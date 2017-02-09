Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye Thanks Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki For N21 Billion Road Construction In Kogi (3646 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote;



I write to thank specially President Mohammodu Buhari,Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo,The irrepressible President of the Nigerian Senate, the Federal Executive Council and Minister of Works,Power and Housing for the approval of N21 billion naira for rehabilitation and reconstruction of Kabba- Aiyetoro-Ilorin road. We are very grateful and God bless Nigeria.



My advise to the Contractor. You mess up with that road at your own peril. We will monitor the project in line with standards and releases. Kogi West is appreciative. I use this medium to state that the motion on that road is the second motion of the 8th Senate and my first motion as a senator. I use this opportunity to remind me president of my private discussion with him on Iluke- Abugi-Eggan Road in 2017 budget. Also the dredging of River Niger and Omi Dam. We will continue to press for the actualisation of these request. We Shall Overcome!



http://politicsngr.com/melaye-thanks-buhari-osinbajo-saraki-road-construction-kogi/ Senator Dino Melaye has written a note of thanks to the president, vice president and senate president for the approval of N21 billion for road construction in his state, Kogi.He wrote;I write to thank specially President Mohammodu Buhari,Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo,The irrepressible President of the Nigerian Senate, the Federal Executive Council and Minister of Works,Power and Housing for the approval of N21 billion naira for rehabilitation and reconstruction of Kabba- Aiyetoro-Ilorin road. We are very grateful and God bless Nigeria.My advise to the Contractor. You mess up with that road at your own peril. We will monitor the project in line with standards and releases. Kogi West is appreciative. I use this medium to state that the motion on that road is the second motion of the 8th Senate and my first motion as a senator. I use this opportunity to remind me president of my private discussion with him on Iluke- Abugi-Eggan Road in 2017 budget. Also the dredging of River Niger and Omi Dam. We will continue to press for the actualisation of these request. We Shall Overcome! 1 Like





PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.



He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.



He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.



What he needs is good money and support to deliver the goods because he already has it in him. The sincerity of purpose is in him.









Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:





"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."

~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi



"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

~ Prof Charles Soludo

http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch



"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."

~ Godswill Akpabio



"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

~ Okonjo Iweala



"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

~ Peter Obi



Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along. Up PMB!PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.What he needs is good money and support to deliver the goods because he already has it in him. The sincerity of purpose is in him.Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:~ Godswill Akpabio~ Okonjo Iweala~ Peter ObiOur present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along. 25 Likes 6 Shares

Really

stephanie11:

My advise to the Contractor. You mess up with that road at your own peril. We will monitor the project in line with standards and releases.

No more contract money to share

Never mind them, onu kulunjo ge kunma...those that insulted you yesterday, will thank you tomorrow...thank you Buhari, Osinbajo and Fashola. From the Southeast to the North Central, Buhari shaming dissenters. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Werey Senator

ok

Dino apart from the fact that U and one of those psqaure guys I no sabi who upload picture pass! But

4 the first time U impress me!

Now I can cruise a range to the villa without thinking of my shocks! 1 Like

story

They should utilize the funds well.

Which Buhari A man who has been rumoured to be dead and still he cant make an appearance to stop the rumour. Dino, Buhari don die 1 Like

...

Why are some people abusing him na? If it was that he abused PMB or dropped some threats to PMB/his ministers, you will see all of them hailing and praising him as the best thing that ever happened to the senate. 1 Like

Good One!





Gradually, The dividends of the the administration of His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari, will be known to all.







Gradually...... 4 Likes 1 Share

I'm seeing another good reason we voted Dino. God bless Nigeria.





zombies food don land. dem go soon call dino names. ask dem who dia senator be, we no sabi. English no allow some senator dey talk o.

may be we need to change frm English to pidgin or arabic 1 Like

4 d first time....Dino eeeh e!!!

PassingShot:





Up PMB!



PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.



He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.



He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.



What he needs is good money and support to deliver the goods because he already has it in him. The sincerity of purpose is in him.









Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:





"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."

~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi



"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

~ Prof Charles Soludo

http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch



"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."

