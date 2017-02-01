₦airaland Forum

Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by conductor1: 11:16am
Thursday, 9 February 2017
Video: Pastor "Ebube Iyowa" nabbed by security operatives as idols, people's names found in his prayer house

The incident took place in Iyowa in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State on Wedn to a Somtoo Okoye blog reader who sent the photos, the "man of God" who goes by the name Pastor Peter and popularly known by residents as "Ebube Iyowa" charges his clients between 20,000 to as as 1 million naira for prayer.

However, his bubble burst when fetish items were discovered in his uncompleted building that has been serving as his temporary "prayer house" on Wednesday causing an angry mob to storm the building.

Local vigilante security men were said to have taken the man away to save him from the raging mob.

The blog reader who visited the location this morning said that people's names were stitched to some fetish items. Eyewitnesses said the names were suspected to be people on his death list.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdPhkt6NpKI

http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/video-pastor-ebube-iyowa-nabbed-by.html

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Jibril659: 11:19am
So this is where they get their powers

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by marshalcarter: 11:26am
later they'll be seeing dat ur mother is disturbin you from villa nd the spirit of ur father is followin you undecided




fake idiiots everwhr.....na the members i pity pass.....the man go don use dem wella undecided ppl should attend churches they teach the word nd not churches whr their so called pastors are legend of the seeker undecided

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by conductor1: 12:47pm
Rilwayne001:
iPOd and fetish like
EVILFOREST:
That's ANAMBRA for u.
They can do and undo

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Janetessy(f): 1:49pm
shocked



The camera man sef is afraid grin

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Tbillz(m): 1:49pm
Anambra and Ogun state don dey interleak!!!
Bilateral agreement on juju level

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by EVILFOREST: 1:50pm
That's ANAMBRA for u.
They can do and undo

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Mutuwa(m): 1:50pm
And he worships a living GOD?

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by GreenMavro: 1:50pm
angry

STOP CALLING HIM A PASTOR, IS IT EVERYONE THAT HAS A BIBLE THAT IS CALLED A PASTOR, EVEN THE OTHER RELIGION ALSO HAS A BIBLE.

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by piperson(m): 1:51pm
a whole pastor?
if juju or spiritual spirit attcak am who him go call upon?

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by killthemods: 1:51pm
Later dem go claim say na we Afonjas dey do Ritual pass, just epp me check my name if e dey there, because the last time I see list and I nor check. my name show for noisemaker's list and I chop beta cane, make i nor chop spiritual cane oo shocked grin shocked:

Oluwole Salawu

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Mayor38(m): 1:51pm
Shey my name no dey der?

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by budusky05(m): 1:51pm
Na waitin fit dem people no wan learn.




.
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Yusfunoble(m): 1:51pm
Na wa o

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ollah1: 1:51pm
Christians and all manners of crime related activities. It's like peak, everything bad is in them.




1

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ednut1(m): 1:51pm
hmmm end times. Nollywood made us believe shouting Jesus and holding bible neutralises juju and they dont mix undecided

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by bobolizim(m): 1:51pm
Reporting from ncan,Ogun state branch ... It's our brother from the yeast ! Pastor my foot

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by basty: 1:52pm
People bearing pastor from this side of the world are either Armed Robber, 419, Ritualist. Money doulblers. That is why I can't attend their churches.

Name Checkers over to you.

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Rilwayne001: 1:52pm
iPOd and fetish like

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Drazeen(m): 1:52pm
peoples names?
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by www4g: 1:52pm
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by manchester1: 1:52pm
man of God indeed
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by NameChecker: 1:53pm
I came to check name . . . .and picture
grin grin grin

Name:- Pastor Peter aka "Ebube Iyowa"
Location:- Iyowa in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State
Activities:- "Ebube Iyowa" charges his clients between 20,000 to as as 1 million naira for prayer.
Church Venue:- His uncompleted building that has been serving as his temporary "prayer house"

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by DUCEDAVEE(m): 1:53pm
and after dis,foolish pple would still be attending d church
dis kind of fins shuldnt b news in nigeria......
we no dey tire to see dis kind fin.....
grin grin grin grin
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by oyeb15: 1:53pm
probably church members names. That's why they see their pastors as their god cos they are under his juju.
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Drazeen(m): 1:54pm
killthemods:
Later dem go claim say na we Afonjas dey do Ritual pass, just epp me check my name if e dey there, because the last time I see list and I nor check. my name show for noisemaker's list and I chop beta cane, make i nor chop spiritual cane oo shocked grin shocked:

Oluwole Salawu
bobolizim:
Reporting from ncan,Ogun state branch ... It's our brother from the yeast ! Pastor my foot

you always bring tribe in to situations like this... why?
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Seun4FastLoans(f): 1:54pm
End time pastors
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ademega(m): 1:54pm
may God save us ..hmmm
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ted772: 1:54pm
shocked hmm....End Times

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by paskyboy: 1:55pm
Bible?

Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by amazingspiderma: 1:56pm
And how did he break the law this time!!!
Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by dedons: 1:56pm
He be like say I see BUBU name for there o.

(0) (1) (Reply)

