₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,160 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:50 PM

Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) (6844 Views)

Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Drugs Barons Arrested In Cross River With Drugs Worth Over N2.5billion . PICS / Why Pilgrims Caught With Drugs In S/arabia Were Not Detected In Nigeria – NDLEA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by maxisaso(m): 7:48pm
By Ifeanyi Micheal

10 Million Baht (Street Value) worth of Ice was discovered at the home of a Nigerian former school teacher, John Brazil Ifeanyi on Tuesday, February 7th, in Srinakarin, Thailand.

When his home at the Parkland building was raided late yesterday, Mr Ifeanyi had hid his stash of Ice in model boats and Aeroplanes.


He claims that when he stopped working in a Chonburi Language school 5 months ago,a man called “Mike” offered him 100,000 baht to sell drugs. Police understand that Ifeanyi is part of a bigger gang of Nigerians operating in the drug trade in the Sri Nakharin area.

Ifeanyi said that he was paid 100,000 baht for each delivery he made and he had already done this five of six times before he was caught. He was charged with possession of a Class 1 drug with intent to sell and detained for prosecution.

http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/nigerian-man-caught-with-drugs-in.html

1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by adesammy1(m): 7:50pm
Reporting to check names. Twice in one day, this people no dey tire...really hard working people.

31 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by SUPERPACK: 7:53pm
ifeanyi brazil

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ufuosman: 7:55pm
See wetin bad govt they course, if our leaders they deliver most of our boys no go travel go sell drugs. Hardship everywhere, make God help Nigeria.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ayourbamie(m): 7:57pm
E don be for you today. This is not as a result of bad govt. It is ojukokoro

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Brown14(m): 8:02pm
Hustle gone wrong

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by josephine123: 8:06pm
hmmmmm.... ipob

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:08pm
Asian govt no get joy for drug traffickers

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by TheRealOwner: 8:20pm
That's not a Nigerian man please, that's an IGBO man!!!

They must be singing "it's our work oo" right now grin grin

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by emvico(m): 8:22pm
quick money tongue
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by olasaad(f): 8:40pm
Before admitting Ifeanyi is a Nigeria we need to take him to Nnewi for DNA test to know if he is a Nigerian or Jewish

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by agarawu23(m): 8:44pm
Face your death penalty.
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by laurel03: 9:04pm
yeebo made....

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:08pm
Am here to check the name.

Na the same people,the flatino.


NCAN,reporting from bariga.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by brookz: 9:12pm
Flatinos and crime........

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by slurryeye: 9:22pm
John Brazil?

Seriously bro, you say what? undecided

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Pearly255(f): 9:23pm
It is well, survival.
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by maberry(m): 9:23pm
This guy god done sleep
RIP bro

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by HRich(m): 9:23pm
John Brazil Ifeanyi

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by kayojosephy(m): 9:24pm
His passport bears Nigeria, he has once again put the nation on the blame map... One Nigeria no matter the Crime or Glory...
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by dyabman(m): 9:24pm
-1 for the Igbos cry cry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by bbbabes: 9:24pm
SAY HELLO TO THE ANGELS IN A YEAR'S TIME
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by talk2archy: 9:25pm
Had it been the guy finally succeded and come down to Lagos to build house, this lazy idiots running their mouth will come for omonile money. NONSENSE BEGGERS.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Reminez(m): 9:25pm
Details about his nationality is still sketchy. We can only authoritatively tell his Nationality when his DNA result from Nnewi comes out . For all we know , he could be Jewish or a Flatino.
stay tuned for further information.
REPORTING LIVE FROM NCAN HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA !

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by pembisco(m): 9:25pm
.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by ngolokante(m): 9:25pm
ufuosman:
See wetin bad govt they course, if our leaders they deliver most of our boys no go travel go sell drugs. Hardship everywhere, make God help Nigeria.

Common man,what sort of excuse is dat?why you never carry too?

