|Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Truth234: 3:33pm
A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Hassan Joshua, 38, to two months’ imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and cheating, bordering on failure to pay back customer’s N430, 000.
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Oyind17: 3:35pm
Seun food don done
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by deadZONE: 3:36pm
Good.
He should be sentenced to death.
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by dman4mdmoon(m): 3:44pm
Get-rich-quick syndrome!
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Jonjerrie(m): 3:44pm
mogbe
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by dorry62(f): 3:44pm
It's a pirry
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by gbegemaster(m): 3:44pm
Nawao
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by banttieman(m): 3:45pm
he has changed the world
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by signature2012(m): 3:45pm
While mavrodo and chidi are enjoying themselves somewhere..
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by madridguy(m): 3:45pm
I wish I never invested in the scheme. Chai
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by nonstan(m): 3:46pm
MMM is back again..ebube!
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abbeyme: 3:46pm
Enjoy the time, man
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by danidee10(m): 3:46pm
He was trying to "togetherly" change the world
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by phetto(m): 3:46pm
deadZONE:SMH
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Teadavid23(m): 3:46pm
Lol. Olagbara o
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by NameChecker: 3:46pm
He should be sentenced to a Sharia Court In Zamfara
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Omooniya1: 3:46pm
wetin be my own
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by amiibaby(f): 3:46pm
Hahahahahahahahah
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by EmilyShoton(f): 3:47pm
It has started happening.
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by shamecurls(m): 3:47pm
He should sign an affidavit that he agreed to be used for money rituals so as to pay up the debt.
Jokes aside, My colleague has not been normal ever since MMM crashed! He behaves frustrated and often soliloquies all because he lost 1,000,000
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by 9jakohai(m): 3:47pm
banttieman:
He has changed his world....from comfortable home to Kuje Prison.
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abbeyme: 3:47pm
If you cant do the time, don't do the crime...
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by bush112(m): 3:48pm
good for him to
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by GreenMavro: 3:48pm
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Decryptor(m): 3:48pm
One of my useless neighbours who was making mouth with MMM and bought an RX Lexus with it has become so humble like DJ Humility since the crash!
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Chenfu1960: 3:48pm
MMM never cast that october,na greed won kill the man. By Nov hin suppose don get hin Bonus and comot eye.
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by Abudu2000(m): 3:48pm
Lol
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by viktor01(m): 3:49pm
Jesus is Lord.........
The next time he hears the acronym MMM....
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by castel428: 3:49pm
Ok
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by deebrain(m): 3:49pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Jailed For Investing Customer’s Money In MMM by iluvdonjazzy: 3:49pm
MMM, Mugu Money Maga
