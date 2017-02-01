₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Towncrier247: 2:56pm
Singer Run-town was recently at the airport to board a flight to the UK. He stormed the airport in a Rolls Royce and police officers at the airport surrounded him like ants on Sugar. Some of them were seen bowing their heads as a sign of respect. Lol
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Towncrier247: 2:57pm
more
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Yeahreen(m): 2:58pm
Make money, spend money
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by dotuna3(m): 3:14pm
#if she follow you go na enjoyment go kill am ooo#
See as police dey smile. Cos of egunje
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by wellmax(m): 4:17pm
Breaking News!!!
Our President is back
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Yes, my Church's Youth President is back from NYSC.
Helep us thank God
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 4:17pm
Wow!!! Money is good
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by deebrain(m): 4:17pm
The power of money.
Can't they check him incase he has something incriminating, like they do to the masses?
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:18pm
Police is ur friend after all
See dem shinning teeth
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by hacmond(m): 4:18pm
Baba God pick up my call
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by JON01: 4:18pm
9jarians
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Stanleyelege(m): 4:18pm
LOL
Some of the officers cant even place his face on his songs.
Do u need a shop at Asaba Ultramodern Mechanic Village and Spare parts Market?
check my Signature
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by angelo5uk(m): 4:18pm
Oga drop something
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by berryPee(m): 4:18pm
when are we unfvcking NPF? when are we unfvcking NPF?
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:18pm
Cool story
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by KingRex1: 4:18pm
Mad over you grossed well
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Olasco93: 4:19pm
If am a Police Officer, i'll do the same. It's their duty to serve the people mostly when Money is involved. Sometimes, you've to play a Fool to be able to feed yourself and your family, it doesn't mean you're indeed a fool. The Fantastically rich people I know are very humble...
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:19pm
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 4:19pm
Surrounded by diplomatic beggers
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by dadavivo: 4:19pm
Nigerian police is a disgrace to mankind
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by inkboy: 4:19pm
Booked
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by vexing(m): 4:19pm
7th to comment. Yeapie! First time ever to be closed to FTC since i joined NL.
Chai! network nah bastard
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by 9jizzy(m): 4:19pm
!
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Onedibe1: 4:19pm
#spacebooked
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 4:20pm
Make dem dey buy Rolls royce but very soon them go dey beg money to donate for new kidney
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 4:21pm
These set of people can be your best friend when your pocket is swollen but try smiling with them when you're broke, your name is...
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by gatti23(m): 4:21pm
Borrowed now y d hype
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by vertueptime: 4:22pm
Rented rolls royce cab to the airport
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 4:22pm
Wait ooo.
Why are you guys surprised?
So you no want make dem bow dere head abi..... When the president who will sign dem cheques don travel.
Dem con see free money, make dem no grab?
Abegi...
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by oba2flex(m): 4:22pm
When money no dey, everybody run away......when money no dey, nobody look at ur face.... but when money don show, everybody come ur way.....
Timaya help me continue from here
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by ANAMBRA11(m): 4:22pm
Buhari must die useless man
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by Cozbymaster97(m): 4:22pm
POLICE ARE MAD OVER RUNTOWN
|Re: Runtown Rides In Rolls Royce To Airport (Photos) by gatti23(m): 4:23pm
Him oga na car dealer them just use am bring m come yo promote am n surely they succeeded ....tiz on NL frontpage
