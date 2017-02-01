₦airaland Forum

Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by informant001: 8:36pm On Feb 08
Minister of transportation and former governor Rotimi Amaechi showed he knows his way with children. The former governor of Rivers state was spotted in a jovial mood as he played with the daughter of a friend in Abuja earlier today.

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by INTROVERT(f): 8:37pm On Feb 08
grin

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Airforce1(m): 8:37pm On Feb 08
People spew negative comments about this Man

But I just like him because everything he does make sense to me.

He's a great man.


#RoleModel

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by kayzat: 8:43pm On Feb 08
The Chief tormentor of Thief wike

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:44pm On Feb 08
down to earth

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Qmerit(m): 8:44pm On Feb 08
Nice man!
Don't praise Fayose if he was the one and insult this man here cause if you do ur punishment would be severed

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by iluvdonjazzy: 8:51pm On Feb 08
great
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:55pm On Feb 08
The first picture be like say he wan give a 'mentally defeated' wike, a smack down grin grin

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by yarimo(m): 10:22pm On Feb 08
Chai my second role model after TINUBU the JAGABAN of BORGU Kingdom .That is a great man, AMEACHI May God continue to bless you. Haters beware grin

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by ambrosini593(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
kayzat:
The Chief tormentor of Thief wike
Haba, na opposite u dey talk na. Wike don pursue am from Rivers state.

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by ozoebuka1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 08
nice from him...
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by doublewisdom: 10:48pm On Feb 08
...... and this is news?

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Dareomo(m): 11:10pm On Feb 08
A season film. He trained Wike. Jona and Pat uses Wike as Education minister to flog him. Now the story continue, great suspense . . . . .
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by saint047(m): 11:13pm On Feb 08
The thief chief

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Lanretoye(m): 11:27pm On Feb 08
ambrosini593:

Haba, na opposite u dey talk na. Wike don pursue am from Rivers state.
he pursue him from state to federal.
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Mayydayy(m): 11:32pm On Feb 08
One thing I can tell u about this man is.he doesn't pretend.
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by coptic: 12:24am
doublewisdom:
...... and this is news?
Yes.

Because it's a cool act and way more satisfying than cutting ponmo.
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:57am
op, thou hath wicket!

u will not make heaven if u intend to bribe angels @ d gate wit a thazand naira cash in ya pocket.

so u meant to give em wailerZ & iPOd yoots sleepless nite bah?


u wicked grin
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Ernest777(m): 1:38am
issorait
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by TheNonce: 3:06am
Ebeles nightmare....... wink
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by crackhouse(m): 6:58am
O boy that last pic is tantalizing. It's like dem dey do.
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by TulsaOklahoma: 7:14am
yes,he's my dad,we have been playing since I was a baby
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by AtlanticBreeze: 7:32am
Airforce1:
People spew negative comments about this Man

But I just like him because everything he does make sense to me.

He's a great man.


#RoleModel

Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by lanicky(f): 7:36am
Mtcheeew...
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:37am
@OP:

What does that prove? Teacher don't teach me nonsense...
Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Firstcitizen: 8:03am
.

