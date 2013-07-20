





Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he expects his team to go past South Africa at home in June on their way to qualifying for AFCON 2019 and also edge past Cameroon in World Cup qualifiers beginning in August.



Rohr’s Eagles are drawn against South Africa, Libya and Seychelles for a place at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.



Nigeria welcome Bafana Bafana in June to get the AFCON qualifiers going.



“Nigeria cannot miss the AFCON again because it’s a big tournament to celebrate African football. I hope we will be there at the next tournament,” he said.



“But to do that we have to eliminate South Africa, who are a good team.



“We need a good preparation and organisation. We will have two friendly games next month and we have the possibility to test some new players and be together.”



He also spoke on the World Cup double header against Cameroon billed for August 28 in Uyo and September 2 in Limbe.



“The AFCON was a good tournament in Gabon and there were some good teams. The best team won the competition. We are interested in this team because we play them in the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.



“We’re happy for Cameroon, but we have to beat the African champions.



“But our game will only be in six months and a lot of things could happen during that time.”





cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

