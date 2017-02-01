Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) (18723 Views)

Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To His UK Tour / Davido's Daughter Imade Rides Her Little Wrangler Jeep Inside Their Mansion(pic) / Flavour Arrives Media House In Ghana In Rolls Royce Car(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/na-wa-for-nigerian-police-ooo.html Singer Run-town was recently at the airport to board a flight to the UK. He stormed the airport in a Rolls Royce and police officers at the airport surrounded him like ants on Sugar. Some of them were seen bowing their heads as a sign of respect. Lol





WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/na-wa-for-nigerian-police-ooo.html more

Make money, spend money 4 Likes 1 Share





#if she follow you go na enjoyment go kill am ooo#



See as police dey smile. Cos of egunje #if she follow you go na enjoyment go kill am ooo#See as police dey smile. Cos of egunje 3 Likes 1 Share

Breaking News!!!

Our President is back

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Yes, my Church's Youth President is back from NYSC.

Helep us thank God 40 Likes 2 Shares

Wow!!! Money is good 1 Like

The power of money.



Can't they check him incase he has something incriminating, like they do to the masses? 4 Likes



See dem shinning teeth Police is ur friend after allSee dem shinning teeth 1 Like

Baba God pick up my call 6 Likes

9jarians 1 Like

LOL





Some of the officers cant even place his face on his songs.











Do u need a shop at Asaba Ultramodern Mechanic Village and Spare parts Market?

check my Signature

Oga drop something 2 Likes

when are we unfvcking NPF? when are we unfvcking NPF?when are we unfvcking NPF?

Cool story

Mad over you grossed well 1 Like

If am a Police Officer, i'll do the same. It's their duty to serve the people mostly when Money is involved. Sometimes, you've to play a Fool to be able to feed yourself and your family, it doesn't mean you're indeed a fool. The Fantastically rich people I know are very humble... 4 Likes

Surrounded by diplomatic beggers 1 Like

Nigerian police is a disgrace to mankind 2 Likes

Booked

7th to comment. Yeapie! First time ever to be closed to FTC since i joined NL.

Chai! network nah bastard

! 1 Like

#spacebooked

Make dem dey buy Rolls royce but very soon them go dey beg money to donate for new kidney 4 Likes 1 Share

These set of people can be your best friend when your pocket is swollen but try smiling with them when you're broke, your name is... 1 Like

Borrowed now y d hype

Rented rolls royce cab to the airport

Wait ooo.



Why are you guys surprised?

So you no want make dem bow dere head abi..... When the president who will sign dem cheques don travel.

Dem con see free money, make dem no grab?





Abegi...









Drabeey was HERE

When money no dey, everybody run away......when money no dey, nobody look at ur face.... but when money don show, everybody come ur way.....

Timaya help me continue from here 1 Like

Buhari must die useless man 1 Like

POLICE ARE MAD OVER RUNTOWN