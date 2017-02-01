₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,479 members, 3,354,019 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 07:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS (11172 Views)
See The Christmas Gift Rescued Chibokgirls Gave 2 Borno Governor Shettima(pics) / Tinubu, Dogara Absent As Buhari Celebrates Independence In Aso Rock / Chibok Principal Nominated As Borno Commissioner For Education (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:16pm
Nearly half the total number of teachers receiving salaries were discovered absent after Governor Kashim Shettima paid an unscheduled visit, Wednesday, by noon and took roll call of teachers at Lamisula Primary and Junior Secondary located in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.
The school has a total number of 87 teachers but after Shettima's roll call, 43 teachers were absent out which 7 persons were on leave approved for them.
Governor Shettima has regularly embarked upon unscheduled visits to assess infrastructural and facility needs of schools and to supervise renovation works being carried out in many schools across the State.
The Governor took teachers by surprise when he suddenly ordered his convoy to the school and directed the State's Head of Service, Barrister Yakubu Bukar, who was of his convoy, to call out names of teachers in order to identify those absent.
Despite frantic efforts by some teachers who kept inviting their colleagues to quickly come to the school, 38 teachers, representing 44.6 % (approximately 45%) were recorded absent.
The Governor also ordered the State mechanical workshop to convey desks to the school as pupils were found seating on bare floor.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/teachers-absent-as-borno-governor.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:16pm
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by informant001: 5:18pm
the day of reckoning
4 Likes
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by BlackSeptember: 5:18pm
They ve gone to Bauchi to protest for IstandWithBuhari
11 Likes
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by casttlebarbz(m): 5:22pm
corruption everywhere u go...
1 Like
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by angeltolly(f): 5:25pm
So schools like these still dey borno with all the boko haram news we dey hear. Am glad to see this.
Meanwhile e don be for some of people today. Ghost workers everywhere
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by josephine123: 5:27pm
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by venai(m): 5:30pm
Sack them!
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by madridguy(m): 5:34pm
Ok
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by Qmerit(m): 5:35pm
It's called random visit! ill-luck would surely catchup with some people
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
You go fear brown envelop journalism
angeltolly:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by venai(m): 5:37pm
Sack them! Do the work for which you are being paid. Value your job or leave it. If you do not like your job, go find another job.
4 Likes
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:45pm
dat one dey
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by Tazmode(m): 6:10pm
Nailed!
Borno has been in a dire state of disrepair and it is trying to get back on its feet in the various areas that have been severely compromised by the murderous destructive insurgents. Instead of the teachers to play their roles in rebuilding the state by rendering qualitative education to the best of their abilities, they may have been out of school cooling off, sleeping, attending to private business or unavoidably absent.
Good luck to the ones that have good convincing reasons for their absence, same goes for the ones that don't
5 Likes
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by Mrsugobest: 6:11pm
Sacking things
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by Thisis2raw(m): 6:12pm
They don't take their jobs serious..
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by wizzlyd(m): 6:12pm
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by jomboliski(m): 6:12pm
One day for the owner of the house...
1 Like
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by admax(m): 6:12pm
Sometimes people keep blaming politicians. Imagine being paid per month to teach but refuse to turn up for work yet will join people protesting about Government.
Our leaders are a reflection of the larger populace!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by JPENG(m): 6:14pm
venai:
lolx... see mouth. Chaaack!!! dem!!!. Can u live in Borno?. He is not going to sack dem cos i learnt dey lack workers in that state due to insurgency. they might be sanctioned anyway
1 Like
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:14pm
Lmao...village people at work
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by GuDErboY(m): 6:16pm
Hahaha their yam don done oo. But if I'm sack dem dey fit vex go join boko boys oo
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by mhisbliss(f): 6:17pm
just like the coming of Christ some if them go wan die because of worry
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by sweetboiy(m): 6:18pm
That's Nigeria for you... Al the do is lazy around and get alert at the end of the month
2 Likes
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by hisgrace090: 6:19pm
Nigerians and public service, in fact Nigerians hardly take public service seriouse.
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by VocalWalls: 6:24pm
Busted!
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by Flexherbal(m): 6:25pm
They are all the same.
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by africanusvu: 6:26pm
U mean a junior schl in war ravaged Borno state hav 83teachers? then hw many teachers hav Queens college lagos.there is something mischivous about this nig state.last time.it claimd boko kidnapd 270 candidates frm one scl writing PHYSICS alone.while we cant get upto 200 candidate for physic in an entire LGA in educatinn state like IMO.even in this schl wit 83 teachers.students ar stil siting on d floor.D NORTH IS A CHEAT
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by icon8: 6:27pm
Ill-luck. Okay?
Qmerit:
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:30pm
OMO SEE GOBE
|Re: Teachers Absent As Borno Governor, Shettima, Takes Roll Call In Schools. PICS by xerxes456(m): 6:30pm
casttlebarbz:Kwaruption is our daily bread... U no c how people celebrate the return of Ibori? We've lost it completely.
South Korea's Abandoned Airports: A Warning To Nigerian State Governors / Oshiomhole Signs Death-Penalty Law For Kidnapping / FG To Create Automobile Clusters In Lagos, Nnewi, Kano
Viewing this topic: owelle22(m), JamieNaija, YOUNGKAHUNA, badman007(m), Boss1914(m), ifelekan1(m), topmycin, Jephz(m), isaacosas01(m), Solopy20(m), Manred0(m), Shine1177, collinsVP, mamud3, edgecution(m), iyke649(m), samlex07, Phaezejoye(m), orobski(m), rottable(m), johnseno, kriss27(m), elvis90(m), Alexk2(m), promisealor(f), Lundii, ychris, hezy4real01(m), Benny95(m), Ashez, moyin2009, Ukez15(m), goldman777, tobeson(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9