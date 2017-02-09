₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,964 members, 3,355,344 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 02:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi (3646 Views)
|Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by stephanie11: 2:02pm
Senator Dino Melaye has written a note of thanks to the president, vice president and senate president for the approval of N21 billion for road construction in his state, Kogi.
He wrote;
I write to thank specially President Mohammodu Buhari,Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo,The irrepressible President of the Nigerian Senate, the Federal Executive Council and Minister of Works,Power and Housing for the approval of N21 billion naira for rehabilitation and reconstruction of Kabba- Aiyetoro-Ilorin road. We are very grateful and God bless Nigeria.
My advise to the Contractor. You mess up with that road at your own peril. We will monitor the project in line with standards and releases. Kogi West is appreciative. I use this medium to state that the motion on that road is the second motion of the 8th Senate and my first motion as a senator. I use this opportunity to remind me president of my private discussion with him on Iluke- Abugi-Eggan Road in 2017 budget. Also the dredging of River Niger and Omi Dam. We will continue to press for the actualisation of these request. We Shall Overcome!
http://politicsngr.com/melaye-thanks-buhari-osinbajo-saraki-road-construction-kogi/
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by PassingShot(m): 2:05pm
Up PMB!
PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.
He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.
He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.
What he needs is good money and support to deliver the goods because he already has it in him. The sincerity of purpose is in him.
Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:
"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."
~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."
~ Prof Charles Soludo
http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch
"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."
~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.
"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."
~ Godswill Akpabio
"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."
~ Okonjo Iweala
"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."
~ Peter Obi
Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.
25 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Mrsmallaem: 2:09pm
Really
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by NameChecker: 2:09pm
stephanie11:
No more contract money to share
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by freeborn76(m): 2:09pm
Never mind them, onu kulunjo ge kunma...those that insulted you yesterday, will thank you tomorrow...thank you Buhari, Osinbajo and Fashola. From the Southeast to the North Central, Buhari shaming dissenters.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by championeh(m): 2:10pm
Werey Senator
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by youngwarlocks: 2:11pm
ok
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Tbillz(m): 2:11pm
Dino apart from the fact that U and one of those psqaure guys I no sabi who upload picture pass! But
4 the first time U impress me!
Now I can cruise a range to the villa without thinking of my shocks!
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Jonjerrie(m): 2:11pm
story
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by AntiWailer: 2:11pm
They should utilize the funds well.
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by first001: 2:11pm
Which Buhari A man who has been rumoured to be dead and still he cant make an appearance to stop the rumour. Dino, Buhari don die
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Bolustic(m): 2:12pm
...
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by agabusta: 2:13pm
Why are some people abusing him na? If it was that he abused PMB or dropped some threats to PMB/his ministers, you will see all of them hailing and praising him as the best thing that ever happened to the senate.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by shamecurls(m): 2:13pm
Good One!
Gradually, The dividends of the the administration of His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari, will be known to all.
Gradually......
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Mandesz(m): 2:13pm
I'm seeing another good reason we voted Dino. God bless Nigeria.
zombies food don land. dem go soon call dino names. ask dem who dia senator be, we no sabi. English no allow some senator dey talk o.
may be we need to change frm English to pidgin or arabic
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Omooniya1: 2:13pm
4 d first time....Dino eeeh e!!!
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Acidosis(m): 2:14pm
PassingShot:
Your zombism is second to none.
"Jonathan Constructed More Roads Than Any Other Nigerian President" – Fashola
http://www.nairaland.com/2957480/jonathan-constructed-more-roads-than
Wait till PMB finishes 1 single road before you start the commendations.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by abu12: 2:14pm
The faceoff between the Kogi State government and the
senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino
Melaye, got messier on Sunday as the state government
said the people of the senatorial district had not benefitted
from his representation.
The government said Melaye’s activities in the upper
chamber of the national assembly were constituting
disgrace to the government and the people of the state.
The government, in its position made known by the special
adviser to the governor, Pius Kolawole, faulted Melaye’s
alleged ethnic colouration being given to his attacks on the
state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
It accused the senator of trying to create religious tension in
the state, saying the governor is somebody that has respect
for religious institutions.
Kolawole said it was surprising that Melaye, who is
supposed to be representing the interest of the people of
Kogi west was busy fighting for a “selfish and egocentric”
cause at the expense of burning national desires from his
people.
