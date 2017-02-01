₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,691 members, 3,354,624 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 08:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly (830 Views)
Naira Drops To 490/$1, 600/£1 / Naira Drops To 251/dollar, External Reserves Now $29.7bn / Power Supply Drops By 1047mw (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by dammy13(m): 7:14am
The Central Bank of Nigeria said on Tuesday that the monthly supply of dollars at its disposal had dropped to between $600m and $700m.
While the bank had a stock of up to $3bn monthly in 2013 and 2014, it said the forex scarcity that hit the country lately had left it with roughly $700m.
The Deputy Governor, CBN, Mrs. Sarah Alade, who appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives in Abuja, explained that the forex scarcity was the reason why the apex bank was unable to meet all demands, particularly those coming from importers of petroleum products.
The ad hoc committee, which is headed by a member from Imo State, Mr. Nnana Igbokwe, is conducting a public hearing on the review of the pump price of petrol from N145 to N70.04 as proposed by the House.
The committee had summoned the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to respond to allegation by importers that the bank was denying them access to forex.
Emefiele was also to explain how International Oil Companies got involved in the sale of foreign exchange to importers and petroleum marketers in the country.
But Alade, who represented the governor, told the committee that it was impossible to meet every forex demand in the light of the present scarcity.
She said, “Things are not the way they used to be.
There is a shortage of foreign exchange. In 2013 to 2014, the Federal Government used to get $2bn to $3bn monthly, and the CBN in the interbank market sold about 30 per cent of that. Seventy per cent came from foreign investors.
“Today, we get $600m or $700m. Nothing comes in from interbank market; $1.5m is sold every day and $1bn was done in December to clear matured Letters of Credit. It’s not the way it used to be.”
The Minster of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, responded to the question on why the IOCs were involved in the sale of forex to importers.
He stated that it was an arrangement to ease supply to the importers, who received between 35 per cent and 45 per cent of the available forex.
The minister described it as an “intervention scheme,” which was coordinated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency to ensure that beneficiaries were screened after duly applying for the forex.
Kachikwu added that the pressure on forex by fuel importers could reduce if the country refurbished all its refineries.
He stated that the government’s plan was to make the refineries fully functional and produce around eight million of the 20 million litres of daily petrol intake.
“By 2019, we should be able to exit completely the importation of petroleum products in this country. This has consistently served as a target for this government so that by December 2018, the NNPC must be able to deliver on some of the terms given them, one of which is to reduce petroleum products’ importation by 60 per cent,” he said.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/forex-supply-drops-to-700m-monthly.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Costello559(m): 7:18am
Make we believe this abi?
#ourmumudundo...
In Charlie boy's voice...
3 Likes
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by 989900: 7:25am
Lies and more lies.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by boriswole: 7:46am
Costello559:So you believe that Nigeria still earns $3 Billion Monthly?
I get so sad when i see comments like this, It is clear that Nigeria's Forex earnings have dropped, for someone to come online and say it is a lie just baffles me.
1 Like
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Firstcitizen: 7:46am
Imagine these incompetent idiots making statements that cause speculation, panic and a further crash of the Naira
3 Likes
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by divicoded: 7:46am
Just dey there day deceive yourself thinking you are deceiving us
2 Likes
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Chetimah(m): 7:47am
Wetin be Forrest self lol
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by kabayomi(m): 7:47am
In Nigeria you're either rich or poor. The rich be making money everytime whether economy good o or e no good.
The poor masses be feeling the brunt everytime....
But one thing is sure the day of reckoning is fast approaching!
2 Likes
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Thisis2raw(m): 7:48am
When can someone just see one good news about Nigeria?
Is it a curse?
Am tired of this country I swear
2 Likes
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Millz404(m): 7:48am
Hmm... Seems DR congo will be a better destination soon
1 Like
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by 9jakohai(m): 7:49am
989900:
Considering the fact that oil prices have dropped drastically, and that we weren't earning much from non oil exports anyway, I am not surprised.
In 2013,according to the article CBN had 3bn to give. Oil was above $100then. Now.... It is $54. A year ago it was $28.
We have to cut our coats according to size. And stop importing stuff we can produce, like biscuits
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Arewa12: 7:49am
Lobatan
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by 9jakohai(m): 7:50am
Firstcitizen:
He is being realistic. Most oil rich countries are in the same boat. That is why we have to diversify. Talking about it doesn't do the trick.
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by eleojo23: 7:50am
Another bad news
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Kingxway: 7:51am
Where the fvck is Nigeria heading to
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by 9jakohai(m): 7:53am
Kingxway:
Hopefully, if this govt is serious, into a much more diversified economic structure.... with a mix of manufacturing and export of more raw materials.
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by ripbubu: 7:56am
Look at how the dead buhari zoo president has killed the naira.. ..useless buhari.. .any way rest in peace bubu.. .
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by mrsage(m): 7:57am
I see the Naira heading to N700. Watch out
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by okosodo: 7:58am
Yet they dont know what to do
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by BabaCommander: 7:58am
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Esseite: 7:58am
"There is a shortage of foreign exchange. In 2013 to 2014, the Federal Government used to get $2bn to $3bn monthly, and the CBN in the interbank market sold about 30 per cent of that. Seventy per cent came from foreign investors."
And some people would tell you its because oil was $100/barrel and all that crap...
Bottomline.. your policies are crap,if Nigerian can loose confidence talk more of investors...
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Dongreat(m): 7:59am
kabayomi:
You
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by BabaCommander: 8:00am
9jakohai:Sadly, no good policy works well in Nigeria.
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by sojayy(m): 8:00am
Lord Jesus pls because of ur love, heal our country Nigeria of all these ailments. This suffering is too much for us to bear and eliminate all powers, authorities, principalities and human beings that are inflicting it on us by ur thunder mighty hands. Amen
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Costello559(m): 8:01am
boriswole:
Was not interested in what they said about the drop in forex or forrest....woteva
I commented when i saw this (The ad hoc committee, which is headed by a member from Imo State, Mr. Nnana Igbokwe, is conducting a public hearing on the review of the pump price of petrol from N145 to N70.04 as proposed by the House)
So... Neva accuse people wrongly... It myt land you in jail
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by NOETHNICITY(m): 8:01am
iho
|Re: Forex Supply Drops To $700m Monthly by Firstcitizen: 8:02am
9jakohai:
I am talking about the statement by Mrs Alade of CBN
(0) (Reply)
Best Deal On This Section. N1 Million Naira GUARANTEED!!! / Becoming A Bank In The Street - With Pocketmoni Account Creation For People / Make A Few Dollars Here.
Viewing this topic: PapiStefan, olajiggarit, mrsage(m), Dongreat(m), TheSaneOne, Nurtay(m), 2shur, ekay39(m), autotrader2, chronique(m), abumeinben(m), code9(m), ttts, lankieman, koladebrainiac(m), martineverest(m), pat077, NOETHNICITY(m), hatbricker(m), Firstcitizen, bolajiboi(m), Costello559(m), samhay, vedaxcool(m), Esseite, sojayy(m), xcolanto and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29