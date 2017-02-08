₦airaland Forum

Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by MrMontella(m): 6:59pm
A Port Harcourt-based pastor, Gobari Maxwell, of the Believers’ Love World Ministry aka Christ Embassy Church was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly defrauding one of his members, Osazuwa Okungbowa, of N4.5 million. Maxwell, who superintends over one of the satellite churches led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was said to have tricked Okungbowa into believing that he would help him procure two plots of land near the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Bori Camp.

A detective, Shedrach Ternenge Iyo, attached to the Cyber- Crime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told the court that the commission received a petition from the complainant sometime in September 2013, alleging that the pastor received N4.5 million from him through his wife’s First Bank account in bid to buy two plots of land.

Iyo, while being led in evidence by the prosecution, A. A. Adebayo, said the accused was not invited by the commission since he couldn’t be reached through the phone but was arrested in Port Harcourt and brought to Lagos for proper investigation.

According to the charge sheet, Maxwell allegedly committed the offence on June 12, 2012 at Ikeja Judicial Division by dishonestly converting the said sum to his personal use. He is facing a one-count charge of stealing contrary to Section 258(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11, 2011.

“During investigation, the agency sent a letter to the two banks which were used for the transaction; a First Bank account belonging to the complainant’s wife and a Diamond Bank account belonging to the pastor, requesting for account statements. “When we received the banks’ response, we analysed both accounts and discovered that the sum transferred for the land purchase was N3.8 million while N700,000 was transferred as a loan to the pastor,” the detective said.

Iyo, however, noted that Okungbowa made the land payments in seven instalments through his wife’s bank account from June24 to May 31, 2012 in the variations of N300,000 and N500, 000 consecutively.

He added: “After volunteering a statement and being read a caution, the pastor confessed to have received the money but claimed he used it to settle his elder brother’s hospital bills, who was brought back to Nigeria from the United States of America (USA) for treatment.”

When asked by the prosecution if the agency visited the said land, Iyo said “we didn’t visit the land since the accused had told us that there was actually no land to visit and besides the area was under grave crises”.

“The pastor told the commission that there is no land and he didn’t have any specific land to buy for him, beside the area he had promised to purchase for him was already having community fights,” the detective added.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, V. I. P. Nwana, objected to the statement of account which was presented to be tendered as exhibit by the prosecution, arguing that the witness was not the maker of the said document and therefore could not testify to its documentation as exhibit.

Nwana argued that the detective was not a bank operative and under the Evidence Act could only give evidence to the said document if the originator of the document was permanently indisposed to tender it, which was not the case.

Justice Kudirat Jose adjourned the matter till April 13 and 14 for conducting a trial within trial based on the admissibility of the document and continuation of trial.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/christ-embassy-pastor-duped-member-n4-5m-witness/

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by IamJix: 7:09pm
Yahol-Yahoo pastor
Religion my foot.
Me and my Kpoli 24/7

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by NLSniper: 7:19pm
Why this Pastors dey embarrass themselves na?

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by emvico(m): 7:25pm
isokay. i hope he pays tithe from the money

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Cletus77(m): 7:33pm
Some people are too foolish! I can't believe someone can be dat foolish to be easily duped! Haba!
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by emvico(m): 7:38pm
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by lekanSuccess(m): 8:34pm
Egole in fx please?
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by IpobExposed: 8:34pm
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by AlphaStyles(m): 8:34pm
churches nowadays na business center so victims who u epp

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by fpeter(f): 8:35pm
If there's anything I love about Christ Embassy, it's the way they defend their pastors.

Op, wait till they flood this post...you go know howfar.
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by point5: 8:35pm
Do nt 4get to run for ur life...

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by shamecurls(m): 8:35pm
Bountiful Seed! grin grin grin

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Alajiki(m): 8:36pm
Touch not my anointed! Scamianity! grin grin grin
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Chiedu4Trump: 8:37pm
FAKE CHURCH!
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ipobarecriminals: 8:37pm
sad is he one of those immigrant from Congo? NCAN,help me to verify the fraudster name and submit sharp sharp
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by AngelicBeing: 8:37pm
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by euchariadavid(f): 8:37pm
We are in Recession period, even pastor is affected by that The pastor needs cash for his church
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by maberry(m): 8:38pm
Mtcheeeew
All these disgraceful kind of news emanating from the church is the reason why other religions don't take Christians seriously anymore
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:38pm
Lesson for all. Demons in sheep clothing!
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 8:38pm
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Vickiweezy(m): 8:39pm
In this recession period??
Too bad.
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by euchariadavid(f): 8:40pm
Cletus77:
Some people are too foolish! I can't believe someone can be dat foolish to be easily duped! Haba!
Double miracle
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by davodyguy: 8:41pm
Many pastors are criminals, 419. I just got tricked by one presently. Thank God no cash was involved
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by itzmejerry: 8:41pm
waooo my first time to be in front page please nairalnders give me some like joor

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by kidman96(m): 8:41pm
if Daddy Freeze talk now people go dey curse am.


in fact I hand over the case to you OAP Daddy Freeze.

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Stupedinluv(f): 8:41pm
Na dem

Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by jkendy(m): 8:41pm
I've got a feeling within that the way things are negatively moving these days, we ain't got longer to live on this planet.
Antichrist tinz rite on mind!!!
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Shafiiimran99: 8:41pm
Like MMM like pastors
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ojimbo(m): 8:41pm
Chiedu4Trump:
FAKE CHURCH!
is there anyone that is not fake?
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by ritababe(f): 8:42pm
euchariadavid:
We are in Recession period, even pastor is affected by that
The pastor needs cash for his church


recession in 2012? did you even read the post?
Re: Christ Embassy Pastor Dupes Member Of N4.5m In Port Harcourt by Mznaett(f): 8:42pm
fpeter:
If there's anything I love about Christ Embassy, it's the way they defend their pastors.

Op, wait till they flood this post...you go know howfar.

True talk o...

In fact,let me even call the attention of a friend to this threadwink

