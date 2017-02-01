₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by conductor1: 11:16am
Thursday, 9 February 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdPhkt6NpKI
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/video-pastor-ebube-iyowa-nabbed-by.html
1 Share
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Jibril659: 11:19am
So this is where they get their powers
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by marshalcarter: 11:26am
later they'll be seeing dat ur mother is disturbin you from villa nd the spirit of ur father is followin you
fake idiiots everwhr.....na the members i pity pass.....the man go don use dem wella ppl should attend churches they teach the word nd not churches whr their so called pastors are legend of the seeker
8 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by conductor1: 12:47pm
Rilwayne001:
EVILFOREST:
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Janetessy(f): 1:49pm
The camera man sef is afraid
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Tbillz(m): 1:49pm
Anambra and Ogun state don dey interleak!!!
Bilateral agreement on juju level
7 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by EVILFOREST: 1:50pm
That's ANAMBRA for u.
They can do and undo
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Mutuwa(m): 1:50pm
And he worships a living GOD?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by GreenMavro: 1:50pm
STOP CALLING HIM A PASTOR, IS IT EVERYONE THAT HAS A BIBLE THAT IS CALLED A PASTOR, EVEN THE OTHER RELIGION ALSO HAS A BIBLE.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by piperson(m): 1:51pm
a whole pastor?
if juju or spiritual spirit attcak am who him go call upon?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by killthemods: 1:51pm
Later dem go claim say na we Afonjas dey do Ritual pass, just epp me check my name if e dey there, because the last time I see list and I nor check. my name show for noisemaker's list and I chop beta cane, make i nor chop spiritual cane oo :
Oluwole Salawu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Mayor38(m): 1:51pm
Shey my name no dey der?
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by budusky05(m): 1:51pm
Na waitin fit dem people no wan learn.
.
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Yusfunoble(m): 1:51pm
Na wa o
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ollah1: 1:51pm
Christians and all manners of crime related activities. It's like peak, everything bad is in them.
1
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ednut1(m): 1:51pm
hmmm end times. Nollywood made us believe shouting Jesus and holding bible neutralises juju and they dont mix
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by bobolizim(m): 1:51pm
Reporting from ncan,Ogun state branch ... It's our brother from the yeast ! Pastor my foot
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by basty: 1:52pm
People bearing pastor from this side of the world are either Armed Robber, 419, Ritualist. Money doulblers. That is why I can't attend their churches.
Name Checkers over to you.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Rilwayne001: 1:52pm
iPOd and fetish like
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Drazeen(m): 1:52pm
peoples names?
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by www4g: 1:52pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by manchester1: 1:52pm
man of God indeed
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by NameChecker: 1:53pm
I came to check name . . . .and picture
Name:- Pastor Peter aka "Ebube Iyowa"
Location:- Iyowa in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State
Activities:- "Ebube Iyowa" charges his clients between 20,000 to as as 1 million naira for prayer.
Church Venue:- His uncompleted building that has been serving as his temporary "prayer house"
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by DUCEDAVEE(m): 1:53pm
and after dis,foolish pple would still be attending d church
dis kind of fins shuldnt b news in nigeria......
we no dey tire to see dis kind fin.....
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by oyeb15: 1:53pm
probably church members names. That's why they see their pastors as their god cos they are under his juju.
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Drazeen(m): 1:54pm
killthemods:
bobolizim:
you always bring tribe in to situations like this... why?
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by Seun4FastLoans(f): 1:54pm
End time pastors
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ademega(m): 1:54pm
may God save us ..hmmm
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by ted772: 1:54pm
hmm....End Times
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by paskyboy: 1:55pm
Bible?
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by amazingspiderma: 1:56pm
And how did he break the law this time!!!
|Re: Anambra Pastor Found With Fetish Objects And People's Names In His House (Video) by dedons: 1:56pm
He be like say I see BUBU name for there o.
