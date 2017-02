Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Orjiekwe Displays Baby Bump In Red Outfit And Panties - Pictures (11145 Views)

Annie Idibia Vs Tiwa Savage:Who Rocks The Black Outfit And Sneakers Better?(pics / Mimi Orjiekwe And Charles-Billion's Traditional Wedding (Photos) / Mimi Orjiekwe And Husband Pictured Bathing Together In A Bathtub (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQPukkPjnNT/?taken-by=mimiorjiekweng&hl=en The actress is heavily pregnant. View pictures below as unleashed her by on Insta ...

This poo is becoming stale already 11 Likes

What nonsense baby bump! I say which kind nonsense red pant be that one eh... 6 Likes

cool

What's this?





OMG!!!! 1 Like

Ok

Na U won snap? In the 1st pix Why U carry hand the cover the region again? Anyways i hear say na sin to see pregnant woman puna sha!

nice panty kikikikikiki

Spec

Wetin be this with pregnant ladies nowadays? 4 Likes

ile aye yi eyaf spoil finish!

.

Maybe it's pregnancy hormones that makes them to behave like this. But let's say it affected her thinking faculty, what about the husband and the photographer? 2 Likes 1 Share

Copy cats. Everything the whites do, we sef wan copy. This is Africa o. Shior! 11 Likes

Oya Mimi Orjiekwe, clap for yasef.... In the nearest future, I hope your baby will be really proud of you for this public exhibition.



What's tha business? 3 Likes

,P

So happy for her but wait she s so beautiful

women no dey shame again

Madness 1 Like

Na only you waka come

And she get husband ooo 2 Likes

When you make Beyounce your role model



2 Likes

f00lish people 2 Likes

Sigh.........





The western culture has really infiltrated our values and norms.



What you will never find a Chinese or Indian do......





Shame.....

oloriLFC:

Copy cats. Everything the whites do, we sef wan copy. This is Africa o. Shior!

Beyonce is not white -_- Beyonce is not white -_-

Wish her safe delivery

Laslim:

So happy for her but wait she s so beautiful Maybe she is, but you can't use this as evidence.



You can't tell if a woman is beautiful by the pictures they put on social media. Mind you this picture has been edited and touched in so many places Maybe she is, but you can't use this as evidence.You can't tell if a woman is beautiful by the pictures they put on social media. Mind you this picture has been edited and touched in so many places

Chai who score this goal oo. My d..k used to stand for her o. Anyway I done c her fresh laps

shamecurls:

Sigh.........





The western culture has really infiltrated our values and norms.



What you will never find a Chinese or Indian do......





Shame..... 6 Likes