~ Godswill Akpabio



"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

~ Okonjo Iweala



"Saudi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

~ Peter Obi



Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.





Your zombism is second to none.



"Jonathan Constructed More Roads Than Any Other Nigerian President" – Fashola



http://www.nairaland.com/2957480/jonathan-constructed-more-roads-than







Wait till PMB finishes 1 single road before you start the commendations. Your zombism is second to none.Wait till PMB finishes 1 single road before you start the commendations. 2 Likes 1 Share



senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino

Melaye, got messier on Sunday as the state government

said the people of the senatorial district had not benefitted

from his representation.



The government said Melaye’s activities in the upper

chamber of the national assembly were constituting

disgrace to the government and the people of the state.



The government, in its position made known by the special

adviser to the governor, Pius Kolawole, faulted Melaye’s

alleged ethnic colouration being given to his attacks on the

state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.



It accused the senator of trying to create religious tension in

the state, saying the governor is somebody that has respect

for religious institutions.



Kolawole said it was surprising that Melaye, who is

supposed to be representing the interest of the people of

Kogi west was busy fighting for a “selfish and egocentric”

cause at the expense of burning national desires from his

people.

He said, “The people of Kogi west ha e not enjoyed any

dividend of good representation fro Dino since he was sent

to the national assembly, all he does is to engage in useless

fight with colleagues and associates.



“We ask Dino, what bas happened to the huge constituency

allowances hd has received since be went fo the senate?



Where is the quality representation he promised his people.

Did the people of Kogi west send Dino to the senate to

become a bodyguard or a Muhammed Ali of some sort?”



He said the governor remained the number one leader of the

party in the state, adding that no gimmick by Dino and his

cohorts could change the situation.



However, Melaiye in his reaction, urged Bello to come out

publicly and deny the allegations levelled against him

instead of sending his “kindergarten” aides to speak for him,

adding that Bello should account for the N220 billion he had

so for collected in the past one year.



The senator said he regretted the roles he played in ensuring

that Bello became the governor of the state after the demise

of Alhaji Abubakar Audi.





He said, “Even though I am currently regretting my role in

enthroning him (Bello) as Governor amidst controversies,

Yahaya Bello before the Primary election had no ten million

naira in his account.”



“I had to personally go to some personalities to source for

funds for Yahaya Bello against the supplementary election.

There are a lot of role I played that made Bello Governor,

which I won’t say for now.”



“Time to speak out more will come, so the entire world will

define between myself and Bello.



“According to the general proverb, he who seeks for equity,

must come out with clean hands, let him (Bello), go and pay

workers their salaries and suspend the unending screening,

because the four- week ultimatum to do so still stands,” he

Stressed





http://kogireports.com/kogi-govt-to-dino-kogi-west-never-benefited-from-your-

seat/ The faceoff between the Kogi State government and thesenator representing Kogi West senatorial district, DinoMelaye, got messier on Sunday as the state governmentsaid the people of the senatorial district had not benefittedfrom his representation.The government said Melaye’s activities in the upperchamber of the national assembly were constitutingdisgrace to the government and the people of the state.The government, in its position made known by the specialadviser to the governor, Pius Kolawole, faulted Melaye’salleged ethnic colouration being given to his attacks on thestate governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.It accused the senator of trying to create religious tension inthe state, saying the governor is somebody that has respectfor religious institutions.Kolawole said it was surprising that Melaye, who issupposed to be representing the interest of the people ofKogi west was busy fighting for a “selfish and egocentric”cause at the expense of burning national desires from hispeople.He said, “The people of Kogi west ha e not enjoyed anydividend of good representation fro Dino since he was sentto the national assembly, all he does is to engage in uselessfight with colleagues and associates.“We ask Dino, what bas happened to the huge constituencyallowances hd has received since be went fo the senate?Where is the quality representation he promised his people.Did the people of Kogi west send Dino to the senate tobecome a bodyguard or a Muhammed Ali of some sort?”He said the governor remained the number one leader of theparty in the state, adding that no gimmick by Dino and hiscohorts could change the situation.However, Melaiye in his reaction, urged Bello to come outpublicly and deny the allegations levelled against himinstead of sending his “kindergarten” aides to speak for him,adding that Bello should account for the N220 billion he hadso for collected in the past one year.The senator said he regretted the roles he played in ensuringthat Bello became the governor of the state after the demiseof Alhaji Abubakar Audi.He said, “Even though I am currently regretting my role inenthroning him (Bello) as Governor amidst controversies,Yahaya Bello before the Primary election had no ten millionnaira in his account.”“I had to personally go to some personalities to source forfunds for Yahaya Bello against the supplementary election.There are a lot of role I played that made Bello Governor,which I won’t say for now.”“Time to speak out more will come, so the entire world willdefine between myself and Bello.“According to the general proverb, he who seeks for equity,must come out with clean hands, let him (Bello), go and payworkers their salaries and suspend the unending screening,because the four- week ultimatum to do so still stands,” heStressedseat/

