|President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 5:56pm
President Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya on Wednesday, February 8, honoured The Indomitable Lions at the Banquet Hall of the Unity Palace following their Africa Cup of Nations victory on Sunday.
During the event, Paul Biya awarded medals to the Indomitable Lions and congratulated the players for their resilience and patriotism throughout the tournament, which was organised in Gabon from 14 January to 5 February 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/president-paul-biya-hosts-indomitable.html
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 5:57pm
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Young03: 5:57pm
better country
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by lofty900(m): 6:09pm
See healthy fresh, fun loving, sports loving president. I'm beginning to jealous Cameroun
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:10pm
ok
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 6:28pm
And we no even qualify
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Drversatile: 6:59pm
This is how to treat your heroes not the Dalung and PMB version.
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:04pm
It is good for honouring your citizen and people who work with you, it helps give them the morale to do greater things for you as the leader.
Do you know that this man is another African dictator who doesn't like to leave power and has been there since 1982.
He is also the highest earning African president, while his citizens are living in absolute poverty .
These people claim that children are leaders of tomorrow but they won't leave power for them , do you mean that children that are born in 1982 are not yet adult or when is their own tomorrow?
Well Panadol is now N300 , I can't be given myself unnecessary headache when I get my own things to think about that will Better my life
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Beno3: 7:04pm
good
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by sisqology(m): 7:04pm
Our own president is sick / dead
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:04pm
Young03:
Really?
Better country with the same idiot as president since 1982. Fvcking 35 years bro.
You better know what you are saying
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by project55: 7:05pm
I saw this pic here funny Tho. ..
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 7:05pm
Meanwhile when our women won their own competition Buhari and Co nkiru give them face
Click like if you believe Buhari is a disappointment.
Click Share if you think Buhari did well to avoid the women.
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by MARKone(m): 7:06pm
Sit tight Dictator. This his wife hair will always be budgeted as part of Cameroon recurrent projects.
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by julioralph(m): 7:06pm
nice
but I wonder how low this man will bow this time around wey dem don win d afcon... I mean if he can bow like this, just because their women's team came 2nd behind Nigeria's falcons
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by holicalpha(m): 7:06pm
Not like bubu who didn't "expect" our Eagles to win any medal during the Olympics..
This is a President.
Modified:
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 7:06pm
lofty900:
Relocate now! who hold you
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:07pm
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 7:07pm
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by room089: 7:07pm
Wetin make I talk?
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 7:08pm
While he's busy ordering the killing hundreds of people in southern Cameroon after shutting down internet in that part of the country to hide it from the world.
Guess most haven't heard of it cos it was hidden from the world.
I despise that man who has been ruling for 35 years and still counting
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:09pm
People should please stop singing the praise of Paul Biya abeg. It is really annoying
Paul Biya is the 3rd longest serving president in Africa with 35 years after Mbasogo of Equitorial guinea and Dos Santos of Angola both who have been in office since 1979.
Until we kick out the likes of Biya, Mbasogo, Mugabe, Afwerki, Deby, Dos Santos, Museveni, Al bashir and Nguesso just like we did Jammeh, Africa we continue to be backwards
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by woodcook: 7:09pm
Southern Cameroon is on "fire"; Biya has shut off internet access to people of Southern Cameroon there is a ploy to cut off all mobile communication. Public and private sectors have been on black out for three months now, I wonder why it has not made news in Nigeria or other part of the world.
People should stop celebrating this man on NL
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 7:09pm
The First picture...
Thanks for checking it again!
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by ichommy(m): 7:10pm
The First Lady sha.
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by Mmikee: 7:10pm
Wow
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by bedspread: 7:12pm
SUCCESS HAS PLENTY FATHERS
|Re: President Biya Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon For Winning AFCON (Photos) by femi4(m): 7:12pm
