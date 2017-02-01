₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 3:31pm
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/fg-takes-arik-airline/
The Federal Government has taken over the operations of troubled Arik Air to save it from total collapse. Arik Air has been immersed in heavy financial debt that has threatened to permanently ground the airline, Sundiata post reports. The Airline, which carries about 55 percent of the load in the country, has been going through difficult times that are attributable to its bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges, inability to pay staff salaries and heavy debt burden among other issues.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Gbengais(m): 3:31pm
This is a good shot at having our own national carrier....
Oshey FTC....
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by jimfarayola(m): 3:35pm
ok
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:41pm
Good
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by sweerychick(f): 3:42pm
Interesting , but that airline needs serious overhauling
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Jomokeji(f): 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Ohammadike: 3:43pm
useless govt.........useless airline......mtchewww
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Abbeyme: 3:43pm
But why
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by BankManager(m): 3:44pm
APC-led government that cannot take care of 1 IDP camp wants to takeover Arik Air...
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:44pm
Govt perking on any opportunity to chop from big investors..so dull a govt that can't generate income tru creativity and youth empowerment, but creating wealth for themselves by chasing passed loots and pinning down big investors..
Fly Arik airline at ur own risk hereafter
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by demarc001: 3:44pm
To make it better or worse?
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by jamalnation: 3:44pm
Following
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by demarc001: 3:45pm
Next the will sell/steal all the assets for themselves
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by philchudi: 3:46pm
this is backward move for me
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by mu2sa2: 3:46pm
Good that a hausa/fulani Muslim northerner is out to save a business outfit owned largely by southern Christians. Regionalists, tribal bigots, religious extremists, terrorists (aka militants) should learn a lesson or two from this.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by gbegemaster(m): 3:47pm
Oshey! Bad management killed this airline. I stopped flying Arik airlines long ago because they just cancel on you at any time without any apology.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Teadavid23(m): 3:47pm
Kkk
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Harwoyeez(m): 3:47pm
Not bad
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by rabex123(m): 3:47pm
Yes..I pray they turn things around for them.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by rocknation62(m): 3:47pm
E GET WETIN FG THEY TAKE OVER WEY DEY ALWAYS DEY SUCCESSFUL? WHERE IS NITEL,NEPA WAS EVEN OK,NOW PHCN IS WORSE...YEYE DEY SMELL
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by leewin(m): 3:47pm
nonsense airline nonsense fg nonsense everything
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by soleexx(m): 3:47pm
Thank God.... maybe Gov will improve dere organization
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by JAMANZE: 3:47pm
Our economy is in shambles. So Buhari will now manage Arik better now. 2019 pls come
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by GreenMavro: 3:48pm
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Rexnegro(m): 3:48pm
why ? Please Am tired someone should summarise Please
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by HARDDON: 3:49pm
since fg, with all the human resources at her disposal, cant form a think tank and think ways out of this quagmire, let her be ready to take over much more!
this is where Nigerians would cry; Bring Back our corruption!
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Horus(m): 3:50pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEREsia66hw
Arik Air (Cockpit View)
A scheduled domestic flight in Nigeria operated by Arik Air based in Nigeria.
Arik Air Flight W3613 from Kano (DNKN) to Lagos (DNMM) on the Bombardier CRJ900. Taxiing out of Kano, Takeoff, Initial Climb, Short cruise video, and descent & Landing in Lagos.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Vizzim(m): 3:50pm
The FG will also crash the airline.
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by dayleke(m): 3:51pm
About time...
But is that good or bad sha?
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
Good night Arik
Buhari Food for thought #1:
When Buhari overthrew Shagari in 1984 he inherited a Nigeria airways which was then the biggest airline in Africa and the middle east with 33 sound aircraft but in 20 months under Buhari this same airline would cut over a 1000 jobs and was reduced to an 8 aircraft struggling airline . #BUHARIFOOD4THOUGHT
|Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by NameChecker: 3:52pm
No be for people wey get money to enter plane
