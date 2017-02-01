Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) (20269 Views)

EdoDecides: Youths Storm The Street To Celebrate As PDP Wins In Idokapa(pic) / Fayose Arrests Fake Aides Of Buhari [PICS] / Nigerians On Twitter Blast Onyeka Onwenu Over The Way She Greeted Buhari (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Thousands of youths today trooped out in Bauchi to support President Buhari led administration.The support Buhari campaign started in the early hours of today from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium to other major streets in the state.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/what-you-want-to-saybuhari-is-healthy.html 5 Likes 1 Share

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/what-you-want-to-saybuhari-is-healthy.html 2 Likes 1 Share

chie8:

More more more 2 Likes

sey dem don collect their 1k appearance fee. so make dem do their job 138 Likes 2 Shares

Cool 2 Likes 3 Shares

stupid and s3nsles ....N 500 at work ... 90 Likes 3 Shares

Issorite. People carrying what they can't even read. Abohkee 138 Likes 3 Shares

1shortblackboy:

sey dem don collect their 1k appearance fee. oya make dem do their job you mean the same way the PDP paid people to protest for what they knew nothing about you mean the same way the PDP paid people to protest for what they knew nothing about 20 Likes 4 Shares

This is a rally sponsored by the state government from the postals. 57 Likes 1 Share





Youths ??



You mean Hausa youths ??



They don't even know where he is but all they know is that he's alive



62 Likes

UK gave us Ibori and abducted our President. What manner of exchange is that? 38 Likes 3 Shares

lets us think deep into this

tuface campaigned for like two weeks only to give up two days to the protest

now lets think deep.. could it be that some of the politician called tubaba not to bug himself cos buhari is no more

which means the protest will just be in vain... 12 Likes 1 Share

Following the propaganda 2 Likes

We have a long walk to freedom in this nation.

Together we will get there. 6 Likes

If only they could raise the dead 12 Likes 3 Shares

meanwhile 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense! 5 Likes 1 Share

Dear southerners, northerners get sense pass una. You say most of them are illiterate but they play their cards perfectly. In the midst of a sagging economy and and cloud of uncertainty, they support their own irrespective of the real issue at stake. They too are suffering yet stick to Buhari's economy plan. They are cashing into the agricultural policy of the FG and guess what? With #500 to $1, government is exporting agricultural produce to other countries to their advantage. The Ooni of Ife has also key into that for his people. You think northerners will do to Buhari what you did to Jonathan in 2012? WAKE UP SOUTHERNERS. Most of the people that wail, like and share on Nairaland don't have voters card but those guys you call names have. Think twice. 31 Likes 3 Shares

Baba too don dey settle like him predecessor 1 Like

ckmayoca:

Issorite. People carrying what they can't even read. Abohkee

exactly, they don't even know what they are carrying so far they get the 1k . exactly, they don't even know what they are carrying so far they get the 1k . 12 Likes

Kai.... Aboki man brain na 3kb RAM 25 Likes 2 Shares

Can someone please explain in proper English what the problem of this nation is?

what is this protest meant to do?

Protesting that Buhari is not dead?

Is this meant for National Assembly, Acting President or the bloggers that keep talking about BUhari's death?



Never knew 1000 can work so much wonder like this o 27 Likes 2 Shares

Who gave them those placards with these inscriptions? Because it's obvious none of them can read or write. 19 Likes 1 Share

How will this keep him from dying,instead of them to go and hit their heads on the ground on his behalf they are there carrying placards, anyway it's all for the money 15 Likes

Pathetic Zombies 9 Likes

NNVanguard:

We have a long walk to freedom in this nation.



Together we will get there. me I don't tire to follow una go,make una give us our Oodua country jo me I don't tire to follow una go,make una give us our Oodua country jo 8 Likes 1 Share

Omoakinsuyi:

UK gave us Ibori and abducted our President. What manner of exchange is that?

balancing equation balancing equation 4 Likes

Smh. Jobless people. 5 Likes

If the president is hale and health to speak to his VP , he might as well address the nation or call a media conference . 12 Likes

is buhari different from yaradua? 6 Likes

Buhari and APC till 2060. By hook or by crook. PDP will never smell power again. I trust those people in the north to count even cows and donkeys. Kano must produce another 1.7 million. 1 Like