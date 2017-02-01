Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos (20170 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the ex-minister of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using same for media campaign.



Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wore a Jewish prayer sash to court today for his corruption trial. Mr. Fani-Kayode is facing a five-count charge of alleged money laundering amounting to N26 million before Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the ex-minister of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using same for media campaign.

Maybe that's where the charm is, to make the judge believe/ look convince in his favor. No wonder he said he can't settle out of court: the witch doctor told him to go with that and make sure it touches efcc lawyers so that they can miss yarn..... sign of jew ko sign of jew ni lobbish. 12 Likes 1 Share

To hell with thieves 14 Likes 2 Shares

.. bomb loading Lmao.. see as this yeye go enter frontpage. Then afonjas would act like someone pierced them dagger from back.. bomb loading 1 Like 2 Shares

we are watching

Femi Fani-Kayode again 1 Like

Lol, Nnamdi kanu wore the same thing to court one certain time , maybe there's a certain charm in it 8 Likes

Nawa ooo.....Science evrywhere





Useless politician This wont save him from not been jailedUseless politician 13 Likes 2 Shares

He is a Jew through that yellow pawpaw in his house 17 Likes 2 Shares

It's fun aka comedian FFK

Anyone is free to convert to Judaism just like Christianity and islam. 2 Likes

He should thereafter come to Nnewi for Jewish Scientists To Conduct DNA Test for him 4 Likes

That is a prove that he is getting insane 14 Likes

Him, Fayose and Reno are Apc's greatest nightmare.

VICTORY AT LAST.















sweerychick:

It's to politicise the trial and make it look like religious persecution. It's to politicise the trial and make it look like religious persecution. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Watch how Afonjas will quickly jump inside this place to start abusing him 3 Likes

G

All these trial will amount to nothing

All na entertainment

ode 1 Like

Hmmm. Non challant attitude to corruption Trials. Would he have done this in China where corruption charges is met with death penalty 3 Likes

Nothing can save you from jail if guilty 1 Like 1 Share

The clone himself...



Meanwhile



What is happening here ( Photo below) 1 Like 1 Share

afonjas afonjas 1 Like







Every evil and demonic thing in Nigeria now associates with Israel. Every evil and demonic thing in Nigeria now associates with Israel. 1 Like

These people know just how irredeemably gullible some Nigeriana are and are capitalising on it to get the support they need.



Ekweremadu wore their traditional attire when asked to answer for his crimes, setting them on a frenzy. And he got the suport he desired in full measure with the gimmick; they screamed "Buhari is persecutig Igbos".



Nnamdi kanu did the same.



FFK is now following in the same foot steps to whip up sentiments from the people of the SE since they think themselves jews.



It is just a pathetic situation.



What the phuck has being a jew got to do with stealing? 14 Likes 1 Share

DairisGod!!

hmm

Drama king









Naija the land of Paradoxes Naija the land of Paradoxes