Oya zombies gbera.

what about tinubu your inlaw

PassingShot:

Up PMB!



PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.



He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.



He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.









Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:



"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."

~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi



"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

~ Prof Charles Soludo

http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch



"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."

~ Godswill Akpabio



"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

~ Okonjo Iweala



"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

~ Peter Obi



Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.

which history? which history? 1 Like

Sick man.

Nice one

21 BULLION NAIRA BILLION NAIRA ISSOKAY

PassingShot:

Up PMB!



PMB will go down in the history of Nigeria as the best president ever.



He has demonstrated to be sincere and indeed mean well for the nation.



He has demonstrated to be very shrewd and judicious in applying our meager resources to improve the lot of the common Nigerians.



What he needs is good money and support to deliver the goods because he already has it in him. The sincerity of purpose is in him.









Meanwhile, those who wail and curse PMB for the tough times should cast their mind back to the following news of then:





"Over 20 billion dollars unremitted to the Federation account, Nigeria's economy will crumble if nothing is done."

~ Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi



"Whoever wins 2015 will never find it easy. Over 30 trillion is mismanaged, unaccounted for or missing under Jonathan."

~ Prof Charles Soludo

http://leadership.ng/news/408685/soludo-fires-okonjoiweala-n30trillion-stolen-watch



"Our reserve is depleted and our savings squandered. Our nation is in trouble."

~ Dr Oby Ezekwesili.



"For seven months, NNPC did not remit any money into federation account. When I called as a sitting governor and major oil producing state, Deziani Alison Madueke refused to take my calls."

~ Godswill Akpabio



"I wanted to save but Jonathan had no political will. That is why we are in crisis, because we squandered our boom."

~ Okonjo Iweala



"Sanusi urged us to save but we state Governors refused to save for the unseen future during the tenure of Goodluck Jonathan, despite warning from economic experts."

~ Peter Obi



Our present economic position is purely as a result of "Cause & Effect". How on God's earth is it so hard for us to understand, the warning signs were there all along.

Jonathan stil caused d 1984 inflation when Buhari was Head of State? You are a clown! Jonathan stil caused d 1984 inflation when Buhari was Head of State? You are a clown!





River Niger dredging.It's high time Mr President.May this become a reality.

Amin. River Niger dredging.It's high time Mr President.May this become a reality.Amin.

HIGHESTPOPORI:

Jonathan stil caused d 1984 inflation when Buhari was Head of State? You are a clown!

How old were you then if you were born? How old were you then if you were born?

PassingShot:

[s][/s]

How old were you then if you were born?

Why not respond to his question?



A man that could not provide his waec certificate but rather hired 12 SANs to defend him. Why not respond to his question?A man that could not provide his waec certificate but rather hired 12 SANs to defend him. 1 Like

signature2012:





Why not respond to his question? His answers, or even yours, will help me provide necessary answers. His answers, or even yours, will help me provide necessary answers.

PassingShot:

[s][/s]

How old were you then if you were born? Yes or No was it Jonathan that caused it or PDP in 1984? Yes or No was it Jonathan that caused it or PDP in 1984?