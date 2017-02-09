₦airaland Forum

USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics)

USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Sabasi: 4:17am
A federal jury in Gulfport on Wednesday convicted three Nigerian nationals of multiple fraud crimes that could put two of them behind bars for the rest of their lives. The three had been extradited from South Africa in July 2015 to face charges along with 18 others indicted.

Rasaq Aderoju Raheem, 31 faces up to 115 years in prison.

Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan, 30, faces up to 95 years in prison.

Femi Alexander Mewase, 45, faces up to 25 years in prison.

A report by a Biloxi woman in Gulfport turned into a complex global investigation of internet-based financial fraud schemes, that include romance scams, re-shipping scams, fraudulent check scams, and work-at-home scams.

The fraudsters would first identify potential victims through online dating sites and work-at-home opportunities. In some cases, they would carry out fictitious online romantic relationships to further the scheme. In some cases, victims were convinced to ship and receive merchandise purchased with stolen credit or banking information, to deposit counterfeit checks, withdraw money from fraudulent prepaid cards, and to transfer proceeds via wire, mail, or express delivery.

U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden will sentence them May 24.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service joined HSI in its investigation as help unfolded from numerous agencies including Interpol and the South Africa Police Service.

Eleven defendants have pleaded guilty in the case. Seven are from Nigeria. Others are from South Africa, New York, Wisconsin and California. Some, including a Los Angeles woman, have already been sentenced. A second California woman awaits trial. One defendent, Sesan Olumide Farin, died at the Pearl River County jail before his trial. Officials said he died of natural causes.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it is looking for any potential victims of the nearly 16-year-long fraud ring that was broken up in 2015.

The DOJ is now looking for anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the frauds, asking potential targets to fill out a questionnaire. The release on the DOJ website asks potential victims to fill a questionnaire and if need be contact the DOJ at USAMSS.Scams@usdoj.gov.


Photos : Rasaq Raheem, Oladimeji Seun Ayelotan, Femi Alexander Mewase (left to right)

https://nigeriacircle.com/usa-3-nigerians-convicted-in-419-scams-possible-life-sentences/

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by eme1n(m): 4:49am
Una no dey hear word!

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by byrron(m): 4:54am
Shameless old fools!

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by marshalcarter: 5:44am
NCAN reportin live from lagos ojo okoko cassidy grin

topic:419ers nd lazy creatures shitting all over lagos grin

occupation: #20 collector in every bustopcheesy


Tribe:AFONJAS grin


punishment:life sentence tongue

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by MidolsStudent(m): 8:51pm
RASAQ ADEROJU RAHEEM...my Yoruba Muslim brother grin

OLADIMETA SEUN AYELOTAN....my Yoruba Muslim brother grin


FEMI ALEXANDER ABDULFATAI MEWASE...my Yoruba Muslim brother grin

IPODs are about to deal with our Yoruba skulls on dis thread...

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by kennynelcon(m): 8:51pm
Hello enjoy your Jail in USA.


That first Guy head Flat Oooo, no be only igbo boys head dey flat

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by tollytexy(m): 8:51pm
Haba!!! that's too harsh na.. but anyway! them still better pass these flat heads wey go dey shout AFONJA's soon

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Kundagarten: 8:51pm
115yrs in prison, wow.

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Coldfeet(f): 8:51pm
shocked
Those names don't look familiar can somebody help me identify their origin?

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by TINALETC3(f): 8:52pm
shocked add d jail terms 2 dia ages, shocked, oboi, see long life shocked

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Tbillz(m): 8:52pm
Karma na ashewo!!! F//kin them in public!!!
Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by dovelike(f): 8:52pm
Tribe don change ni

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by joey150(m): 8:52pm
internet fraud is peculiar to a particular tribe (the most educated)

Drug dealing with another (the most adventurous)


Terrorism with another. ( the least educated)

It's no coincidence why it's so...

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by conductor1: 8:52pm
tollytexy:
Haba!!! that's too harsh na.. but anyway! them still better pass these flat heads wey go dey shout AFONJA's soon

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Aigbofa: 8:53pm
Well, end of their "ecommerce" business ventures.

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by awa(m): 8:53pm
Just wanted to check their names....

Thought they were Nnaas but I am disappointed.

Infact the US Govt made mistake they should check their names again...


I can hear some Wastelanders saying...

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by zicoraads(m): 8:53pm
NCAN, reporting live from Sambisa forest grin

It's them, it's always them. They never disappoint on issues like this grin

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:53pm
NCAN Abuja branch...hmm...YORUBA thieves ok

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Jkyoung(m): 8:54pm
fear don catch me ooo. On a serious note I have got everything ready for this soft work but......I be person pikin so make i kukuma respect my old age and be mama responsible child

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by UnknownT: 8:54pm
Ukochukwu, na d same people! *whistling*

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by daclint(m): 8:54pm
afonjas again ,this tribe dey top now for this yahoo stuff o

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by Danzakidakura(m): 8:55pm
tollytexy:
Haba!!! that's too harsh na.. but anyway! them still better pass these flat heads wey go dey shout AFONJA's soon
do you have shame ?

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by anibi9674: 8:55pm
hmm 115 years jus come and kukuma kill dem na.

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by aweleza1: 8:55pm
una see as una dry spoil our name for uptown? but no problem Na our bad government caused it all.

Re: USA - 3 Nigerians Convicted In 419 Scams. Possible Life Sentences (pics) by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:55pm
Afonja too dey cast! If una no sabi the thing ask the Israelites to teach you.

