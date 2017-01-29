₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,241 members, 3,356,248 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 12:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges (17965 Views)
Pregnant Woman Raped By Lagos Pastor Delivers Twins (photos) / "Mkor Aondona Is A Rapist With Small Manhood" - Woman Accuses BSU Lecturer / Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death Over Whatsapp Text Describing His Small Manhood (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by AdoraAmadi: 8:32pm On Feb 09
Twitter user, @Nyxnyl shared her rape experience and how she won't press charges because the guy's di*k is small and not worth it.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/his-dick-was-small-wasnt-worth-pressing.html
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by 4reala(m): 8:45pm On Feb 09
pls go and sleep, or wat nonsense is did?
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Caustics: 10:23pm On Feb 09
This is Bullshit
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by micktoxin(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
I call b.s on this.
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by solid3(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Chai, that guy shld just go an commit suicide.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Pvin: 10:24pm On Feb 09
Eh!! olosho spotted
I was in cinema and a male and female were sitting near me. I was shocked when the female started pulling up her bra and the male started sucking her Tip like there was nobody watching them ...
the female was around 28years and the male is just 3 months old .
Am in my house if you like come and slap me
39 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by slurryeye: 10:24pm On Feb 09
Some girls these days, no shame in their game
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Towncrier247: 10:25pm On Feb 09
.Nawa o. So if the joystick was big, it would have worth it.? See her photos here
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Tbillz(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
Ladies and thwarted! If he was too big "He raped and U enjoyed it"
If he tore the place " He was wicked"
Now he was gentle, Nice and slow" His burger is too small *SMH*
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm On Feb 09
ashawo know how to measure dick size.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by opjteam(m): 10:25pm On Feb 09
Olosho
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by olusledge: 10:25pm On Feb 09
And i sure say the guy go read this tweet
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by BlackSeptember: 10:26pm On Feb 09
This one na ashawo
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by IncredibleJoe(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
This one na attention seeker
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by chrisifeanyi: 10:26pm On Feb 09
Prosti.tooths
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by BlackSeptember: 10:26pm On Feb 09
Uwa mmebi
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by ngmgeek(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
.
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Tazmode(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
Ops nowadays.
I've been telling you and I would say it again
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by kittykollinxx(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
or your pussy is a well
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Haute: 10:27pm On Feb 09
See what 50 shades of grey has done to this one's brain. Smh!
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by nabegibeg: 10:27pm On Feb 09
she don smoke something
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by nabegibeg: 10:27pm On Feb 09
Abeg who get that lil wayne meme wey e dey shout
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by Marcofranz(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
The Dam is sick
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by AkumahTalk(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
"EXFUCKINGACTLY"........Chai! This "indomie generation" will not kill us and look at the nonsense she is talking. Should we feel sorry for her or clap for her...which one?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by kings09(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
Seun u nid to seek out d yeye mod dat just wasted valuable fp space.
How dis post take add value now?
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by bettercreature(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
solid3:Does she make any sense to you? I think she need to commit suicide.She is a waste
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by sod09(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
Is she ok
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by oloriLFC(f): 10:30pm On Feb 09
It would be worth it if you check ur HIV status and it's positive. Ode!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges by passyhansome(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
..
Birom Christians Eat Roasted Flesh Of Muslims They Killed In Jos, Nigeria / Grim Tales Of Rape, Child Trafficking In Nigeria’s Displaced Persons Camps / Policeman Kills Colleague In Plateau
Viewing this topic: Daniluv2k4(m), ekygirl(f), Mbeki, Nuahall2k14(m), icekwuin(f), sunky13(m), Young109(m), pandax, sugarbeesmith(m), gsteve(m), cheffs(m), martin98(m), deyoungy, ajademola2000(m), elctroguru(m), nasilas(m), bodmas119(m), profemz(m), ashezbrown(m), blackbliz, sabatok(m), sewuun(m), sunylatsega(m), showreals(m), chyeexcel, Fkforyou(m), dancruz(m), Revolva(m), goodnews777, Hasmos(m), hardehbayor112(m), damjane(f), Excellentmind, joshboo(m), bigdrey(m), smallJagaban, zipamowei(m), Tsongz(f), property123, smoothini07, MsTIQ(m), Shikena(m), Jiang, freddaboh(m), messenger4891, REDInks(m), Dijaga(m), flexty(m), ejire042(m), oluwatomiwa(m), Godspikin, tobeson(m), Lordsocrates, youthofnaija, mrford50, agabaI23(m), bluntjudge, dkt001(m), bcee100, aseda(m), ithink7 and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3