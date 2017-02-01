₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by informant001: 4:06pm
Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode wore a Jewish prayer sash to court today for his corruption trial. Mr. Fani-Kayode is facing a five-count charge of alleged money laundering amounting to N26 million before Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the ex-minister of collecting N26 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and using same for media campaign.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/femi-fani-kayode-wears-jewish-prayer.html
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Qmerit(m): 4:06pm
Maybe that's where the charm is, to make the judge believe/ look convince in his favor. No wonder he said he can't settle out of court: the witch doctor told him to go with that and make sure it touches efcc lawyers so that they can miss yarn..... sign of jew ko sign of jew ni lobbish.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Afriifa(m): 4:06pm
To hell with thieves
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by redcliff: 4:06pm
Lmao.. see as this yeye go enter frontpage. Then afonjas would act like someone pierced them dagger from back .. bomb loading
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by informant001: 4:10pm
see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/femi-fani-kayode-wears-jewish-prayer.html
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:12pm
we are watching
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by angeltolly(f): 4:13pm
Femi Fani-Kayode again
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by sweerychick(f): 4:13pm
Lol, Nnamdi kanu wore the same thing to court one certain time , maybe there's a certain charm in it
8 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by ijebuloaded(m): 4:14pm
Nawa ooo.....Science evrywhere
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Keneking: 4:16pm
This wont save him from not been jailed
Useless politician
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by waledeji(m): 4:18pm
He is a Jew through that yellow pawpaw in his house
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Drversatile: 4:20pm
It's fun aka comedian FFK
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by ShootToKill: 4:31pm
Anyone is free to convert to Judaism just like Christianity and islam.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by ifeomafigure8(f): 4:31pm
He should thereafter come to Nnewi for Jewish Scientists To Conduct DNA Test for him
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by NameChecker: 4:31pm
That is a prove that he is getting insane
14 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Stanleyelege(m): 4:31pm
Him, Fayose and Reno are Apc's greatest nightmare.
VICTORY AT LAST.
Do u need a shop at Asaba Ultramodern Mechanic Village and Spare parts Market?
check my Signature
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Ibime(m): 4:32pm
sweerychick:
It's to politicise the trial and make it look like religious persecution.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by dadavivo: 4:32pm
Watch how Afonjas will quickly jump inside this place to start abusing him
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by datopaper(m): 4:32pm
G
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by maberry(m): 4:32pm
All these trial will amount to nothing
All na entertainment
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by rattlesnake(m): 4:32pm
ode
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by uncleabbey(m): 4:32pm
Hmmm. Non challant attitude to corruption Trials. Would he have done this in China where corruption charges is met with death penalty
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Jkkent: 4:33pm
Nothing can save you from jail if guilty
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by helinues: 4:33pm
The clone himself...
Meanwhile
What is happening here ( Photo below)
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 4:33pm
afonjas
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by shamecurls(m): 4:33pm
Every evil and demonic thing in Nigeria now associates with Israel.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by omenkaLives: 4:33pm
These people know just how irredeemably gullible some Nigeriana are and are capitalising on it to get the support they need.
Ekweremadu wore their traditional attire when asked to answer for his crimes, setting them on a frenzy. And he got the suport he desired in full measure with the gimmick; they screamed "Buhari is persecutig Igbos".
Nnamdi kanu did the same.
FFK is now following in the same foot steps to whip up sentiments from the people of the SE since they think themselves jews.
It is just a pathetic situation.
What the phuck has being a jew got to do with stealing?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by opetomi: 4:33pm
DairisGod!!
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by GodIsFoolish: 4:34pm
hmm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by Vanessa88(f): 4:34pm
Drama king
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by BlackSeptember: 4:34pm
Naija the land of Paradoxes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Wears Jewish Prayer Sash For His Trial At Abuja Court. Photos by killthemods: 4:35pm
See, we afonjas aren't usually stupid, but you see this one, he's a goner
We afonjas hereby disown him
1 Like 1 Share