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by steppin: 9:25pm
Chai! Dem don do am again o! grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by kropotkin2: 9:26pm
Is that so?
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Oblang(m): 9:26pm
Its bin a while I checked name. They can never disappoint...

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by NeedGiftcards(m): 9:26pm
Yoruba branch of Name checkers Association....where art thou ..food has done. grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by worlexy(m): 9:26pm
lol
Re: Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Thailand (photo) by Olasco93: 9:26pm
Nemesis of impatience...
Amadioha didn't pick his call because he stopped paying his dues...

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Woman Sacrifices Her Daughter To River Goddess! / Photo Of 200 Level Uniben Student Stripped And Beaten For Stealing A Bb Phone! / Techno D7 White Was Stolen In Unilag

Viewing this topic: Ekykool(m), datola, Flywillz93(m), wins18(m), CocoaOla(m), Samcoflex75, Flooerin(m), Nobleacct, afelele9(m), arowstev2000, Uchan4u(m), charleymed(m), onlysuccess, Eve001(f), yale001, massiveaman, Ifexxy(m), passwelle, anibi9674, Anextin(f), babyfaceafrica(m), So4baba(m), Praktikals(m), Rokafela(m), mokane28, Adubiaran(m), Cue(m), YesNoMaybe, confun, loschivatos(m), wiringdpt(m), gedidiah, Stephanx1988(m), engronwe22, debonairprinx(m), coptic, MadeInTokyo, ogunsj, Uchbebe46(m), jonnyp(m), konkonbilo(m), BaEnki(m), jerryile(m), BigBelleControl(m), nonsoroyalty(m), YUNGLURD(m), Adaowerri111, ayhorpharms, kunlef1, kingkakaone(m), victorogbo336, Hotfella(m), Tekecoms1(m), seunseye(m), adelekeaka, blackberlin, IAmNotYourMate, Hadecaller(m), gbosaa(m), Jerrosky1986(m), marshalcarter, kzubyar, Oziahete(m), afamaustin, Blaqsmith(m), africanusvu, oLAAbEfe(m), seunajia, JohnXcel, nikky99, simoncynto, ashson, portablechizzy(f), everG, Qmerit(m), Bunnatex(m), 7lives, killzjohn0000(m), muyibaba222(m), aphrodisiac(m), mclaaro(f), Osu175(m), ettybaba(m), temidayodamoye(m), banom(m), edibless0(m), cmt1(m), wura2020, albertfidels, martha89, Marvelous101, omokoladele(m), stevelaw, johndwayy(m), MakCoby(m), oxochlorate(m), Alabamagnate, Viking007(m), Zico5(m), Fingerprinter(m), drey076(m), dannjo(m), Omoluabi16(m), Ningi2020(m), cashcity, drgeorge1(m), luky111, larrymoore1(m), kingsilly(m), sharrp, brendachizzy(f), kglamour(m), Rooy57(m), Libber(f), Kamosh, klassd(m), vecman22(m), prophetfire, Empredboy(m), Unbeliever(m), FastShipping, GuyfawkesAB(m), skajove(m), Ibinwanne(m), macgreg(m), gentle007(m), efilefun(m), industrious, konfused, Atunma(f), jojo1415, nogasimplicity, Probz, nonexy11, frankIzuchukwu(m), mandae(m), KingsleyCEO(m), Codedone(m), Vizzim(m), slurryeye, LINSALALA, Profshyna, Arosko(m), CodedExtra, Ndukings92(m), Kabir2Mohammad(m), sleeknick(m), 9jaloadedfile(m), austinfan4love, olasaad(f), buygala(m), b4bola(m), Iamoilprince(m), shegzy4luv(m), Rekeb, tbasetosin(m), anathemiamia(f), Olukokosir(m), Opakan2, amattahcj(m), ThetrueWord, Dreamwaker(m), Cutezt(m) and 242 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.