He said, “The people of Kogi west ha e not enjoyed any
dividend of good representation fro Dino since he was sent
to the national assembly, all he does is to engage in useless
fight with colleagues and associates.
“We ask Dino, what bas happened to the huge constituency
allowances hd has received since be went fo the senate?
Where is the quality representation he promised his people.
Did the people of Kogi west send Dino to the senate to
become a bodyguard or a Muhammed Ali of some sort?”
He said the governor remained the number one leader of the
party in the state, adding that no gimmick by Dino and his
cohorts could change the situation.
However, Melaiye in his reaction, urged Bello to come out
publicly and deny the allegations levelled against him
instead of sending his “kindergarten” aides to speak for him,
adding that Bello should account for the N220 billion he had
so for collected in the past one year.
The senator said he regretted the roles he played in ensuring
that Bello became the governor of the state after the demise
of Alhaji Abubakar Audi.
He said, “Even though I am currently regretting my role in
enthroning him (Bello) as Governor amidst controversies,
Yahaya Bello before the Primary election had no ten million
naira in his account.”
“I had to personally go to some personalities to source for
funds for Yahaya Bello against the supplementary election.
There are a lot of role I played that made Bello Governor,
which I won’t say for now.”
“Time to speak out more will come, so the entire world will
define between myself and Bello.
“According to the general proverb, he who seeks for equity,
must come out with clean hands, let him (Bello), go and pay
workers their salaries and suspend the unending screening,
because the four- week ultimatum to do so still stands,” he
Stressed
http://kogireports.com/kogi-govt-to-dino-kogi-west-never-benefited-from-your-
seat/
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by kings09(m): 2:15pm
Oya zombies gbera.
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by u11ae1013: 2:15pm
what about tinubu your inlaw
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:15pm
PassingShot:which history?
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by omenkaLives: 2:15pm
Sick man.
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Kx: 2:16pm
Nice one
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by rocknation62(m): 2:21pm
21
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:21pm
PassingShot:Jonathan stil caused d 1984 inflation when Buhari was Head of State? You are a clown!
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by Mutuwa(m): 2:23pm
River Niger dredging.It's high time Mr President.May this become a reality.
Amin.
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by PassingShot(m): 2:24pm
HIGHESTPOPORI:
How old were you then if you were born?
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by signature2012(m): 2:25pm
PassingShot:
Why not respond to his question?
A man that could not provide his waec certificate but rather hired 12 SANs to defend him.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by PassingShot(m): 2:26pm
signature2012:His answers, or even yours, will help me provide necessary answers.
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by blaqoracle: 2:26pm
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:27pm
PassingShot:Yes or No was it Jonathan that caused it or PDP in 1984?
|Re: Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi by PassingShot(m): 2:27pm
Acidosis:Liar!
Good News From Nigeria: The Country Moves To Outlaw Gay Marriage. / Internet Rats Bagged 28-year Jail Term / Update: Atiku Cleared: The Best Just Arrived:
Viewing this topic: Tundenoni(m), Syjibrin, dapzo340, hpbaba, BABZIENE(m), shukudi(m), saintkash(m), seniorgozman(m), ifeelgood, eshiko, QuiverBox(f), SpermDonor, tbaba1234, Pozzy(m), idugbe(m), boriswole, esbjaygmailco(m), oluwafestus(m), Omooniya1, kaycee0604(m), myners007, ceo12, youngmexxy, silodel, Mandesz(m), Apeh1978, whyeray, Lagito(m), cxsdayo, Akaujaa(m), aare07(m), aieromon(m), udosoft(m), Greenarrow01(m), DjAduba(m), abu12, aydotpretty, holytribe(m), kolarex19(m), ionsman, slaknoah(m), Ekhemini(m), awaitingsenator, naturalmi, monex(m), princeSammyz, biodunajayi, Wadraj(m), Masta2, messenger4891, Laid2001, donbigboy(m), tripua, hassanq(m), Jaydeehena, Shakes85, Jexyme(f), Ysboy(m), petrelli07, Manweyfitquarel(m), VikkiOre(f), Mjshexy(m), imagyne2002(m), Bullet1234, gabng(m), femojie(m) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16