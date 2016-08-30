₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by PapiNigga: 1:37pm
The husband-to-be took to his social media page to share the good news...
Congrats to them
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by PapiNigga: 1:37pm
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by ToriBlue(f): 1:45pm
I like wat I see
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by TrapQueen77(f): 1:46pm
That's a sizzling hot & spicy groom right there Is he a nairalander too?
Sinz, ur twin is here ooo...it means ur next
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Aderola15(f): 1:53pm
Op and pre-wedding pictures
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 1:54pm
Lovely photos..
Kwantinu intimidating us o.
Farano, this is for you ==>
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by obiorathesubtle: 1:54pm
Where are those ladies that can't marry okada riders??
Look at your mate...
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 1:56pm
obiorathesubtle:
Nairaland Gehs be like ==>
"Bia Obiora,you say wetin? Kolewerk.."
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by eezeribe(m): 1:57pm
It's well
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by makydebbie(f): 1:59pm
This is beautiful
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by SINZ(m): 2:02pm
TrapQueen77:
Every evil uncle in my village that says I will not marry this year oya die by fire!! Die by fire!! Die by fire!!!
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by obiorathesubtle: 2:03pm
Smellymouth:
Power bike Na okada wey go Harvard..
Dem no wan marry.. Dem go remain single..
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by TrapQueen77(f): 2:08pm
SINZ:
Hahahahah..
Thats why u have to find those golden eggs in the bushes on Easter Sunday .. I can feel the bunnies will drop their eggs in the South tho.. So, U have to travel down there someone is waiting for u...
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Smellymouth: 2:08pm
obiorathesubtle:
Nor mind dem, then on the day of Judgement na so some Gehs go be like ==>
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by dacovajnr: 2:10pm
See yam leg tori olorun
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by SINZ(m): 2:13pm
TrapQueen77:
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Nma27(f): 2:16pm
That Bike is Hawt!!!
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by hilaomo(m): 3:11pm
PapiNigga:so
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by NameChecker: 3:11pm
Advanced Okada Man
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by GreenMavro: 3:11pm
Once recession finish...i go marry
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by sisisioge: 3:11pm
Yeeeeee! Omg! I'm feeling the guy!
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by olaezebala: 3:11pm
I know this girl fa, no be Sikira omo iya Sikiru be this for Shomlu market? She finally one marry brother Fatai olokoda?
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Handsomecole(m): 3:12pm
It's so beautiful, but I'm I the only one seeing that the girl has "yam" leg.
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Jaytecq(m): 3:13pm
i love the Graphic s job tho.
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by neche2007: 3:13pm
OK. Continu. Next
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by tosyne2much(m): 3:13pm
If a pretty lady like this can accept the proposal of an okada man, then me who sells suya shouldn't lose hope
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by shamecurls(m): 3:13pm
I must marry before 3rd quarter of the year!
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by shamecurls(m): 3:14pm
Handsomecole:
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by bettercreature(m): 3:14pm
sisisioge:The bike tho.
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by VickyRotex(f): 3:14pm
Handsomecole:
You're the only one seeing that!
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by michoim(m): 3:16pm
Why all these kneeling down to propose. Where do they learn this awkward attitude from. It is unafrican. Even most whitemen don't do that.
|Re: Marriage Proposal Turns Out To Be A Pre-wedding Photo Session by Mrsufarguw: 3:17pm
Good
