Payment offsets longtime debt owed to company



Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha has released the sum of two hundred million Naira to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). Politics Nigeria learnt that this is payment of a debt owed by previous administrations of Imo state. This will enable the EEDC supply light to some areas in the state.



It is on the premise of this development that,Niger Delta Youths led by Comrade Chimezie Ohiri stormed Government House Owerri in a "Solidarity March" to felicitate the Governor for this uncommon love for the people of the area.



The youths in their numbers are particularly grateful to the governor for appointing his Wife as the Chairman,Amnesty Committee in the state describing her as "Chukwunenye". The youths are also rejoicing over the leadership of the Deputy Chief Of Staff,Hon Uju Kingsley Chima.







Responding,Hon Uju Chima assured the youths that what they are seeing today is just the beginning of what the governor has in store for the oil rich communities. He maintained that,renovation of all the primary schools in Oguta & Ohaji and Egbema has commenced by the directive of the governor.



On the issue of electricity restored by the governor to the oil communities,he said



"Government of Imo state is not owing EEDC a dime,as I speak,we have cleared the backlog of bills owed them,today,we can boast of light in our communities, thanks to OWELLE who has shown us love.Our youths were living in the bush,he brought them out, our parents were living in darkness,he brought us light,today,he is rebuilding our schools and has given us free education. God bless Owelle ndi Igbo". He concluded.

Okorocha paid debts being owed And Niger Delta youth pays him a solidarity visit for pAying a debt







All these Tonye and Abagworro kind of youth groups are the one giving this mumu Governor hope 29 Likes 1 Share

Lets Pity Okorocha wife for her selfless service to Imo and for holding about 80% of portfolios in Imo state.







Sycophants and Idiots are finally in Power 16 Likes

Brilliant one coming from Okorocha!





Laudable and commendable stride which I believe other State governors should emulate.







Okorocha has overtime proven to be the "ONLY" presidential option of the South-East. His political buoyancy and affiliation with the stronghold of Nigeria has made him the one and only option.







2 Likes





Only in Nigeria...why is he the governor if he can't do that...abi na him money ne? 1 Like

Okorocha...bufallo. governor

I don't see any reason to congratulate him his performing his obligations as a governor 4 Likes 1 Share

What Dickson can not do in Bayelsa

What Wike cant even try in Rivers State

What Okowa cant even try in Delta State



Nonsense politicians

People are busy blaming the DISCO for power problems but imagine the billions Naira debt Government entities are owing them.



A whole N200m debt for years, where would they now get money to buy meters then? 5 Likes

While the civil servants in his state are yet to be paid..



Well good gesture by him

Yet you tell pensioners to forfeit 60% of their entitlement.. It's either this governor is sick or just plain wicked.. Imo state has this kind of moneyYet you tell pensioners to forfeit 60% of their entitlement.. It's either this governor is sick or just plain wicked.. 2 Likes

Should anyone be applauded for paying NEPA bill? 3 Likes

What's brilliant about paying NEPA bill.



So we that don't owe are not brilliant? What's brilliant about paying NEPA bill.So we that don't owe are not brilliant? 9 Likes

I DISLIKE LOUSY PRAISE-SINGERS.





All that the governor has done are his basic duties as a government official.



He didn't do them as from his personal finances, but as a duty he pledged and swore to accomplish. 2 Likes

when u re bin deprived of ya rights too much, thats an example of exactly what will happen... felicitate ko, gabrielitate ni #RUBBISHwhen u re bin deprived of ya rights too much, thats an example of exactly what will happen... felicitate ko, gabrielitate ni 1 Like

Okorocha is greater than Nnamdi Kanu the jail bird and Ojukwu combined. Quote me anywhere!

See idiots above me saying it's his duty, but same nonentities will start praising obiano for flyovers, liberate yourselves from hate Abeg

TRUST NO NIGERIA GOVERNOR 1 Like

Are we really in recession?

Please people read between the lines... Emeka Offor is Okorocha's chief sponsor, who is presently in dire need of money and what does he do? He pays EEDC 200million for some unverified bogus electricity bills. Then hires some impoverished people of the affected communities to sing his praises, under the guise of restoring electricity to their communities. Let these people tell us if power has returned to their homes, because I'm certain it hasn't. 4 Likes