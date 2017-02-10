Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Donation Hub Will Soon Crash!!! Be Warned (15075 Views)

I don't do ponzi schemes but it seems everyone around me is doing even my close relatives are doing it.



The latest criminal site is donation hub. Just like mmm this one will soon crash.

My friends have started complaining that there are delays in payment or people are not willing to pay like before.



This is a sign of potential crash, better run now. 8 Likes 1 Share

Mmm crashed because people crashed it.these site don't pay people. It is a peer to peer system,where members pays or donate to each others,mmm was greatly affected by negative propaganda in the media just as you are protulating above.stop spreading panic news about donation hub around for goodness sake. Please if you are not interested in a platform let the platform be,after all it is not your money. Mmm shake in December 2016, but get help didn't shake.why? Answer is the media.please stop spreading panic news it does nobody any good.ask from people that lost out in mmm.

Please stop spreading fake news...donation hub isnt going to crash.... 8 Likes

Mmm crashed because people crashed it.these site don't pay people. It is a peer to peer system,where members pays or donate to each others,mmm was greatly affected by negative propaganda in the media just as you are protulating above.stop spreading panic news about donation hub around for goodness sake. Please if you are not interested in a platform let the platform be,after all it is not your money. Mmm shake in December 2016, but get help didn't shake.why? Answer is the media.please stop spreading panic news it does nobody any good.ask from people that lost out in mmm.

Don't be dull. Every ponzi crashes. If you like keep investing forever. As for me, once i get my money from donation hub, im out

Don't be dull. Every ponzi crashes. If you like keep investing forever. As for me, once i get my money from donation hub, im out One thing about donation hub is that people pick you and pay you, you come there and pick people and no body forces you. It is transparent and very professional, this is febuary period my dear and people are just recovering from January and Mmm case, has any body complained that he didn't get picked within the stipulated days, no.



If the lists last longer than before, this means that they released much more list than usual or there were fewer hubbers at that period of time. There are some times the lists do not last, it just like auction.

Just check out the number of people signing up every minute to know that it's all about soldier go soldier come.



One thing about donation hub is that people pick you and pay you, you come there and pick people and no body forces you. It is transparent and very professional, this is febuary period my dear and people are just recovering from January and Mmm case, has any body complained that he didn't get picked within the stipulated days, no.

If the lists last longer than before, this means that they released much more list than usual or there were fewer hubbers at that period of time. There are some times the lists do not last, it just like auction.

Just check out the number of people signing up every minute to know that it's all about soldier go soldier come.

And for the OP, you are only being jealous of the people that are doing it. Your friend complain that it is taking longer than the usual , why not, the community is growing and it expected and that reminds me, the compulsory instant payment whole reserving is making it impossible for people to reserve without an intention of saying therefore making it difficult for the real people to make reservations.

Lies. This is an agent from MMM or Givers. stay there, don't run you hear stay there, don't run you hear 1 Like

Reason I may see that happening is that Nigerians they corrupt any programs now proof of payment have been implemented on this platform why someone some where is not paying the advantage the scheme has now is no guiders,a one time bonus payment and non payment result in total blockage, another attention I would like to draw the participants to now is that the site is asking for contribution to improve more on their service I think now how many people that have benefited from the site has done that? If news rules are not implemented to meet up the new development I see crashing that was the mistake MMM did 1 Like

lies!!! they would never crash. they are trying their best. its people like the op that is causing participant to stop reserving. Donation hub remains the best. 1 Like

lies!!! they would never crash. they are trying their best. its people like the op that is causing participant to stop reserving. Donation hub remains the best. This is exactly what the defenders of mmm used to say. Where is mmm now.

