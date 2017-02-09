₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Sabasi: 4:17am
A federal jury in Gulfport on Wednesday convicted three Nigerian nationals of multiple fraud crimes that could put two of them behind bars for the rest of their lives. The three had been extradited from South Africa in July 2015 to face charges along with 18 others indicted.
https://nigeriacircle.com/usa-3-nigerians-convicted-in-419-scams-possible-life-sentences/
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by eme1n(m): 4:49am
Una no dey hear word!
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by byrron(m): 4:54am
Shameless old fools!
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by marshalcarter: 5:44am
NCAN reportin live from lagos ojo okoko cassidy
topic:419ers nd lazy creatures shitting all over lagos
occupation: #20 collector in every bustop
Tribe:AFONJAS
punishment:life sentence
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:51pm
RASAQ ADEROJU RAHEEM...my Yoruba Muslim brother
OLADIMETA SEUN AYELOTAN....my Yoruba Muslim brother
FEMI
IPODs are about to deal with our Yoruba skulls on dis thread...
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by kennynelcon(m): 8:51pm
Hello enjoy your Jail in USA.
That first Guy head Flat Oooo, no be only igbo boys head dey flat
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by tollytexy(m): 8:51pm
Haba!!! that's too harsh na.. but anyway! them still better pass these flat heads wey go dey shout AFONJA's soon
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Kundagarten: 8:51pm
115yrs in prison, wow.
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Coldfeet(f): 8:51pm
Those names don't look familiar can somebody help me identify their origin?
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by TINALETC3(f): 8:52pm
add d jail terms 2 dia ages, , oboi, see long life
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Tbillz(m): 8:52pm
Karma na ashewo!!! F//kin them in public!!!
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by dovelike(f): 8:52pm
Tribe don change ni
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by joey150(m): 8:52pm
internet fraud is peculiar to a particular tribe (the most educated)
Drug dealing with another (the most adventurous)
Terrorism with another. ( the least educated)
It's no coincidence why it's so...
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by conductor1: 8:52pm
tollytexy:
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Aigbofa: 8:53pm
Well, end of their "ecommerce" business ventures.
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by awa(m): 8:53pm
Just wanted to check their names....
Thought they were Nnaas but I am disappointed.
Infact the US Govt made mistake they should check their names again...
I can hear some Wastelanders saying...
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by zicoraads(m): 8:53pm
NCAN, reporting live from Sambisa forest
It's them, it's always them. They never disappoint on issues like this
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:53pm
NCAN Abuja branch...hmm...YORUBA thieves ok
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Jkyoung(m): 8:54pm
fear don catch me ooo. On a serious note I have got everything ready for this soft work but......I be person pikin so make i kukuma respect my old age and be mama responsible child
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by UnknownT: 8:54pm
Ukochukwu, na d same people! *whistling*
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by daclint(m): 8:54pm
afonjas again ,this tribe dey top now for this yahoo stuff o
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Danzakidakura(m): 8:55pm
tollytexy:do you have shame ?
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by anibi9674: 8:55pm
hmm 115 years jus come and kukuma kill dem na.
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by aweleza1: 8:55pm
una see as una dry spoil our name for uptown? but no problem Na our bad government caused it all.
|Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:55pm
Afonja too dey cast! If una no sabi the thing ask the Israelites to teach you.
