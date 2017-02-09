₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,125 members, 3,355,885 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 07:50 PM

Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) (15016 Views)

Laura Ikeji Called Out Fro Selling Fake Bags (Pic inside) / Emir Of Sanusi Wears A Pair Of Louboutin / Toyin Aimakhu Wears A White Towel For The Sexy Shoot(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by ovokooo: 5:48pm
Afro musician, Adekunle Gold is on a trip to east africa and he couldn't do that without adorning himself in the famous outfit of the Massai people.

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/adekunle-gold-dresses-like-massai-warrior-pic/

Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Iaia: 5:55pm
flexing boy
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:02pm
i love d beret grin

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Janetessy(f): 6:03pm
I think he is cute




tongue


BLACK&BOLD
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by edlion57(m): 6:03pm
Hope he no der fly his color

6 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by fiftynaira(m): 6:04pm
This one never join cult?.

Simi boyfriend

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by bigwig10(m): 6:04pm
Good for him...!!!
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by devigblegble: 6:04pm
K

9 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by GoldenVivi: 6:04pm
No comment
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Stuntkid172(m): 6:04pm
I have ear.

when is baba coming back.
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dytbabe: 6:04pm
casttlebarbz:
i love d beret grin

Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean

Muchechechecheche

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by LastSurvivor11: 6:04pm
I too love Africa but unfortunately hate Nigeria as a Nigerian..

The gay "eyed" guy by the left shaa undecided

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by YonkijiSappo: 6:04pm
interesting.
Why Maasai people dey use bedspread as cultural wear though? cheesy

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by tintingz(m): 6:05pm
He's promoting African culture, that's one thing I like about Adekunle.
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by slurryeye: 6:05pm
Nice one

Adekunle, I have begin to suspect you with this your beret.
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by lofty900(m): 6:05pm
Janetessy:
Ok
devigblegble:
K
fiftynaira:
K
edlion57:
Hope he no der fly his color
shameless pipu

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by North213(m): 6:06pm
#kadbuhari in Febuhari... kaduna answered call.

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by slurryeye: 6:07pm
LastSurvivor11:
I too love Africa but unfortunately hate Nigeria as a Nigerian..

The gay "eyed" guy by the left shaa undecided

We can all try make Nigeria great

There is something special about Nigeria that makes her loveable and hateable at the same time
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by daomi(m): 6:07pm
casttlebarbz:
i love d beret grin
. Who no Go no Go know

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by kacchy(m): 6:07pm
grin
Am I the only one that thinks this picture is photoshopped

Look at it wella
...
*wu cares anyway

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:07pm
nice
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:08pm
dytbabe:


Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean

Muchechechecheche
why do i have a feeling that what u felt about my admiration for the beret is wrong wink
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by lailo: 6:08pm
Next
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by shorlla(m): 6:08pm
ok
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by timilehin007(m): 6:08pm
the beret tho
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dessz(m): 6:08pm
k,but how e take add value to our lives. undecided

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Orpe7(m): 6:09pm
dytbabe:


Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean

Muchechechecheche

Tuface na black
Adekunle na
issokay o
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:10pm
daomi:
. Who no Go no Go know
naso
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by gleamy(m): 6:10pm
Fine boy looking stupid in No forget video.. I no abuse you.. hehehe
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by nickxtra(m): 6:10pm
casttlebarbz:
i love d beret grin
Ahoy
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by rattlesnake(m): 6:11pm
Wetin come maka do na
Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dytbabe: 6:11pm
casttlebarbz:
why do i have a feeling that what u felt about my admiration for the beret is wrong wink

Why do I have a feeling you are one

grin grin grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Terrible Lifestyles Of Billionaire Femi Otedola's Daughters (photos) / Beyoncé Knowles Vs. Victoria Beckham - Who Is A Better Dresser? / 2face And Annie Are Planning An Elaborate Wedding

Viewing this topic: chris6flash, crystalballs, influenz, Lordfiido, SKIPCY(m), Abithel, hok4u(m), Deesick7(m), mrphysics(m), haywon(m), Henrypraise, Papasmal(m), bridgesjnr, HOMOTOYOSI10(m), Kitiii(m), lightheart(m), lopeye(m), A12(m), yinkard4me(m), JayKay2, patani(m), Pimiento(m), malouda11, Phizzlephizz(m), almarthins(m), alberson(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), Mikkyhandy(m), Infidan(m), onyyy, HIRAETH(f), nollyway(m), larrybee2017(f), DeanSim, stuffyG, olyalby(m), ABUZINZU(m), tonero4urch(m), TruthNigeria(m) and 100 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.