Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by itsdumebi(m): 5:08pm
Payment offsets longtime debt owed to company
http://politicsngr.com/okorocha-releases-n200-million-eedc/
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by BlackSeptember: 5:11pm
Okorocha paid debts being owed And Niger Delta youth pays him a solidarity visit for pAying a debt
All these Tonye and Abagworro kind of youth groups are the one giving this mumu Governor hope
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by BlackSeptember: 5:14pm
The youths in their numbers are particularly grateful to the governor for appointing his Wife as the Chairman,Amnesty Committee in the state describing her as "Chukwunenye". The youths are also rejoicing over the leadership of the Deputy Chief Of Staff,Hon Uju Kingsley Chima
Lets Pity Okorocha wife for her selfless service to Imo and for holding about 80% of portfolios in Imo state.
Sycophants and Idiots are finally in Power
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by josephine123: 5:56pm
hmmmm... na wa ooo
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by TheArticleNG(m): 6:04pm
g
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Moreoffaith(m): 6:05pm
That one no say make light dey
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by slurryeye: 6:05pm
Ok we don see
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by SIRKAY98(m): 6:06pm
Ok my people perish to lack of wisdom
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Mrsugobest: 6:06pm
Ok
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by shamecurls(m): 6:06pm
Brilliant one coming from Okorocha!
Laudable and commendable stride which I believe other State governors should emulate.
Okorocha has overtime proven to be the "ONLY" presidential option of the South-East. His political buoyancy and affiliation with the stronghold of Nigeria has made him the one and only option.
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Samtexjohn2: 6:06pm
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by adesammy1(m): 6:07pm
Only in Nigeria...why is he the governor if he can't do that...abi na him money ne?
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:07pm
Okorocha...bufallo. governor
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by jomboliski(m): 6:07pm
I don't see any reason to congratulate him his performing his obligations as a governor
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Keneking: 6:07pm
What Dickson can not do in Bayelsa
What Wike cant even try in Rivers State
What Okowa cant even try in Delta State
Nonsense politicians
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by admax(m): 6:08pm
People are busy blaming the DISCO for power problems but imagine the billions Naira debt Government entities are owing them.
A whole N200m debt for years, where would they now get money to buy meters then?
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Thisis2raw(m): 6:08pm
While the civil servants in his state are yet to be paid..
Well good gesture by him
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by arinze2015: 6:08pm
good for him
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by sweerychick(f): 6:08pm
Imo state has this kind of money Yet you tell pensioners to forfeit 60% of their entitlement.. It's either this governor is sick or just plain wicked..
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by uncleabbey(m): 6:09pm
Oya
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by VocalWalls: 6:10pm
Should anyone be applauded for paying NEPA bill?
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by desmondneke(m): 6:10pm
bloodclat government
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by VocalWalls: 6:10pm
shamecurls:
What's brilliant about paying NEPA bill.
So we that don't owe are not brilliant?
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Abbeyme: 6:12pm
I DISLIKE LOUSY PRAISE-SINGERS.
All that the governor has done are his basic duties as a government official.
He didn't do them as from his personal finances, but as a duty he pledged and swore to accomplish.
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by leobrownish(m): 6:12pm
#RUBBISH when u re bin deprived of ya rights too much, thats an example of exactly what will happen... felicitate ko, gabrielitate ni
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by QuietHammer(m): 6:22pm
Okorocha is greater than Nnamdi Kanu the jail bird and Ojukwu combined. Quote me anywhere!
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Adaowerri111: 6:23pm
See idiots above me saying it's his duty, but same nonentities will start praising obiano for flyovers, liberate yourselves from hate Abeg
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by passyhansome(m): 6:23pm
TRUST NO NIGERIA GOVERNOR
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Cletus77(m): 6:32pm
Are we really in recession?
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by ahonk4u: 6:33pm
Please people read between the lines... Emeka Offor is Okorocha's chief sponsor, who is presently in dire need of money and what does he do? He pays EEDC 200million for some unverified bogus electricity bills. Then hires some impoverished people of the affected communities to sing his praises, under the guise of restoring electricity to their communities. Let these people tell us if power has returned to their homes, because I'm certain it hasn't.
|Re: Okorocha Releases N200 Million To EEDC by Limitless72(m): 6:35pm
shamecurls:
That cotonou weed wey u take nvr clear for ur eye bah?...
