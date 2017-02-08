₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,161 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) (15205 Views)
Woman Catches Husband With Lover On Their Matrimonial Bed, Slashes Rival's Face / Boyfriend Slashes Girlfriend’s Throat In Adamawa State (graphic Images) / Woman Brutalizes 15-yr-old Maid, Slashes Her With Razor Blade (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ovokooo: 6:35pm
Tina Promise has been accused of slashing her rival’s face and breast with a razor blade. The police said Tina, a mother of three including a three-month-old baby, suspected that her lover was also dating a cleaner at Eko Hotel, Esther Onogwu. .
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/woman-slashes-husbands-suspected-mistresss-breast-face-picture/
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by IamJix: 6:40pm
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Haphard(m): 6:55pm
Ehyah, sorry...... I feel your pain
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by searchng4love: 7:07pm
yee yee yeee... is that bursted bwess... lobatan.... the devil learnt from women
ritababe:young lady do NOT involve we men... this is all ur handiwork... you people devil himself envies
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Theyveedo(m): 7:07pm
Chaiii
Look what u done to yourself
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ritababe(f): 8:49pm
men
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by AngelicBeing: 8:49pm
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by findbitcoins(m): 8:49pm
good for them ...when Buhari they come back abeg ?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:50pm
Stupid things women do for preek..
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by KingSarzy: 8:50pm
Ehya
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by 12345baba: 8:50pm
Kill the cheating mofo
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 8:50pm
Talo ge omu omolomo?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by point5: 8:50pm
Many bad things happening since Buhari tuk over ...
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by lrguru(m): 8:50pm
Does she work in an abattoir?
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by AshawoGirl(f): 8:50pm
That means I have to be very carefull I've been looking for married men on Nairaland.
God will protect me this will not happen to me,
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ugwuishi(m): 8:50pm
Lesson 101
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by project8(m): 8:50pm
Women and emotion
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by prettythicksme(f): 8:51pm
Destroy her!!
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by bobolizim(m): 8:51pm
Jealousy at its peak, if there's anyone to be blamed I think it's your husband and even yourself ...the fact is , if she's not the one he's dating, it would be another person .Haba !after 3 children ? Human beings generally are insatiable ...and sometimes I don't blame men's too it's may be the fault of the woman
Women, keep your husband very well but in a case when you're not the one that pushed him to the wall , then , leave him and face your children and work ... One day he will realize he left gold chasing stone
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Olamira(f): 8:51pm
But y won't girls leave people's husbands alone. Hope she learns.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by iyobs7(m): 8:52pm
That lady is strong... She displayed it showing no pain.
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by agulion: 8:52pm
women and jealous are like jAfonjas and oil soup
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Ilovewetpussy(m): 8:53pm
Afonjas y
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Airforce1(m): 8:53pm
One Breast is gone
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Micah360(m): 8:54pm
Savage..
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by snezBaba: 8:54pm
Whao, Everything dat made her look attractive to the husband
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Pearly255(f): 8:55pm
IamJix:what's funny? Seriously your comment made me laugh. But aint funny at all she's hurt u know, no one deserves that. That's brutal.
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Oyind17: 8:55pm
When it comes to husband, no love in sharing
1 Like
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Micah360(m): 8:55pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by focus7: 8:55pm
This South yeast people and their criminal tendency.
|Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by BlackSeptember: 8:57pm
Oyind17:womem are heartless
Why Do Many Nigerian Guys In America Try So Hard To Be Gangsters? / Militants Kidnap 13 Farmers In Lagos / NDLEA Arrests Barber With N50m Cocaine
Viewing this topic: reginaldchinna, teflondoncuzo(m), oladotun007(m), akpasubi777(m), WINDSOW(m), Ghidey(m), moriarity(m), ifyebere(m), dondestiny(m), obie206(m), mrsPT, fashykenny, donsteady(m), kingreign, Biggcake, lukasmuyiwa(m), Williamsesco(m), theunusualmoon(m), ciggy000, boyscout, fippycbk(m), alchemist(m), raziboi(m), blogbaby(f), Besto(m), onlyhandsome202, seyilabi(m), olumalcolm(m), Shawdey(f), segsbenks(m), maigida511(m), kasabua, Stanleysteno(m), Iamforreal(f), stinggy(m), Abbey4life, bbdiamond, enyiamaka(f), sutsirave(m), metallisc(m), AuroraB(f), moyakz(m), mummyf(f), temmypotter(m), sessytony(m), cacmatters(m), Humblesam(m), damilare7(m), mancityguy, derommyvent, blithe, olsamlaw(m), keemsleek(m), Palk(m), bethyz(m), Bayooz07(m), PBeni(m), anathemiamia(f), tjark1(m), Sallam01(m), Kexcellency, iavGod, simoncynto, Roon9(m), ganie(m), bayonino, Ajibolatao(m), KillJoy62(m), Dosmay(m), djlaqua91(m), superted87, JamieNaija, successnwa(f), eghuan1(m), valemtech(m), Festy4u(m), ddddon(m), kchaste(m), JoshBlack(m), CLASSMAN, Allansmith, abrat, Millionjeff, hardniola(m), princeonx, mrjerrfrac(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9