|Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Ekiti360(m): 7:22am
Ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti in 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared as illegal the current campaigns being embarked on by some aspirants and their agents.
The spokesperson of INEC in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, told the News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) in Ado Ekiti that all those engaging in such activities would be referred to law enforcement agencies.
He said the commission had noted that some aspirants were erecting billboards as well as opening campaign offices in Ado Ekiti even when the commission had not directed them to do so.
Gbadegesin also expressed disappointment with the manner some aspirants and their agents had been placing advertisements in the media canvassing the choice of certain individuals ahead of the poll.
According to him, the Electoral Act was explicit on the exact time frame on when and how politicians could begin to either express interest or campaign for elective offices.
“At this stage, we want to take it that those involved are ignorant of what the law says, but we want to assure them that any further action after this warning will compel the commission to refer their cases to law enforcers
“People must learn to be obedient on simple legal instructions.
“In the pre-election period that ushered in the present governor who is just barely two years in office, this was the way all manner of people began campaigning before the regulatory time frame without any recourse to the commission.
“This did not stop until we reported them to law enforcement agents
“If this crop of politicians or their agents feel they can come around again to cause us sleepless nights, we will be left with no option than to catch up with them and make them to face the consequences of disobeying the law,’’ he said.
The INEC spokesperson enjoined aspirants and their sympathisers who may not be aware of the relevant electoral guidelines, to contact any of the commission’s state or local government offices for assistance.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Ioannes(m): 7:26am
Like play like play Fayose's fish-cutting, ponmo-buying, rice-distributing era of stomach infrastructure is about to end.
I can already hear the sigh of relief of Ekiti state.
DSS should start tailing the idiot to make sure he doesn't skip town.
He's got a lot to answer for, starting with the leaked audio confirming his role in stealing the mandate of Ekiti people to the numerous public funds embezzlement allegations hanging from his neck.
He should be very busy soon visiting one court house to another, and one DSS office to another.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by AirFireEarthH20(m): 7:32am
Ioannes:
k
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by olaolulazio(m): 7:34am
I'm waiting patiently for the pomo promo giver's take on this matter.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by omenkaLives: 7:35am
The day of reckoning for the Drama Queen of Ekiti and Okada Riders Association of Nigeria, South West chapter, draws ever closer.
Expect to see more dazzling display of stupidity in the days ahead. Maybe this time, he'd be "pictured urinating in public" in his bid to show what a grassroot politician he is.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by calebbintus: 7:35am
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by bookson(m): 7:36am
U see?
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Postboiswag(m): 7:36am
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by DatBenueBoi(m): 7:36am
OK
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by yinparc: 7:37am
Hmmm
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by MidolsStudent(m): 7:37am
OK
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Arewa12: 7:37am
Inec won spoil show for boiz ni.... Na d tym wey boiz fit chop this ppl dis now...
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:38am
Lolz
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by lagosrd: 7:38am
Ioannes:
Why are you so interested in someone's downfall? Why dude.......
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Bishop1monte(m): 7:43am
How many projects has fayose commissioned in his tenure
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by BUHARImyDOG: 7:43am
Ioannes:
OBOI ARE you STILL SLEEPING WHEN YOU TYPED THIS NONSENSE YOU THINK THE DEAD MAN IS FIGHTING CORRUPTION .......
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Thisis2raw(m): 7:43am
These is the type of food zombies they like.
Zombies! Food is ready
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Ioannes(m): 7:43am
lagosrd:
You have no idea dude... I'm very much interested in seeing him bite the dust. Nothing would please me more to see Fayose jailed for all eternity for his various crimes.
No, I don't hate him, but it'd be nice to see a criminal pay for his crimes.
I guess you'd rather hail him as a hero, right?
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by yjgm(m): 7:44am
Hmmmm. So this is how fast time flies. Fayose’s tenure is coming to an end like whirlwind. Its ok. So many tinz could happen o. He wished those that opposed him bad. He will answer for his deeds while in office.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Thisis2raw(m): 7:45am
Ioannes:Chai see painment
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Ioannes(m): 7:47am
BUHARImyDOG:
Your moniker tells me all I need to know about you.
The use of common sense is not as difficult as you think. USE IT!
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Mufasa27(m): 7:49am
Fayose is ready to school dem again....
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by lagosrd: 7:49am
Ioannes:
Which crime had he commited and in the glaring faces of persecution you still prefer to Side with the devil. Anyway I'm. Don't know him and don't need anything from him in life but remember karma. You may escape it but what of your children. Just spare them of this your self inflicting wahala and Jay blesses you not by character assassination.
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Mufasa27(m): 7:50am
Ioannes:Pass the weed bro....
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:52am
Una dey crazy ni? Na una won spend d money I won use campaign? If I like I start campaign frm last year is non of your business INEC. Or wat do you think my fellow NL
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by Johnhug66(m): 7:52am
Postboiswag:who is your daddy??
|Re: Ekiti 2018: INEC Warn Candidates Against Early Campaign by BlackSeptember: 7:55am
Ioannes:List his crime and i will list APC politicians that committed twice as much crime
