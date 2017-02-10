Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / A Pickup Truck Somersaults On Otedola Bridge In Lagos (photos) (4505 Views)

The General Manager LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu was also spotted at the scene of recovery.



Dial *112* to contact the LRU on any emergency situation happening around you.



Pictures of LASEMA Officials at accident scene.



thank God say no one die

Thank God for LRU in this state.

Dis Lasema Ppl 2much. Buhari shld com n learn frm the way Lagos is governed.



If the LASG is asking me to pay tax, I go release am sharply even add jara for dem 8 Likes

Where is the somersaulting pic 1 Like

See the effect of good road! Dem repair road, im turn am to race track.



Hope no life was lost sha? 1 Like

banttieman:

Thank God for LRU in this state. in as much the three orisha is there ,there will be accident on that road,no week that accident dont occur on that road,God help us in as much the three orisha is there ,there will be accident on that road,no week that accident dont occur on that road,God help us

May be they need to change the name of the bridge since they have recently named it Otedola Bridge, the accidents have become incessant





My opinion tho...

God save your people

this bridge has been trending lately 1 Like

jagabanban:



See the effect of good road! Dem repair road, im turn am to race track.



Hope no life was lost sha?







Drive slower,live longer. My two cent ,signing out[color=#990000][/color][size=8pt][/size] Wasted tundra, speeding gat a lot of niggass wacked this year.Drive slower,live longer. My two cent ,signing out[color=#990000][/color][size=8pt][/size]

crestedguy:

in as much the three orisha is there ,there will be accident on that road,no week that accident dont occur on that road,God help us

Do you know how long those things have been there? Do you know how long those things have been there?

LRU deserves a national award

y always dis bridge?

Truck and somersault





Otedela bridge again, dm don do jazz der

Lagos needs to become a country of its own. 1 Like

let me eat my moi moi first let me eat my moi moi first

Nah only this bridge dey Lagos? 1 Like

Fabulosdave01:

Lagos needs to become a country of its own. You say?? You say??

Can't imagine what would happen when the construction is over. Cars would turn to F16.



Y'all should chill on the speed.

who de snap them all these fine fine pishure sef