They were then led by the Deputy Governor, Dr.Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Ewi Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON. Bro Joshua Iginla, after the courtesy call both at the state house and at the palace took time to pray earnestly for his state and Nigeria as a whole.





Earlier yesterday at his home town, Ado Ekiti,popular Abuja Pastor Bro. Joshua Iginla paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Gov. Ayodele Fayose and some of his cabinet members.They were then led by the Deputy Governor, Dr.Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Ewi Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON. Bro Joshua Iginla, after the courtesy call both at the state house and at the palace took time to pray earnestly for his state and Nigeria as a whole.

rem44:

More more more 1 Share



i dedicate dis FTC to my pastor friend

PASTOR MATHEW ENDE





For once beliv me lols... bet yi dedicate dis FTC to my pastor friendPASTOR MATHEW ENDEFor once beliv me 2 Likes

I Just like this Fayose guy!!! The more you wanna hate him, the more you end up becoming his fan. 15 Likes





Fashionably-Deceptive!

See as this wan sidon with white and white, come cross legs/clasp hands like RuPaul!



What a nauseating sight! I love Nigerian pastors especially.Fashionably-Deceptive!See as this wan sidon with white and white, come cross legs/clasp hands like RuPaul!What a nauseating sight! 5 Likes 1 Share





THE MAN THAT SENT BULL-HARI ON EXILE





Sai Fayose THE LION OF THE SOUTH WESTTHE MAN THAT SENT BULL-HARI ON EXILESai Fayose 13 Likes

I hope Fayose has drop his tithe

Lately Fayose has been in the news with Pastors praying for him. 4 Likes

I said it this dude has been possessed...

THOSE WHO BOW TO GOD WILL HAVE men BOWING TO THEM...

FAYOSE....... THE WISE YORUBA MAN 5 Likes

Well, he has to humble himself in this situation 2 Likes

Hmmm... Fayose nd front page be Like 5nd6

Nor too they kneel down for all these people make them they pray for you o. Na so Goodluck Kneel down anyhow before we know he loose election

T

Ororo!!!! Elijah of our time. Giving u sabi, Teaching u b professional,Prophecy u dey on point,Healing same, Miracles tooo....





ORORO

May God answer you sir



Good

I Like this man 3 Likes

Nigeria s problem .

Religion

Tribalism

Jonathan knee down pass this one 2 Likes

fayose the man of God ,man of people and man of street 2 Likes

This calls for a big fat envelope for the man of God

is Bro Iginla from Ekiti?

Fayose and pastors ... Hope it's not what I'm thinking

We all need prayers! When people were saying Buhari was dead. I waited patiently to hear it from Fayose but he didn't say anything concerning the rumoured death. Then, I knew it was a lie. Because Fayose knows more about Buhari than any other person, Aisha inclusive.

Why will you be having pillar in the middle of a living room? Which suegbe architect be that?

. If na EFCC he wan avoid after his tenure, I laff in swahili How many oil don touch this Fayose head sef? All manners of Pastors and Men dey pray for am. na only ororo and palm oil remain make dem pour for him head.. If na EFCC he wan avoid after his tenure, I laff in swahili

Why the other guy dey laugh for the first pic