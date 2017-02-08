₦airaland Forum

Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ovokooo: 6:35pm
Tina Promise has been accused of slashing her rival’s face and breast with a razor blade. The police said Tina, a mother of three including a three-month-old baby, suspected that her lover was also dating a cleaner ‎at Eko Hotel, Esther Onogwu. .

It alleged that on Monday at about 9:20pm on a street on Victoria Island, Lagos, Tina, 28, accosted Onogwu, 22, on the suspicion that her lover was in Onogwu’s home and attacked her with the blade.

Tina was arraigned Wednesday before Magistrate A. F. Botoku of an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a one-count charge of unlawful assault. .

Prosecuting Sergeant, Francesca Job, said: “On the day of the incident, the victim was on her way home after close of work when the defendant approached her and demanded for the key to her room. .

Onogwu asked who the defendant was and why she needed the key to her house, but ‎the defendant suddenly brought out a razor blade and started cutting her on her head and left breast.

She then tried to leave but passersby apprehended her and asked her to take the victim to the hospital for treatment, but she refused, saying she didn’t have money to pay for the treatment.

It was the passersby, Job said, that took Onogwu to the Bar Beach Police Station from where she was taken to a hospital. Magistrate Botoku granted Tina a N200,000 bail with one surety in the like sum. She adjourned the case till March 1.

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/woman-slashes-husbands-suspected-mistresss-breast-face-picture/

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by IamJix: 6:40pm
grin cheesy grin
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Haphard(m): 6:55pm
Ehyah, sorry...... I feel your pain
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by searchng4love: 7:07pm
yee yee yeee... is that bursted bwess... lobatan.... the devil learnt from women


ritababe:
men lipsrsealed
young lady do NOT involve we men... this is all ur handiwork... you people devil himself envies

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Theyveedo(m): 7:07pm
Chaiii

Look what u done to yourself
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ritababe(f): 8:49pm
men lipsrsealed
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by AngelicBeing: 8:49pm
sad

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by findbitcoins(m): 8:49pm
good for them ...when Buhari they come back abeg ?

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:50pm
Stupid things women do for preek..

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by KingSarzy: 8:50pm
Ehya
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by 12345baba: 8:50pm
Kill the cheating mofo

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 8:50pm
Talo ge omu omolomo? cool shocked shocked

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by point5: 8:50pm
Many bad things happening since Buhari tuk over ...

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by lrguru(m): 8:50pm
Does she work in an abattoir?
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by AshawoGirl(f): 8:50pm
That means I have to be very carefull I've been looking for married men on Nairaland.
God will protect me this will not happen to me,
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by ugwuishi(m): 8:50pm
Lesson 101
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by project8(m): 8:50pm
Women and emotion
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by prettythicksme(f): 8:51pm
Destroy her!! grin grin

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by bobolizim(m): 8:51pm
Jealousy at its peak, if there's anyone to be blamed I think it's your husband and even yourself ...the fact is , if she's not the one he's dating, it would be another person .Haba !after 3 children ? Human beings generally are insatiable ...and sometimes I don't blame men's too it's may be the fault of the woman
Women, keep your husband very well but in a case when you're not the one that pushed him to the wall , then , leave him and face your children and work ... One day he will realize he left gold chasing stone
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Olamira(f): 8:51pm
But y won't girls leave people's husbands alone. Hope she learns.

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by iyobs7(m): 8:52pm
That lady is strong... She displayed it showing no pain.
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by agulion: 8:52pm
women and jealous are like jAfonjas and oil soup

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Ilovewetpussy(m): 8:53pm
Afonjas y

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Airforce1(m): 8:53pm
One Breast is gone
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Micah360(m): 8:54pm
Savage..
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by snezBaba: 8:54pm
Whao, Everything dat made her look attractive to the husband grin

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Pearly255(f): 8:55pm
IamJix:
grin cheesy grin
what's funny? Seriously your comment made me laugh. But aint funny at all she's hurt u know, no one deserves that. That's brutal.
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Oyind17: 8:55pm
shocked

When it comes to husband, no love in sharinggrin

Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by Micah360(m): 8:55pm
Lord have mercy
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by focus7: 8:55pm
This South yeast people and their criminal tendency.
Re: Woman Slashes Her Husband's Lover's Breast And Face (Graphic Picture) by BlackSeptember: 8:57pm
Oyind17:
shocked
womem are heartless

