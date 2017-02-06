Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos (2181 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/charly-boy-announces-another-protest.html Charly Boy announces another protest with NLC and TUC in Lagos

Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still.

Nice one real man 3 Likes

WhoRUDeceiving:

Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still. What do you mean? 8 Likes

Make 2face manage join one make shame kuku leave am small na

good

WhoRUDeceiving:

Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still.



U are a confused foolish zombie U are a confused foolish zombie 18 Likes 2 Shares

Charly boi has stopped taking his narcotic, and these are the causatum..





Every youth should get something doing..



Famine has hit land!

Let shut down ds zoo called Nigeria 1 Like

better 1 Like



#ourmumudondo true true #ourmumudondo true true 1 Like

I stand with u area fada 1lov 9 Likes 1 Share

Too much protest would only make things worst...

This man no get job in?

guywitzerogal:

Let shut down ds zoo called Nigeria We will soon cage the animals that are making it a zoo 3 Likes

Okay

protest upon protest till change become change

These are the kind of pple I'm expecting to call for Protesting,not the kind of 2baba, sorry (1boy) is too innocent (like his name implies) to lead a protest in a country where police don't value like. Area father is a grandpa so................. 1boy is yet to chop life talkless of being a Granpa. good Luck Area father we dey ur back

Op,

Some people wan use style launch themselves as 2face fvck up.



Na so Ezekwesili sef do.

WhoRUDeceiving:

Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still.

U av a problem too ooo U av a problem too ooo 2 Likes

See what 2 face started, some pple will carry am for head like say tomorrow no dey

WhoRUDeceiving:

Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still. this kind of statement can only come out from one tribe in nigeria- afonja. By their fruit we shall know them. Suffering and smiling people. this kind of statement can only come out from one tribe in nigeria- afonja. By their fruit we shall know them. Suffering and smiling people. 2 Likes 1 Share

MadeInTokyo:







U are a confused foolish zombie

Look at who is confused. So you wan join Charly Boy to do wetin? That is why you remain oning and offing gen in 2017. That is why you are at embassy in Lagos trying to get visa for your wife to give birth abroad.



You people are not serious LOL Look at who is confused. So you wan join Charly Boy to do wetin? That is why you remain oning and offing gen in 2017. That is why you are at embassy in Lagos trying to get visa for your wife to give birth abroad.You people are not serious LOL

Where Was Charly man before now,suddenly he is now speaking and protesting upandan...I think this is a classic case of "over sabi house wife"

Charly man, biko ga zue ike. This thing pass you.

shammah1:

We will soon cage the animals that are making it a zoo

How can you cage the animals when people now say you are a COWard? How can you cage the animals when people now say you are a COWard?

#UnaMumuMustStop

johnamedu:

this kind of statement can only come out from one tribe in nigeria- afonja. By their fruit we shall know them. Suffering and smiling people.

You know nothing John Snow... You know nothing John Snow...

Yeah e don dey happen

I wish I was opportuned to go.... I for follow protect jor... My cooking gas Don finish to fill am now na war... Wetin sef