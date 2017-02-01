Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) (9735 Views)

However, on arrival at the scene, he found his mother, Dorcas Ayoola, 81, dead in a pool of her blood. The culprit, Oluwaseye Ayoola then fled to an unknown destination. At the receipt of the information, the command's detectives from Ogombo division launched a manhunt for the suspect, he was consequently arrested.



Upon interrogation the suspect confirmed that he had gone to his mother to ask for the sum of #500,000 out of his late sister's will of #11,000,000 but she refused to give him, an occurrence which angered the suspect and made him pounced on the old woman and axed her to death.



The Lagos state police command's spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos who confirmed the case said that the suspect is in custody while the corpse have been deposited in general hospital's mortuary for autopsy.

Wickedness at its peak 3 Likes

Sad.... let him rotten away..

Them say igbos dey use flying kick wake them parents from bed meanwhile them dey use Axe wake them own 37 Likes

Bad and Sad news

NCAN reporting from ekiti. Na dem dem. 9 Likes

blood of fela 2 Likes

I give up on today's news I'm going to bed 1 Like 1 Share

Afonjas. 6 Likes









Earth wonders Earth wonders





Ewoo!!!....Na Dem bloody AFONJAs 2 Likes

Jeez! That's what happens when people are lazy and refuse to hustle for their own money. They end up being a nuisance to people around them. The dude should be sentenced to death for his wicked actions. 2 Likes

Your mum is dead and you're definitely not gonna ever the money.... 2 Likes

RIP to d old woman





The amount of blood being shed in the country on a daily basis is astronomically unbelievable



But why are people this wicked Terrible!The amount of blood being shed in the country on a daily basis is astronomically unbelievableBut why are people this wicked

May we never birth children who will kill us tomorrow.



At 51, he couldn't make his own money but had to kill for his sister's own. Where was he when the sister was making her own money? 4 Likes



The love for material things is the root of all evil

Nigeria police don reset the man jaw ChoiNigeria police don reset the man jaw 2 Likes

what are we going to call this and who do we blame?

Rip.. For the son no comment.

lazy bastard. so na ur sister money u depend on. who know maybe na the idiot killed the sister. abeg death sentence should straight. 2 Likes





Waiting to reap anothers sweat ole. Lazy shithole! Maybe he has a hand in the sisters death too.Waiting to reap anothers sweat ole. 1 Like

Omg!!! It's so sad! Throw him into a lion's den. See face like one thing I don't know. 1 Like

OMG! so sad. May our children never cause our deaths. Person no born nor better pass this one? may her soul rest in peace 3 Likes