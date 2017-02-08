Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / FG Secures Order For Pigeon Pea From India (6134 Views)

Buhari Releases White Pigeon At 56th Independence Anniversary (Photos) / EFCC Seizes Diezani's Asokoro House, $2m Worth Of Furnishings, Bulletproof Gym / We Stand By Our Story On El-Rufai’s N90 Billion Worth - The Union Editor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Despite biting recession, Nigeria places order for pigeon pea worth $100 billion



The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service said on Wednesday that it has secured an order for 100 billion dollars worth of pigeon pea from India.



Dr Vincent Isegbe, the Coordinating Director, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 1st Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum in Lagos.



“Last year, we did a survey analysis for the Government of India and as a result of that we now have an order for 100 billion dollars worth of pigeon pea.



“So, we have just exposed our pigeon pea to the Indian market, “he said.



According to him, this has given rise to expanded trade relationships between Nigeria and countries due to effective analysis and certification of products.



Isegbe said that the agency would continue to explore its mandate to fast track more commodities for export for foreign exchange earnings.



“There are other culinary herbs and spices here in Nigeria, it’s like we are used to it, we eat it every day, we don’t value it, but overseas, it costs a lot of money.



“So, we are trying to encourage exporters to go to those specialist areas to export, but then there are processes and standards they need to follow.



“We must observe all rules to ensure that our commodities are certified before entering the foreign market,” Isegbe said.



On the beans that were rejected by the European Union, Isiegbe said they were illegally exported out of the country, because the Quarantine Service did not certify them.



He told NAN that the rejected beans that caused the nation great embarrassment did not pass through the agency’s certification.



The coordinating director said that “EU have their standard, so, to bring anything there, you must meet their standards.”



He stressed the need for proper co-ordination between government security and service agencies to enhance growth and development of the economy.



Isegbe called for the review of the agricultural export laws to ensure safety, enhance export and the mandate of the quarantine service.



The coordinating director said that the organisation was doing everything within its mandate to ensure that various value chains did not affect certification.



“For export, a lot of people are involved and we still move along with those people.



“It is the duty of Quarantine Service to ensure that whatever happens along the value chain, does not affect our certification,” the coordinating director said.



Isegbe told NAN that the organisation would continue to ensure best practices in its operations to promote improvement in agricultural products



He also said that funding was limiting the agency’s operations in terms of surveys, analysis and awareness creation, among others. (NAN)

http://politicsngr.com/fg-acquires-100-billion-worth-pigeon-pea-india/

Better be joke 7 Likes

Is this a joke or what, oh na unto export then thats good 1 Like

Oh my..Nigeria is not buying from India. We have a deal to start exporting it to India & this is good news! 16 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmm.... who will be d farm owner??

so pigeon pea is now our daily bread issorite. 5 Likes

Your caption is misleading. India is buying from us. If true, then we can say bye bye to poverty as a nation., $100bn coming into Nigeria over a period of time, would do us a lot of good. 11 Likes

Only IPOB yoots will believe this.



OP change your name to DUMB Ifeanyi



$100 billion dollar is Nigeria's budget for 5years 7 Likes

What's the total value of our external reserve? Another Lie Moh

I hope this puts an end to that ill fated $30 bn loan o! Amaechi ngwanu! Carry from dis one and build railway o!

jarkbauer:

Only IPOB yoots will believe this.



OP change your name to DUMB Ifeanyi



$100 billion dollar is Nigeria's budget for 5years

Don't display symptoms of IPOB induced dementia and dike ukwu please! The story is that India will purchase from Nigeria and pay that sum to Nigeria. Learn to read and don't get hung up on captions only. That smacks of acute intellectual laziness! Don't display symptoms of IPOB induced dementia and dike ukwu please! The story is that India will purchase from Nigeria and pay that sum to Nigeria. Learn to read and don't get hung up on captions only. That smacks of acute intellectual laziness! 15 Likes 2 Shares

WASTE OF OUR FOREIGN CURRENCIES. 1 Like

?? ??

chuose2:

WASTE OF OUR FOREIGN CURRENCIES. Learn to read beyond titles before commenting. Learn to read beyond titles before commenting. 11 Likes

Yes misleading tittle, it is India who buy from Nigeria 3 Likes

For wetin kwanu, is it d meal d doctors prescribed for bubu?

Horus:

Pigeon peas are also cultivated in Africa, so why not in Nigeria?. Why spend money to import a crop that can grow in Africa?

Uganda was one of the first African countries to implement a pigeon pea breeding programme in 1968







Bros. the op is just feeling stupid because Nigeria is the one to supply the pigeon peas to India and not the other way round. Bros. the op is just feeling stupid because Nigeria is the one to supply the pigeon peas to India and not the other way round. 2 Likes

Since APC came to power its all about calling bogus amounts that always makes Bill Gates to fall from his seating position 1 Like

kayzat:











Bros. the op is just feeling stupid because Nigeria is the one to supply the pigeon peas to India and not the other way round.

Yes I realised his mistake so I edited my previous post Yes I realised his mistake so I edited my previous post

Does it make sense to order pigeon peas from India? I think they meant India ordered from Nigeria. $100b no be joke o.

How na

ok





Control the amount of sunlight entering your room. Check my signature for pictures of beautiful and classy WINDOW BLINDS

Haba Lalasticlala, take some time to read before taking things to the fp na. Both the source and the op made a mistake. India rather ordered from Nigeria. You should have corrected the title before doing your job.



You are better than this man.



Smh. 2 Likes

100 billion what? Who wrote this stuff? How much are we struggling to borrow? No be 30 billion.

The title is misleading.



Prof lalasticlala, kindly do the needful.

Suppose to be 100 billion naira not dollars

What's are pigeon peas?

Haha

A confusing story. It appears it is india that wants to buy from us by placing an order, not we buying from them.

Misplaced priorities of this administration and yet we talk of forex depletion.



What will happen to you guys if just $1bn dollars is invested in real farming in this country that it will et down to the small holder farmers which consist over 70% of our farmers?



I am ashamed of this country with the set of leaders we have here.

Which one is pigeon pea 1 Like