The young Honourable who has empowered a lot of people from the grassroot said excitedly " Trust me it was fun gisting with the masses especially the poor"



It would be recalled the Hon. Tony Nwulu representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency 2, just returned from New York or the global launch of #NotToo Young ToRun bill campaign



‎Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wovw0dDon0c



Abeg who get the address?

Yeye dey smell 1 Like

#sighs... ayam just tired of this country. 2 Likes

Una star wan go for akara abi...



Sara no good oooo. 1 Like

Hmmm. Stomach infrastructure. One of the reasons why Nigerian will never develop. We've seen rice, kerosene, and bread. Then this akara... Maybe in 2019, when APC Distributes Apu, we will go to PDP to collect Egusi soup, and maybe APGA will put meat.. #CrazyNation 9 Likes

Rubbish!







Another Fayose in the making!

Lagos is a no mans land Afonja come and beat me 2 Likes

Nwulu my guy

Ritual Things! 2 Likes

For how long if I may ask?



Anyway, I would have had the same thought with the poster above me if it's made with palm oil..... as a Yoruba man.



However, I reserve my other comments.

who x he?

Free Akara breakfast..Why not empower them with vocational skills?

Igbo man feeding hungry Yoruba muslims. 6 Likes

Fayose's boys have taken over in the flatron republic

So he gets millions in constituency allocation then he decides to fry akara for them. Not surprised though. If Fayose can do it successfully in Ekiti why shouldn't his younger brother try it out in his constituency. 1 Like

He will soon recoup his investment.....very soon....

Trying to wrap my head around this stunt

Because na Akara be our problem. Mtchwwwww[b][/b]





Anyway, Esau sold his birthright just for a plate of pottage Chop at the exchange of your God's given destinyAnyway, Esau sold his birthright just for a plate of pottage 1 Like

How come anyone in APC is synonymous with akara





Aisha fried Akara





Oshiomole donated akara







Now it shpuld be





Akara Peoples Congress











Boluwatife Azzezat i sight you below me. Go and write your Jamb 2 Likes

Theultimate:

For how long if I may ask?



Anyway, I would have had the same thought with the poster above me if it's made with palm oil..... as a Yoruba man.



However, I reserve my other comments.



This Ipob err. What concern Yoruba with this thing. The other one commented Igbo feeding Afonja. Comment was hidden.

You guys go about abusing Yoruba's . Other Tribes. Yet later u claim blue murder. As if we are better than others.



stop posting nonsense u no dey hear. This Ipob err. What concern Yoruba with this thing. The other one commented Igbo feeding Afonja. Comment was hidden.You guys go about abusing Yoruba's . Other Tribes. Yet later u claim blue murder. As if we are better than others.

Only in Nigeria

is that part of his constituency projects or what?

free Akara breakfast...y not empower the women around or d youth...well Thank God our president is back sori my church youth president is back