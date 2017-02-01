₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:03pm
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Both of them met behind closed doors.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/osinbajo-okorocha-emir-sanusi-closed-door-meeting-aso-villa/
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:05pm
Osinbajo may God Almighty Give you the wisdom of Solomon to pilot the affairs of the country till baba resume
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Kondomatic(m): 7:08pm
sarrki:So you sabi pray like this nah im you never ask God to cure your "patriotic zombiesm"
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:11pm
Kondomatic:
The high chief wailer in command of the central zone
2day ?
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Ebubeslym(m): 7:11pm
Osinbajo please choose your VP well.
Don't listen to that black aboki destroying Imo state
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:12pm
Ebubeslym:
Lol
Baba will not die , but live to testify the work of God
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by mybestlove(m): 7:14pm
Okorocha should just go and sleep. He can never climb that seat even if he sacrifices all imolites to his northern brothers.
For sure, his visit is all about lobbying should buhari be pronounced dead.
Mad idiot
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by BrightEye(m): 7:15pm
.....and they always behave in a manner that is suspicious...
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by FreshShavedBalls(m): 7:18pm
These people should stop playing with our feelings.
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:19pm
Nobody should play God
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Day169: 7:26pm
sarrki:Amen Sarrki!
But it still amazes me how some people still haven't gotten over the loss of the opposition at the last elections. This they exhibit by mis-directed criticisms of the present government's every attempt to revamp the moribund economy, which their benefactors plunged this country into.
Any government that does well benefits the whole nation. So we should continue to support & pray for our leaders.
Thanks Sarrki!
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by nerodenero: 7:31pm
I think the northern dominance in government partially ended 1999. Since the return to democracy in 1999, the South has had a fair share and she is even asking to get more like Oliver Twist if ... and the Law professor made ... I don't wish anybody kpeme o. They love to rule, they get the chance and it slips every time. The north is angry , Me right now
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:39pm
Day169:
Thank you sir
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by dikeigbo2(m): 7:44pm
sarrki:
Instead you die on his behalf and its gonna be very cool and low key
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by sarrki(m): 7:48pm
dikeigbo2:
Better edit that th. ...sh you typed
Egbon Mynnd44 will not like it
Baba lalasticlala will not be happy with that
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by ZombieKilla: 8:02pm
Their plan no go work
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by ZombieKilla: 8:04pm
sarrki:Hahaha
So sarrki is afraid to die
Chai
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by DrObum(m): 8:26pm
They could've had the meeting without inviting the fat babble rouser called Rochas!
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by bigerboy200: 9:54pm
E don happen? ?
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by abejide1000(m): 9:54pm
Are they ready to break the news? I mean good news not about Buhari ooo (disclaimer)
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by talk2archy: 9:54pm
So this is true.
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by knightsTempler: 9:54pm
Cabals are assembling
Osibanjo should be very careful.
This intrigues is entering into another rhyme.
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by DirtyGold: 9:55pm
Ghen ghen! The sharing of Nigeria has commenced!
DSS boiz, na joke I dey o... I reside in Pluto, just in case.
What's tha business?
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by bigerboy200: 9:55pm
nerodenero:O
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Integrityfarms(m): 9:55pm
The burial date of a dead man can only be postponed but the dead won't live again.
God into your hands we rest naija case
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by rattlesnake(m): 9:55pm
IPOB please leave PMB Alone
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by SaintzPeter(m): 9:55pm
#wehdon sir..
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Tyche(m): 9:56pm
We will understand it better by and by
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by Opakan2: 9:56pm
can someone please deactivate the accounts of those pests above.
why can't people mind their business sef and face d topic. everytime sarki this sarki that
Rubbish
|Re: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi Meeting Behind Closed-Door At Aso Villa by me69: 9:57pm
sarrki:ALL THIS ONE DEY FISHYY
