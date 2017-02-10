We are products of habits. We make our habits and our habits in turn make us. You can tell the future of a person by taking a look at the person’s habits. It's like an indicator with a 99.9% accuracy rate. This is why it is important that you must constantly do a self-evaluation. We are already in the year 2017. Here are five things you should stop doing this year.



1. Stop sleeping for long:



Sleep is necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. It gives the body an opportunity to rest and regain its vigor. Science says that the average human being needs to sleep for about eight hours a day. But anybody who is really serious about becoming rich cannot afford to sleep for long hours at a stretch. A large number of the world's influencers sleep for a short time each day. Reduce the amount of time you sleep. Spend the time working on your goals. Read a book. Invent in something. Your best thoughts will come in the night when others are sleeping



2. Stop having an entitlement mentality:



This is one of the greatest enemies to success. There are people who have erected a mindset of expectancy from others. They believe that someone owes them a favor and it is that person’s responsibility to do it. If that expectation is not met, they tend to become bitter. Such people will not go far. Why? Because they place the power of their future in another person’s hand. Quit expecting anything from anyone! Stop accusing people around you. Stop blaming the government. Realize that you're the CEO of your life and that you're 100% responsible for your life.



3. Stop playing it safe:



Too many people are too careful about life. They are slow to make decisions or take any action because of the fear of making the wrong decision. What they fail to understand is that indecision is also a decision to do nothing. This is the mindset that paralyzes them and keeps them from taking risks. Life favors the bold. Like someone said,"in life, your biggest regret will not be from what you did but what you did not do". So, brace up. Try something new. Master your fear. Take new calculated risks.



4. Stop depending on your job alone:



If there is anything 2016 thought us about jobs, it is that having a job is not a very reliable option. This is evident by the massive retrenchment that happened last year. Nobody anticipated it. Don't misunderstand me, having a job is good. But it is advisable that you should have an alternative source of income. Search for new opportunities. The internet is home to many opportunities that won't take your time and efforts. Set up one for yourself. Insure yourself from any form of unsavory future occurrence.



5. Stop ignoring opportunities:



Someone once said that to be poor means Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly. This is very true. Every human on earth has an opportunity to achieve their goals. Some people’s opportunities are more glaring than others. But nobody has been deprived by fate of that opportunity. The problem is that many people never recognized the opportunities that came their way because it did not come as they expect. Others just ignored it. Choose to explore new grounds. 24 Likes 3 Shares