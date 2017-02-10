₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by emmanuel596(m): 9:57am
Popular Nigerian preacher and prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has spoken up on the recent unrest trailing the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The rumours making the rounds about the president’s health status have made a lot of people ask series of questions, especially with Buhari not returning to the country on Monday, February 6 as initially promised.
So many Nigerians have spoken about the state of the nation as well as what they think about the president’s health status, with many Nigerians fearing that the unbelievable may have happened to him.But the fearless preacher has come out to state categorically that President Buhari is still very much alive. He noted, however, that he needs serious prayers if he is to continue at the helm of affairs when he returns.
In a telephone chat with NAIJ.com on Thursday evening, Primate Ayodele said:“Since 2015, I have been telling you that Buhari cannot go for second term and that his government will have a lot of protests, now see what is happening in the country.
“There shall be rumbles with politicians and I have seen it clearly that it is an unexpected person that will emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2019. Tinubu will also want to contest, Dogara, Tambuwal, Atiku… they will miss it.”
Asked what he thinks about the rumoured death of the president, the INRI spiritual head, confirmed that he is still alive but stated however, that “his coming back needs a lot of prayers. He needs a lot of prayers to be able to come back to that seat otherwise, it might not work as we are looking at it. Only God will bring Buhari back.”
He added also that the president has to deal with certain bothering issues in the country.
“I want to tell you that the economic hardship will continue. Dasuki issue will continue, Avengers’s request must be met. CBN governor should be removed, then we can have stability in the economy.
“There will be more protests, Osinbajo will betrayed by those he trusts the most. America is in trouble presently, the world is also in trouble.
“The United Nations and the American government will be in trouble. America, Lagos, and Nigeria will break unless the right things are done.
“Biafra is not a joke, it should be handled carefully. The people defecting to the APC will be disgraced from there. Some will leave APC and let us pray because not all governors will finish their terms,” the revered Nigerian preacher offered.
Primate Ayodele spoke about his upcoming birthday slated for Tuesday, February 14, explaining that he would be “sending people to Jerusalem, empowering women and give out free foods to as many people as can be at his church’s Isolo headquarters on Tuesday.
“There shall also be empowerment for students, support for police, road traffic management officers and several others.”
In his prophecy at the beginning of the year, the primate stated that Nigeria’s chances of having a smooth ride in 2017 is hinging on the condition that President Buhari adheres strictly to what the spirit of God asked him (the president) to do.
During an exclusive chat with NAIJ.com ahead of the new year celebrations, he noted that a three-day prayer and fasting programme should be held by the country to avert bloodbath in every part of the country.
http://ogashub.com.ng/it-will-take-the-grace-of-god-for-buhari-to-return-alive-primate-ayodele-speaks-on-president-buharis-health-state-of-the-nation/
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by drimpeccable(m): 9:58am
Regardless of the disenchantment anyone may feel against the present administration, I still believe that we should empathise with Mr. President. He is human and being the President does not preclude him from falling ill like all mortals do. He deserves our prayers.
Let's not give up on Nigeria. Things are really tough and we're all feeling the heat but let us not lose the brotherliness and communal spirit we are well known for. We will overcome!
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Kondomatic(m): 10:04am
Oga Nah presidential jet will bring him back.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Nobody: 10:06am
Somebody's name is "Primate"
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by saintgp(m): 10:55am
Although i may sound like a sadist,am of the opinion that it will make more sense if all the things he said happens.especially those of (some)governors not completely their tenure(s),tinubu,tambawal,atiku,dogara etc contesting and losing,osibanjo betrayal saga,biafra etc...things of this nature will help revolutionise the country so why pray for it not to happen?
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by yarimo(m): 11:40am
Mtcheeew before nko? apart from god who else can bring him back?
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by TINALETC3(f): 1:20pm
Wats d difference between Wen he ws in Naija and now he is nt, president or no president, does it make any difference
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by megrimor(m): 1:21pm
That means he is gone.
Because God said "affliction shall not rise again the second time".
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Kundagarten: 1:21pm
“I want to tell you that the economic hardship will continue. Dasuki issue will continue, Avengers’s request must be met. CBN governor should be removed, then we can have stability in the economy.
Correct guy.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Olasco93: 1:21pm
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by edo3(m): 1:21pm
This attention seeking con man has come again..
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by omenkaLives: 1:21pm
All these idiots who cant predict when their next meal ticket would come from look at trends, extrapolate, make informed conjectures and then call them "prophesies".
I dont blame them though, we live in a country where people chose religion over education and commonsense and worship those whom the call "religious leaders" even more than they do their "gods".
Buhari is sick and recuperating. Even if he recovers fully, we know his age may not allow him to run for 2019 and have said (myself) so a number of times even on this forum. So, for people like myself, we dont need any jungle "primate" to tell us so.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by front123: 1:22pm
Somebody's name is "Primate"guy why
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by euchariadavid(f): 1:23pm
Well-Spoken
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by ismokeweed(m): 1:24pm
I don tire. Different different prophecies. Some from God, some from smoking morocco.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by austinbrown: 1:25pm
Buhari is dead and gone
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by AntiWailer: 1:25pm
Who will before ?
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Produke(m): 1:26pm
Will he come bak or not.These pastors sef
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by olaezebala: 1:26pm
I wonder while na bad things dem dey always see.
In as much as I no like Buhari, I want him to complete the four years so I can look ma APshit brothers and SIsters in their Zombies eyes and say, u see where we got ourselves?.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by INTROVERT(f): 1:26pm
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by MidolsStudent(m): 1:27pm
emmanuel596:Tell dem!
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by BabaCommander: 1:27pm
All he said here is divine truth. As for 2019, I am the man he said will surprisingly emerge as the President. I will make Nigeria great for once.
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by dtruth50(m): 1:28pm
na u follow him waka go b4?
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by AngelicBeing: 1:28pm
Hmmmm
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by lielbree: 1:29pm
Buhari will not die
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Talk2Bella(f): 1:30pm
is he in heaven already
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by famousbowale: 1:30pm
embelebe
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by IpobExposed: 1:30pm
My name is IpobExposed u supposed to know me by now. Notorious for exposing liepods.
This Liepods have started publishing in their news paper that Buhari is in a mortuary. See photo of their news paper below. I recorded with my spy cam wrist watch
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by dayleke(m): 1:30pm
Ok o
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by Yayofeski: 1:30pm
I just hope PMB is not in comma
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by coolesmile: 1:31pm
Northerners want to rule Nigeria at all cost. God keeps taking them away. Yaradua Season 2 loading....
|Re: "Only God Will Bring Buhari Back" - Primate Ayodele by EastGold(m): 1:31pm
Ha, shebi no be sey Buhari want die Tru Tru
