|Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by ovieigho(m): 4:25pm On Feb 09
I am mike, am an active participant of MMM so I don't think anyone here will castigate me for coming up to speak against Mmm as it is obvious the scheme is dead ,but if you don't believe me as being a participant please try and dig up some of my post here and see how I have worked assiduously to make sure MMM stays afloat in spite of criticism from Nairaland,media and Govt.
I invested 400k in MMM around November but prior to that time I had invested meagre money which I was able to GH as at when due so later I decided to go for the big one which landed me in the trouble am facing till date.
But the truth nobody will tell you is that MMM won't pay the 'old mavro' again and they are already recruiting more guilders( the real problem) to lure new participants to the scheme, just like starting it all over again.
The greedy guilders
The guilders will not tell you the truth because from their regular meetings they have been told to assure their down lines that everything is fine ,at least for them to keep GHing in millions every month, I saw chuddy's GH and letter of happiness in a particular link ,I must say the guy GH more than 5m monthly but if u don't believe that,I hope you will have access to YouTube and watch a particular Guilder that debated with hon fijabi on BCOSS Ibadan .the guy stated boldly that he GH over 4million monthly. The guilders are still bent on luring people for the new phase ' new mavros' so as to keep GHing to fill their bank acct....
WhatsApp groups
In all the WhatsApp groups of MMM that I know, you can't ask questions and get a satisfying responds all you will see is a prepared msg from one Mr ANDREW ' head of CRO ( whatever that means).
And if you try to ask further question they will ask you if you pay the money to MMM, seriously I didn't pay my money to MMM but I paid to a participants on Mmm 's directive and my letter of happiness is being written to Mmm and not the participants, so I have the right to question MMM. I have been removed from not less than 4 Mmm groups.
Week in week out no msg
The delay tactics was to make people not commit suicide during the December period, I gave them kudos for that, at least for now a good number of us have moved on even if its obvious we can't get our money back but it would have been a disaster if we were told outrightly by December that our money was gone! I personally would av developed a stroke becos I came close to it when the news of the freeze came up. But I was persuaded with the fact that they are coming by January 14th ,see we are already in February so stop dreaming and don't put your money again.
New mavro
Please stop putting your money on Mmm. If they tell you Mmm is coming back you should know the lie is coming from greedy guilders or the new recruited guilders who want to hit it big like chuddy.
I must tell you MMM is purely made to enrich guilders alone. With all the people I know that participated in the scheme all of us are lamenting of losing one money or the other .so where is the billions that we P.H? Eating by the guilders who probably want more !
So if you are P.Hong cos your mavro is new well remember there will be a time your mavro will turn old like our own....by then O.Y.O is your case!
Pls stop participating in MMM .I have moved on....
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by willbayo(m): 4:32pm On Feb 09
Shut up!!! Together we change the world
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by chrisifeanyi: 4:33pm On Feb 09
And they merge me to pay. Thunder fire them.
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by ekwii: 4:35pm On Feb 09
Without being told, who on his right mind will ever donate his hard earned money to MMM
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by kenostika(m): 4:37pm On Feb 09
Absolutely right.Despite the constant outcry by participants for mmm to remove the guiders bonus,they have refused to listen while still recruiting more guiders.I will never PH again,they can enjoy my old mavro.Even a kid knows scam they are operating.
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by Tintinnoty(m): 4:39pm On Feb 09
This is xriox
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by uddeze(m): 4:42pm On Feb 09
willbayo:hahaha u just killed me. The world has changed indeed.
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by carmag(m): 4:42pm On Feb 09
NOOO ! we all must ph
together we change the world..lol
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by deleo16(m): 4:51pm On Feb 09
So what happen to old marvo 2016
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by oladipo322(m): 4:55pm On Feb 09
they should just merge me and pay me my money
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by michkosi(m): 5:00pm On Feb 09
Kwantinue.. He who has ear should listen
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by shukuokukobambi: 6:13pm On Feb 09
ovieigho:
Why are you begging people not to be stupid again? They will soon come here to ask if it's your money like you guys use to do before
It's the same format used in Zimbabwe and South Africa but some Nigerians can be dumber than rocks and more stubborn than goats. Let them invest. Na here i go dey to laugh at them
In any case, i must commend you for your honesty. Your type is rare
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by castel428: 7:05pm On Feb 09
you cant even GH 1naira now in MMM as the mavros have turned to zero. These guyz are heartless
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by shukuokukobambi: 7:17pm On Feb 09
castel428:
Yet some heartless criminals still come here daily to scream "mmm is working"
I don't pity any slowpoke that falls for their scam a second time
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by kayusekay(m): 7:30pm On Feb 09
You are right, dont invest in mmm again
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by SCOOPERJEF(m): 7:49pm On Feb 09
no body should invest in mmm again if u do then you are on your own because it seems this fuckerz don't want to clear out the old marvros
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by moralistic: 4:00am
willbayo:hahahgashaga
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by moralistic: 4:03am
carmag:hahaha...only a fool will PH
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by Anticorruption: 4:50am
i jist pity my friend who i warned to gh first of december. he dulled
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by jd1986(m): 6:26am
Frontpage Material....
Uboma, Lalasticlala come in
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by themonk(m): 9:43am
|Re: Don't Invest In MMM Again If You Love Your Self And Please Tell Your Family by Tbillz(m): 9:43am
K
