ABUJA – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Both of them met behind closed doors.



When approached by the State House Correspondent to speak on his mission to the Villa, Sanusi however declined saying simply “you can just report that I came to the Villa.” It will be recalled that Sanusi had been very critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies one of which was the decision to borrow $30 billion from external sources.



He had also consistently spoken out on the illiteracy of Northern Nigeria, asking the stakeholders to convert mosques to schools. Also, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was seen leaving the office of the Acting President. He also didn’t speak with Reporters.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/osinbajo-okorocha-emir-sanusi-closed-door-meeting-aso-villa/ By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Osinbajo may God Almighty Give you the wisdom of Solomon to pilot the affairs of the country till baba resume

Osinbajo may God Almighty Give you the wisdom of Solomon to pilot the affairs of the country till baba resume



So you sabi pray like this nah im you never ask God to cure your "patriotic zombiesm"

So you sabi pray like this nah im you never ask God to cure your "patriotic zombiesm"



The high chief wailer in command of the central zone



The high chief wailer in command of the central zone
2day ?

Osinbajo please choose your VP well.



Don't listen to that black aboki destroying Imo state

Osinbajo please choose your VP well.



Don't listen to that black aboki destroying Imo state



Lol



Baba will not die , but live to testify the work of God

Okorocha should just go and sleep. He can never climb that seat even if he sacrifices all imolites to his northern brothers.

For sure, his visit is all about lobbying should buhari be pronounced dead.

Mad idiot

.....and they always behave in a manner that is suspicious...

These people should stop playing with our feelings.

Nobody should play God

Osinbajo may God Almighty Give you the wisdom of Solomon to pilot the affairs of the country till baba resume



Amen Sarrki!

But it still amazes me how some people still haven't gotten over the loss of the opposition at the last elections. This they exhibit by mis-directed criticisms of the present government's every attempt to revamp the moribund economy, which their benefactors plunged this country into.

Any government that does well benefits the whole nation. So we should continue to support & pray for our leaders.

Amen Sarrki!
But it still amazes me how some people still haven't gotten over the loss of the opposition at the last elections. This they exhibit by mis-directed criticisms of the present government's every attempt to revamp the moribund economy, which their benefactors plunged this country into.
Any government that does well benefits the whole nation. So we should continue to support & pray for our leaders.
Thanks Sarrki!

Me right now I think the northern dominance in government partially ended 1999. Since the return to democracy in 1999, the South has had a fair share and she is even asking to get more like Oliver Twist if ... and the Law professor made ... I don't wish anybody kpeme o. They love to rule, they get the chance and it slips every time. The north is angry

Amen Sarrki!

But it still amazes me how some people still haven't gotten over the loss of the opposition at the last elections. This they exhibit by mis-directed criticisms of the present government's every attempt to revamp the moribund economy, which their benefactors plunged this country into.

Any government that does well benefits the whole nation. So we should continue to support & pray for our leaders.

Thanks Sarrki!

Thank you sir

Lol



Baba will not die , but live to testify the work of God







Instead you die on his behalf and its gonna be very cool and low key

Instead you die on his behalf and its gonna be very cool and low key

Better edit that th. ...sh you typed



Egbon Mynnd44 will not like it



Baba lalasticlala will not be happy with that

Their plan no go work

Better edit that th. ...sh you typed



Egbon Mynnd44 will not like it



Baba lalasticlala will not be happy with that
Hahaha

So sarrki is afraid to die

Hahaha
So sarrki is afraid to die
Chai

They could've had the meeting without inviting the fat babble rouser called Rochas!

E don happen? ?

(disclaimer) Are they ready to break the news? I mean good news not about Buhari ooo(disclaimer)

So this is true.

Cabals are assembling

Osibanjo should be very careful.



This intrigues is entering into another rhyme.



DSS boiz, na joke I dey o... I reside in Pluto, just in case.



Ghen ghen! The sharing of Nigeria has commenced!
DSS boiz, na joke I dey o... I reside in Pluto, just in case.
What's tha business?

I think the northern dominance in government partially ended 1999. Since the return to democracy in 1999, the South has had a fair share and she is even asking to get more like Oliver Twist if ... and the Law professor made ... I don't wish anybody kpeme o. They love to rule, they get the chance and it slips every time. The north is angry

The burial date of a dead man can only be postponed but the dead won't live again.



God into your hands we rest naija case

IPOB please leave PMB Alone

#wehdon sir..

We will understand it better by and by

can someone please deactivate the accounts of those pests above.



why can't people mind their business sef and face d topic. everytime sarki this sarki that

Rubbish