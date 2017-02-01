Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / N3B Diverted Amnesty Funds: Photos Of Properties Traced To Ex-militants, Bankers (1479 Views)

The suspects, comprising top brass former militants and bankers that allegedly facilitated the diversion of the funds, are still being investigated by operatives of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for their involvement in the diversion of funds meant for more than 1500 former militants.



However, six properties traced to them were on Wednesday attached in Benin- City, Edo State.



The properties, all bungalows, were attached at different locations in Benin- City. Five of the properties were attached at Banker' s Estate, off Amowie Street, Benin- City and the last one was attached at Ogbighoko Quarters, Benin- City.



Other items recovered from them in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, comprise a Man Diesel Truck and a Pure Water Factory.



These dirty looking houses? Thought you said 3 billion? 1 Like

Abeg leave my people alone, Buhari! 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 1 Like

The FG should not bother to waste scarce resources prosecuting these criminals because many of the affected are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome



People who could:



-Joyfully welcome James Ibori despite bleeding Delta state so much.

-Shield Tompolo from arrests

-Defend Patience Jonathan despite damning evidence indicting her



Afterall, it's their oil money 4 Likes

And their Hero who supervised all these lootings is still walking a free man 1 Like

I'm not even 1 bit surprised! Everyone knows their senseless niger delta struggle is actually a struggle for a chance to loot! 2 Likes

vanbonattel:

These dirty looking houses? Thought you said 3 billion? Comprehension is the problem of some of you people? Was it written anywhere the properties are "worth 3 billion"



It is indeed a mistery how this country has been abke to survive over all these years after successive governments took turns to rape her silly.



God indeed has plans for us. Comprehension is the problem of some of you people? Was it written anywhere the properties are "worth 3 billion"It is indeed a mistery how this country has been abke to survive over all these years after successive governments took turns to rape her silly.God indeed has plans for us. 2 Likes 2 Shares

omenkaLives:

Comprehension is the problem of some of you people? Was it written anywhere the properties are "worth 3 billion"

Did I say the house is worth 3 billion. Show us some assets worth good money not these tattered bungalow which any Barrow pusher can build Did I say the house is worth 3 billion. Show us some assets worth good money not these tattered bungalow which any Barrow pusher can build 2 Likes

vanbonattel:





Did I say the house is worth 3 billion. Show us some assets worth good money not these tattered bungalow which any Barrow pusher can build Look how mighty excited he is i quoted him.



Oga, carry your mumuness go sell elsewhere abeg. Not interested. Look how mighty excited he is i quoted him.Oga, carry your mumuness go sell elsewhere abeg. Not interested. 1 Like

Bolustic:

The FG should not bother to waste scarce resources prosecuting these criminals because many of the affected are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome



People who could:



-Joyfully welcome James Ibori despite bleeding Delta state so much.

-Shield Tompolo from arrests

-Defend Patience Jonathan despite damning evidence indicting her



Afterall, it's their oil money

At least the people chopped some good money and will continue to chop from Ibori, patience and tompolo.



Who has ever chopped from Buhari? either in cash or kind or any achievement, who has ever benefited from baba? At least the people chopped some good money and will continue to chop from Ibori, patience and tompolo.Who has ever chopped from Buhari?either in cash or kind or any achievement, who has ever benefited from baba? 3 Likes

welcome to Nigeria where anything happens

It is better they enjoy & flex their wealth than share it with those lazy Godforsaken lazy states thts contribute notn to national coffers

See money

K

j

See the old houses... N3b kwa!





Thank God say the money still dy him bank account, we still fit recover am, but if na MMM e use am do, d money don go b dat Thank God say the money still dy him bank account, we still fit recover am, but if na MMM e use am do, d money don go b dat

The house no even fine

vanbonattel:

These dirty looking houses? Thought you said 3 billion?

Maye spotted Maye spotted

na wa o

.

vanbonattel:

These dirty looking houses? Thought you said 3 billion? I fear o! Propaganda even after elections. I fear o! Propaganda even after elections.