This is exactly what the defenders of mmm used to say. Where is mmm now.

my brother runnnnn for your lifeeeee

my brother runnnnn for your lifeeeee Its true d attacks from govt and d media had its negative effect on MMM, they shldn't hv gone on dat break but could have found another way. Thankfully they r back stronger Its true d attacks from govt and d media had its negative effect on MMM, they shldn't hv gone on dat break but could have found another way. Thankfully they r back stronger 1 Like

It ses this donation hub is the best in town after Mmm, it been doing wonders, when I subscribed, the way the thing was going, I thought I had made a mistake but barely 14 days after, i got a from someone, say he was calling from donation hub, that he needed to confirm before paying, afterward, the guy paid and the rest was history. So, what I am saying is that donation hub is stall will crash will be in October this year and to be honest , donation hub people are really the best in town, at worst case scenario, they will extend it to 30 days first before the crashing.

The slow pace now is due to pay immediately which hubbers are trying to get used to.



Before, people rush and reserve everything to come back to cancel, now nobody does that and we can have enough time to go to the bank, select and make the payment immediately.

That is the reason we are having left overs.



If you want to join or see how it works, the website is donation hub.net , you can use fastlink1 as your sponsor or referral.



It ses this donation hub is the best in town after Mmm, it been doing wonders, when I subscribed, the way the thing was going, I thought I had made a mistake but barely 14 days after, i got a from someone, say he was calling from donation hub, that he needed to confirm before paying, afterward, the guy paid and the rest was history. So, what I am saying is that donation hub is stall will crash will be in October this year and to be honest , donation hub people are really the best in town, at worst case scenario, they will extend it to 30 days first before the crashing.

The slow pace now is due to pay immediately which hubbers are trying to get used to.

Before, people rush and reserve everything to come back to cancel, now nobody does that and we can have enough time to go to the bank, select and make the payment immediately.

That is the reason we are having left overs.

It ses this donation hub is the best in town after Mmm, it been doing wonders, when I subscribed, the way the thing was going, I thought I had made a mistake but barely 14 days after, i got a from someone, say he was calling from donation hub, that he needed to confirm before paying, afterward, the guy paid and the rest was history. So, what I am saying is that donation hub is stall will crash will be in October this year and to be honest , donation hub people are really the best in town, at worst case scenario, they will extend it to 30 days first before the crashing.

The slow pace now is due to pay immediately which hubbers are trying to get used to.



Before, people rush and reserve everything to come back to cancel, now nobody does that and we can have enough time to go to the bank, select and make the payment immediately.

That is the reason we are having left overs.



If you want to join or see how it works, the website is donation hub.net , you can use fastlink1 as your sponsor or referral.



Thanks If someone could tell you that you should confirm him first before making payment,doesn't that tell you that people no longer trust donation hub? If someone could tell you that you should confirm him first before making payment,doesn't that tell you that people no longer trust donation hub? 2 Likes

Its true d attacks from govt and d media had its negative effect on MMM, they shldn't hv gone on dat break but could have found another way. Thankfully they r back stronger MMM is dead and can never come back MMM is dead and can never come back 4 Likes

I don't get you, no one asks anyone to confirm an unpaid order, what the site introduced compulsory upload of proof of payment before you can indicate that your order has been paid for, with this, if you upload fake proof of payment in order to buy yourself some time before the actual payment and by mistake the person says that he or she did not see the money, your fake proof of payment gives the recipient anb outright victory to the case and no further investigation shall be carried out, meaning, make sure you make a real payment, upload the real payment confirmation or better still, confirm with the recipient that he has seen the money, you can screen print and attach the paymemt alert you got . You can use photo edit in the photo editor to delete your account balance in the SMS.



Donation hub is still paying., unfortunately, the incentive for instant donation has been reduce to 30%.

But hey, your investment plus 30% of it in 7 week days?



I still picked again and again, if you wish to do window shopping, donation hub. net is the website, use fastlink1 as your referrer or sponsor.



??

I don't get you, no one asks anyone to confirm an unpaid order, what the site introduced compulsory upload of proof of payment before you can indicate that your order has been paid for, with this, if you upload fake proof of payment in order to buy yourself some time before the actual payment and by mistake the person says that he or she did not see the money, your fake proof of payment gives the recipient anb outright victory to the case and no further investigation shall be carried out, meaning, make sure you make a real payment, upload the real payment confirmation or better still, confirm with the recipient that he has seen the money, you can screen print and attach the paymemt alert you got . You can use photo edit in the photo editor to delete your account balance in the SMS.

