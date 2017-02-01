₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by iamjayboss(m): 7:17am
Ahead of the much anticipated roll out of CodeLagos, the Lagos State Ministry of Education on Tuesday said the programme would seek to teach at least one million Lagos residents to code by 2019 and also foster necessary skills to create sustainable solutions to social challenges and create employment opportunities.
The government also announced the commencement of the screening and selection exercise for facilitators for the programme.
In April 2017, three hundred (300) Coding Centers across six (6) Education Districts in Lagos State will be commissioned, marking the beginning of the CodeLagos after-school programme in both public and private schools – primary, secondary & tertiary. Centers will also be set up at State public libraries and other community spaces.
Speaking at a press briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said that; “CodeLagos will not only cultivate a savvy workforce to drive our mega-city, but it will generate employment and business opportunities as we mobilize up to 1,500 facilitators in 2017 alone.”
“CodeLagos is an initiative of the Lagos State Government which aims to teach one million Lagos residents to code by 2019. The program will foster necessary skills to create sustainable solutions to social challenges and create employment opportunities.”
Bank-Olemoh also underscored the commitment of the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to position Lagos State as the technology frontier in Africa saying it was also in line with the Lagos Smart City initiative in partnership with Dubai Smart City.
He said the application process, which is primarily online, entails a submission of bio-data and completion of a general assessment, while successful applicants will receive world-standard trainings on the necessary skills areas.
“Qualifying candidates must be available to participate in all the required trainings which would be provided by the State in collaboration with private sector partners within the technology sector. They must also be willing to commit at least 12 hours weekly to facilitate CodeLagos courses at designated centers upon the launch of the initiative in April,” he said.
The application portal, Bank-Olemoh said, opened on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, and is accessible on www.codelagos.org
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/smart-city-lagos-to-train-one-million.html
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by susrite(m): 7:32am
Would be interested. Lagos is becoming mega city already!
The website is requesting for authentication.
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by tolexy007(m): 10:26am
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by olaolulazio(m): 10:26am
Lolz...
Eko o ni baje ooooo
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Janetessy(f): 10:27am
Good move
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Blurryface(m): 10:27am
.
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Godprotectigbo5(f): 10:27am
d
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by dimeji1(m): 10:28am
Nice one Lagos
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Sirmuel1(m): 10:28am
eko ile.....
eko oni baje
obaje ti!!!!
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by nowpresence(f): 10:29am
I want to be part of this but I don't live in Lagos
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Kaxmytex(m): 10:30am
ISOKAY
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by koladebrainiac(m): 10:31am
they did not state category of who can do it
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by jayAjoku(m): 10:31am
and one idiot senators daughter would say tinubu ruined lagos
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by yousouph07(m): 10:31am
Has anybody tried to register through the codelagos link?
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by PUSH1(m): 10:32am
It all about development in Apc government!
Kudos to Bubu
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by matrix75: 10:32am
good thinking
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Guru9ja(m): 10:32am
This is an opportunity for the ipobs to relocate down to Lagos. Its time to learn C++, C# and java
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by engrobidigbo: 10:33am
Eko oni baje
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by NoBetterNigeria: 10:33am
Eko o'ni baaje oo
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Lanretoye(m): 10:33am
which one be code again?,we need rice,more rice...
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by shamecurls(m): 10:34am
Eko o ni baje!
Lagos leads, others follow........
Truly the Centre of Excellence
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by twentyk(m): 10:36am
coded things
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by SystemSpecs: 10:37am
lindaikejisads:
YOU ARE A BIG FOOOOL, is ds the correct medium to post ds nonsense, MODS abeg wetin be una work sef
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Orikinla1: 10:42am
shamecurls:
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by charlesklaus(m): 10:46am
Guru9ja:my bro/sis go on ur knees now say after me { oh!lord my brain dat travelled 2 USA without me knowing FADA let Donald Trump deport it for me } oya start praying
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by charlesklaus(m): 10:46am
Guru9ja:my bro/sis go on ur knees now say after me { oh! Lord my brain dat travelled 2 USA without me knowing FADA let Donald Trump deport it for me } oya start praying
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Northmall(m): 10:47am
Good one. I didn't finish reading OP's long post I was so excited I had to comment first before going back to finish reading. I need more news like this in Nigeria. If the government wants to really help reduce poverty and create more jobs for youths, IT is the way to go. Hopefully, this won't be another one of the numerous dead-on-arrival projects.
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by Ademat7(m): 10:49am
Weekend classes should be created to make it cover more people with the target number
Re: Smart City: Lagos To Train One Million Residents On Computer Coding by DEWKID(m): 10:54am
