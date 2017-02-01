Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) (6844 Views)

Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Drugs Barons Arrested In Cross River With Drugs Worth Over N2.5billion . PICS / Why Pilgrims Caught With Drugs In S/arabia Were Not Detected In Nigeria – NDLEA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Ifeanyi Micheal



10 Million Baht (Street Value) worth of Ice was discovered at the home of a Nigerian former school teacher, John Brazil Ifeanyi on Tuesday, February 7th, in Srinakarin, Thailand.



When his home at the Parkland building was raided late yesterday, Mr Ifeanyi had hid his stash of Ice in model boats and Aeroplanes.





He claims that when he stopped working in a Chonburi Language school 5 months ago,a man called “Mike” offered him 100,000 baht to sell drugs. Police understand that Ifeanyi is part of a bigger gang of Nigerians operating in the drug trade in the Sri Nakharin area.



Ifeanyi said that he was paid 100,000 baht for each delivery he made and he had already done this five of six times before he was caught. He was charged with possession of a Class 1 drug with intent to sell and detained for prosecution.

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerian-man-caught-with-drugs-in.html 1 Share

Reporting to check names. Twice in one day, this people no dey tire...really hard working people. 31 Likes 5 Shares

ifeanyi brazil 31 Likes 1 Share

See wetin bad govt they course, if our leaders they deliver most of our boys no go travel go sell drugs. Hardship everywhere, make God help Nigeria. 2 Likes 1 Share

E don be for you today. This is not as a result of bad govt. It is ojukokoro 14 Likes 1 Share

Hustle gone wrong 1 Like

hmmmmm.... ipob 8 Likes 2 Shares

Asian govt no get joy for drug traffickers 1 Like





They must be singing "it's our work oo" right now That's not a Nigerian man please, that's an IGBO man!!!They must be singing "it's our work oo" right now 22 Likes 2 Shares

quick money

Before admitting Ifeanyi is a Nigeria we need to take him to Nnewi for DNA test to know if he is a Nigerian or Jewish 27 Likes 2 Shares

Face your death penalty.

yeebo made.... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Am here to check the name.



Na the same people,the flatino.





NCAN,reporting from bariga. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Flatinos and crime........ 9 Likes 2 Shares





Seriously bro, you say what? John Brazil?Seriously bro, you say what? 10 Likes 2 Shares

It is well, survival.

This guy god done sleep

RIP bro

John Brazil Ifeanyi 3 Likes

His passport bears Nigeria, he has once again put the nation on the blame map... One Nigeria no matter the Crime or Glory...

-1 for the Igbos 3 Likes 1 Share

SAY HELLO TO THE ANGELS IN A YEAR'S TIME

Had it been the guy finally succeded and come down to Lagos to build house, this lazy idiots running their mouth will come for omonile money. NONSENSE BEGGERS. 1 Like

Details about his nationality is still sketchy. We can only authoritatively tell his Nationality when his DNA result from Nnewi comes out . For all we know , he could be Jewish or a Flatino.

stay tuned for further information.

REPORTING LIVE FROM NCAN HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA ! 3 Likes

. 4 Likes 1 Share

ufuosman:

See wetin bad govt they course, if our leaders they deliver most of our boys no go travel go sell drugs. Hardship everywhere, make God help Nigeria.

Common man,what sort of excuse is dat?why you never carry too? Common man,what sort of excuse is dat?why you never carry too? 4 Likes

Chai! Dem don do am again o! 1 Like

Is that so?

Its bin a while I checked name. They can never disappoint... 4 Likes

Yoruba branch of Name checkers Association....where art thou ..food has done. 2 Likes

lol