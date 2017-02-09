₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:13pm
President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday said the National Assembly was committed to finding solutions to the recession ravaging the country.
http://punchng.com/senate-identified-11-economic-recovery-bills-saraki/
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by greatgod2012(f): 8:18pm
Just do the do,,enough of talking the talk!
We want actions not promises that may later be cancelled!
2 Likes
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by CriticMaestro: 8:18pm
Mr Saraki is cutting the salaries and allowances of the legislative among them or are you trying to implement another scheme that further affects the average and poor masses of this country, cuz as far as I am concerned even the recession is for the poor...... Buhari and co that stopped the importation of foreign rice while they themselves consume the same foreign rice they banned....karma will surely catch una... DEAD OR ALIVE
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by CriticMaestro: 8:19pm
ka
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Donexy16(m): 8:20pm
Talk talk gov't
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by jesus500(m): 9:49pm
I am tired and sick of this country, nothing more than talk, there are times I wish I wasn't born a nigerian. Our leaders have killed my hope.
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Janetessy(f): 9:49pm
Am here to read comments
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Olateef(m): 9:49pm
Okay
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Chidexter(m): 9:49pm
Do not steal.
Do not lie
The government hates competition
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by rabex123(m): 9:49pm
What they should have done since. Saraki I dey suspect you..you know say your trial go soon complete.
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by dessz(m): 9:49pm
the day the government makes use of action Instead of words,is the day that hell freezes over.
1 Like
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Thisis2raw(m): 9:50pm
Wait abeg! No be una follow cause am
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Tazmode(m): 9:50pm
Hmm, we hope those economic recovery bills were the results of carefully and professionally conducted researches and prognosis by critically acclaimed economists and statisticians so that we won't wind up in square 1
1 Like
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by verygudbadguy(m): 9:50pm
Wash!
All the best with their
Can anything good come out of Nazareth? John 1: 46.
Not a doubting Thomas becos something good eventually came out of Nazareth
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by momodub: 9:51pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by maxiuc(m): 9:53pm
Still no effect Government of recover and discover still no result to show
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by lailo: 9:53pm
Weh don sir
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by agrovick(m): 9:53pm
Too much talks
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by lailo: 9:54pm
Donexy16:U want dumb Gov?
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by 18SNVL: 9:57pm
Still talking about the transfer of power in 2015 as if that matter even made the issue of TIME magazine.
Can you air heads in that kindergarten class you call a senate enforce the laws to stifle this current recession?
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by teniolaisaiah: 9:57pm
Action plssssss
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by shikshark: 10:01pm
i really wished what happened to jim carrey in liar liar movie could be happening to these bunch of liars
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:01pm
BeeBeeOoh:The truth dey manifest small small.
Meanwhile Bukola insist on the reduction of fuel pump price if you want Nigerians to believe in the senate again
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:03pm
They should do the needful.
|Re: Senate Has Identified 11 Economic Recovery Bills - Saraki by coputa(m): 10:08pm
The national assembly has never passed a bill that is people oriented throughout our democratic experiment.it has always been lip service as usually.
