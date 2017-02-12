₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Dammie365(f): 5:27pm On Feb 09
6 WAYS YOUR BANK ACCOUNT CAN BE HACKED
With current attempts by fraudsters to access people’s bank accounts through text messages, emails, phone calls etc., it is important we are armed with the knowledge of the different ways our bank accounts can be hacked by these fraudsters. This will help us better discern their gimmicks, avoid their traps and keep our money safe.
Jumia Travel reveals 6 ways your bank account can be hacked.
TRUSTING SUSPICIOUS EMAILS, TEXT MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS
In 2015, Babatunde Fatai, a young man arrested by the Oyo State Police command for various internet crimes including hacking into bank accounts of people in and outside Nigeria, revealed that to hack into bank accounts he would either go to dating sites to woo men and women into trusting him with their account details, or he would send fake emails to bank customers asking them to change their accounts and bank security details. Fatai will then use their ‘old’ security details to access their accounts and transfer their money to his online lovers, for these lovers to transfer back to him through another means.
You should be alert to suspicious emails, especially those that come with promotions from banks giving links you should click. Check the email ID or address and compare with the bank’s official email to see if anything is off (that is, to see if it’s an unofficial or copycat account). Most importantly, always call your bank to confirm any suspicious email before you reply.
TRUSTING SUSPICIOUS TEXT MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS
As you should be careful with emails, so should you also be careful with text messages and phone calls.
Text messages about your account being blocked because of your BVN and instructing you to call another number to activate; phone calls from strange numbers (numbers different from your bank’s customer care numbers) asking you to disclose your bank’s details especially when you did not previously log a complaint with your bank about any issue related to what is being asked of you, amongst many others, should all be confirmed before responding to them.
Use your bank’s helpline and if you can, go to a nearest bank branch to confirm. The cost of not confirming is most times far more than the cost of confirming. Don’t be quick to share sensitive bank details through any means, no matter how genuine it seems.
SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILES
Some hackers get personal information such as your name, date of birth, email and phone number off your social media accounts. With this basic information, a sophisticated hacker can get past other options to change your pin and access your account.
If you use Internet Banking, it is advisable you edit your social media profiles, especially Facebook profiles. If you must leave your day and month of birth, delete your birth year, delete phone numbers you put there that are connected to your bank account and use ones that are not linked to your bank account. For your name, you don’t have to put your full name, especially the one your bank recognizes, on your profile. Your first and last name, or simply a username or nickname is fine.
UNENCRYPTED WEBSITES
According to the Telegraph, you should never shop or log in to online banking when the web address does not begin with “https” or without a lock sign displayed on the address bar.
For an added layer of security, check the online banking security options your bank provides such as free antivirus and browser security software. Ensure that your computer is protected by “firewall” software. Also, browsers (especially Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox) often come with built-in security features. Make sure they are activated.
WEAK PASSWORDS
Especially for those who use Internet Banking, weak passwords make it easy for hackers to crack your passcode and access your account. Strong and unique passwords that are long, random and made up of different cases, numbers, letters and symbols are the best.
CHEQUE BOOKS AND ACCOUNT NUMBERS
Afam Nriezedi, along with his syndicate members, was arrested in 2015 by detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery squad of the Lagos State Police Command for hacking into Nigerian banks with the assistance of bankers and domestic servants.
To hack bank accounts, someone (a domestic servant or relative from the house of the victim) will bring a leaf from the cheque book of the victim to them. The leaf most times isn’t signed but contains the victim’s account number. With the account number, details of the victim’s name, phone number, email, house and work address including the victim’s account balance can be gotten, once they contact an insider in the bank they need the information from. Getting the insider usually isn’t easy but because it is a syndicate, it’s all about the effort and teamwork.
Their next step is to get a copy of the signature of the victim provided most times by the insider in the victim’s home. The cheque is taken to Mushin where the signature is forged and the amount they intend to steal is written. Most times, they don’t use e-banking to transfer the money but withdraw it upfront (usually using an amount that is possible to withdraw upfront). They never go the branch of their insider to do this.
It is important to be careful and restrict access to your cheque book. Also, don’t be careless with your account numbers and emails, phone numbers and addresses linked to your account number. From time to time, check your cheque book to confirm there is no missing page. Also monitor text messages and emails sent to you by your bank to be sure transactions you did not authorize have not occurred.
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by aladdinjnr(m): 5:30pm On Feb 09
Ok
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Airtimex(m): 5:58pm On Feb 09
God bless you for this info...
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by udumosam23(m): 6:52pm On Feb 09
And you think keeping to all these ancient rules above your account is safe?
Just keep your ATM card, and mobile phone close to your chest. In fact without your ATM card, enabling someone access to your phone alone, you're at risk of hacking.
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by prittygift114: 7:48pm On Feb 09
Thanks for the info......God bless
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by holuphisayor(m): 9:42pm On Feb 09
Downloading nulled bots or softwares,apps....rat could be inherent.
unncessary teamviewer access. etc
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by vimi(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
Nice observation Op.
Dear OP, I feel 'Hack' was misused plus BVN makes it impossible for fraudulent activities on accounts save for few cases with the help of an insider(Banker)
With loses running into millions yearly CBN/banks should really work on mitigating and in aftermath halting eChannel frauds though a thick umbrella of indemnity cover 'em.
#MyCandidOpinion
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Dammie365(f): 1:58pm On Feb 10
In this case, rather than 'hacking' some people prefer to use the word 'phishing'. But some argue that 'Phishing' is a form of 'Hacking'. I just decided to use 'hacking' because that's the word people know and can understand, so it won't sound too technical.
I still understand you and agree you have a point. BVN has made things much safer but we still need to be careful, especially with suspicious emails and text messages. Some fraudsters are finding new ways to bypass the current security of our accounts.
I didn't include it in this article but it is also important to be careful with your ATM cards. It's advisable not to share sensitive information about your card number or card pin with anyone. You should also refrain from letting others handle your ATM card. Most people know this but are still careless with it.
vimi:
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by datopaper(m): 8:41am
My own is that bankers are the real thief of Nigeria. Without them, most of these things are impossible.
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by tillaman(m): 8:42am
Thanks OP
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by EmmaOgbu(m): 8:47am
Thank you so much for this write up. Happy Sunday
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Ademat7(m): 8:48am
Dammie365
I like ur writing style
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 8:53am
Nice Write Up and Nice Info
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Jossyroyal1(m): 8:54am
Anybody dat want to hack my account shud go ahead... i get 5 accounts and na only minimum balance dey there..
Reccession is real gan!
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Toosure70: 8:57am
Hackers Una welcome, I have less than 1k in my account.
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by Valfrankie(m): 9:04am
x
Re: 6 Ways Your Bank Account Can Be Hacked by madridguy(m): 9:05am
Good work @ OP.
