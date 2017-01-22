Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Clarion Chukwurah And Husband, Anthony Boyd Step Out In Style (Photos) (8811 Views)

Source: Veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah looks stunning as she steps out with her US-based husband Anthony BoydSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/new-photos-of-actress-clarion-chukwurah.html 1 Like

*Scratching my head*





This woman is too old for this na This woman is too old for this na 11 Likes

These days, age seems to be just a number





Montage by Clarence Peters...



Montage by Clarence Peters... 5 Likes

Clarence shot it!! 10 Likes 1 Share

Husband ............7th or 8th?

Hmmmm.



Na her money dem dey blow so? 2 Likes





Tomorrow, she will insult men for classifying her as a sexy object.



Na her body sha. I just dey wonder wetin Clarence go dey think when him see this picture. Tomorrow, she will insult men for classifying her as a sexy object.Na her body sha. I just dey wonder wetin Clarence go dey think when him see this picture. 1 Like

Old mama youngi 1 Like

Clarion

Clarence Peters, abeg dey talk to mumsy na...



She don old abeg 2 Likes

Kai...

This woman no send

Nice shoot

Choi. MILF of life 5 Likes

Sexy milf 2 Likes

Never say die mama



Madam dress according to your age na

Sylverly:

Clarence shot it!! ikr ikr

Old skool runs babe for nollywood 1 Like 1 Share

agadi nwanyi baby 2 Likes

ko si arugbo ni Ghana, u go fear hot granny.

She looks stunning... LIKE AN Hot MILF 1 Like

Old mama youngy 1 Like





LastSurvivor11:

Allow her live her life..

Her husband is not complaining..

Shut up. Shut up. 1 Like 1 Share

Eleyi gidi gan ni o

Allow her live her life..

Her husband is not complaining..

angelTI:





This woman is too old for this na



Very old ooo Very old ooo 1 Like