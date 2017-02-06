₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,691 members, 3,354,624 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 08:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos (2181 Views)
|Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by phosky(m): 7:30am
Charly Boy announces another protest with NLC and TUC in Lagos
http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/charly-boy-announces-another-protest.html
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:32am
Aboy sorry oh, we don't want to follow a craze person like you. We have people in kiri kiri prison we dey follow still.
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by shammah1(m): 7:33am
Nice one real man
3 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by shammah1(m): 7:35am
What do you mean?
WhoRUDeceiving:
8 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Rowlandjude(m): 7:37am
Make 2face manage join one make shame kuku leave am small na
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by promohouse: 7:37am
good
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by MadeInTokyo: 7:37am
WhoRUDeceiving:
U are a confused foolish zombie
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by tydi(m): 7:37am
Charly boi has stopped taking his narcotic, and these are the causatum..
Every youth should get something doing..
Famine has hit land!
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by guywitzerogal(m): 7:38am
Let shut down ds zoo called Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by bbbabes: 7:39am
better
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Nenejeje(f): 7:39am
#ourmumudondo true true
1 Like
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by ajarossi(m): 7:39am
I stand with u area fada 1lov
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Vizzim(m): 7:39am
Too much protest would only make things worst...
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:39am
This man no get job in?
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by shammah1(m): 7:40am
We will soon cage the animals that are making it a zoo
guywitzerogal:
3 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Arewa12: 7:40am
Okay
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Hollalek(m): 7:40am
protest upon protest till change become change
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:41am
These are the kind of pple I'm expecting to call for Protesting,not the kind of 2baba, sorry (1boy) is too innocent (like his name implies) to lead a protest in a country where police don't value like. Area father is a grandpa so................. 1boy is yet to chop life talkless of being a Granpa. good Luck Area father we dey ur back
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Pranxta(m): 7:41am
Op,
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Firstcitizen: 7:41am
Some people wan use style launch themselves as 2face fvck up.
Na so Ezekwesili sef do.
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:41am
WhoRUDeceiving:
U av a problem too ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Notion(m): 7:42am
See what 2 face started, some pple will carry am for head like say tomorrow no dey
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by johnamedu: 7:43am
WhoRUDeceiving:this kind of statement can only come out from one tribe in nigeria- afonja. By their fruit we shall know them. Suffering and smiling people.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:43am
MadeInTokyo:
Look at who is confused. So you wan join Charly Boy to do wetin? That is why you remain oning and offing gen in 2017. That is why you are at embassy in Lagos trying to get visa for your wife to give birth abroad.
You people are not serious LOL
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by haulagehandlers(m): 7:43am
Where Was Charly man before now,suddenly he is now speaking and protesting upandan...I think this is a classic case of "over sabi house wife"
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Blurryface(m): 7:44am
Charly man, biko ga zue ike. This thing pass you.
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by tydi(m): 7:44am
shammah1:
How can you cage the animals when people now say you are a COWard?
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by ajalawole(m): 7:44am
#UnaMumuMustStop
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:45am
johnamedu:
You know nothing John Snow...
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by daddyrich: 7:45am
Yeah e don dey happen
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by Princess4ng(f): 7:46am
I wish I was opportuned to go.... I for follow protect jor... My cooking gas Don finish to fill am now na war... Wetin sef
|Re: Charly Boy Announces Another Protest With NLC And TUC In Lagos by ogorwyne(f): 7:46am
WhoRUDeceiving:#yourmumuneverdo?
1 Like
FMP: 2shotz – Desire Ft Timaya / Tinsel Stars, Chuks And Ene, Weds. / Covenant Student Dies At Beach.
Viewing this topic: kolajoo(m), degezal(m), paking(m), delphia, Danzazzausambo(m), slimkunlex(m), chukelvin(m), harcole, Nenum(m), nueldgreat, Timothyoj(m), aanufeb25, leo047, emperorAY(m), Tedassie(m), masagoody(m), goody36, QuietHammer(m), montanaguy(m), boostdom, Duch2010, frinx, babalonimi, twokilo(m), presskid, dyko160, 11(m), M2dX(m), biggz82, kizyalex10(m), Dyt(f), temper674, Saint52(m), kITATITA, mustydeen(m), kelvee(m), 247Dior(m), djlawex02(m), akpasubi777(m), eikenberry(m), nandyz(m), legendte(m), oilwiz1, LifeIsGuhd(f), seyiblac, Sunbellar, Yamprince, chamber2(m), Orpe7(m), shawler007, phosky(m), gbadexy(m), Oliviaxx(f), edwardlancer, Fiscabally(m), oluwaseunadebay(m), midetinz(m), Lyricsblog, Shortyy(f), golor(m), Akamo5(m), nnaemmy(m), obasy09(m), lovelygurl(f) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6