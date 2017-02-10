₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 11:04am
Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are on a rescue operation at an accident scene which happened at Otedola bridge Inward Berger. Pictures of the accident can be seen below.
The General Manager LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu was also spotted at the scene of recovery.
Dial *112* to contact the LRU on any emergency situation happening around you.
Pictures of LASEMA Officials at accident scene.
https://autojosh.com/lasema-rescue-mission-otedola-bridge/
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by segebase(m): 11:41am
thank God say no one die
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by banttieman(m): 12:36pm
Thank God for LRU in this state.
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by kings09(m): 12:36pm
Dis Lasema Ppl 2much. Buhari shld com n learn frm the way Lagos is governed.
If the LASG is asking me to pay tax, I go release am sharply even add jara for dem
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by OgaJonah(m): 12:36pm
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by herzern(m): 12:37pm
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by titsqueez(m): 12:37pm
Where is the somersaulting pic
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by jagabanban: 12:38pm
See the effect of good road! Dem repair road, im turn am to race track.
Hope no life was lost sha?
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Solowiz(m): 12:38pm
OgaJonah:
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by crestedguy(m): 12:38pm
banttieman:in as much the three orisha is there ,there will be accident on that road,no week that accident dont occur on that road,God help us
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by derespect(m): 12:38pm
May be they need to change the name of the bridge since they have recently named it Otedola Bridge, the accidents have become incessant
My opinion tho...
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Funbii(f): 12:38pm
God save your people
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Ayoswit(f): 12:39pm
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by bush112(m): 12:39pm
eeyaa
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 12:39pm
this bridge has been trending lately
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by HsLBroker(m): 12:39pm
jagabanban:
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by id4sho(m): 12:40pm
Wasted tundra, speeding gat a lot of niggass wacked this year.
Drive slower,live longer. My two cent ,signing out[color=#990000][/color][size=8pt][/size]
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by sleeknick(m): 12:40pm
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by banttieman(m): 12:41pm
crestedguy:
Do you know how long those things have been there?
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:42pm
LRU deserves a national award
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by martineverest(m): 12:50pm
y always dis bridge?
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by johnstar(m): 12:56pm
Truck and somersault
Sha
Otedela bridge again, dm don do jazz der
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Fabulosdave01: 12:56pm
Lagos needs to become a country of its own.
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Attaboy06(m): 12:59pm
let me eat my moi moi first
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Mfulone: 1:00pm
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by unclezuma: 1:01pm
Nah only this bridge dey Lagos?
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Attaboy06(m): 1:01pm
Fabulosdave01:You say??
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by greatwhite(m): 1:09pm
Can't imagine what would happen when the construction is over. Cars would turn to F16.
Y'all should chill on the speed.
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:14pm
who de snap them all these fine fine pishure sef
|Re: A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) by ademoladeji(m): 1:18pm
Eko is working
