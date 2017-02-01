₦airaland Forum

'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) - Politics

'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by chie8: 1:09pm
Thousands of youths today trooped out in Bauchi to support President Buhari led administration.The support Buhari campaign started in the early hours of today from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium to other major streets in the state.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/what-you-want-to-saybuhari-is-healthy.html

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by 1shortblackboy: 1:13pm
sey dem don collect their 1k appearance fee. so make dem do their job

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by xstry: 1:13pm
Cool cool

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by emmy4lov(m): 1:15pm
stupid and s3nsles ....N 500 at work ...

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by ckmayoca(m): 1:16pm
Issorite. People carrying what they can't even read. Abohkee

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by xstry: 1:16pm
1shortblackboy:
sey dem don collect their 1k appearance fee. oya make dem do their job
you mean the same way the PDP paid people to protest for what they knew nothing about

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by ckmayoca(m): 1:17pm
This is a rally sponsored by the state government from the postals.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by Atmmachine(m): 1:19pm


Youths ??

You mean Hausa youths ??

They don't even know where he is but all they know is that he's alive

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:19pm
UK gave us Ibori and abducted our President. What manner of exchange is that?

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by sexymoma(f): 1:19pm
lets us think deep into this
tuface campaigned for like two weeks only to give up two days to the protest
now lets think deep.. could it be that some of the politician called tubaba not to bug himself cos buhari is no more
which means the protest will just be in vain...

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by delishpot: 1:20pm
Following the propaganda

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by NNVanguard(m): 1:20pm
We have a long walk to freedom in this nation.
Together we will get there.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by Pidgin2(f): 1:20pm
If only they could raise the dead

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by jaydhorxe: 1:20pm
meanwhile

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by Opinedecandid(m): 1:20pm
Nonsense!

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by aljazira: 1:21pm
Dear southerners, northerners get sense pass una. You say most of them are illiterate but they play their cards perfectly. In the midst of a sagging economy and and cloud of uncertainty, they support their own irrespective of the real issue at stake. They too are suffering yet stick to Buhari's economy plan. They are cashing into the agricultural policy of the FG and guess what? With #500 to $1, government is exporting agricultural produce to other countries to their advantage. The Ooni of Ife has also key into that for his people. You think northerners will do to Buhari what you did to Jonathan in 2012? WAKE UP SOUTHERNERS. Most of the people that wail, like and share on Nairaland don't have voters card but those guys you call names have. Think twice.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by enemyofprogress: 1:21pm
Baba too don dey settle like him predecessor

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by ritababe(f): 1:21pm
ckmayoca:
Issorite. People carrying what they can't even read. Abohkee

exactly, they don't even know what they are carrying so far they get the 1k .

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by raph101(m): 1:21pm
Kai.... Aboki man brain na 3kb RAM

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by olaezebala: 1:21pm
Can someone please explain in proper English what the problem of this nation is?
what is this protest meant to do?
Protesting that Buhari is not dead?
Is this meant for National Assembly, Acting President or the bloggers that keep talking about BUhari's death?

Never knew 1000 can work so much wonder like this o

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by scachy(m): 1:21pm
Who gave them those placards with these inscriptions? Because it's obvious none of them can read or write.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by 2dugged(f): 1:21pm
How will this keep him from dying,instead of them to go and hit their heads on the ground on his behalf they are there carrying placards, anyway it's all for the money

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by link2ok(m): 1:22pm
Pathetic Zombies

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by enemyofprogress: 1:22pm
NNVanguard:
We have a long walk to freedom in this nation.

Together we will get there.
me I don't tire to follow una go,make una give us our Oodua country jo

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by ritababe(f): 1:23pm
Omoakinsuyi:
UK gave us Ibori and abducted our President. What manner of exchange is that?

balancing equation

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by omenkaLives: 1:23pm
Smh. Jobless people.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by mickeymimi: 1:23pm
If the president is hale and health to speak to his VP , he might as well address the nation or call a media conference .

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by 2016v2017: 1:24pm
is buhari different from yaradua?

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by ddippset(m): 1:24pm
Buhari and APC till 2060. By hook or by crook. PDP will never smell power again. I trust those people in the north to count even cows and donkeys. Kano must produce another 1.7 million.

Re: 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) by SpecialAdviser: 1:24pm
No problem for as long as they buy fuel at the same rate with me.
The only thing I want to say is that no Mallam should beg me for money.

