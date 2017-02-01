₦airaland Forum

See How Ybnl New Signee Davolee Replied A Fan Who Asked Him How Olamide Sign Him / Olamide Signs New Artist 'davolee' To YBNL / Teebillz Enjoying Pepper Soup Prepared By Tiwa Savage (Throwback)

Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by sleekkid2015: 11:09am
YBNL Boss, Olamide presents us with the visuals for the top trending track off ‘The Glory Album’ is the ladies anthem for the new year.

The King of street rap in Africa trendsetting the afrobeats genre finds a way to please his fans while growing the base across the globe.

watch and enjoy.

http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-ft-davolee-pepper-dem-gang-download/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjHbI9tmCyI
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by sleekkid2015: 11:10am
mehn, this just a perfect video for the track... Olamide did justise to it #weldonesir

Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by osumak2: 12:39pm
shocked
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by TURAKIN2019(f): 12:39pm
ok
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by shaddoww: 12:39pm
Baddosneh of life.
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by thinkdip(m): 12:39pm
Jesus is coming soon

Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Tazz22(m): 12:39pm
ok
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by shaddoww: 12:39pm
Baddosneh of life. King of the West.
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Opistorincos(m): 12:39pm
issokai
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by olaezebala: 12:40pm
Complete street ambassador.

Our Ladi-Lak brother.
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Funbii(f): 12:40pm
Oh bby wink cheesy embarassed
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by herzern(m): 12:40pm
cool
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 12:41pm
sleekkid2015:
mehn, this just a perfect video for the track... Olamide did justise to it #weldonesir
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Orikinla1: 12:44pm
.

Did Olamide steal the line "Oh! Baby;" from the Elegushi beach scene of my "Lagos in Motion" documentary film or what?
You can never trust Nigerian editors with your rushes.

Very catchy line.
I love the song.

Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by rasazee(m): 12:45pm
just watched the video for soundcity. just love the dance moves. peper dem gang
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Orikinla1: 12:48pm
Nigerian black girls would have been better than the white chicks.
Do Nigerian hip hop artistes have anything against using our black girls in their music videos?
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 12:50pm
Oh Baby, make up on fleek,
oya oh baby
Pepper dem gang
Oya Oh baby.
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by chukslawrence(m): 12:51pm
ok
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by helinues: 12:53pm
Oh nice gan
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Mfulone: 12:57pm
Hot
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by NLchikeeto(f): 1:01pm
I wonder y dey call olamide,king of street rap.........2 me,he just makes hits that fades away wit no time.

Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by trendslab: 1:02pm
Ok

Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:08pm
I'm always oldies kinda gal

old school rap helps me relax and calms me down whenever I'm agitated
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by ahamonyeka(m): 1:12pm
What about it?is it not am watching on itv now but,if I may ask what message is it passing?
Just making noise oh baby.small shildren
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by BerryAnny(m): 1:13pm
NLchikeeto:
I wonder y dey always call me a fool, is it becuz of my usual stupid comment?.........2 me,i'm just a fool daht will fade away wit no time.
Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by jide219(m): 1:32pm
#pepperdemgang#

