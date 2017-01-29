Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Raped By A Guy With Small Manhood Says It Wasn't Worth Pressing Charges (17965 Views)

Pregnant Woman Raped By Lagos Pastor⁠ Delivers Twins (photos) / "Mkor Aondona Is A Rapist With Small Manhood" - Woman Accuses BSU Lecturer / Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death Over Whatsapp Text Describing His Small Manhood (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/his-dick-was-small-wasnt-worth-pressing.html Twitter user, @Nyxnyl shared her rape experience and how she won't press charges because the guy's di*k is small and not worth it. 2 Likes

pls go and sleep, or wat nonsense is did? 39 Likes 1 Share

This is Bullshit 5 Likes

I call b.s on this.

Chai, that guy shld just go an commit suicide. 10 Likes 1 Share

Eh!! olosho spotted





I was in cinema and a male and female were sitting near me. I was shocked when the female started pulling up her bra and the male started sucking her Tip like there was nobody watching them ...



























the female was around 28years and the male is just 3 months old .



Am in my house if you like come and slap me 39 Likes





Some girls these days, no shame in their game 42 Likes 5 Shares

.Nawa o. So if the joystick was big, it would have worth it.? See her photos here 6 Likes

Ladies and thwarted! If he was too big "He raped and U enjoyed it"

If he tore the place " He was wicked"

Now he was gentle, Nice and slow" His burger is too small *SMH* 9 Likes

ashawo know how to measure dick size. ashawo know how to measure dick size. 8 Likes

Olosho 1 Like

And i sure say the guy go read this tweet

This one na ashawo 1 Like

This one na attention seeker 7 Likes

Prosti.tooths

Uwa mmebi 2 Likes

.

Ops nowadays.



I've been telling you and I would say it again 5 Likes

or your pussy is a well 1 Like

See what 50 shades of grey has done to this one's brain. Smh!

she don smoke something

Abeg who get that lil wayne meme wey e dey shout 1 Like

The Dam is sick

This "indomie generation" will not kill us and look at the nonsense she is talking. Should we feel sorry for her or clap for her...which one? "EXFUCKINGACTLY"........Chai!This "indomie generation" will not kill us and look at the nonsense she is talking. Should we feel sorry for her or clap for her...which one? 1 Like

Seun u nid to seek out d yeye mod dat just wasted valuable fp space.



How dis post take add value now?



Buhari sef 1 Like

solid3:

Chai, that guy shld just go an commit suicide. Does she make any sense to you? I think she need to commit suicide.She is a waste Does she make any sense to you? I think she need to commit suicide.She is a waste

Is she ok 1 Like

It would be worth it if you check ur HIV status and it's positive. Ode! 1 Like