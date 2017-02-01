₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by informant001: 8:36pm On Feb 08
Minister of transportation and former governor Rotimi Amaechi showed he knows his way with children. The former governor of Rivers state was spotted in a jovial mood as he played with the daughter of a friend in Abuja earlier today.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by INTROVERT(f): 8:37pm On Feb 08
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Airforce1(m): 8:37pm On Feb 08
People spew negative comments about this Man
But I just like him because everything he does make sense to me.
He's a great man.
#RoleModel
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by kayzat: 8:43pm On Feb 08
The Chief tormentor of Thief wike
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:44pm On Feb 08
down to earth
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Qmerit(m): 8:44pm On Feb 08
Nice man!
Don't praise Fayose if he was the one and insult this man here cause if you do ur punishment would be severed
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by iluvdonjazzy: 8:51pm On Feb 08
great
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:55pm On Feb 08
The first picture be like say he wan give a 'mentally defeated' wike, a smack down
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by yarimo(m): 10:22pm On Feb 08
Chai my second role model after TINUBU the JAGABAN of BORGU Kingdom .That is a great man, AMEACHI May God continue to bless you. Haters beware
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by ambrosini593(m): 10:34pm On Feb 08
kayzat:Haba, na opposite u dey talk na. Wike don pursue am from Rivers state.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by ozoebuka1(m): 10:38pm On Feb 08
nice from him...
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by doublewisdom: 10:48pm On Feb 08
...... and this is news?
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Dareomo(m): 11:10pm On Feb 08
A season film. He trained Wike. Jona and Pat uses Wike as Education minister to flog him. Now the story continue, great suspense . . . . .
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by saint047(m): 11:13pm On Feb 08
The thief chief
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Lanretoye(m): 11:27pm On Feb 08
ambrosini593:he pursue him from state to federal.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Mayydayy(m): 11:32pm On Feb 08
One thing I can tell u about this man is.he doesn't pretend.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by coptic: 12:24am
doublewisdom:Yes.
Because it's a cool act and way more satisfying than cutting ponmo.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by MichaelSokoto(m): 12:57am
op, thou hath wicket!
u will not make heaven if u intend to bribe angels @ d gate wit a thazand naira cash in ya pocket.
so u meant to give em wailerZ & iPOd yoots sleepless nite bah?
u wicked
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Ernest777(m): 1:38am
issorait
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by TheNonce: 3:06am
Ebeles nightmare.......
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by crackhouse(m): 6:58am
O boy that last pic is tantalizing. It's like dem dey do.
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by TulsaOklahoma: 7:14am
yes,he's my dad,we have been playing since I was a baby
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by AtlanticBreeze: 7:32am
Airforce1:
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by lanicky(f): 7:36am
Mtcheeew...
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:37am
@OP:
What does that prove? Teacher don't teach me nonsense...
|Re: Amaechi Plays With His Friend's Daughter In Abuja. Photos by Firstcitizen: 8:03am
.
