₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,403 members, 3,356,694 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 09:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) (8065 Views)
Fayose On His Knees As Pastor Adeboye Prays For Him(pics) / Fayose On His Knees As Eze Akaji Of Igbo Land Prays For Him At Ekiti Govt House / Fayose & His Wife On Their Knees As They Pray With Kumuyi For Ekiti Teachers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by rem44: 8:20am
Earlier yesterday at his home town, Ado Ekiti,popular Abuja Pastor Bro. Joshua Iginla paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Gov. Ayodele Fayose and some of his cabinet members.
They were then led by the Deputy Governor, Dr.Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Ewi Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON. Bro Joshua Iginla, after the courtesy call both at the state house and at the palace took time to pray earnestly for his state and Nigeria as a whole.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fayose-on-his-knees-as-abuja-pastor-bro.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by rem44: 8:20am
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by rem44: 8:20am
rem44:more
1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by RotgakSlay(m): 8:21am
lols... bet y
i dedicate dis FTC to my pastor friend
PASTOR MATHEW ENDE
For once beliv me
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by beycity(m): 8:22am
I Just like this Fayose guy!!! The more you wanna hate him, the more you end up becoming his fan.
15 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by KanwuliaExtra: 8:23am
I love Nigerian pastors especially.
Fashionably-Deceptive!
See as this wan sidon with white and white, come cross legs/clasp hands like RuPaul!
What a nauseating sight!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by pyyxxaro: 8:24am
THE LION OF THE SOUTH WEST
THE MAN THAT SENT BULL-HARI ON EXILE
Sai Fayose
13 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by ITbomb(m): 8:28am
I hope Fayose has drop his tithe
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by femolacqua(m): 8:37am
Lately Fayose has been in the news with Pastors praying for him.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by uolamide(m): 8:45am
I said it this dude has been possessed...
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by bedspread: 8:46am
THOSE WHO BOW TO GOD WILL HAVE men BOWING TO THEM...
FAYOSE....... THE WISE YORUBA MAN
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by Tazmode(m): 8:46am
Well, he has to humble himself in this situation
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by Arewa12: 8:46am
Hmmm... Fayose nd front page be Like 5nd6
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by kurajordan(m): 8:46am
Nor too they kneel down for all these people make them they pray for you o. Na so Goodluck Kneel down anyhow before we know he loose election
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by Theyveedo(m): 8:47am
T
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by Hiploko(m): 8:47am
Ororo!!!! Elijah of our time. Giving u sabi, Teaching u b professional,Prophecy u dey on point,Healing same, Miracles tooo....
ORORO
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by AdonaiRoofing: 8:47am
May God answer you sir
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
1 Like
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by tectonotimes: 8:48am
Good
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by kcowen(m): 8:49am
I Like this man
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by lakesider(m): 8:50am
Nigeria s problem .
Religion
Tribalism
Jonathan knee down pass this one
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by ademega(m): 8:50am
fayose the man of God ,man of people and man of street
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by megrimor(m): 8:51am
This calls for a big fat envelope for the man of God
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by femsheart(f): 8:52am
is Bro Iginla from Ekiti?
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by joshadedapo(m): 8:53am
Fayose and pastors ... Hope it's not what I'm thinking
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by GreenMavro: 8:54am
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by dman4mdmoon(m): 8:55am
We all need prayers! When people were saying Buhari was dead. I waited patiently to hear it from Fayose but he didn't say anything concerning the rumoured death. Then, I knew it was a lie. Because Fayose knows more about Buhari than any other person, Aisha inclusive.
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by solid3(m): 8:55am
Why will you be having pillar in the middle of a living room? Which suegbe architect be that?
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by LLSAINT(m): 8:56am
How many oil don touch this Fayose head sef? All manners of Pastors and Men dey pray for am. na only ororo and palm oil remain make dem pour for him head. . If na EFCC he wan avoid after his tenure, I laff in swahili
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by Adaowerri111: 8:58am
Why the other guy dey laugh for the first pic
|Re: Fayose On His Knees As Joshua Iginla Prays For Him (pics) by pesinfada(m): 8:58am
Buhari nightmare.
3 Likes
Dehumanizing The Palestinians - By Ali Abunimah / FG Approves N19BN Contracts for Education, Power, Railways / Tension In Yola Over Death Of Student In Police Custody
Viewing this topic: veens, Charly68, Doneze, Fadelex(m), hyipmaster29, opribo(m), DanNafada, pafestula(m), sham8co(m), santa62(m), NoBetterNigeria, MARKone(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), yekparikpa(m), Omooniya1, fellory, steveturner24(m), dokyOloye, Papasmal(m), combophonist01, BMZK, Pwettyella(f), chaidavese, iglimen, Dukejaja, gowis, AngelicBeing, icubeguitar(m), astricker, glorybasseymma, deybson, Elisha89(m), AlexUgo(m), BCJAY(f), bornmekus, elgizzyuplifted(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12