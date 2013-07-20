₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by robosky02(m): 3:25pm
Nigeria will eliminate Bafana for AFCON 2019, also beat Cameroon - Rohr
Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he expects his team to go past South Africa at home in June on their way to qualifying for AFCON 2019 and also edge past Cameroon in World Cup qualifiers beginning in August.
Rohr’s Eagles are drawn against South Africa, Libya and Seychelles for a place at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.
Nigeria welcome Bafana Bafana in June to get the AFCON qualifiers going.
“Nigeria cannot miss the AFCON again because it’s a big tournament to celebrate African football. I hope we will be there at the next tournament,” he said.
“But to do that we have to eliminate South Africa, who are a good team.
“We need a good preparation and organisation. We will have two friendly games next month and we have the possibility to test some new players and be together.”
He also spoke on the World Cup double header against Cameroon billed for August 28 in Uyo and September 2 in Limbe.
“The AFCON was a good tournament in Gabon and there were some good teams. The best team won the competition. We are interested in this team because we play them in the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.
“We’re happy for Cameroon, but we have to beat the African champions.
“But our game will only be in six months and a lot of things could happen during that time.”
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by tfems: 3:42pm
i know you have bragging rights but stoppit
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by NameChecker: 3:42pm
Solomon Dalung's Reaction to Rohr's Comment
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:42pm
That's d spirit....
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by slurryeye: 3:42pm
Talk is cheap Mr. Roar.
Instead of roaring, can you do us a favour by qualifying for AFCON and world cup first.
Nigeria didn't go to AFCON this year, and the world didn't come to an end.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by amiibaby(f): 3:43pm
All talk and no action
Bragging dhiiut
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by ellovick: 3:43pm
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by jamalnation: 3:44pm
Meanwhile
cristiano ronaldo and lionel messi didn't just wake up and became the best players they trained for a long time so if your girl/wife is so good in bed, My brother i've got a bad news for you.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by danidee10(m): 3:44pm
I don't even know what to say but I must book space
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Desdola(m): 3:44pm
Action speaks louder than words. in football, the talking is done on the pitch
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by fryoobest(m): 3:44pm
God help them!!!
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by joshuamoses101(m): 3:46pm
and when they are Done they will be given 20k allowances
funny people
hilarious country
ona goodluck sha
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by ahamonyeka(m): 3:47pm
I have small confidence in this man.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by daveP(m): 3:49pm
Rohr is talking to make others aware of what he's seen.
I'm sure with the disposal of talent under a German like him, some bragging rights is allowed. Esp as he doesn't need more than 3 games to breed cohesion.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by AmaechiLinus(m): 3:49pm
Is okay Mr Mr coach
Talk less and act more
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by joliyp(f): 3:51pm
i believe
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by ahamonyeka(m): 3:52pm
For all this volley ball players above me he needs to talk and be pessimistic after all his not going to play with them on the pitch he only tells them what to do.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by sleeknick(m): 3:52pm
Una don dey rake now o. Remember sey no matter how w cow purge reach e no fit turn to goat.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Evestar200(f): 3:52pm
yes o, cus I Faith in this super eagles team
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by LastSurvivor11: 3:56pm
If and only if I will play..
Good luck to us shaa..
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by ybalogs(m): 4:02pm
Unfortunately for Cameroon,African champion won't be at the next world cup.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by nonjebose(m): 4:03pm
Right and left wing back positions need to be fixed before the matches. Don't know any outstanding players for these positions. The warm up matches can be veritable for getting new players, though
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Kakamorufu(m): 4:06pm
just sort out our fullbacks position. then we are good to go
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:09pm
It's good to be optimistic. All the best to the Super Eagles in their qualifiers.
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Segadem(m): 4:13pm
NameChecker:are u serious
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by engrobidigbo: 4:15pm
I believe Nigeria will qualify for both the 2018 world cup in russia and the 2019 AFCON tournaments
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by wayne4loan: 4:16pm
Work the talk don't talk the work
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by dpete1(f): 4:18pm
I believe in this guy
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by unclezuma: 4:24pm
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by Arewa12: 4:31pm
Well I wud give dis man. Chance
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by deb(m): 4:43pm
slurryeye:
YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND ANYTHING ABOUT MIND GAMES AND PLAYING THE PSYCHOLOGICAL MIND GAME.
MOST BLACK-AFRICAN COACHES ALSO DON'T KNOW IT ANYWAY, SO WHY SHOULD YOU KNOW?
|Re: Nigeria Will Eliminate Bafana For AFCON 2019, Also Beat Cameroon -gernot Rohr by ATERI(m): 4:56pm
....and beating Cameroon and South Africa is a huge achievement? Hopeless losers!
