The husband-to-be took to his social media page to share the good news...

Congrats to them

That's a sizzling hot & spicy groom right there Is he a nairalander too?



Kwantinu intimidating us o.



Lovely photos..

Where are those ladies that can't marry okada riders??

Look at your mate...





Look at your mate... 7 Likes

It's well

This is beautiful

Sin.z, ur twin is here ooo...it means ur next





Every evil uncle in my village that says I will not marry this year oya die by fire!! Die by fire!! Die by fire!!!

Power bike Na okada wey go Harvard..





Dem no wan marry.. Dem go remain single.. 10 Likes

Hahahahah..



Thats why u have to find those golden eggs in the bushes on Easter Sunday .. I can feel the bunnies will drop their eggs in the South tho.. So, U have to travel down there someone is waiting for u... Hahahahah..Thats why u have to find those golden eggs in the bushes on Easter Sunday .. I can feel the bunnies will drop their eggs in the South tho.. So, U have to travel down theresomeone is waiting for u... 1 Like

Nor mind dem, then on the day of Judgement na so some Gehs go be like ==>

See yam leg tori olorun

That Bike is Hawt!!!

Advanced Okada Man





Once recession finish...i go marry Once recession finish...i go marry

Yeeeeee! Omg! I'm feeling the guy!

I know this girl fa, no be Sikira omo iya Sikiru be this for Shomlu market? She finally one marry brother Fatai olokoda?

It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.

i love the Graphic s job tho.

OK. Continu. Next

If a pretty lady like this can accept the proposal of an okada man, then me who sells suya shouldn't lose hope

I must marry before 3rd quarter of the year!

It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.



Yeeeeee! Omg! I'm feeling the guy! The bike tho.

It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.

You're the only one seeing that!

Why all these kneeling down to propose. Where do they learn this awkward attitude from. It is unafrican. Even most whitemen don't do that.