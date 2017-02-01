₦airaland Forum

BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by NewsPoacher: 3:31pm
The Federal Government has taken over the operations of troubled Arik Air to save it from total collapse. Arik Air has been immersed in heavy financial debt that has threatened to permanently ground the airline, Sundiata post reports. The Airline, which carries about 55 percent of the load in the country, has been going through difficult times that are attributable to its bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges, inability to pay staff salaries and heavy debt burden among other issues.

These have led to the calls for authorities in the country to intervene before Arik goes under like many before it. Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, (AMCON), in a statement said: “We assure all stakeholders that the intervention is in the best interest of the general public, workers, creditors and other aviation interest groups.” The move, which clearly underscores government’s decision to instill sanity in the nation’s aviation sector has also prevented a major catastrophe that would among other factors protect, and preserve Arik Airlines as a going concern.

The development will afford Arik Airlines, which is the largest local carrier to go back to regular and undisrupted operations, avoid job losses, protect investors and stakeholder funds as well as ensure safety and stability in the already challenged aviation sector. The airline would now be managed by Capt. Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu, a veteran aviation expert under the receivership of Oluseye Opasanya. Explaining the rationale for the latest intervention in Arik Airlines, Senator Hadi Siriki, minister of State for Aviation, said, “We believe that this appointment is timely and will stabilize the operations of the airline. “This will enhance the long term economic value of Arik Air and revitalize the airline’s ailing operations as well as sustain safety standards, in view of Arik Air’s pivotal role in the Nigerian aviation sector.”

The minister who further pledged that the federal ministry of Aviation would support the new management of the strategic carrier added that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that there would be no undue disruption on Arik’s regular business operations or activities of other stakeholders, on account of the recent changes in the leadership and management of Arik Airline. Similarly, Capt. Ilegbodu, under the receivership of Opasanya, SAN has also assured both staff of the troubled airline and all other stakeholders that his appointment at Arik would among other objectives enhance the value of Arik, improve customer experience, and sustain the safety, reliable and secure operational history of the airline before all those were eroded.

As a matter of fact, Arik Airline has been in a precarious situation largely attributable to its heavy financial debt burden, bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges and other issues, that required immediate intervention in order to guarantee the continued survival of the Airline. On February 8, Arik temporarily suspended its flight operations to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States, claiming that the two Airbus A330-200 aircraft dedicated to the route have been taken to France for C check at the same time. Equally more than eight aircrafts are currently grounded at the tarmac making it difficult to meet their routine commercial flights.


Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Gbengais(m): 3:31pm
This is a good shot at having our own national carrier....

Oshey FTC....

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by jimfarayola(m): 3:35pm
ok
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:41pm
Good
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by sweerychick(f): 3:42pm
Interesting smiley, but that airline needs serious overhauling angry
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Jomokeji(f): 3:43pm
Ok
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Ohammadike: 3:43pm
useless govt.........useless airline......mtchewww angry

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Abbeyme: 3:43pm
But why
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by BankManager(m): 3:44pm
APC-led government that cannot take care of 1 IDP camp wants to takeover Arik Air...

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:44pm
Govt perking on any opportunity to chop from big investors..so dull a govt that can't generate income tru creativity and youth empowerment, but creating wealth for themselves by chasing passed loots and pinning down big investors..



Fly Arik airline at ur own risk hereafter lipsrsealed

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by demarc001: 3:44pm
To make it better or worse?

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by jamalnation: 3:44pm
Following
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by demarc001: 3:45pm
Next the will sell/steal all the assets for themselves

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by philchudi: 3:46pm
this is backward move for me

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by mu2sa2: 3:46pm
Good that a hausa/fulani Muslim northerner is out to save a business outfit owned largely by southern Christians. Regionalists, tribal bigots, religious extremists, terrorists (aka militants) should learn a lesson or two from this.

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by gbegemaster(m): 3:47pm
Oshey! Bad management killed this airline. I stopped flying Arik airlines long ago because they just cancel on you at any time without any apology.

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Teadavid23(m): 3:47pm
Kkk
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Harwoyeez(m): 3:47pm
Not bad
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by rabex123(m): 3:47pm
Yes..I pray they turn things around for them.
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by rocknation62(m): 3:47pm
E GET WETIN FG THEY TAKE OVER WEY DEY ALWAYS DEY SUCCESSFUL? WHERE IS NITEL,NEPA WAS EVEN OK,NOW PHCN IS WORSE...YEYE DEY SMELL

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by leewin(m): 3:47pm
nonsense airline nonsense fg nonsense everything
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by soleexx(m): 3:47pm
Thank God.... maybe Gov will improve dere organization
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by JAMANZE: 3:47pm
Our economy is in shambles. So Buhari will now manage Arik better now. 2019 pls come

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by GreenMavro: 3:48pm
cheesy
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Rexnegro(m): 3:48pm
why ? Please Am tired someone should summarise Please
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by HARDDON: 3:49pm
since fg, with all the human resources at her disposal, cant form a think tank and think ways out of this quagmire, let her be ready to take over much more!

this is where Nigerians would cry; Bring Back our corruption!
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Horus(m): 3:50pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEREsia66hw

Arik Air (Cockpit View)

A scheduled domestic flight in Nigeria operated by Arik Air based in Nigeria.
Arik Air Flight W3613 from Kano (DNKN) to Lagos (DNMM) on the Bombardier CRJ900. Taxiing out of Kano, Takeoff, Initial Climb, Short cruise video, and descent & Landing in Lagos.

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by Vizzim(m): 3:50pm
The FG will also crash the airline.
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by dayleke(m): 3:51pm
About time...

But is that good or bad sha?
Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
Good night Arik

Buhari Food for thought #1:

When Buhari overthrew Shagari in 1984 he inherited a Nigeria airways which was then the biggest airline in Africa and the middle east with 33 sound aircraft but in 20 months under Buhari this same airline would cut over a 1000 jobs and was reduced to an 8 aircraft struggling airline . #BUHARIFOOD4THOUGHT

Re: BREAKING: FG Takes Over Arik Airline - Vanguard by NameChecker: 3:52pm
No be for people wey get money to enter plane

