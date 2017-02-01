Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) (4866 Views)

During the event, Paul Biya awarded medals to the Indomitable Lions and congratulated the players for their resilience and patriotism throughout the tournament, which was organised in Gabon from 14 January to 5 February 2017.



See healthy fresh, fun loving, sports loving president. I'm beginning to jealous Cameroun 11 Likes

And we no even qualify

This is how to treat your heroes not the Dalung and PMB version. 22 Likes

It is good for honouring your citizen and people who work with you, it helps give them the morale to do greater things for you as the leader.



Do you know that this man is another African dictator who doesn't like to leave power and has been there since 1982.

He is also the highest earning African president, while his citizens are living in absolute poverty .

These people claim that children are leaders of tomorrow but they won't leave power for them , do you mean that children that are born in 1982 are not yet adult or when is their own tomorrow?



Well Panadol is now N300 , I can't be given myself unnecessary headache when I get my own things to think about that will Better my life 2 Likes 1 Share

Our own president is sick / dead 9 Likes

Really?



Better country with the same idiot as president since 1982. Fvcking 35 years bro.



I saw this pic here funny Tho. .. 4 Likes





Click like if you believe Buhari is a disappointment.

Meanwhile when our women won their own competition Buhari and Co nkiru give them face

Sit tight Dictator. This his wife hair will always be budgeted as part of Cameroon recurrent projects. 1 Like



but I wonder how low this man will bow this time around wey dem don win d afcon... I mean if he can bow like this, just because their women's team came 2nd behind Nigeria's falcons

Not like bubu who didn't "expect" our Eagles to win any medal during the Olympics..





This is a President.





See healthy fresh, fun loving, sports loving president. I'm beginning to jealous Cameroun

Relocate now! who hold you

Wetin make I talk? 2 Likes

While he's busy ordering the killing hundreds of people in southern Cameroon after shutting down internet in that part of the country to hide it from the world.

Guess most haven't heard of it cos it was hidden from the world.

I despise that man who has been ruling for 35 years and still counting 3 Likes

People should please stop singing the praise of Paul Biya abeg. It is really annoying



Paul Biya is the 3rd longest serving president in Africa with 35 years after Mbasogo of Equitorial guinea and Dos Santos of Angola both who have been in office since 1979.



Until we kick out the likes of Biya, Mbasogo, Mugabe, Afwerki, Deby, Dos Santos, Museveni, Al bashir and Nguesso just like we did Jammeh, Africa we continue to be backwards



Southern Cameroon is on "fire"; Biya has shut off internet access to people of Southern Cameroon there is a ploy to cut off all mobile communication. Public and private sectors have been on black out for three months now, I wonder why it has not made news in Nigeria or other part of the world.



People should stop celebrating this man on NL 1 Like

The First Lady sha.

SUCCESS HAS PLENTY FATHERS

SOME BORRI PLS TELL HER WHAT THAT IS. IT'S A TROPHY AND NOT A BABY