Donation hub is still paying., unfortunately, the incentive for instant donation has been reduce to 30%.

But hey, your investment plus 30% of it in 7 week days?

Donation hub is the best, though it is slow 4 now, instead of normal 7days. It is now around 9- 11days. But also increase in % from 20 - 50 to compensate 4 time. Thanks 1 Like

I don't get you, no one asks anyone to confirm an unpaid order, what the site introduced compulsory upload of proof of payment before you can indicate that your order has been paid for, with this, if you upload fake proof of payment in order to buy yourself some time before the actual payment and by mistake the person says that he or she did not see the money, your fake proof of payment gives the recipient anb outright victory to the case and no further investigation shall be carried out, meaning, make sure you make a real payment, upload the real payment confirmation or better still, confirm with the recipient that he has seen the money, you can screen print and attach the paymemt alert you got . You can use photo edit in the photo editor to delete your account balance in the SMS.



Donation hub is still paying., unfortunately, the incentive for instant donation has been reduce to 30%.

But hey, your investment plus 30% of it in 7 week days?



I still picked again and again, if you wish to do window shopping, donation hub. net is the website, use fastlink1 as your referrer or sponsor.



Time you would be selected can only be delayed by law of demand and supply bit can never be denied to you and you know what? Those guys are too good and professionals too. All what u said still buttress what I have said. For the site to introduce uploading of pop that means people are not fulfilling their pledge on time as they ought to hence the delay in payment when you want to GH.

All what u said still buttress what I have said. For the site to introduce uploading of pop that means people are not fulfilling their pledge on time as they ought to hence the delay in payment when you want to GH.

It is just a matter of time before the bubble burst.







What alternative job do you have for the participants you are discouraging





That's how you people said MMM has crashed since last year, yet people are still getting paid daily.

What alternative job do you have for the participants you are discouraging

Carry your badbelle and bad luck commot from the scheme. Attention seeker oshi

All these things many ooo



Gullible nigerians, looking for 'get rich quick schemes'.

Let me start my ponzi asap, plenty fishes in the river

Currently, there are over 500 ponzi schemes in Nigeria, lol









The media obviously ruined MMM. Others are still up and running. As soon as the media picks on any scheme, the death becomes imminent. Whether OP is right or wrong, he has created a panic with this thread. The f00lish OP in the pool of his f00lishness created this thread for one purpose. To ruin his friends's finances and of course, every other participants. 5 Likes

Mmm crashed because people crashed it.these site don't pay people. It is a peer to peer system,where members pays or donate to each others,mmm was greatly affected by negative propaganda in the media just as you are protulating above.stop spreading panic news about donation hub around for goodness sake. Please if you are not interested in a platform let the platform be,after all it is not your money. Mmm shake in December 2016, but get help didn't shake.why? Answer is the media.please stop spreading panic news it does nobody any good.ask from people that lost out in mmm. Don't worry they are coming for ghw and when they do people will not want to participate again. Continue shouting ghw upandan Don't worry they are coming for ghw and when they do people will not want to participate again. Continue shouting ghw upandan

News bearer. I wonder why you wanna crash it News bearer. I wonder why you wanna crash it

Op with this your warning note, you have just hasten the demise of the scheme.

Mmm crashed because people crashed it.these site don't pay people. It is a peer to peer system,where members pays or donate to each others,mmm was greatly affected by negative propaganda in the media just as you are protulating above.stop spreading panic news about donation hub around for goodness sake. Please if you are not interested in a platform let the platform be,after all it is not your money. Mmm shake in December 2016, but get help didn't shake.why? Answer is the media.please stop spreading panic news it does nobody any good.ask from people that lost out in mmm. They say people have stopped paying and youre here talking jagbajantis They say people have stopped paying and youre here talking jagbajantis 2 Likes

OP they're coming for your head.