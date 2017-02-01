₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by ChangeIsCostant: 10:11am
Six properties traced to some suspects alleged to have diverted about Three Billion Niara ( N3,000,000,000.00k) Amnesty Funds in the Niger Delta have been confiscated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
The suspects, comprising top brass former militants and bankers that allegedly facilitated the diversion of the funds, are still being investigated by operatives of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for their involvement in the diversion of funds meant for more than 1500 former militants.
However, six properties traced to them were on Wednesday attached in Benin- City, Edo State.
The properties, all bungalows, were attached at different locations in Benin- City. Five of the properties were attached at Banker' s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin- City and the last one was attached at Ogbighoko Quarters, Benin- City.
Other items recovered from them in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, comprise a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by vanbonattel: 10:11am
These dirty looking houses? Thought you said 3 billion?
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:11am
Abeg leave my people alone, Buhari!
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by ChangeIsCostant: 10:12am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by Bolustic(m): 10:13am
The FG should not bother to waste scarce resources prosecuting these criminals because many of the affected are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome
People who could:
-Joyfully welcome James Ibori despite bleeding Delta state so much.
-Shield Tompolo from arrests
-Defend Patience Jonathan despite damning evidence indicting her
Afterall, it's their oil money
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by Jibril659: 10:15am
And their Hero who supervised all these lootings is still walking a free man
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by TheNonce: 10:18am
I'm not even 1 bit surprised! Everyone knows their senseless niger delta struggle is actually a struggle for a chance to loot!
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by omenkaLives: 10:19am
vanbonattel:Comprehension is the problem of some of you people? Was it written anywhere the properties are "worth 3 billion"
It is indeed a mistery how this country has been abke to survive over all these years after successive governments took turns to rape her silly.
God indeed has plans for us.
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by vanbonattel: 10:21am
omenkaLives:
Did I say the house is worth 3 billion. Show us some assets worth good money not these tattered bungalow which any Barrow pusher can build
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by omenkaLives: 10:23am
vanbonattel:Look how mighty excited he is i quoted him.
Oga, carry your mumuness go sell elsewhere abeg. Not interested.
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by vanbonattel: 10:23am
Bolustic:
At least the people chopped some good money and will continue to chop from Ibori, patience and tompolo.
Who has ever chopped from Buhari? either in cash or kind or any achievement, who has ever benefited from baba?
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by dainformant(m): 10:25am
welcome to Nigeria where anything happens
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by Achuwa1(m): 10:34am
It is better they enjoy & flex their wealth than share it with those lazy Godforsaken lazy states thts contribute notn to national coffers
|Re: N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers by Iaia: 11:26am
