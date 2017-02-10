₦airaland Forum

A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by JamieNaija: 10:24am
Things happen though, He left the girl because she wasnt good in bed, what about her other criterias or strongpoints ?

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Adedaniel211(m): 10:29am
Laff.... One man meat is another man poison...

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Theyveedo(m): 10:31am
D
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by dotuna3(m): 10:32am
shocked
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by subtlemee(f): 10:32am
Broken engagement is far better to deal with than broken marriage...I'm not going to take sides out of sentiment for gender cos I've not heard the guy's story...from the beauty and personality tip could be the guy was bullied with it and he knew he won't be able to cope

8 Likes

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Abubakrmusa(m): 10:33am
pinshure of punna or ADONBILIVIT!!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by wristbangle(m): 10:34am
So how does he want the shape of the kpetus to be like? undecided

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Bumbae1(f): 10:38am
This is serious
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:44am
when someone loses interest.... any type and kind of excuse will be heard

1 Like 1 Share

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by vicfuntop(f): 10:52am
This isn't suppose to be funny, but I cant help laughing.
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by nrexzy(m): 10:55am
My nigga my nigga
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Pheals(f): 11:37am
must that idiot expose her friend ? she as giving out the full details about her!!!!! because the dude didn't cum.. u want other guys to avoid her




*it's good to be dump for a better person to pick you up*
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by jamislaw(m): 11:54am
This country the tire me.
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by jashar(f): 12:00pm
I'm moving to Mercury.

undecided undecided undecided
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Benita27(f): 12:07pm
The guy knows best what he wants.
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by profolaolu: 12:10pm
Better When D Guy Cheating On Her
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Benita27(f): 12:11pm
subtlemee:
Broken engagement is far better to deal with than broken marriage...I'm not going to take sides out of sentiment for gender cos I've not heard the guy's story...from the beauty and personality tip could be the guy was bullied with it and he knew he won't be able to cope
He wasn't bullied...he admitted she was pretty with a nice personality, but, didn't find her sexually appealing.

Is actually better to have a broken engagement than a broken marriage.

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Rayhandrinni(m): 1:01pm
ngbor? your toto shape is too wide?

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Moshkom(m): 1:17pm
F**k Boys Everywhere!
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:17pm
End time marriage grin cheesy
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by pussypounder(m): 1:17pm
grin
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by greatwhite(m): 1:18pm
This is why a lot of marriages don't last. Lots of sick people entering/exiting marriage for the wrong reason.
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by ObiOmaMu: 1:18pm
wow
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by lielbree: 1:18pm
It sounds harsh but a break up is better than divorce. He probably dose no want to cheat when married.

Never marry out of pity

2 Likes

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by ayamAgenius: 1:18pm
Some women and their loquacious tendencies... she as she use style dey wash her 'friend'... I bet shez neither married nor engaged...

BTW, reasons from d nigur sounds valid to me. undecided He doesn't want anything/side attractions that'll threaten the marriage... hence his need for an aesthetically appealing pùssy and a living playmate (not a mannequin)... I don't expect you women to understand.. lipsrsealed
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by 247NaijaGist: 1:18pm
Ahhhh...!!!!!! shocked shocked shocked... End time marriage oooooo





Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by kateskitty(f): 1:19pm
Wow, I better go take some tutorials shocked

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by lawal28c: 1:19pm
Rayhandrinni:
ngbor? your toto shape is too wide?
kai...God,guy u wan kill me witf laff here ooo d picture sef no b here
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by famousbowale: 1:20pm
Don't manage ANYTHING in marriage

can't manage a woman wey no sabi do

neither do i need a second wife

1 Like

Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Mfulone: 1:20pm
Sexually Oriented marriage
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by IamJix: 1:20pm
please If I die dont let see this world again
Re: A Guy Dumps His Fiancee Because She Wasn't Good In Bed, See Tweets by Omudia: 1:21pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

