|How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by mayorchelsea(m): 12:32pm
Good day guys, I got a job which I'm not exactly trained or qualified for. I've never worked in this capacity before and the firm has placed the responsibility of creating that department on me and expect me to do well over the next six months. I turned down a marketing offer and they asked me the other roles I think I'll do well. I mentioned internal control/auditing and was asked to write what i know about the roles.
They were impressed with the write-up and I'll be working as internal auditor/compliance officer in a microfinance bank. I know I can check the job functions on Google but I need practical tips,materials,videos etc to succeed from experienced persons and/or persons who studied auditing/internal control as a course or have worked in similar sector before as compliance officer,thanks in advance.Lalasticlala,abeg help my ministry to progress to permanent site.
4 Likes
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Erngie(f): 12:34pm
Congrats
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:35pm
Hahahaha...
You see the type of people I love?
SMART Ass!!!
I wrote it at www.topwritersden.com
Tell them you can do... Later on, find a way to sort yourself!
You can check around on Google and take time to enroll for online classes!.. That is what I do now!
#peace bro.
4 Likes
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:35pm
Erngie:
But why tiff my spot na??
1 Like
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Erngie(f): 12:38pm
Lol. This year i'm recovering all that lost in the past so i'm recovering my ftc lol
BiafranBushBoy:
4 Likes
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Erngie(f): 12:39pm
Thank you
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:43pm
Erngie:
Hahahaha... Nice one!
But next time, I will recover it back.
1 Like
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by tjark1(m): 12:44pm
Nna, experience is an important 'qualification'.
So,bros, you are qualified!
Congrats btw.
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Hemanwel(m): 12:46pm
Although I was not an Internal Contol/Compliance person,but I think I can relate with this position from my banking experience.
I guess being a Compliance Officer in a bank involves you checking/auditing banking processes which conform to the laid down policies of the bank.
For example, when a customer needs a loan from the bank, the customer is expected to come with some documents that will facilitate the loan processes. Or, documents required by the bank that will qualify the customer for the loan...
As an Internal Control/Compliance Officer, yours is to run a check on loans that have been given out which did not follow these due processes. Or simply put: yours is to ensure customers comply to your company policies. Mind you, it's not limited to loans only. Other banking processes which do not follow due process are to be discovered by you.
Did I make small sense? lol
Congrats on your new role!
3 Likes
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by marshalcarter: 1:13pm
congrats bro....congrats
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by PastorandMentor(m): 1:44pm
Before I say congrat, how much is the salary?
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by raylord: 1:50pm
mayorchelsea:pls, how much were they willing to pay u for marketing. i turned down a marketing offer from a micro finance bank recently. i hope i have not made a huge mistake
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by NameChecker: 2:07pm
ok
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by ademega(m): 2:08pm
nija for u
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Tbillz(m): 2:08pm
Congratulations bro but change the mentality U are not qualified# U are the best for it, thats why U have it! Do the job like a pro bro!
1 Like
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by freeborn76(m): 2:09pm
You better go and build capacity by training yourself or you would end up jobless in a few months...God is not an author of confusion. Congratulations by the way
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Ekakamba: 2:09pm
Same.
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by charles009(m): 2:09pm
Put in effort, so what you loose in experience, you make up for with unparalelled zeal. Always remember that some people will smile to see you fail.
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Thukzee01(m): 2:10pm
Noticed
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by CriticMaestro: 2:14pm
aL/s
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by SIRKAY98(m): 2:17pm
I know you. I will inform MD about You. Idiot!!!!!
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by fufuNegusi(m): 2:19pm
raylord:
It depends on the microfinance bank
where i work you earn up to 20-25k OND, 30-35K BSC, HND
pending on how much you deliver and meet targets over the years you could earn upto 65-70k thats if you have worked for as long as five years....you will get annual increment
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by maximunimpact(m): 2:19pm
Round peg on a square hole, later peeps like u'll blame the govt of not performing based on same formular that gave u d job. One qualified worker has just missed a slot for a mediocre
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by kingsleefolli(m): 2:19pm
Tell them to provide internet to your office. And browse anything browsable. The information is waiting for you. Bro .no think am you don't make am. Abeg. Chop nockle
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by kings09(m): 2:20pm
Congrats
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by ksstroud: 2:21pm
BiafranBushBoy:
My name is lalasticlala and I am a goal getter and someone who loves to achieve a lot. I graduated with a second class upper from the university of — and I am someone who is open to all job role
can you check that out?
Trust your understanding!!!
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Ekuru: 2:22pm
SIRKAY98:No sense in this one raara paapa
Congrats jare OP
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Bluffly: 2:23pm
Hemanwel:
Not like ABC. Better go and learn how to make your reports. Because you will be judge by your reports, and findings. Do not think it is all about calling tellers over and checking documents. Well thank God that you have some writing skills, but you have to notch up analytically and report wise
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Millz404(m): 2:27pm
So this is how u want to ruin our company.... See me in my office right now..... I'm waiting
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Desdola(m): 2:29pm
congrats. but u not been qualified. how will u cope?
|Re: How I Got A Job I'm Not Qualified Or Trained For by Souljaboi1: 2:30pm
freeborn76:
maximunimpact:
I`ve Got The Following Softwares And Turorials For Grabs : / Engineering Vacancies / Marketer/curriculum Developer Wanted Urgently
