₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,160 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) (6844 Views)
Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Drugs Barons Arrested In Cross River With Drugs Worth Over N2.5billion . PICS / Why Pilgrims Caught With Drugs In S/arabia Were Not Detected In Nigeria – NDLEA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by maxisaso(m): 7:48pm
By Ifeanyi Micheal
10 Million Baht (Street Value) worth of Ice was discovered at the home of a Nigerian former school teacher, John Brazil Ifeanyi on Tuesday, February 7th, in Srinakarin, Thailand.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerian-man-caught-with-drugs-in.html
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by adesammy1(m): 7:50pm
Reporting to check names. Twice in one day, this people no dey tire...really hard working people.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by SUPERPACK: 7:53pm
ifeanyi brazil
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ufuosman: 7:55pm
See wetin bad govt they course, if our leaders they deliver most of our boys no go travel go sell drugs. Hardship everywhere, make God help Nigeria.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ayourbamie(m): 7:57pm
E don be for you today. This is not as a result of bad govt. It is ojukokoro
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Brown14(m): 8:02pm
Hustle gone wrong
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by josephine123: 8:06pm
hmmmmm.... ipob
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:08pm
Asian govt no get joy for drug traffickers
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by TheRealOwner: 8:20pm
That's not a Nigerian man please, that's an IGBO man!!!
They must be singing "it's our work oo" right now
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by emvico(m): 8:22pm
quick money
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by olasaad(f): 8:40pm
Before admitting Ifeanyi is a Nigeria we need to take him to Nnewi for DNA test to know if he is a Nigerian or Jewish
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by agarawu23(m): 8:44pm
Face your death penalty.
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by laurel03: 9:04pm
yeebo made....
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:08pm
Am here to check the name.
Na the same people,the flatino.
NCAN,reporting from bariga.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by brookz: 9:12pm
Flatinos and crime........
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by slurryeye: 9:22pm
John Brazil?
Seriously bro, you say what?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Pearly255(f): 9:23pm
It is well, survival.
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by maberry(m): 9:23pm
This guy god done sleep
RIP bro
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by HRich(m): 9:23pm
John Brazil Ifeanyi
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by kayojosephy(m): 9:24pm
His passport bears Nigeria, he has once again put the nation on the blame map... One Nigeria no matter the Crime or Glory...
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by dyabman(m): 9:24pm
-1 for the Igbos
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by bbbabes: 9:24pm
SAY HELLO TO THE ANGELS IN A YEAR'S TIME
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by talk2archy: 9:25pm
Had it been the guy finally succeded and come down to Lagos to build house, this lazy idiots running their mouth will come for omonile money. NONSENSE BEGGERS.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Reminez(m): 9:25pm
Details about his nationality is still sketchy. We can only authoritatively tell his Nationality when his DNA result from Nnewi comes out . For all we know , he could be Jewish or a Flatino.
stay tuned for further information.
REPORTING LIVE FROM NCAN HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA !
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by pembisco(m): 9:25pm
.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ngolokante(m): 9:25pm
ufuosman:
Common man,what sort of excuse is dat?why you never carry too?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by steppin: 9:25pm
Chai! Dem don do am again o!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by kropotkin2: 9:26pm
Is that so?
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Oblang(m): 9:26pm
Its bin a while I checked name. They can never disappoint...
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by NeedGiftcards(m): 9:26pm
Yoruba branch of Name checkers Association....where art thou ..food has done.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by worlexy(m): 9:26pm
lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Olasco93: 9:26pm
Nemesis of impatience...
Amadioha didn't pick his call because he stopped paying his dues...
1 Like
Woman Sacrifices Her Daughter To River Goddess! / Photo Of 200 Level Uniben Student Stripped And Beaten For Stealing A Bb Phone! / Techno D7 White Was Stolen In Unilag
Viewing this topic: Ekykool(m), datola, Flywillz93(m), wins18(m), CocoaOla(m), Samcoflex75, Flooerin(m), Nobleacct, afelele9(m), arowstev2000, Uchan4u(m), charleymed(m), onlysuccess, Eve001(f), yale001, massiveaman, Ifexxy(m), passwelle, anibi9674, Anextin(f), babyfaceafrica(m), So4baba(m), Praktikals(m), Rokafela(m), mokane28, Adubiaran(m), Cue(m), YesNoMaybe, confun, loschivatos(m), wiringdpt(m), gedidiah, Stephanx1988(m), engronwe22, debonairprinx(m), coptic, MadeInTokyo, ogunsj, Uchbebe46(m), jonnyp(m), konkonbilo(m), BaEnki(m), jerryile(m), BigBelleControl(m), nonsoroyalty(m), YUNGLURD(m), Adaowerri111, ayhorpharms, kunlef1, kingkakaone(m), victorogbo336, Hotfella(m), Tekecoms1(m), seunseye(m), adelekeaka, blackberlin, IAmNotYourMate, Hadecaller(m), gbosaa(m), Jerrosky1986(m), marshalcarter, kzubyar, Oziahete(m), afamaustin, Blaqsmith(m), africanusvu, oLAAbEfe(m), seunajia, JohnXcel, nikky99, simoncynto, ashson, portablechizzy(f), everG, Qmerit(m), Bunnatex(m), 7lives, killzjohn0000(m), muyibaba222(m), aphrodisiac(m), mclaaro(f), Osu175(m), ettybaba(m), temidayodamoye(m), banom(m), edibless0(m), cmt1(m), wura2020, albertfidels, martha89, Marvelous101, omokoladele(m), stevelaw, johndwayy(m), MakCoby(m), oxochlorate(m), Alabamagnate, Viking007(m), Zico5(m), Fingerprinter(m), drey076(m), dannjo(m), Omoluabi16(m), Ningi2020(m), cashcity, drgeorge1(m), luky111, larrymoore1(m), kingsilly(m), sharrp, brendachizzy(f), kglamour(m), Rooy57(m), Libber(f), Kamosh, klassd(m), vecman22(m), prophetfire, Empredboy(m), Unbeliever(m), FastShipping, GuyfawkesAB(m), skajove(m), Ibinwanne(m), macgreg(m), gentle007(m), efilefun(m), industrious, konfused, Atunma(f), jojo1415, nogasimplicity, Probz, nonexy11, frankIzuchukwu(m), mandae(m), KingsleyCEO(m), Codedone(m), Vizzim(m), slurryeye, LINSALALA, Profshyna, Arosko(m), CodedExtra, Ndukings92(m), Kabir2Mohammad(m), sleeknick(m), 9jaloadedfile(m), austinfan4love, olasaad(f), buygala(m), b4bola(m), Iamoilprince(m), shegzy4luv(m), Rekeb, tbasetosin(m), anathemiamia(f), Olukokosir(m), Opakan2, amattahcj(m), ThetrueWord, Dreamwaker(m), Cutezt(m) and 242 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3