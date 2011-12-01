Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign (851 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The spokesperson of INEC in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, told the News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) in Ado Ekiti that all those engaging in such activities would be referred to law enforcement agencies.



He said the commission had noted that some aspirants were erecting billboards as well as opening campaign offices in Ado Ekiti even when the commission had not directed them to do so.



Gbadegesin also expressed disappointment with the manner some aspirants and their agents had been placing advertisements in the media canvassing the choice of certain individuals ahead of the poll.



According to him, the Electoral Act was explicit on the exact time frame on when and how politicians could begin to either express interest or campaign for elective offices.



“At this stage, we want to take it that those involved are ignorant of what the law says, but we want to assure them that any further action after this warning will compel the commission to refer their cases to law enforcers



“People must learn to be obedient on simple legal instructions.



“In the pre-election period that ushered in the present governor who is just barely two years in office, this was the way all manner of people began campaigning before the regulatory time frame without any recourse to the commission.



“This did not stop until we reported them to law enforcement agents



“If this crop of politicians or their agents feel they can come around again to cause us sleepless nights, we will be left with no option than to catch up with them and make them to face the consequences of disobeying the law,’’ he said.



The INEC spokesperson enjoined aspirants and their sympathisers who may not be aware of the relevant electoral guidelines, to contact any of the commission’s state or local government offices for assistance.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/ekiti-2018-inec-warn-candidates-against.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti in 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared as illegal the current campaigns being embarked on by some aspirants and their agents.The spokesperson of INEC in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, told the News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) in Ado Ekiti that all those engaging in such activities would be referred to law enforcement agencies.He said the commission had noted that some aspirants were erecting billboards as well as opening campaign offices in Ado Ekiti even when the commission had not directed them to do so.Gbadegesin also expressed disappointment with the manner some aspirants and their agents had been placing advertisements in the media canvassing the choice of certain individuals ahead of the poll.According to him, the Electoral Act was explicit on the exact time frame on when and how politicians could begin to either express interest or campaign for elective offices.“At this stage, we want to take it that those involved are ignorant of what the law says, but we want to assure them that any further action after this warning will compel the commission to refer their cases to law enforcers“People must learn to be obedient on simple legal instructions.“In the pre-election period that ushered in the present governor who is just barely two years in office, this was the way all manner of people began campaigning before the regulatory time frame without any recourse to the commission.“This did not stop until we reported them to law enforcement agents“If this crop of politicians or their agents feel they can come around again to cause us sleepless nights, we will be left with no option than to catch up with them and make them to face the consequences of disobeying the law,’’ he said.The INEC spokesperson enjoined aspirants and their sympathisers who may not be aware of the relevant electoral guidelines, to contact any of the commission’s state or local government offices for assistance.Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ioannes:

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another.

k

I'm waiting patiently for the pomo promo giver's take on this matter.

The day of reckoning for the Drama Queen of Ekiti and Okada Riders Association of Nigeria, South West chapter, draws ever closer.



Expect to see more dazzling display of stupidity in the days ahead. Maybe this time, he'd be "pictured urinating in public" in his bid to show what a grassroot politician he is.





I earn with mutualgainfund.com



www.mutualgainfund.com/User_Registration.php?referral=Ade Information is power.I earn with mutualgainfund.com

U see?

Hello Nairalanders, Am a student and I need of 20k....Please anyone who can help should contact me

Lawal4095@yahoo.com 1 Like

OK

Hmmm

OK

Inec won spoil show for boiz ni.... Na d tym wey boiz fit chop this ppl dis now...

Lolz

Ioannes:

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another.

Why are you so interested in someone's downfall? Why dude....... Why are you so interested in someone's downfall? Why dude....... 1 Like

How many projects has fayose commissioned in his tenure

Ioannes:

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another.







OBOI ARE you STILL SLEEPING WHEN YOU TYPED THIS NONSENSE YOU THINK THE DEAD MAN IS FIGHTING CORRUPTION ....... OBOI ARE you STILL SLEEPING WHEN YOU TYPED THIS NONSENSE YOU THINK THE DEAD MAN IS FIGHTING CORRUPTION ....... 1 Like

These is the type of food zombies they like.



Zombies! Food is ready 1 Like

lagosrd:





Why are you so interested in someone's downfall? Why dude.......

You have no idea dude... I'm very much interested in seeing him bite the dust. Nothing would please me more to see Fayose jailed for all eternity for his various crimes.



No, I don't hate him, but it'd be nice to see a criminal pay for his crimes.



I guess you'd rather hail him as a hero, right? You have no idea dude... I'm very much interested in seeing him bite the dust. Nothing would please me more to see Fayose jailed for all eternity for his various crimes.No, I don't hate him, but it'd be nice to see a criminal pay for his crimes.I guess you'd rather hail him as a hero, right?

Hmmmm. So this is how fast time flies. Fayose’s tenure is coming to an end like whirlwind. Its ok. So many tinz could happen o. He wished those that opposed him bad. He will answer for his deeds while in office.

Ioannes:

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another. Chai see painment Chai see painment

BUHARImyDOG:











OBOI ARE you STILL SLEEPING WHEN YOU TYPED THIS NONSENSE YOU THINK THE DEAD MAN IS FIGHTING CORRUPTION .......

Your moniker tells me all I need to know about you.



The use of common sense is not as difficult as you think. USE IT! Your moniker tells me all I need to know about you.The use of common sense is not as difficult as you think. USE IT!

Fayose is ready to school dem again.... 1 Like

Ioannes:





You have no idea dude... I'm very much interested in seeing him bite the dust. Nothing would please me more to see Fayose jailed for all eternity for his various crimes.



No, I don't hate him, but it'd be nice to see a criminal pay for his crimes.



I guess you'd rather hail him as a hero, right?

Which crime had he commited and in the glaring faces of persecution you still prefer to Side with the devil. Anyway I'm. Don't know him and don't need anything from him in life but remember karma. You may escape it but what of your children. Just spare them of this your self inflicting wahala and Jay blesses you not by character assassination. Which crime had he commited and in the glaring faces of persecution you still prefer to Side with the devil. Anyway I'm. Don't know him and don't need anything from him in life but remember karma. You may escape it but what of your children. Just spare them of this your self inflicting wahala and Jay blesses you not by character assassination. 1 Like

Ioannes:

Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.



I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.



DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.



He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.



He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another. Pass the weed bro.... Pass the weed bro....

Una dey crazy ni? Na una won spend d money I won use campaign? If I like I start campaign frm last year is non of your business INEC. Or wat do you think my fellow NL

Postboiswag:

Hello Nairalanders, Am a student and I need of 20k....Please anyone who can help should contact me

Lawal4095@yahoo.com

who is your daddy?? who is your daddy??