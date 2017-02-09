President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday said the National Assembly was committed to finding solutions to the recession ravaging the country.



He made this known when he received the European Union delegation which visited him in Abuja.



The Special Assistant on Print Media to the Senate President, Chuks Okocha, in a statement quoted Saraki as saying that the national assembly was working on some legislation aimed at propelling Nigeria out of recession.



He commended the EU for monitoring the 2015 general elections in the country, which, he said, had set new standards for other African countries to emulate.



Saraki said that without good economy that could sustain improved standard of living of the ordinary citizens, the legislature would not be seen to have succeeded.



He said the Senate had identified 11 economic recovery bills which could help to create veritable environment for private investments, job creation, infrastructure improvement and growth of national Gross Domestic Product.



He said, “We have our economy recovery plan.



“We are also looking at some priority Bills, infrastructure sector that will enable private sector participation which will bring more money for government in the social services sector, like education and health.”



On the 2015 elections, Saraki commended EU for its support, saying “for the first time we have been able to transfer power from one party to the other and in a peaceful manner.



“I think it has sent signal all over Africa. There was a peaceful transition in Ghana as well. It was almost done in Gambia, but I don’t know what happened but we finally did it.



“I want the EU to continue with the role you played and we thank God that it went well; I commend you and hope that it will encourage you to come back when next needed.”



Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Santiago Fisas, said that the visit was to explore better ways of enhancing the partnership between EU and the Nigerian parliament, particularly on how to deepen democracy.



“We believe that relationship between states and the parliaments are important for the growth and development of democracy and development,” he said.



Fisas said that the EU knew the importance of Nigeria in Africa and that the fact informed the extension of its hands of fellowship to Nigeria’s parliament.

http://punchng.com/senate-identified-11-economic-recovery-bills-saraki/