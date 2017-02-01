₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,576 members, 3,354,289 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) (9735 Views)
51-year-old Woman Caught With Heroin At Lagos Airport / Son Stabs Mother To Death For Refusing To Accept Pregnant Fiancée / Nigerian Man Beats His Mother To Death With A Chair In The US (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Kolababe: 8:35pm
The Lagos state command is investigating a case of suspected murder committed by a 51 year old man against his mother. On February 7, 2017 at about 11pm, one Akintunde Ayoola of united estate, Sangotedo, Ajah Lagos, came to the station and reported that on the same date at 6pm, he got information that his brother, Oluwaseye Ayoola manhandled his mother over failure to release undisclosed amount of money to him.
However, on arrival at the scene, he found his mother, Dorcas Ayoola, 81, dead in a pool of her blood. The culprit, Oluwaseye Ayoola then fled to an unknown destination. At the receipt of the information, the command's detectives from Ogombo division launched a manhunt for the suspect, he was consequently arrested.
Upon interrogation the suspect confirmed that he had gone to his mother to ask for the sum of #500,000 out of his late sister's will of #11,000,000 but she refused to give him, an occurrence which angered the suspect and made him pounced on the old woman and axed her to death.
The Lagos state police command's spokesperson SP Dolapo Badmos who confirmed the case said that the suspect is in custody while the corpse have been deposited in general hospital's mortuary for autopsy.
.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/graphic-photo-51-year-old-man-axed.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Kolababe: 8:36pm
sad
SEE ALL THE PHOTOS>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/graphic-photo-51-year-old-man-axed.html
1 Like
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 8:37pm
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Authoreety: 8:38pm
Wickedness at its peak
3 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Jaabioro(m): 8:42pm
Sad.... let him rotten away..
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by agadez007(m): 8:45pm
Oluwaseye Ayoola
Na dem,na dem
Them say igbos dey use flying kick wake them parents from bed meanwhile them dey use Axe wake them own
37 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:47pm
Hmm
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by yellowbeauty(f): 8:55pm
Bad and Sad news
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:33pm
NCAN reporting from ekiti. Na dem dem.
9 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by u11ae1013: 10:33pm
blood of fela
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:34pm
I give up on today's news I'm going to bed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by IslamicRebel01: 10:34pm
Afonjas.
6 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:35pm
Earth wonders
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 10:35pm
Horrible!!!
In another sad news,
Woman Cuts Rival's Face And Breast With Razor Blade. Click Here To See Graphic Photo
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Nedumadrid(m): 10:36pm
Ewoo!!!....Na Dem bloody AFONJAs
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by chronique(m): 10:37pm
Jeez! That's what happens when people are lazy and refuse to hustle for their own money. They end up being a nuisance to people around them. The dude should be sentenced to death for his wicked actions.
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Einl(m): 10:37pm
Your mum is dead and you're definitely not gonna ever the money....
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by chidiebere2020(m): 10:37pm
RIP to d old woman
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:37pm
Terrible!
The amount of blood being shed in the country on a daily basis is astronomically unbelievable
But why are people this wicked
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by megareal(f): 10:38pm
May we never birth children who will kill us tomorrow.
At 51, he couldn't make his own money but had to kill for his sister's own. Where was he when the sister was making her own money?
4 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by pussypounder(m): 10:38pm
Stages:
I. If you don't want to be a father yet, don't creamp1e even if you keep your nuts hanging out, Instead you can cream pie her assssshole
II. Let her sit on your face before you teabag unless it smells like rotten fish or it is a thick forest
III. Once the snail is already slimy, you can put just the mushroom tip inside but don't explode inside even though it's too sweet
IV. Never keep your nuts hanging out for too long unless you will mistakenly put your akamu inside the pot
V. Then you can decide to bury the hammer so deep that the next explorer would think it was a dagger
Thank me later
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by IecheM(m): 10:38pm
The love for material things is the root of all evil
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Trapnews: 10:38pm
Choi Nigeria police don reset the man jaw
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by xolocious(m): 10:38pm
what are we going to call this and who do we blame?
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 10:38pm
Rip.. For the son no comment.
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Odkosh: 10:38pm
lazy bastard. so na ur sister money u depend on. who know maybe na the idiot killed the sister. abeg death sentence should straight.
2 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Coldfeet(f): 10:39pm
Lazy shithole! Maybe he has a hand in the sisters death too.
Waiting to reap anothers sweat ole.
1 Like
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by JuneOctober(f): 10:39pm
Omg!!! It's so sad! Throw him into a lion's den. See face like one thing I don't know.
1 Like
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by benedictac(f): 10:39pm
OMG! so sad. May our children never cause our deaths. Person no born nor better pass this one? may her soul rest in peace
3 Likes
|Re: 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister's Will (Photos) by Klamour: 10:39pm
At 51 the Stupid Afonja still want to be spoonfed by his mother, and the mother Afonja wants to die with #11m.
Both of them are going same route the owner of the money went - 6 feet, without enjoying the money.
3 Likes
Alert - Club Konnect - A Nairaland Ad Fraud? / THIS Device Will Protect Your Convoy,home And Office From BOMBS!!! (photos) / DPO's Son Arrested With Stolen Generator
Viewing this topic: botad(m), tigerleggs(m), purposedriven, skykenny(m), BOUNTYDOG(m), alabilomo(m), ynkthomas, Emman93(m), rapfezy, Onota, talk2riel, Marvel1206, RZArecta(m), iamnatty(m), Sabasi, Cpumping(m), oluseyioba(m), otabuko(m), tedd(m), teamchocolate, Mufasa27(m), MzzTega(f), Royal789, Jerryjohnson(m), Ersan, genghiskhan007(m), Itulah(m), philchudi, NwaEzefuNaMba(m), Dopefiend(m), dtruth50(m), Oedinred, michresa(m), CARLOSTK(m), theway83, MainFieldautos, ebner70(m), frigingawesome(m), rydow(m), reyscrub(m), alphawg(m), K9Uneet(m), Chuvin22(m), SalamRushdie, Benz4pimp(m), Ibman, Wallie(m), OKEMKPI, EKOBIZ and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9