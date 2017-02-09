₦airaland Forum

Man Jailed For Investing Customer's Money In MMM

Man Jailed For Investing Customer's Money In MMM

Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Truth234: 3:33pm
A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Hassan Joshua, 38, to two months’ imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and cheating, bordering on failure to pay back customer’s N430, 000.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave him N 10,000 option of fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay N430, 000 to the complainant.

Joshua, a welder, who resides at Nimasa Estate Gwarimpa-Abuja, said that he paid the money into the money doubling scheme, Movrodi Mondial Movement.

MMM is social financial network, a mutual aid funding network of ordinary people helping each other.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Mr. Fagbo Tubosun of Gwarimpa Estate reported the matter at Gwarimpa Police Station on Feb. 7.

Dalhatu said that in October 2016, the convict was given the money to construct water tank and doors.

He said, “After collecting the money, he refused to do the work and he absconded to an unknown destination.”

The prosecutor said that during police investigation Joshua confessed to the crime.

The offence is punishable under Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

NAN

http://investorsking.com/man-jailed-for-investing-customers-money-in-mmm/

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Oyind17: 3:35pm
Seun food don done

21 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by deadZONE: 3:36pm
Good.
He should be sentenced to death.

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by dman4mdmoon(m): 3:44pm
Get-rich-quick syndrome!
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Jonjerrie(m): 3:44pm
mogbe

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by dorry62(f): 3:44pm
It's a pirry
grin

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by gbegemaster(m): 3:44pm
Nawao
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by banttieman(m): 3:45pm
he has changed the world

7 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by signature2012(m): 3:45pm
While mavrodo and chidi are enjoying themselves somewhere..

13 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by madridguy(m): 3:45pm
I wish I never invested in the scheme. Chai

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by nonstan(m): 3:46pm
MMM is back again..ebube!

11 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abbeyme: 3:46pm
Enjoy the time, man
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by danidee10(m): 3:46pm
He was trying to "togetherly" change the world

5 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by phetto(m): 3:46pm
deadZONE:
Good. He should be sentenced to death.
SMH

3 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Teadavid23(m): 3:46pm
Lol. Olagbara o
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by NameChecker: 3:46pm
He should be sentenced to a Sharia Court In Zamfara
angry angry angry
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Omooniya1: 3:46pm
wetin be my own

14 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by amiibaby(f): 3:46pm
Hahahahahahahahah

grin grin grin
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by EmilyShoton(f): 3:47pm
It has started happening.

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by shamecurls(m): 3:47pm
grin grin grin



He should sign an affidavit that he agreed to be used for money rituals so as to pay up the debt.



Jokes aside, My colleague has not been normal ever since MMM crashed! He behaves frustrated and often soliloquies all because he lost 1,000,000

6 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by 9jakohai(m): 3:47pm
banttieman:
he has changed the world

He has changed his world....from comfortable home to Kuje Prison.

5 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abbeyme: 3:47pm
If you cant do the time, don't do the crime... cool

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by bush112(m): 3:48pm
good for him to
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by GreenMavro: 3:48pm
wink
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Decryptor(m): 3:48pm
One of my useless neighbours who was making mouth with MMM and bought an RX Lexus with it has become so humble like DJ Humility since the crash!

11 Likes

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Chenfu1960: 3:48pm
MMM never cast that october,na greed won kill the man. By Nov hin suppose don get hin Bonus and comot eye.

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abudu2000(m): 3:48pm
Lol

1 Like

Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by viktor01(m): 3:49pm
Jesus is Lord.........

The next time he hears the acronym MMM....
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by castel428: 3:49pm
Ok
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by deebrain(m): 3:49pm
Hmmm
Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by iluvdonjazzy: 3:49pm
MMM, Mugu Money Maga

