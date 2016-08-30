₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,345 members, 3,353,612 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 03:39 PM

Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session (7038 Views)

Lady Offers Different Services To Her Man In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Oyinbo Man Sells Ice Cream To His Nigerian Bae In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of Akin & His Igbo Fiancée (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by PapiNigga: 1:37pm
The husband-to-be took to his social media page to share the good news...
Congrats to them

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by PapiNigga: 1:37pm

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by ToriBlue(f): 1:45pm
I like wat I see kiss
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by TrapQueen77(f): 1:46pm
grin


That's a sizzling hot & spicy groom right there cheesy Is he a nairalander too? grin

Sinz, ur twin is here ooo...it means ur next grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Aderola15(f): 1:53pm
Op and pre-wedding pictures wink cool

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 1:54pm
Lovely photos..

Kwantinu intimidating us o.

Farano, this is for you ==> grin

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by obiorathesubtle: 1:54pm
Where are those ladies that can't marry okada riders??


Look at your mate...

7 Likes

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 1:56pm
obiorathesubtle:
Where are those ladies that can't marry okada riders??


Look at your mate...

Nairaland Gehs be like ==>

"Bia Obiora,you say wetin? Kolewerk.." grin

6 Likes

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by eezeribe(m): 1:57pm
It's well
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by makydebbie(f): 1:59pm
This is beautifulkisskiss
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by SINZ(m): 2:02pm
TrapQueen77:
grin


That's a sizzling hot & spicy groom right there cheesy Is he a nairalander too? grin

Sin.z, ur twin is here ooo...it means ur next grin


Every evil uncle in my village that says I will not marry this year oya die by fire!! Die by fire!! Die by fire!!! angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by obiorathesubtle: 2:03pm
Smellymouth:


Nairaland Gehs be like ==>

"Bia Obiora,you say wetin? Kolewerk.." grin
grin grin



Power bike Na okada wey go Harvard..


Dem no wan marry.. Dem go remain single..

10 Likes

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by TrapQueen77(f): 2:08pm
SINZ:


Every evil uncle in my village that says I will not marry this year oya die by fire!! Die by fire!! Die by fire!!! angry



Hahahahah.. grin

Thats why u have to find those golden eggs in the bushes on Easter Sunday .. I can feel the bunnies will drop their eggs in the South tho.. So, U have to travel down there cheesy grin someone is waiting for u...

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 2:08pm
obiorathesubtle:
grin grin



Power bike Na okada wey go Harvard..


Dem no wan marry.. Dem go remain single..

Nor mind dem, then on the day of Judgement na so some Gehs go be like ==>

7 Likes

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by dacovajnr: 2:10pm
See yam leg tori olorun shocked

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by SINZ(m): 2:13pm
TrapQueen77:




Hahahahah.. grin

Thats why u have to find those golden eggs in the bushes on Easter Sunday .. I can feel the bunnies will drop their eggs in the South tho.. So, U have to travel down there cheesy grin someone is waiting for u...

shocked

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Nma27(f): 2:16pm
That Bike is Hawt!!!
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by hilaomo(m): 3:11pm
PapiNigga:
so
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by NameChecker: 3:11pm
Advanced Okada Man
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
cheesy

Once recession finish...i go marry grin grin
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by sisisioge: 3:11pm
Yeeeeee! Omg! I'm feeling the guy!
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by olaezebala: 3:11pm
I know this girl fa, no be Sikira omo iya Sikiru be this for Shomlu market? She finally one marry brother Fatai olokoda?

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Handsomecole(m): 3:12pm
It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Jaytecq(m): 3:13pm
i love the Graphic s job tho.
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by neche2007: 3:13pm
OK. Continu. Next
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by tosyne2much(m): 3:13pm
If a pretty lady like this can accept the proposal of an okada man, then me who sells suya shouldn't lose hope cool
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by shamecurls(m): 3:13pm
I must marry before 3rd quarter of the year!
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by shamecurls(m): 3:14pm
Handsomecole:
It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.


angry angry angry

1 Like

Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by bettercreature(m): 3:14pm
sisisioge:
Yeeeeee! Omg! I'm feeling the guy!
The bike tho.
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by VickyRotex(f): 3:14pm
Handsomecole:
It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.

You're the only one seeing that! angry
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by michoim(m): 3:16pm
Why all these kneeling down to propose. Where do they learn this awkward attitude from. It is unafrican. Even most whitemen don't do that.
Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Mrsufarguw: 3:17pm
Good

(0) (1) (Reply)

More Pictures Of Funke Akindele Almaroof's Wedding! / Lifestyle Nigeria Valentine's Special Edition 2013 / Single On Val Day????

Viewing this topic: shevchenko(m), Blurryface(m), Sydney17(m), skoagmola(m), Engrobiorah(m), Jimtop001(m), LUCAS99, zantama05(m), Babatunde123(m), Acidosis(m), kenp20(m), obimum, chuberg(m), Nath1900, ideologist2(m), Kittenprincess1, eniba(m), FxHouse, horlahwaley(m), Olubee22(f), mtchris(m), kaz4sure, elijah24(m), kingsilly(m), Dynamitechick(f), zameena(f), Missmossy(f), bless2tom(m), Queenbalikees(f), gulfer, akinsmyk(m), Immorttal, Filosofa, UncleSnr(m), DeepFriedPuff(f), banme(m), ponpin234(m), PHIPEX(m), Marty2020, deji15, kheengjay(m), AdaNri1(f), Aadeyinka(m), catherineokezie(f), shevon(m), YEMOYEMI, smh0, Kabir20, amadice(m), ujoatu(m), Deejavuu(f), IYESMAN(m), Emerald22(f), REDDEVILS1(m), oprime(m), cherish44, simplibaba(m), myqel(m), Sleekshady(f), mma199, marvelyole(m), latissimusDorsi, dtruth50(m), oladotun007(m), squino(m), link2ok(m), djlaqua91(m), ebig21(m), noblet2(f), erosimo(m), adegoody(m), GentleYoung(m), nickyvil(m), emadamysy, katchycouture(f), Wesely01(m), sweetblaze01, helpee, omogeyoyo(f), brownsug(f), Dyt(f), nkemdi89(f), mrsraiy, marloko, uyiekpenm(m), teaseryoh, wahabceeblack1, zaradina(m), samsamgo, mismore(f), NicheNaija, Tanima007, SIRKAY98(m), stunningjudy(f), Prinzyy, rman, Nwogbe, holysina(m), NORSIYK(m), miriamchi(f), deb303(f), jholiz, derommyvent, tmtech, braining01, fredoooooo, SlyIg(f), Eveluv(f), Ichel, lokozoni(m), crystalballs, Don4wealth, Hipsymoi, omoloba123(m), krisrock(m), chidaike(m), ColonelDrake(m), Somex10202(m), tlongevity(m), KingAfo(m), omolorlarh(f), elmas(m), Aitee1(f), fuckhead, lielbree, KingJeremy(m), whirlwind7(m), Dottune(m), AJvine(m), MartinBond(m) and 278 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.