The school has a total number of 87 teachers but after ‎Shettima's roll call, 43 teachers were absent out which 7 persons were on leave approved for them.



Governor Shettima has regularly embarked upon unscheduled visits to assess infrastructural and facility needs of schools and to supervise renovation works being carried out in many schools across the State.



The Governor took teachers by surprise when he suddenly ordered his convoy to the school and directed the State's Head of Service, Barrister Yakubu Bukar, who was of his convoy, to call out names of teachers in order to identify those absent.



Despite frantic efforts by some teachers who kept inviting their colleagues to quickly come to the school, 38 teachers, representing 44.6 % (approximately 45%) were recorded absent.



The Governor also ordered the State mechanical workshop to convey desks to the school as pupils were found seating on bare floor.



the day of reckoning 4 Likes

They ve gone to Bauchi to protest for IstandWithBuhari 11 Likes

corruption everywhere u go... 1 Like





Meanwhile e don be for some of people today. Ghost workers everywhere So schools like these still dey borno with all the boko haram news we dey hear. Am glad to see this.Meanwhile e don be for some of people today. Ghost workers everywhere 22 Likes 1 Share

WATCH: Gov. Shettima : Ali Sheriff (SAS) bastardized the educational sector in Borno









Sack them!

Ok

It's called random visit! ill-luck would surely catchup with some people





angeltolly:





Meanwhile e don be for some of people today. Ghost workers everywhere So schools like these still dey bornu with all the boko haram news we dey hear. Am glad to see this.Meanwhile e don be for some of people today. Ghost workers everywhere You go fear brown envelop journalism 1 Like 1 Share

Sack them! Do the work for which you are being paid. Value your job or leave it. If you do not like your job, go find another job. 4 Likes

dat one dey

Nailed!



Borno has been in a dire state of disrepair and it is trying to get back on its feet in the various areas that have been severely compromised by the murderous destructive insurgents. Instead of the teachers to play their roles in rebuilding the state by rendering qualitative education to the best of their abilities, they may have been out of school cooling off, sleeping, attending to private business or unavoidably absent.





Good luck to the ones that have good convincing reasons for their absence, same goes for the ones that don't 5 Likes

Sacking things

They don't take their jobs serious..

One day for the owner of the house... 1 Like

Sometimes people keep blaming politicians. Imagine being paid per month to teach but refuse to turn up for work yet will join people protesting about Government.



Our leaders are a reflection of the larger populace! 9 Likes 1 Share

venai:

Sack them! Do the work for which you are being paid. Value your job or leave it. If you do not like your job, go find another job.



lolx... see mouth. Chaaack!!! dem!!!. Can u live in Borno?. He is not going to sack dem cos i learnt dey lack workers in that state due to insurgency. they might be sanctioned anyway lolx... see mouth. Chaaack!!! dem!!!. Can u live in Borno?. He is not going to sack dem cos i learnt dey lack workers in that state due to insurgency. they might be sanctioned anyway 1 Like

Lmao...village people at work

Hahaha their yam don done oo. But if I'm sack dem dey fit vex go join boko boys oo

just like the coming of Christ some if them go wan die because of worry

That's Nigeria for you... Al the do is lazy around and get alert at the end of the month 2 Likes

Nigerians and public service, in fact Nigerians hardly take public service seriouse.

Busted!

They are all the same.

U mean a junior schl in war ravaged Borno state hav 83teachers? then hw many teachers hav Queens college lagos.there is something mischivous about this nig state.last time.it claimd boko kidnapd 270 candidates frm one scl writing PHYSICS alone.while we cant get upto 200 candidate for physic in an entire LGA in educatinn state like IMO.even in this schl wit 83 teachers.students ar stil siting on d floor.D NORTH IS A CHEAT 3 Likes 1 Share





Qmerit:

It's called random visit! In-luck would surely catchup with some people Ill-luck. Okay?

OMO SEE GOBE