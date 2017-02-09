₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by ovokooo: 5:48pm
Afro musician, Adekunle Gold is on a trip to east africa and he couldn't do that without adorning himself in the famous outfit of the Massai people.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/adekunle-gold-dresses-like-massai-warrior-pic/
Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Iaia: 5:55pm
flexing boy
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:02pm
i love d beret
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Janetessy(f): 6:03pm
I think he is cute
BLACK&BOLD
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by edlion57(m): 6:03pm
Hope he no der fly his color
6 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by fiftynaira(m): 6:04pm
This one never join cult?.
Simi boyfriend
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by bigwig10(m): 6:04pm
Good for him...!!!
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by devigblegble: 6:04pm
K
9 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by GoldenVivi: 6:04pm
No comment
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Stuntkid172(m): 6:04pm
I have ear.
when is baba coming back.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dytbabe: 6:04pm
casttlebarbz:
Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean
Muchechechecheche
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by LastSurvivor11: 6:04pm
I too love Africa but unfortunately hate Nigeria as a Nigerian..
The gay "eyed" guy by the left shaa
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by YonkijiSappo: 6:04pm
interesting.
Why Maasai people dey use bedspread as cultural wear though?
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by tintingz(m): 6:05pm
He's promoting African culture, that's one thing I like about Adekunle.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by slurryeye: 6:05pm
Nice one
Adekunle, I have begin to suspect you with this your beret.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by lofty900(m): 6:05pm
Janetessy:
devigblegble:
fiftynaira:
edlion57:shameless pipu
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by North213(m): 6:06pm
#kadbuhari in Febuhari... kaduna answered call.
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by slurryeye: 6:07pm
LastSurvivor11:
We can all try make Nigeria great
There is something special about Nigeria that makes her loveable and hateable at the same time
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by daomi(m): 6:07pm
casttlebarbz:. Who no Go no Go know
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by kacchy(m): 6:07pm
Am I the only one that thinks this picture is photoshopped
Look at it wella
...
*wu cares anyway
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:07pm
nice
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:08pm
dytbabe:why do i have a feeling that what u felt about my admiration for the beret is wrong
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by lailo: 6:08pm
Next
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by shorlla(m): 6:08pm
ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by timilehin007(m): 6:08pm
the beret tho
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dessz(m): 6:08pm
k,but how e take add value to our lives.
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by Orpe7(m): 6:09pm
dytbabe:
Tuface na black
Adekunle na
issokay o
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:10pm
daomi:naso
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by gleamy(m): 6:10pm
Fine boy looking stupid in No forget video.. I no abuse you.. hehehe
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by nickxtra(m): 6:10pm
casttlebarbz:Ahoy
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by rattlesnake(m): 6:11pm
Wetin come maka do na
|Re: Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) by dytbabe: 6:11pm
casttlebarbz:
Why do I have a feeling you are one
