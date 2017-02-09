Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For (3215 Views)

Good day guys, I got a job which I'm not exactly trained or qualified for. I've never worked in this capacity before and the firm has placed the responsibility of creating that department on me and expect me to do well over the next six months. I turned down a marketing offer and they asked me the other roles I think I'll do well. I mentioned internal control/auditing and was asked to write what i know about the roles.



They were impressed with the write-up and I'll be working as internal auditor/compliance officer in a microfinance bank. I know I can check the job functions on Google but I need practical tips,materials,videos etc to succeed from experienced persons and/or persons who studied auditing/internal control as a course or have worked in similar sector before as compliance officer,thanks in advance.

You see the type of people I love?



SMART Ass!!!



Tell them you can do... Later on, find a way to sort yourself!



You can check around on Google and take time to enroll for online classes!.. That is what I do now!



Nna, experience is an important 'qualification'.



So,bros, you are qualified!



Congrats btw.

Although I was not an Internal Contol/Compliance person,but I think I can relate with this position from my banking experience.

I guess being a Compliance Officer in a bank involves you checking/auditing banking processes which conform to the laid down policies of the bank.

For example, when a customer needs a loan from the bank, the customer is expected to come with some documents that will facilitate the loan processes. Or, documents required by the bank that will qualify the customer for the loan...

As an Internal Control/Compliance Officer, yours is to run a check on loans that have been given out which did not follow these due processes. Or simply put: yours is to ensure customers comply to your company policies. Mind you, it's not limited to loans only. Other banking processes which do not follow due process are to be discovered by you.

Did I make small sense? lol

Congrats on your new role!

Before I say congrat, how much is the salary?

mayorchelsea:

pls, how much were they willing to pay u for marketing. i turned down a marketing offer from a micro finance bank recently. i hope i have not made a huge mistake

Congratulations bro but change the mentality U are not qualified# U are the best for it, thats why U have it! Do the job like a pro bro! 1 Like

You better go and build capacity by training yourself or you would end up jobless in a few months...God is not an author of confusion. Congratulations by the way

Put in effort, so what you loose in experience, you make up for with unparalelled zeal. Always remember that some people will smile to see you fail.

I know you. I will inform MD about You. Idiot!!!!!

raylord:



pls, how much were they willing to pay u for marketing. i turned down a marketing offer from a micro finance bank recently. i hope i have not made a huge mistake

It depends on the microfinance bank



where i work you earn up to 20-25k OND, 30-35K BSC, HND

It depends on the microfinance bank

where i work you earn up to 20-25k OND, 30-35K BSC, HND

pending on how much you deliver and meet targets over the years you could earn upto 65-70k thats if you have worked for as long as five years....you will get annual increment

Round peg on a square hole, later peeps like u'll blame the govt of not performing based on same formular that gave u d job. One qualified worker has just missed a slot for a mediocre 3 Likes 1 Share

Tell them to provide internet to your office. And browse anything browsable. The information is waiting for you. Bro .no think am you don't make am. Abeg. Chop nockle

Congrats

SIRKAY98:

Hemanwel:

Although I was not an Internal Contol/Compliance person,but I think I can relate with this position from my banking experience.

I guess being a Compliance Officer in a bank involves you checking/auditing banking processes which conform to the laid down policies of the bank.

For example, when a customer needs a loan from the bank, the customer is expected to come with some documents that will facilitate the loan processes. Or, documents required by the bank that will qualify the customer for the loan...

As an Internal Control/Compliance Officer, yours is to run a check on loans that have been given out which did not follow these due processes. Or simply put: yours is to ensure customers comply to your company policies. Mind you, it's not limited to loans only. Other banking processes which do not follow due process are to be discovered by you.

Did I make small sense? lol

Congrats on your new role!

Not like ABC. Better go and learn how to make your reports. Because you will be judge by your reports, and findings. Do not think it is all about calling tellers over and checking documents. Well thank God that you have some writing skills, but you have to notch up analytically and report wise

congrats. but u not been qualified. how will u cope?