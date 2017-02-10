₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 8:08pm On Feb 09
We are products of habits. We make our habits and our habits in turn make us. You can tell the future of a person by taking a look at the person’s habits. It's like an indicator with a 99.9% accuracy rate. This is why it is important that you must constantly do a self-evaluation. We are already in the year 2017. Here are five things you should stop doing this year.
1. Stop sleeping for long:
Sleep is necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. It gives the body an opportunity to rest and regain its vigor. Science says that the average human being needs to sleep for about eight hours a day. But anybody who is really serious about becoming rich cannot afford to sleep for long hours at a stretch. A large number of the world's influencers sleep for a short time each day. Reduce the amount of time you sleep. Spend the time working on your goals. Read a book. Invent in something. Your best thoughts will come in the night when others are sleeping
2. Stop having an entitlement mentality:
This is one of the greatest enemies to success. There are people who have erected a mindset of expectancy from others. They believe that someone owes them a favor and it is that person’s responsibility to do it. If that expectation is not met, they tend to become bitter. Such people will not go far. Why? Because they place the power of their future in another person’s hand. Quit expecting anything from anyone! Stop accusing people around you. Stop blaming the government. Realize that you're the CEO of your life and that you're 100% responsible for your life.
3. Stop playing it safe:
Too many people are too careful about life. They are slow to make decisions or take any action because of the fear of making the wrong decision. What they fail to understand is that indecision is also a decision to do nothing. This is the mindset that paralyzes them and keeps them from taking risks. Life favors the bold. Like someone said,"in life, your biggest regret will not be from what you did but what you did not do". So, brace up. Try something new. Master your fear. Take new calculated risks.
4. Stop depending on your job alone:
If there is anything 2016 thought us about jobs, it is that having a job is not a very reliable option. This is evident by the massive retrenchment that happened last year. Nobody anticipated it. Don't misunderstand me, having a job is good. But it is advisable that you should have an alternative source of income. Search for new opportunities. The internet is home to many opportunities that won't take your time and efforts. Set up one for yourself. Insure yourself from any form of unsavory future occurrence.
5. Stop ignoring opportunities:
Someone once said that to be poor means Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly. This is very true. Every human on earth has an opportunity to achieve their goals. Some people’s opportunities are more glaring than others. But nobody has been deprived by fate of that opportunity. The problem is that many people never recognized the opportunities that came their way because it did not come as they expect. Others just ignored it. Choose to explore new grounds.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 8:08pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by mrphysics(m): 8:09pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by mrphysics(m): 8:10pm On Feb 09
importexpert:Nice write up bro. but why are you struggling for FTC on your post
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by 14teenK(m): 8:12pm On Feb 09
>it shows you that the admirable post is a great work of copy and paste
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by Tastemoney(m): 8:22pm On Feb 09
A very good write up
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by AmuEwu: 8:29pm On Feb 09
importexpert:
Sir please how can I contact you privately / personally
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by LONGFELLOW02(m): 8:38pm On Feb 09
mrphysics:
He want to use the space to advertise affiliate Jagaban ebook when the topic made front page.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by blazer234: 9:30pm On Feb 09
AmuEwu:
Be deceiving yourself there. Somebody copied and pasted a write up and you want to contact him. Why exactly do you want to contact him? Do you need a mentor on How to Copy and Paste Without Sweat?
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by btrocky09: 9:59pm On Feb 09
Okay... Nice Write up...
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by AmuEwu: 10:11pm On Feb 09
blazer234:
Yes.. That's exactly what I need
Can you mentor me on how to copy and paste without breaking a sweat ?
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by josephine123: 10:22pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by oatzeal(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:29pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by TDonald: 10:30pm On Feb 09
OP, you forgot the 6th and most important thing
Learn to mind your business and stop wasting much time on Nairaland
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by Sankabson(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
AmuEwu:LoooooooL! This is serious..
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by dyabman(m): 10:32pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by sweetboiy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by segzy17(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
Nt bad as an advice
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by Macclane(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
blazer234:
how d tin dey do u for body? na ur contact he wan give?
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:40pm On Feb 09
mrphysics:
if i build a house, i should enter the house first
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by lady2lady(f): 10:41pm On Feb 09
Seems I'll contact seu'n for my own sponsored content ..
Importexpert .. How much did seu'n charge you for a sponsored content?
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:42pm On Feb 09
Tastemoney:
thanks bro.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:43pm On Feb 09
AmuEwu:
get my number from the link i posted above.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by Mrabrakata: 10:43pm On Feb 09
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:45pm On Feb 09
btrocky09:
thanks.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by Omagago(m): 10:48pm On Feb 09
Op, yhu are really talking to me
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by importexpert(m): 10:49pm On Feb 09
lady2lady:
sisi you do not have to pay anybody to get to fp. Nl, just like other forums, needs high quality unique contents and not copy and paste. if you are able to feed them with it you will always get to fp.
|Re: 5 Things You Need To Stop Doing In 2017 by sipsip(m): 10:50pm On Feb 09
Copy and paste or not, it's a lovely post. Better than all those rubbish stories of 'Kim Kardashian gives us a peek at her leg' stories. Crap... Which by the way are also copied. Since of you need to copy and paste such ideas into your brains.
