people to come and disinfect their room and also take her to the school clinic while some of her friends followed her and the gist got confirmed and also take away the foetus in the toilet.
Please ladies,let us be careful and patient with the way we have sex,its not every time that its sex,even if you'll be having sex,definitely not with someone that cannot afford to take care of a baby, because news also got to us that she got pregnant for a tout or so,I think the big joystick got her dicked down..its disappointing.
Some of us will say she's suffering or its poverty,see ehn,her parents are really rich!I don't even know how she got engaged with touts.. Its just that,they are really strict and she only gets to do this in school..
A word is enough for the wise sha,let me stop typing now because I'm not typing with my Acer mini but my S31 and my thumbs are aching .
Please share this to your female sibling.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by yinkarh187(m): 1:00pm
chai.... I'm more interested in knowing how she did it with hanger. op can u pls explain to us?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by xstry: 1:00pm
TeeFeh:you mean she's a horse?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by SINZ(m): 1:06pm
Stop fucking small boys that can't take care of you when shiit hits the fan.
But these girls will not listen!
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Michellla(f): 1:08pm
same thang happened last semester here
Not with hanger tho
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Jacksparr0w127: 1:21pm
yinkarh187:Exactly why I also opened the thread. But unfortunately, op did not tell us
Shame on op
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Berbierklaus(f): 1:38pm
Same Abortion using hanger happened in my secondary school,only God did not kill that senior that year,I heard she got married three years back,still searching for the fruit if the womb but she no go remember how she used hanger to perforate the sack that carried her first fruit
Girls avoid abortion at all cost
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by makydebbie(f): 1:41pm
Wonder how its done but that shiit must be very painful.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by TeeFeh(f): 1:46pm
Like they explained to us..she inserted the hanger tip in her vagina to carry out the stuff,and pressed down her tummy with her hand and sat on the water system and it came out..tbh I can't type this,I feel emotional rn and its disgusting..gosh!
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by AlexCk: 1:46pm
Wait,
Hanger?? How biko??
U mean hanger for clothes, abi there's another thing called hanger.
That's crazy, imagining it, n it doesn't look pretty o,.
#MyImagination oo
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by WebSurfer(m): 1:49pm
These stories are scaring me up lately.. can you imagine ?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Friendzone: 1:49pm
Just thinking about it gives Me this weird, creepy feeling
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Splinz(m): 1:53pm
Generation of cold blood murderers!
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 3:22pm
Gossip monger!.
You're the kind of friend girls should avoid, so because you had yours in secret does that make you better?...you'll need to explain more on how "hanger" aborts a pregnancy.
Mitcheew!.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by michaelwilli(m): 3:26pm
Benita27:U sef don abort? Tel us about it
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by firstking01(m): 3:37pm
Well, i'm not surprised, why?, because this is always the end result when parents restrict every movements of their children especially the female folks...instead of the parents to sit them down and teach them the implications of getting involved in early sex they'd be locking the gates, giving the gate man stern and strict precautions not to allow them go out, even when they(children) are above 18, smh....the day they will eventually sneak out and perhaps get entangled in sex, this is usually the end product cos they will not know how to protect themselves in most cases...some of them when they get home the signs that they just had sex will be written all over them.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by TeeFeh(f): 3:42pm
Benita27:will you keep quiet?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 4:00pm
michaelwilli:Naive girls undergo abortions...like the op.
TeeFeh:I was expecting something reasonable from you...gossip monger!, not "will you keep quiet!".
Tell us how you removed your own, not Tolu or whatever your friend's name is.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by cocaineaddict(m): 4:02pm
which one be "an hanger" again? I swear your yoruba accent has done you more harm than good.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by firstking01(m): 4:06pm
Benita27:Smh, you are always in support of abortions....i no talk anything o
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 4:11pm
firstking01:Yes na!, because the last time we had sex...you gave me N500 and when i got pregnant you were like "who's the father?" so i had to abort it.
Deny it!.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Bahddo(m): 4:23pm
TeeFeh:just like that? How many months pregnancy are we talking about here?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by firstking01(m): 4:26pm
Benita27:That's why you wanted to kill me with your sexual skills...
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 4:29pm
firstking01:I see..
We are now on the same page.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 4:31pm
cocaineaddict:She dey Agric Uni, what were you expecting?.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by firstking01(m): 4:32pm
Benita27:Yes, looking forward to seeing you again...the last one was memorable, you were good bae
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by sureteeboy(m): 4:33pm
Jacksparr0w127:God Bless you o. Who gives a poo about the preambles written up there.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by Benita27(f): 4:41pm
firstking01:So you'll do what you did before?, can't have an abortion twice!.
Go joor!.
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by firstking01(m): 4:45pm
Benita27:Nope, it's because you were too in a haste for me to put it when you saw my magnificient xxd...as it was well shaved and shaped, i just had to obey your instructions and slowly put it in, awwwshh....not to worry, we 'll condomise ourselves this time around
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by michaelwilli(m): 4:46pm
Benita27:
Ur own na postinor shey?
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by rebirthforgoody(f): 4:48pm
Benita27:
Hahahahaha I can't stop laughing
|Re: My Hall Mate Used A Hanger To Abort Her Baby. by easrael(m): 4:53pm
After God fear girls..
Lalasticlala
