|Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by MrMontella(m): 6:59pm
A Port Harcourt-based pastor, Gobari Maxwell, of the Believers’ Love World Ministry aka Christ Embassy Church was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding one of his members, Osazuwa Okungbowa, of N4.5 million. Maxwell, who superintends over one of the satellite churches led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was said to have tricked Okungbowa into believing that he would help him procure two plots of land near the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Bori Camp.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/christ-embassy-pastor-duped-member-n4-5m-witness/
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by IamJix: 7:09pm
Yahol-Yahoo pastor
Religion my foot.
Me and my Kpoli 24/7
4 Likes
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by NLSniper: 7:19pm
Why this Pastors dey embarrass themselves na?
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by emvico(m): 7:25pm
isokay. i hope he pays tithe from the money
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Cletus77(m): 7:33pm
Some people are too foolish! I can't believe someone can be dat foolish to be easily duped! Haba!
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by emvico(m): 7:38pm
G
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by lekanSuccess(m): 8:34pm
Egole in fx please?
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by IpobExposed: 8:34pm
V
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by AlphaStyles(m): 8:34pm
churches nowadays na business center so victims who u epp
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by fpeter(f): 8:35pm
If there's anything I love about Christ Embassy, it's the way they defend their pastors.
Op, wait till they flood this post...you go know howfar.
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by point5: 8:35pm
Do nt 4get to run for ur life...
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by shamecurls(m): 8:35pm
Bountiful Seed!
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Alajiki(m): 8:36pm
Touch not my anointed! Scamianity!
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Chiedu4Trump: 8:37pm
FAKE CHURCH!
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ipobarecriminals: 8:37pm
is he one of those immigrant from Congo? NCAN,help me to verify the fraudster name and submit sharp sharp
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by AngelicBeing: 8:37pm
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by euchariadavid(f): 8:37pm
We are in Recession period, even pastor is affected by that The pastor needs cash for his church
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by maberry(m): 8:38pm
Mtcheeeew
All these disgraceful kind of news emanating from the church is the reason why other religions don't take Christians seriously anymore
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:38pm
Lesson for all. Demons in sheep clothing!
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 8:38pm
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Vickiweezy(m): 8:39pm
In this recession period??
Too bad.
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by euchariadavid(f): 8:40pm
Cletus77:Double miracle
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by davodyguy: 8:41pm
Many pastors are criminals, 419. I just got tricked by one presently. Thank God no cash was involved
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by itzmejerry: 8:41pm
waooo my first time to be in front page please nairalnders give me some like joor
2 Likes
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by kidman96(m): 8:41pm
if Daddy Freeze talk now people go dey curse am.
in fact I hand over the case to you OAP Daddy Freeze.
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Stupedinluv(f): 8:41pm
Na dem
1 Like
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by jkendy(m): 8:41pm
I've got a feeling within that the way things are negatively moving these days, we ain't got longer to live on this planet.
Antichrist tinz rite on mind!!!
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Shafiiimran99: 8:41pm
Like MMM like pastors
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ojimbo(m): 8:41pm
Chiedu4Trump:is there anyone that is not fake?
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ritababe(f): 8:42pm
euchariadavid:
recession in 2012? did you even read the post?
|Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Mznaett(f): 8:42pm
fpeter:
True talk o...
In fact,let me even call the attention of a friend to this thread
