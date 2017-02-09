Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Wears A Massai Garb In Kenya (pic Inside) (15016 Views)

Afro musician, Adekunle Gold is on a trip to east africa and he couldn't do that without adorning himself in the famous outfit of the Massai people.

i love d beret

















I think he is cute

Hope he no der fly his color 6 Likes

Simi boyfriend 2 Likes

when is baba coming back.

i love d beret

Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean



Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean





I too love Africa but unfortunately hate Nigeria as a Nigerian..



Why Maasai people dey use bedspread as cultural wear though?

He's promoting African culture, that's one thing I like about Adekunle.

Adekunle, I have begin to suspect you with this your beret.

Hope he no der fly his color

#kadbuhari in Febuhari... kaduna answered call. 2 Likes

I too love Africa but unfortunately hate Nigeria as a Nigerian..



The gay "eyed" guy by the left shaa

We can all try make Nigeria great



There is something special about Nigeria that makes her loveable and hateable at the same time
We can all try make Nigeria great

Who no Go no Go know



Am I the only one that thinks this picture is photoshopped



Look at it wella

Am I the only one that thinks this picture is photoshopped
Look at it wella
*wu cares anyway

Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean



why do i have a feeling that what u felt about my admiration for the beret is wrong

the beret tho

k,but how e take add value to our lives. 1 Like

Why do I have a feeling I know what you mean



Muchechechecheche

Tuface na black

Adekunle na

Tuface na black
Adekunle na
issokay o

. Who no Go no Go know naso naso

Fine boy looking stupid in No forget video.. I no abuse you.. hehehe

i love d beret Ahoy Ahoy

Wetin come maka do na