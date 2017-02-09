₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by johnstar(m): 6:55pm
SirWere:
I didn't see dat coming, tho its a draw sha
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by xynerise(m): 6:58pm
E be like say na 6th Position Man utd go dey o. But I am still hope that next match will tell. The gap is now closed
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Chinagurum1995(m): 7:00pm
I think is 7 wins for Liverpool or Chelsea.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by businesscitadel(m): 7:02pm
Chei, so liverpool has no fans?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by TrapHedges(m): 7:03pm
johnstar:2 nil
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Judolisco(m): 7:05pm
Man Utd dey go 6th back oh
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by xynerise(m): 7:07pm
Mane is Liverpool. No Mane No Liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Notion(m): 7:07pm
Who is the mod that ought to be updating this thread. I don't know why the hate for liverpoolfc is big here
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by SirWere(m): 7:17pm
johnstar:HT
2 - 0
I'm smiling at the bank right now.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by free2blast(m): 7:17pm
Notion:Lol...the mode dey vex as per say na Man U fan
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by johnstar(m): 7:19pm
SirWere:
At or to?
Congrat tho
Remember me
Wn u cash out
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by coded01: 7:20pm
Liverpool without Mane!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Zico5(m): 7:25pm
We are winning this one. God is on our side. YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by shegsrules(m): 7:25pm
Liverpool breaking Man U fans heart
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by yedidiah(m): 7:25pm
Na wa for Tottenham o. Liverpool wey be gangara naim dey flog dem like mumu so
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by thesicilian: 7:29pm
Its 2:0 pls update your topic
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by TrapHedges(m): 7:33pm
Beat the lions and lose to the ants..liverpool
when liverpool learn to beat small teams they will win the epl
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by vivypretty(f): 7:35pm
y this people make man u go bk to their natural position after they don smile say dey don enter 5th
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Edoblakky(m): 7:35pm
Liverpool ought to have scored up to four goals. I hope that won't hurt them later on as tottenham can still do damage. At least the Blues are in a position of advantage.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by femi4(m): 7:40pm
Notion:Liverpool don't deserve FP. So, just be happy that you are on FP
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Solofad94(m): 7:47pm
femi4:Hater spotted
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Notion(m): 7:47pm
femi4:
Really? And man u does
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by femi4(m): 7:50pm
Notion:If you ve not won the new EPL format....your FP is not guaranteed
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Viking007(m): 7:51pm
shegsrules:
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by ichommy(m): 7:52pm
xynerise:
Bros
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by ijustdey: 7:52pm
am surprised about the scoreline considering what we played over 6 consecutive matches.....
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by ezechinwa2: 7:53pm
shegsrules:that pic is fake. see the child's handwriting like an adult
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Zedicuz: 7:59pm
ijustdey:they're doing good against the big teams.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by ichommy(m): 8:00pm
SirWere:
I no dey Understand EPL Again.
How ya weekend?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by ezechinwa2: 8:00pm
How to watch live matches
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRtxm5AqxqE&t=45s
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by fredoooooo: 8:03pm
coded01:
Red fan spotted
|Re: Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 2. - 0. - Live by Zedicuz: 8:04pm
vivypretty:they have to.... man u need to work hard for their spot not on Liverpool expense.
