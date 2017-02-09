₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rivers state House of Assembly has lampooned the burning of Illegal refineries in the state by the military Joint Task Force (JTF) describing the act as “illegal.”
The chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Christian Ahiakwo, made the position of the House known during the committee’s oversight visit to the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Port Harcourt.
He said that the manner the JTF sought to destroy the illegal refineries contravened the environmental laws of the country, describing the burning of petroleum products as an illegality that cannot make another illegality right.
While noting that setting illegal refineries and their products on fire will further pollute the environment, Mr. Ahiakwo called for the adoption of environment-friendly methods of destroying illegal refineries.
He said: “The illegal refiners are doing things that are wrong in all ramifications. Members of the joint-task force saddled with the responsibility of stopping this activity is also doing things that are against the environmental laws of Nigeria.
“It is illegal to set on fire petroleum products. We are now confronted with two illegalities which of course cannot make a right.
In his remarks, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Haruna assured that the command will collaborate with the State House of Assembly and other relevant agencies to check environmental pollution in the state, stressing that the activities of illegal refinery operators contributed largely to the environmental pollution in the state.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/09/rivers-assembly-condemns-jtf-burning-illegal-refineries/
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by ourema(f): 5:02pm
The honourable member is right for advocating for a healthy environment. Heaping illegality to another illegality is evil. I believe that the burning of the petroleum products could be the reason for the black soot in Port Harcourt
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by kITATITA: 5:07pm
ourema:Have you condemned oil theft and installation of those illegal refineries? Do you mean that such activity doesn't harm the environment and doesn't lead to black soot?
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by realjoker(m): 5:15pm
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by ourema(f): 5:17pm
kITATITA:It is very clear you never read the full article
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Blue3k(m): 5:20pm
ourema:
Lol OP doesn't read his own post that's new.
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by kITATITA: 5:20pm
ourema:
I did. He said you don't solve illegality by another illegality. You did not mention the illegal activities of the oil thieves in your own response.
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by swagagolic01: 5:33pm
kITATITA:Oga sharap there.... some1 takes an oil from his land nd u call him a criminal?
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Blue3k(m): 5:44pm
swagagolic01:
Yes because Nigerian constitution. Sadly all land and mineral rights in exclusive domain of federal government. Hence why you don't own land you occupy it.
Reforms should be made to order for individuals (companies) to own land and mineral. Everyone's iDea of resources control skips that fact.
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by kITATITA: 5:44pm
swagagolic01:
When you take oil from your land; you hurt yourself and your own people more than you hurt the government. When you take the oil that belongs to you; you poison the water which your people drink, you kill the fish (your people are fishermen), you poison their farmland, your poison the air, your deprive government of revenue, government can't pay salaries and can't employ more people. Then you start protesting on the streets of Abuja and Lagos against Buhari because things are hard. Meanwhile his own children attended good schools in London and they are living fine. Just because you took your own oil. Go ahead. I have sharap
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Mandesz(m): 6:18pm
biafrans will say GEJ caused all diz.. he sud not av handed over to bubu.
yahya jammeh theorem.
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by tydi(m): 6:19pm
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by jagorinho: 6:19pm
swagagolic01:lol, wetin person no go see here?
Kaduna call
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by passyhansome(m): 6:20pm
Meanwhile
the keyword is 'illegal'
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Onyochejohn(f): 6:23pm
ourema:but u ppl r right sabotaging the whole country?, everybody in this country are now crazy , now I know
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by freeze001(f): 6:24pm
kITATITA:
Did u read?! Here let me help you...
He said: “The illegal refiners are doing things that are wrong in all ramifications. Members of the joint-task force saddled with the responsibility of stopping this activity is also doing things that are against the environmental laws of Nigeria.As u can see from the bold part, illegal refiners have not been given a pat on the back. However it is a greater sacrilege for a law enforcement agency to engage in more criminal and illegal activities in the bid to curb crime and that is his point!
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by MidolsStudent(m): 6:24pm
kITATITA:did u smoke unripe plantain?
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Myself2(m): 6:25pm
kITATITA:
She has condemned the one she wants to condemn,you go ahead and condemn the one you too wish to kwandem
ourema:JTF that have d right to do something is illegal ...? what will you say about the Niger Delta avenger's that's blowing pipeline every now & then....They are helping south south states right ? ..Slavery mentality still Killing u all.... when we see something wrong ..We make it feel right for selfish reason and when we see something right we make it feel wrong for the same Reason ..Naija I hail
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by VeniJu: 6:26pm
ourema:
Soothing relief...
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by maberry(m): 6:26pm
Nigerian military always acting without reasoning
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Myself2(m): 6:26pm
North213:
Until then ..........
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by musicwriter(m): 6:26pm
Government should harness the so called illegal refineries, not destroy them. In fact, help them by getting their businesses legal. We need save dollars on petrol importation by all means necessary.
Only an out of the box thinking is going to get us out of this economic mess.
This is the only thing I fault GEJ. He had the whole time in the world to have his people register their mini refineries and legalize them while he was in office. But, he ballooned the opportunity!!.
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by 982ABU(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by Henrypraise: 6:27pm
Lstar4real:
u ar reasoning like sumone in coma...
|Re: Rivers Assembly Condemns JTF Burning Of Illegal Refineries by wellmax(m): 6:27pm
Rivers state House of Assembly has lampooned the burning of Illegal refineries in the state by the military Joint Task Force (JTF) describing the act as “illegal.”Its Illegal to burn whatever is illegal.
Interesting
