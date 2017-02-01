Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) (1951 Views)

See How Ybnl New Signee Davolee Replied A Fan Who Asked Him How Olamide Sign Him / Olamide Signs New Artist 'davolee' To YBNL / Teebillz Enjoying Pepper Soup Prepared By Tiwa Savage (Throwback) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The King of street rap in Africa trendsetting the afrobeats genre finds a way to please his fans while growing the base across the globe.



watch and enjoy.



http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-ft-davolee-pepper-dem-gang-download/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjHbI9tmCyI YBNL Boss, Olamide presents us with the visuals for the top trending track off ‘The Glory Album’ is the ladies anthem for the new year.The King of street rap in Africa trendsetting the afrobeats genre finds a way to please his fans while growing the base across the globe.watch and enjoy.

mehn, this just a perfect video for the track... Olamide did justise to it #weldonesir 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

Baddosneh of life.

Jesus is coming soon 2 Likes

ok

Baddosneh of life. King of the West.

issokai

Complete street ambassador.



Our Ladi-Lak brother.

Oh bby

sleekkid2015:

mehn, this just a perfect video for the track... Olamide did justise to it #weldonesir

sleekkid2015:

YBNL Boss, Olamide presents us with the visuals for the top trending track off ‘The Glory Album’ is the ladies anthem for the new year.



The King of street rap in Africa trendsetting the afrobeats genre finds a way to please his fans while growing the base across the globe.



watch and enjoy.



http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-ft-davolee-pepper-dem-gang-download/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjHbI9tmCyI .



Did Olamide steal the line "Oh! Baby;" from the Elegushi beach scene of my "Lagos in Motion" documentary film or what?

You can never trust Nigerian editors with your rushes.



Very catchy line.

I love the song. Did Olamide steal the line "Oh! Baby;" from the Elegushi beach scene of my "Lagos in Motion" documentary film or what?You can never trust Nigerian editors with your rushes.Very catchy line.I love the song.

just watched the video for soundcity. just love the dance moves. peper dem gang

Nigerian black girls would have been better than the white chicks.

Do Nigerian hip hop artistes have anything against using our black girls in their music videos?

Oh Baby, make up on fleek,

oya oh baby

Pepper dem gang

Oya Oh baby.

ok

Oh nice gan

Hot

I wonder y dey call olamide,king of street rap.........2 me,he just makes hits that fades away wit no time. 1 Like

I'm always oldies kinda gal



old school rap helps me relax and calms me down whenever I'm agitated

What about it?is it not am watching on itv now but,if I may ask what message is it passing?

Just making noise oh baby.small shildren

NLchikeeto:

I wonder y dey always call me a fool, is it becuz of my usual stupid comment?.........2 me,i'm just a fool daht will fade away wit no time.