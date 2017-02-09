Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries (7324 Views)

The chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Christian Ahiakwo, made the position of the House known during the committee’s oversight visit to the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Port Harcourt.

He said that the manner the JTF sought to destroy the illegal refineries contravened the environmental laws of the country, describing the burning of petroleum products as an illegality that cannot make another illegality right.



While noting that setting illegal refineries and their products on fire will further pollute the environment, Mr. Ahiakwo called for the adoption of environment-friendly methods of destroying illegal refineries.

He said: “The illegal refiners are doing things that are wrong in all ramifications. Members of the joint-task force saddled with the responsibility of stopping this activity is also doing things that are against the environmental laws of Nigeria.

“It is illegal to set on fire petroleum products. We are now confronted with two illegalities which of course cannot make a right.

In his remarks, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Haruna assured that the command will collaborate with the State House of Assembly and other relevant agencies to check environmental pollution in the state, stressing that the activities of illegal refinery operators contributed largely to the environmental pollution in the state.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/09/rivers-assembly-condemns-jtf-burning-illegal-refineries/

The honourable member is right for advocating for a healthy environment. Heaping illegality to another illegality is evil. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt 37 Likes 1 Share

ourema:

The honourable member is right for. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black soot? Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black soot? 15 Likes 2 Shares

kITATITA:



Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black sooth? It is very clear you never read the full article It is very clear you never read the full article 46 Likes 3 Shares

ourema:



It is very clear you never read the full article

Lol OP doesn't read his own post that's new. Lol OP doesn't read his own post that's new. 7 Likes 1 Share

ourema:



It is very clear you never read the full article

I did. He said you don't solve illegality by another illegality. You did not mention the illegal activities of the oil thieves in your own response. I did. He said you don't solve illegality by another illegality. You did not mention the illegal activities of the oil thieves in your own response. 5 Likes 1 Share

kITATITA:





I did. He said you don't solve illegality by another illegality. You did not mention the illegal activities of the oil thieves in your own response. Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal ? Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal 17 Likes

swagagolic01:

Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal ?

Yes because Nigerian constitution. Sadly all land and mineral rights in exclusive domain of federal government. Hence why you don't own land you occupy it.



Reforms should be made to order for individuals (companies) to own land and mineral. Everyone's iDea of resources control skips that fact. Yes because Nigerian constitution. Sadly all land and mineral rights in exclusive domain of federal government. Hence why you don't own land you occupy it.Reforms should be made to order for individuals (companies) to own land and mineral. Everyone's iDea of resources control skips that fact. 7 Likes

swagagolic01:

Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal ?

When you take oil from your land; you hurt yourself and your own people more than you hurt the government. When you take the oil that belongs to you; you poison the water which your people drink, you kill the fish (your people are fishermen), you poison their farmland, your poison the air, your deprive government of revenue, government can't pay salaries and can't employ more people. Then you start protesting on the streets of Abuja and Lagos against Buhari because things are hard. Meanwhile his own children attended good schools in London and they are living fine. Just because you took your own oil. Go ahead. I have sharap When you take oil from your land; you hurt yourself and your own people more than you hurt the government. When you take the oil that belongs to you; you poison the water which your people drink, you kill the fish (your people are fishermen), you poison their farmland, your poison the air, your deprive government of revenue, government can't pay salaries and can't employ more people. Then you start protesting on the streets of Abuja and Lagos against Buhari because things are hard. Meanwhile his own children attended good schools in London and they are living fine. Just because you took your own oil. Go ahead. 20 Likes

biafrans will say GEJ caused all diz.. he sud not av handed over to bubu.

yahya jammeh theorem.

.

swagagolic01:

Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal ? lol, wetin person no go see here? lol, wetin person no go see here? 2 Likes

Kaduna call 1 Like

Meanwhile 1 Like

the keyword is 'illegal'

ourema:

The honourable member is right for advocating for a healthy environment. Heaping illegality to another illegality is evil. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt but u ppl r right sabotaging the whole country?, everybody in this country are now crazy , now I know but u ppl r right sabotaging the whole country?, everybody in this country are now crazy , now I know 1 Like

kITATITA:



Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black soot?

Did u read?! Here let me help you...



He said: “The illegal refiners are doing things that are wrong in all ramifications. Members of the joint-task force saddled with the responsibility of stopping this activity is also doing things that are against the environmental laws of Nigeria.

“It is illegal to set on fire petroleum products. We are now confronted with two illegalities which of course cannot make a right. As u can see from the bold part, illegal refiners have not been given a pat on the back. However it is a greater sacrilege for a law enforcement agency to engage in more criminal and illegal activities in the bid to curb crime and that is his point! Did u read?! Here let me help you...As u can see from the bold part, illegal refiners have not been given a pat on the back. However it is a greater sacrilege for a law enforcement agency to engage in more criminal and illegal activities in the bid to curb crime and that is his point! 8 Likes

kITATITA:





When you take oil from your land; you hurt yourself and your own people more than you hurt the government. When you take the oil that belongs to you; you poison the water which your people drink, you kill the fish (your people are fishermen), you poison their farmland, your poison the air, your deprive government of revenue, government can't pay salaries and can't employ more people. Then you start protesting on the streets of Abuja and Lagos against Buhari because things are hard. Meanwhile his own children attended good schools in London and they are living fine. Just because you took your own oil. Go ahead. I have sharap did u smoke unripe plantain? did u smoke unripe plantain? 5 Likes

kITATITA:



Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black soot?

She has condemned the one she wants to condemn,you go ahead and condemn the one you too wish to kwandem She has condemned the one she wants to condemn,you go ahead and condemn the one you too wish to kwandem 3 Likes

ourema:

The honourable member is right for advocating for a healthy environment. Heaping illegality to another illegality is evil. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt JTF that have d right to do something is illegal ...? what will you say about the Niger Delta avenger's that's blowing pipeline every now & then....They are helping south south states right ? ..Slavery mentality still Killing u all.... when we see something wrong ..We make it feel right for selfish reason and when we see something right we make it feel wrong for the same Reason ..Naija I hail JTF that have d right to do something is illegal ...? what will you say about the Niger Delta avenger's that's blowing pipeline every now & then....They are helping south south states right ? ..Slavery mentality still Killing u all....when we see something wrong ..We make it feel right for selfish reason and when we see something right we make it feel wrong for the same Reason ..Naija I hail 4 Likes

ourema:

The honourable member is right for advocating for a healthy environment. Heaping illegality to another illegality is evil. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt

Soothing relief... Soothing relief... 1 Like

Nigerian military always acting without reasoning

North213:

Kaduna call

Until then .......... Until then ..........

Government should harness the so called illegal refineries, not destroy them. In fact, help them by getting their businesses legal. We need save dollars on petrol importation by all means necessary.



Only an out of the box thinking is going to get us out of this economic mess.



This is the only thing I fault GEJ. He had the whole time in the world to have his people register their mini refineries and legalize them while he was in office. But, he ballooned the opportunity!!. 1 Like

na wawoo

Lstar4real:

JTF that have d right to do something is illegal ...? what will you say about the Niger Delta avenger's that's blowing pipeline every now & then....They are helping south south states right ? ..Slavery mentality still Killing u all.... when we see something wrong ..We make it feel right for selfish reason and when we see something right we make it feel wrong for the same Reason ..Naija I hail

u ar reasoning like sumone in coma... u ar reasoning like sumone in coma... 2 Likes