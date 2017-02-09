₦airaland Forum

Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki

Politics

Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:13pm
President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday said the National Assembly was committed to finding solutions to the recession ravaging the country.

He made this known when he received the European Union delegation which visited him in Abuja.

The Special Assistant on Print Media to the Senate President, Chuks Okocha, in a statement quoted Saraki as saying that the national assembly was working on some legislation aimed at propelling Nigeria out of recession.

He commended the EU for monitoring the 2015 general elections in the country, which, he said, had set new standards for other African countries to emulate.

Saraki said that without good economy that could sustain improved standard of living of the ordinary citizens, the legislature would not be seen to have succeeded.

He said the Senate had identified 11 economic recovery bills which could help to create veritable environment for private investments, job creation, infrastructure improvement and growth of national Gross Domestic Product.

He said, “We have our economy recovery plan.

“We are also looking at some priority Bills, infrastructure sector that will enable private sector participation which will bring more money for government in the social services sector, like education and health.”

On the 2015 elections, Saraki commended EU for its support, saying “for the first time we have been able to transfer power from one party to the other and in a peaceful manner.

“I think it has sent signal all over Africa. There was a peaceful transition in Ghana as well. It was almost done in Gambia, but I don’t know what happened but we finally did it.

“I want the EU to continue with the role you played and we thank God that it went well; I commend you and hope that it will encourage you to come back when next needed.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Santiago Fisas, said that the visit was to explore better ways of enhancing the partnership between EU and the Nigerian parliament, particularly on how to deepen democracy.

“We believe that relationship between states and the parliaments are important for the growth and development of democracy and development,” he said.

Fisas said that the EU knew the importance of Nigeria in Africa and that the fact informed the extension of its hands of fellowship to Nigeria’s parliament.

http://punchng.com/senate-identified-11-economic-recovery-bills-saraki/
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by greatgod2012(f): 8:18pm
Just do the do,,enough of talking the talk!


We want actions not promises that may later be cancelled!

Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by CriticMaestro: 8:18pm
Mr Saraki is cutting the salaries and allowances of the legislative among them or are you trying to implement another scheme that further affects the average and poor masses of this country, cuz as far as I am concerned even the recession is for the poor...... Buhari and co that stopped the importation of foreign rice while they themselves consume the same foreign rice they banned....karma will surely catch una... DEAD OR ALIVE
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by CriticMaestro: 8:19pm
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Donexy16(m): 8:20pm
Talk talk gov't
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by jesus500(m): 9:49pm
I am tired and sick of this country, nothing more than talk, there are times I wish I wasn't born a nigerian. Our leaders have killed my hope.
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Janetessy(f): 9:49pm
Am here to read comments
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Olateef(m): 9:49pm
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Chidexter(m): 9:49pm
Do not steal.
Do not lie
The government hates competition
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by rabex123(m): 9:49pm
What they should have done since. Saraki I dey suspect you..you know say your trial go soon complete.
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by dessz(m): 9:49pm
the day the government makes use of action Instead of words,is the day that hell freezes over. angry

Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Thisis2raw(m): 9:50pm
Wait abeg! No be una follow cause am
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Tazmode(m): 9:50pm
Hmm, we hope those economic recovery bills were the results of carefully and professionally conducted researches and prognosis by critically acclaimed economists and statisticians so that we won't wind up in square 1

Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by verygudbadguy(m): 9:50pm
Wash!

All the best with their Nepa bill.

Can anything good come out of Nazareth? John 1: 46.

Not a doubting Thomas becos something good eventually came out of Nazareth
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by momodub: 9:51pm
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by maxiuc(m): 9:53pm
Still no effect Government of recover and discover still no result to show
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by lailo: 9:53pm
Weh don sir
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by agrovick(m): 9:53pm
Too much talks
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by lailo: 9:54pm
Donexy16:
Talk talk gov't
U want dumb Gov?
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by 18SNVL: 9:57pm
Still talking about the transfer of power in 2015 as if that matter even made the issue of TIME magazine.
Can you air heads in that kindergarten class you call a senate enforce the laws to stifle this current recession?
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by teniolaisaiah: 9:57pm
Action plssssss
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by shikshark: 10:01pm
i really wished what happened to jim carrey in liar liar movie could be happening to these bunch of liars
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:01pm
BeeBeeOoh:


http://punchng.com/senate-identified-11-economic-recovery-bills-saraki/
On the 2015 elections, Saraki commended EU for its support, saying “for the first time we have been able to transfer power from one party to the other and in a peaceful manner.



The truth dey manifest small small.
Meanwhile Bukola insist on the reduction of fuel pump price if you want Nigerians to believe in the senate again
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:03pm
They should do the needful.
Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by coputa(m): 10:08pm
The national assembly has never passed a bill that is people oriented throughout our democratic experiment.it has always been lip service as usually.

