Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets (5022 Views)

Bisi Alimi, His Mum And His Fiance Pictured Together / ~ladies: Reasons Why Your Guy Dumps You For Other Girls~ / Guy Dumps Girlfriend After Taking Her For Shopping.... (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/lil-kesh-goes-on-braids-gets-nose-ring.html Things happen though, He left the girl because she wasnt good in bed, what about her other criterias or strongpoints ?

Laff.... One man meat is another man poison... 1 Like

D

Broken engagement is far better to deal with than broken marriage...I'm not going to take sides out of sentiment for gender cos I've not heard the guy's story...from the beauty and personality tip could be the guy was bullied with it and he knew he won't be able to cope 8 Likes

pinshure of punna or ADONBILIVIT!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

So how does he want the shape of the kpetus to be like? 1 Like

This is serious

when someone loses interest.... any type and kind of excuse will be heard 1 Like 1 Share

This isn't suppose to be funny, but I cant help laughing.

My nigga my nigga

must that idiot expose her friend ? she as giving out the full details about her!!!!! because the dude didn't cum.. u want other guys to avoid her









*it's good to be dump for a better person to pick you up*

This country the tire me.





I'm moving to Mercury.

The guy knows best what he wants.

Better When D Guy Cheating On Her

subtlemee:

Broken engagement is far better to deal with than broken marriage...I'm not going to take sides out of sentiment for gender cos I've not heard the guy's story...from the beauty and personality tip could be the guy was bullied with it and he knew he won't be able to cope He wasn't bullied...he admitted she was pretty with a nice personality, but, didn't find her sexually appealing.



Is actually better to have a broken engagement than a broken marriage. He wasn't bullied...he admitted she was pretty with a nice personality, but, didn't find her sexually appealing.Is actually better to have a broken engagement than a broken marriage. 1 Like

ngbor? your toto shape is too wide? 1 Like

F**k Boys Everywhere!

End time marriage

This is why a lot of marriages don't last. Lots of sick people entering/exiting marriage for the wrong reason.

wow

It sounds harsh but a break up is better than divorce. He probably dose no want to cheat when married.



Never marry out of pity 2 Likes





BTW, reasons from d nigur sounds valid to me. He doesn't want anything/side attractions that'll threaten the marriage... hence his need for an aesthetically appealing pùssy and a living playmate (not a mannequin)... I don't expect you women to understand.. Some women and their loquacious tendencies... she as she use style dey wash her 'friend'... I bet shez neither married nor engaged...BTW, reasons from d nigur sounds valid to me.He doesn't want anything/side attractions that'll threaten the marriage... hence his need for an aesthetically appealing pùssy and a living playmate (not a mannequin)... I don't expect you women to understand..

... End time marriage oooooo











My Wife Pulls My Manhood Anytime We Quarrel - Ibadan Man Begs Court to Divorce Wife of 4-years>>> https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/chai-my-wife-pulls-my-manhood-anytime-we-quarrel-ibadan-man-begs-court-to-divorce-wife-of-4-years/ Ahhhh...!!!!!!... End time marriage oooooo

Wow, I better go take some tutorials 1 Like

Rayhandrinni:

ngbor? your toto shape is too wide? kai...God,guy u wan kill me witf laff here ooo d picture sef no b here kai...God,guy u wan kill me witf laff here ooo d picture sef no b here

Don't manage ANYTHING in marriage



can't manage a woman wey no sabi do



neither do i need a second wife 1 Like

Sexually Oriented marriage

please If I die dont let see this world again