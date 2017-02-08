₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,161 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India (6134 Views)
Buhari Releases White Pigeon At 56th Independence Anniversary (Photos) / EFCC Seizes Diezani's Asokoro House, $2m Worth Of Furnishings, Bulletproof Gym / We Stand By Our Story On El-Rufai’s N90 Billion Worth - The Union Editor (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by dumebiifeanyi: 7:48pm
Despite biting recession, Nigeria places order for pigeon pea worth $100 billion
http://politicsngr.com/fg-acquires-100-billion-worth-pigeon-pea-india/
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Airforce1(m): 7:49pm
Better be joke
7 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by suyamasta(m): 7:50pm
Is this a joke or what, oh na unto export then thats good
1 Like
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by sholatech(m): 7:57pm
Oh my..Nigeria is not buying from India. We have a deal to start exporting it to India & this is good news!
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by josephine123: 8:06pm
hmmmmm.... who will be d farm owner??
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:06pm
so pigeon pea is now our daily bread issorite.
5 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by chronique(m): 8:07pm
Your caption is misleading. India is buying from us. If true, then we can say bye bye to poverty as a nation., $100bn coming into Nigeria over a period of time, would do us a lot of good.
11 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by jarkbauer: 8:08pm
Only IPOB yoots will believe this.
OP change your name to DUMB Ifeanyi
$100 billion dollar is Nigeria's budget for 5years
7 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Lifestone(m): 8:13pm
What's the total value of our external reserve? Another Lie Moh
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by freeze001(f): 8:16pm
I hope this puts an end to that ill fated $30 bn loan o! Amaechi ngwanu! Carry from dis one and build railway o!
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by freeze001(f): 8:18pm
jarkbauer:
Don't display symptoms of IPOB induced dementia and dike ukwu please! The story is that India will purchase from Nigeria and pay that sum to Nigeria. Learn to read and don't get hung up on captions only. That smacks of acute intellectual laziness!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by chuose2: 8:20pm
WASTE OF OUR FOREIGN CURRENCIES.
1 Like
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Jaabioro(m): 8:21pm
??
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by omenkaLives: 8:23pm
chuose2:Learn to read beyond titles before commenting.
11 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Horus(m): 8:24pm
Yes misleading tittle, it is India who buy from Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by iykofias(m): 8:30pm
For wetin kwanu, is it d meal d doctors prescribed for bubu?
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by kayzat: 8:32pm
Horus:
Bros. the op is just feeling stupid because Nigeria is the one to supply the pigeon peas to India and not the other way round.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by BlackSeptember: 8:32pm
Since APC came to power its all about calling bogus amounts that always makes Bill Gates to fall from his seating position
1 Like
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Horus(m): 8:34pm
kayzat:
Yes I realised his mistake so I edited my previous post
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by SmartMugu: 9:21pm
Does it make sense to order pigeon peas from India? I think they meant India ordered from Nigeria. $100b no be joke o.
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by AntiWailer: 9:21pm
How na
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:21pm
ok
Control the amount of sunlight entering your room. Check my signature for pictures of beautiful and classy WINDOW BLINDS
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by shammah1(m): 9:23pm
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by omenkaLives: 9:23pm
Haba Lalasticlala, take some time to read before taking things to the fp na. Both the source and the op made a mistake. India rather ordered from Nigeria. You should have corrected the title before doing your job.
You are better than this man.
Smh.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by tiwiex: 9:24pm
100 billion what? Who wrote this stuff? How much are we struggling to borrow? No be 30 billion.
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by wristbangle(m): 9:24pm
The title is misleading.
Prof lalasticlala, kindly do the needful.
Suppose to be 100 billion naira not dollars
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by JandyJ: 9:24pm
What's are pigeon peas?
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Jacksparr0w127: 9:25pm
Haha
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by adecz: 9:25pm
A confusing story. It appears it is india that wants to buy from us by placing an order, not we buying from them.
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by Integrityfarms(m): 9:25pm
Misplaced priorities of this administration and yet we talk of forex depletion.
What will happen to you guys if just $1bn dollars is invested in real farming in this country that it will et down to the small holder farmers which consist over 70% of our farmers?
I am ashamed of this country with the set of leaders we have here.
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by kateskitty(f): 9:25pm
Which one is pigeon pea
1 Like
|Re: FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India by bigsmoke2(m): 9:26pm
The topic is extremely misleading
1 Like
Gnld New Fertilizer For Poultry Farming / Am In Need Of Baby Grasscutter / Why Refining Edible Oil With Edible Oil Refining Machine?
Viewing this topic: Ayus34(m), Adewakeup1(m), zizoo36, Milldon(m), momodub, Adegbolagaf, seguno2, tosan200(m), andymola(m), nunamyeong(m), wristbangle(m), abrahujaa(m), sweerychick(f), damolhar07, cyrilamx(m), emoa2002(m), papshaun, Olumyyde, dewhaley(m), Ragad74, Arsasee(m), Dejavue, thrugemaster(m), Sebastine1994, DOABABA1, surgebitcoin, hman4real(m), deji15, LordTrezy, wizzlyd(m), Principe(m), Pedagogue, vRendoh, mekuilis(m), jarkbauer, OAKSFIVEFARMS, Rexsul, jonaboy, bomee(m), abbey621(m), shukudi(m), Aladine(m), rattlesnake(m), Hyinkar97(m), VampireeM(f), cuntbro, mastermaestro(m), GreenPlumes(m), freeze001(f), Pennywise(m), Darkseid(m), makavele, A7(m), martyns303(m), godello, doctuw(m), Agbaletu, chimchim1, tonigreen, OlujobaSamuel, egbusi1(m), toyfat, Bowwow11(m), akanbimustaphao(m), midps007(m), agabaI23(m), legrande69, Denn(m), GOODMAN1, Tomcorp(m), jay99(m), akinsuraj(m), emperorbukky, Hez143(m), BOBBYTRICK, V0lv0(f), moyo1993(m), papermill, melodies, quietswagg, Phinity318(m), konfused, ghost2017(m), Osayin(m), shigoawesu(m), zeeboss(m), omololu251, DonHummer(m), CoolKizzy(m), Lagito(m), Ruhegertyp, temidayodamoye(m), babalonshee(m), ecnuel, Nicklee(m), Segunagagu(m), Prodigy246(m), feoyewo, niceeric(m), Nogen, emmyojo22(m), rottennaija(m), Alonga, samsongbemisola(m), nnokwa042(m), Bros1, mosesdejaviano(m), AntiRubbish, MEGAdime(m), oyienootieno, fighal(m), Lordjiggs09(m), davires, MrEndowed1, wura2020 and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12