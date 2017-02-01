₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by sleekkid2015: 11:09am
YBNL Boss, Olamide presents us with the visuals for the top trending track off ‘The Glory Album’ is the ladies anthem for the new year.
The King of street rap in Africa trendsetting the afrobeats genre finds a way to please his fans while growing the base across the globe.
watch and enjoy.
http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-ft-davolee-pepper-dem-gang-download/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjHbI9tmCyI
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by sleekkid2015: 11:10am
mehn, this just a perfect video for the track... Olamide did justise to it #weldonesir
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by osumak2: 12:39pm
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by TURAKIN2019(f): 12:39pm
ok
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by shaddoww: 12:39pm
Baddosneh of life.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by thinkdip(m): 12:39pm
Jesus is coming soon
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Tazz22(m): 12:39pm
ok
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by shaddoww: 12:39pm
Baddosneh of life. King of the West.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Opistorincos(m): 12:39pm
issokai
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by olaezebala: 12:40pm
Complete street ambassador.
Our Ladi-Lak brother.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Funbii(f): 12:40pm
Oh bby
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by herzern(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 12:41pm
sleekkid2015:
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Orikinla1: 12:44pm
sleekkid2015:.
Did Olamide steal the line "Oh! Baby;" from the Elegushi beach scene of my "Lagos in Motion" documentary film or what?
You can never trust Nigerian editors with your rushes.
Very catchy line.
I love the song.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by rasazee(m): 12:45pm
just watched the video for soundcity. just love the dance moves. peper dem gang
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Orikinla1: 12:48pm
Nigerian black girls would have been better than the white chicks.
Do Nigerian hip hop artistes have anything against using our black girls in their music videos?
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 12:50pm
Oh Baby, make up on fleek,
oya oh baby
Pepper dem gang
Oya Oh baby.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by chukslawrence(m): 12:51pm
ok
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by helinues: 12:53pm
Oh nice gan
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Mfulone: 12:57pm
Hot
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by NLchikeeto(f): 1:01pm
I wonder y dey call olamide,king of street rap.........2 me,he just makes hits that fades away wit no time.
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by trendslab: 1:02pm
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 1:08pm
I'm always oldies kinda gal
old school rap helps me relax and calms me down whenever I'm agitated
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by ahamonyeka(m): 1:12pm
What about it?is it not am watching on itv now but,if I may ask what message is it passing?
Just making noise oh baby.small shildren
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by BerryAnny(m): 1:13pm
NLchikeeto:
|Re: Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang Ft. Davolee (Video) by jide219(m): 1:32pm
#pepperdemgang#
