₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,407 members, 3,353,834 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 05:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) (9110 Views)
Tony Nwulu Sponsored The Age Restriction Bill {photos} / Hon Tony Nwulu's Projects At Oshodi Isolo Federal Constituency 2 - Photos / Lagos Grassroot Politician,tony Nwulu Pays Hospital Bills Of 200 Patients (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by GLeesMODEL(m): 4:03pm
Hon. Tony Nwulu casually put some smiles on some faces of people within an akara joint when he decared free breakfast for everyone including himself.
The young Honourable who has empowered a lot of people from the grassroot said excitedly " Trust me it was fun gisting with the masses especially the poor"
It would be recalled the Hon. Tony Nwulu representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal constituency 2, just returned from New York or the global launch of #NotToo Young ToRun bill campaign
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wovw0dDon0c
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/watch-video-hon-tony-nwulu-declares.html?m=0
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by dafeyankee: 4:04pm
Abeg who get the address?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by GreenMavro: 4:19pm
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by papabaks(m): 4:19pm
Yeye dey smell
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Lasskeey: 4:19pm
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by johnydon22(m): 4:19pm
#sighs... ayam just tired of this country.
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by olaolulazio(m): 4:19pm
Una star wan go for akara abi...
Sara no good oooo.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by uncleabbey(m): 4:20pm
Hmmm. Stomach infrastructure. One of the reasons why Nigerian will never develop. We've seen rice, kerosene, and bread. Then this akara... Maybe in 2019, when APC Distributes Apu, we will go to PDP to collect Egusi soup, and maybe APGA will put meat.. #CrazyNation
9 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Itzwinnie: 4:20pm
C
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by mdee1(m): 4:20pm
OK now
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by bookson(m): 4:20pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by shamecurls(m): 4:20pm
Rubbish!
Another Fayose in the making!
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by ANAMBRA11(m): 4:21pm
Lagos is a no mans land Afonja come and beat me
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by amdoyin82(m): 4:21pm
Nwulu my guy
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by whitedove(m): 4:21pm
Ritual Things!
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Theultimate(m): 4:21pm
For how long if I may ask?
Anyway, I would have had the same thought with the poster above me if it's made with palm oil..... as a Yoruba man.
However, I reserve my other comments.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Onedibe1: 4:21pm
who x he?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Deem: 4:21pm
Free Akara breakfast..Why not empower them with vocational skills?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by ZeroTolerance: 4:21pm
Igbo man feeding hungry Yoruba muslims.
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by divicoded: 4:22pm
Fayose's boys have taken over in the flatron republic
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Ioannes(m): 4:22pm
So he gets millions in constituency allocation then he decides to fry akara for them. Not surprised though. If Fayose can do it successfully in Ekiti why shouldn't his younger brother try it out in his constituency.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 4:22pm
He will soon recoup his investment.....very soon....
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Nma27(f): 4:22pm
Trying to wrap my head around this stunt
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by DJInfluence: 4:22pm
Because na Akara be our problem. Mtchwwwww[b][/b]
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Lilimax(f): 4:23pm
Chop at the exchange of your God's given destiny
Anyway, Esau sold his birthright just for a plate of pottage
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by BlackSeptember: 4:23pm
How come anyone in APC is synonymous with akara
Aisha fried Akara
Oshiomole donated akara
Now it shpuld be
Akara Peoples Congress
Boluwatife Azzezat i sight you below me. Go and write your Jamb
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by IpobExposed: 4:23pm
Theultimate:
This Ipob err. What concern Yoruba with this thing. The other one commented Igbo feeding Afonja. Comment was hidden.
You guys go about abusing Yoruba's . Other Tribes. Yet later u claim blue murder. As if we are better than others.
stop posting nonsense u no dey hear.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Jkkent: 4:23pm
Only in Nigeria
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by olaezebala: 4:24pm
is that part of his constituency projects or what?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by Ahmed99(m): 4:24pm
free Akara breakfast...y not empower the women around or d youth...well Thank God our president is back sori my church youth president is back
|Re: Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) by AshawoGirl(f): 4:24pm
F
Pandemonium As Presidential Aircraft Lands On School Premises / Islamic Scholars Condemn Xmas Day Bombings / FG Inaugurates Committees On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Viewing this topic: orimipe(f), hassanvic(m), Jummielegal(f), ayatt(m), olaomoola1(m), killthemods, best4momoh(m), TheVictorious(m), ayfat23, swtedy(f), mitcheti(m), kayce19, 2fine2fast(m), bot101(m), emmysexxy(f), mubeela, muyibaba222(m), venahoro(m), Nasamy(m), Gabriel6(m), oddessey007(m) and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9