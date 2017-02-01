Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) (8595 Views)

Thursday, 9 February 2017

Video: Pastor "Ebube Iyowa" nabbed by security operatives as idols, people's names found in his prayer house



The incident took place in Iyowa in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State on Wedn to a Somtoo Okoye blog reader who sent the photos, the "man of God" who goes by the name Pastor Peter and popularly known by residents as "Ebube Iyowa" charges his clients between 20,000 to as as 1 million naira for prayer.



However, his bubble burst when fetish items were discovered in his uncompleted building that has been serving as his temporary "prayer house" on Wednesday causing an angry mob to storm the building.



Local vigilante security men were said to have taken the man away to save him from the raging mob.



The blog reader who visited the location this morning said that people's names were stitched to some fetish items. Eyewitnesses said the names were suspected to be people on his death list.



Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdPhkt6NpKI



So this is where they get their powers











fake idiiots everwhr.....na the members i pity pass.....the man go don use dem wella ppl should attend churches they teach the word nd not churches whr their so called pastors are legend of the seeker later they'll be seeing dat ur mother is disturbin you from villa nd the spirit of ur father is followin youfake idiiots everwhr.....na the members i pity pass.....the man go don use dem wellappl should attend churches they teach the word nd not churches whr their so called pastors are legend of the seeker

Rilwayne001:

iPOd and fetish like EVILFOREST:

That's ANAMBRA for u.

The camera man sef is afraid









The camera man sef is afraid

Anambra and Ogun state don dey interleak!!!

Bilateral agreement on juju level 7 Likes

That's ANAMBRA for u.

They can do and undo 5 Likes

And he worships a living GOD?





STOP CALLING HIM A PASTOR, IS IT EVERYONE THAT HAS A BIBLE THAT IS CALLED A PASTOR, EVEN THE OTHER RELIGION ALSO HAS A BIBLE.

a whole pastor?

if juju or spiritual spirit attcak am who him go call upon? 1 Like

:



Later dem go claim say na we Afonjas dey do Ritual pass, just epp me check my name if e dey there, because the last time I see list and I nor check. my name show for noisemaker's list and I chop beta cane, make i nor chop spiritual cane oo

Shey my name no dey der? 1 Like

Na waitin fit dem people no wan learn.









Na wa o 1 Like

Christians and all manners of crime related activities. It's like peak, everything bad is in them.









hmmm end times. Nollywood made us believe shouting Jesus and holding bible neutralises juju and they dont mix 1 Like

Reporting from ncan,Ogun state branch ... It's our brother from the yeast ! Pastor my foot 1 Like

People bearing pastor from this side of the world are either Armed Robber, 419, Ritualist. Money doulblers. That is why I can't attend their churches.



Name Checkers over to you. 1 Like

iPOd and fetish like

peoples names?

See my account balance is working for all sim

man of God indeed

I came to check name . . . .and picture





Name:- Pastor Peter aka "Ebube Iyowa"

Location:- Iyowa in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State

Activities:- "Ebube Iyowa" charges his clients between 20,000 to as as 1 million naira for prayer .

Church Venue:- His uncompleted building that has been serving as his temporary "prayer house"



dis kind of fins shuldnt b news in nigeria......

we no dey tire to see dis kind fin.....

dis kind of fins shuldnt b news in nigeria......we no dey tire to see dis kind fin.....

probably church members names. That's why they see their pastors as their god cos they are under his juju.

killthemods:

Later dem go claim say na we Afonjas dey do Ritual pass, just epp me check my name if e dey there, because the last time I see list and I nor check. my name show for noisemaker's list and I chop beta cane, make i nor chop spiritual cane oo



Oluwole Salawu bobolizim:

Reporting from ncan,Ogun state branch ... It's our brother from the yeast ! Pastor my foot

you always bring tribe in to situations like this... why?

End time pastors

may God save us ..hmmm

hmm....End Times hmm....End Times

Bible?

And how did he break the law this time!!!